Sports Talk: Wanting good things for good kids

Plus, thoughts and prayers to Nikita Konstantynovskyi. A look at ORU's tournament prospects. Might we see OU's Isaiah Thomas and OSU's Malcolm Rodriguez in an NFL uniform? Did we miss something on TU's Tyler Smith? And a little about the high school basketball playoffs.
