 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports Talk: Wanting good things for good kids

  • 0

Plus, thoughts and prayers to Nikita Konstantynovskyi. A look at ORU's tournament prospects. Might we see OU's Isaiah Thomas and OSU's Malcolm Rodriguez in an NFL uniform? Did we miss something on TU's Tyler Smith? And a little about the high school basketball playoffs.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Holland went to work for Inhofe in the senator’s mailroom 12½ years ago, mostly reading constituent letters, then became Inhofe’s “body man,” or personal assistant, driving the senator to events and keeping him on schedule.

Related story: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announces retirement after 35 years in Congress representing Oklahoma

Related: Who might run for Senate after Inhofe retires? Some guesses

Mullin announces bid for U.S. Senate seat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert