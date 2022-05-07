Sports Record May 8

SOFTBALL
College
MIAA Tournament
Final
ROGERS ST. 4, WASHBURN 2
WU;000;101;000;--2;6;0
RSU;001;000;102;--;4;8;0
Ginter and Darnell; Morales and Rogers. W: Morales (30-3). L: Ginter (30-5). HR: RSU, Spain, Bowman, Presnell
BASEBALL
College
OKLAHOMA 5, TCU 1
OU;400;000;010;--;5;9;0
TCU;000;010;000;--;1;6;2
Horton, Campbell (5), Michael (7) and Crooks; Bolden, Savage (5), Wright (7), Mihlbauer (8), Vail (9) and Byrne. W: Campbell (2-0). L: Bolden (4-1).
OKLAHOMA ST. 15, SE MISSOURI ST. 3
SEMO;000;030;0;--;3;6;1
OSU;411;072;X;--;15;13;1
Williams, Osborne (4), Grossius (6) and Keck; Martin, Root (5), Bogusz (5) and Daugherty. W: Martin (3-2). L: Williams (6-2). HR: OSU, Riggio (6), Doersching 2 (8), M. Brown (3).
ORAL ROBERTS 14, ST. THOMAS 0
STU;000;000;0;--;0;2;3
ORU;520;403;X;--;14;11;0
Esch, Leedle (2), Nigut (4), Klick (6) and Moris; Coffey and Gibson. W: Coffey (5-5). L: Esch (1-4). HR: ORU, Denny, Archambo
MIAA Tournament
Northeastern St. 5, Rogers St. 2
Saturday
OKLAHOMA ST. 11, SE MISSOURI ST. 6
SEMO;100;220;001;--;6;9;0
OSU;310;412;00X;--;11;15;1
Windt, Cisneros (4), Niznik (5), Malenfant (6), Ralls (7) and Keck; Osmond, Phansalkar (5), Marsh (8), Davis (8) and Daugherty. W: Phansalkar (5-2). L: Windt (4-2). HR: SEMO, Mason (11), OSU, Ehrhard (1), McLean (12).
High school
Class 4A Regional
at Pryor
Championship
Pryor 12, Hilldale 2