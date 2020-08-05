As event officials hope that large galleries of spectators again are common at professional golf tournaments, 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship tickets become available on Thursday.
Combining the 72-hole, four-day tournament with two preceding practice rounds, the Senior PGA Championship is scheduled for May 25-30 at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club.
Priced at $25 for a practice-round bundle (admission for both practice rounds), $40 for a one-day tournament pass or $199 for admission to see all tournament play and both practice rounds, tickets may be purchased at srpgachampionship.com.
In an ongoing effort to promote golf to a younger generation of fans and players, spectators who are 17 or younger are allowed to attend when accompanied by a ticketed adult. On each day of the championship, a ticketed adult may take as many as four youth spectators onto the Southern Hills course.
The Senior PGA Championship is billed as the oldest and most prestigious major in senior golf.
In a news release, championship director Bryan Karns said, “We are grateful for the support and excitement we have already experienced in Tulsa. This championship will showcase Southern Hills and Tulsa to local fans and visitors from across the region.
“It is a unique opportunity to walk alongside many of the greatest players as they compete on one of the best golf courses in the U.S.”
More than 1,600 volunteers are needed during the week of the 2021 Senior PGA Championship. To inquire about volunteering, call 918-770-9182 or send an email to 2021srpga@pgahq.com.
The 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship was scheduled to have been played in Benton Harbor, Michigan, in May, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.