The 2020 Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run 15K will be a virtual race this year and the 5K and 2K are postponed to 2021, due to the public safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Tulsa Run 15K is a Tulsa tradition that dates back to 1978,” said Ray Hoyt of the Tulsa Sports Commission. “We are absolutely committed to protecting this cherished run in a way that protects public health while providing an alternate experience for runners.”
Those who registered for the 15K may also choose to defer their registration to the 2021 event scheduled for Oct. 20, 2021.
“As a runner myself, I know how much the running community was looking forward to being back together this fall,” said Greg Gallant, President and CEO of Tulsa Federal Credit Union. “While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we are committed to providing the loyal Tulsa Run community a safe way to participate in this unusual year.”
Those who still wish to run the virtual run may sign up at www.tulsarun.com through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
How the virtual race will work:
• Download the Race Joy app.
• Choose a route. You can choose to run the official Tulsa Run route starting on First Street or make up your own.
• Run 15K during the time period of Oct. 30 to Nov. 8.
• Clock your time through the app.
Because the 2020 race will not be professionally timed, times will not be considered official and awards will not be given.