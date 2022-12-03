120422-tul-spt-reclocal_merged

BASKETBALL
College: Men
Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 65, Rogers St. 55
Northeastern St. 85, Nebraska-Kearney 62
College: Women
Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 84, Rogers St. 42
Nebraska-Kearney 79, Northeastern St. 46
High School: Boys
Friday
Alva 70, Newkirk 32
Arkoma 47, Porum 44
Purcell 55, Lindsay 47
Summaries
BISHOP KELLEY 55, COLLINSVILLE 42
Collinsville;8;7;13;14;--;42
Bishop Kelley;18;18;8;11;--55
Collinsville: Anderson 12, Brown 10, Scyrkls 6, Bailey 5, Cavanaugh 3, Warden 3, Musphy 3.
Bishop Kelley: Hawkins 16, Taylor 12, Dee 10, Schultz 6, Harris 5, Avedon 4, Conroy 2
Friday
CASHION 55, MORRISON 36
Cashion;8;11;15;21;--;55
Morrison;10;13;8;5;--36
Cashion: Miller 16, Vandruff 15, Woody 10, Nabavi 8, Acord 4, Shafer 2.
Morrison: Roe 18, Schubert 13, McCosar 3, Condit 2.
CENTRAL 67, OKC DOUGLASS 33
Central;12;21;21;13;--;67
Douglass;9;5;9;10;--;33
Central: Fortenberry 22, Blakley 19, Davis 11, Mullins 5, Taver 4, Miles 2, Robinson 2, Knighten 2.
Douglass: White 17, Blackwell 7, Moten 6, Long 3.
DRUMRIGHT 59, AGRA 38
Drumright;10;10;8;28;--;59
Agra;8;11;7;10;--;38
Drumright: Bray 24, Chavez 17, Bolton 9, Gooch 3, Gregory 2, Kelley 2, Smith 2.
Agra: Rodgers 13, Cagle 11, T Findley 5, B Findley 3, BR Howard 2, B Howard 2.
EDISON 64, ROGERS 36
Rogers;2;3;14;17;--;36
Edison;12;13;23;16;--;64
Rogers: Green 12, Webb 10, Billey 6, Anderson 6, Code 2.
Edison: JJohnson 16, CHawkins 12, Isham 11, Overton-Tobie 9, Brown 6, Parish 4, DJohnson 2, RHawkins 2, Gaines 2.
LIBERTY 78, HASKELL 33
Haskell;5;7;10;11;--;33
Liberty;17;24;19;18;--;78
Haskell: Westmoreland 10, Ozing 7, Wheeland 5, Neel 4, Sanders 3, Mann 2, Yocham 2.
Liberty: Ja. Cargill 27, Wheeler 8, B. Brown 8, Cornwell 8, Brentridhe 7, J. Brown 7, Thompson 4, Je. Cargill 3, Aguaya 3, Sutter 2, Gillespi 1.
High School: Girls
Porum 59, Arkoma 20
Pryor 47, Collinsville 42
Summaries
BISHOP KELLEY 44, COLLINSVILLE 39
Kelley;10;9;13;12;--;44
Collinsville;11;18;4;6;--;39
Kelley: Jolin 12, Klimisch 8, Strandmark 8, Blankenship 5, Julia 5, Roy 4, Evans 2.
Collinsville: Reid 13, Oder 10, Stamper 8, McDowell 5, Smith 3.
Friday
CASHION 47, MORRISON 41
Cashion;16;10;4;17;--;47
Morrison;14;5;10;12;--;41
Cashion: Shafer 19, Jenkins 13, Williams 9, Westerhoff 6.
Morrison: Vaughn 22, Rump 9, Burch 3, Hicks 3, Hughes 3.
CENTRAL 61, MCLAIN 36
Central;16;18;14;13;--;61
McLain;8;12;7;9;--;36
Central: Blakeley 18, Knighten 16, Davis 9, Fortenberry 8, Robinson 4, Mullins 3, Tarver 3.
McLain: Turner 16, ZGermany 9, Osborne 5, Washington 3, TGermany 3.
GLENPOOL 60, CLAREMORE 25
Glenpool;18;19;15;8;--;60
Claremore;4;4;7;10;--;25
Glenpool: Shawnee 18, Hull 10, McKinnie 10, Blades 6, Harvey 6, Rolland 4, Bonin 4, Shipman 2.
Claremore: Tills 10, Bump 8, Israel 3, Factor 2, Cookson 2.
ROGERS 52, EDISON 15
Rogers;16;17;8;11;--;52
Edison;1;2;7;5;--;15
Rogers: Simmons 16, Matlock 13, Jones 11, Morrison 6, Overstreet 4, Oliver 2.
Edison: Davis 9, Phillips 2, Brown 2, Lacroix 2.
VERDIGRIS 70, VINITA 29
Vinita;5;11;9;4;--;29
Verdigris;18;18;21;13;--;70
Vinita: Trail 13, Hency 6, Pigeon 4, Pitts 4, Osburn 2.
Verdigris: Wiginton 16, Borgstadt 15, Daniels 9, G. Waters 8, Jones 7, Wickham 6, A. Waters 4, Daniel 3, Brown 2.
GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship 4-Man Team: Bill Kusleika, Gary Jones, Mark Clemons, Dick Tullis, 311; Ron Wilson, Johnny Sawyer, Mel Hayes, Jim Laster, 311; George Siler, Mike Brannon, Hank Prideaux, Bill French, 312.
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73.
HOCKEY
ECHL
Friday
INDIANAPOLIS 5, TULSA 4 (OT)
Indy;2;1;1;1;--;5
Tulsa;1;2;1;0;--;4
1st Period: 1, Indy, Malone 5 (Watson, Zech), 9:18 (PP). 2, Tulsa, Matsushima 12 10:34 (PS). 3, Indy, Watson 3 (Kuzmeski, Yetman), 12:14. Penalties-Bellant Ind (diving/embellishment), 5:43; McKee Tul (interference), 5:43; Samuelsson Tul (tripping), 8:11; Poulsen Tul (elbowing), 19:39.
2nd Period: 4, Tulsa, Lindgren 4 (Poulsen, Supryka), 4:45 (PP). 5, Indy, Lemos 6 (Malone, Zech), 5:16 (PP). 6, Tulsa, Soper 4 9:36. Penalties-Cameron Ind (roughing, roughing), 2:28; Soper Tul (roughing), 2:28; Bakker Ind (tripping), 4:01; Samuelsson Tul (slashing), 4:59; Wideman Ind (high-sticking), 11:00.
3rd Period: 7, Indy, Lemos 7 (Watson, Zech), 12:47 (PP). 8, Tulsa, Farren 4 (Bean, McKee), 13:03. Penalties-Sadowy Tul (high-sticking), 12:39; Perrott Ind (interference), 13:54; Supryka Tul (holding), 18:12.
OT Period: 9, Indy, Zech 4 (Malone, Lemos), 0:37. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal: Indy 14-10-9-1-34. Tulsa 12-13-9-0-34. Power Play Opportunities: Indy 3-5; Tulsa 1-4. Goalies: Indy, Weeks 8-2-1-0 (34 shots-30 saves). Tulsa, Ellis 4-2-4-0 (34 shots-29 saves). A: 5,337 Referee: Tyler Hascall.