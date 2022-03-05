 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record March 5

  Updated
  • 0

GOLF

College: Men

Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate

Classic Club (Par 72), Palm Desert, Calif

Teams: 1. Charlotte 285-284-270-839 (-25); 14 Oral Roberts 297-293-290-880 (+16)

Individuals: T11. Lane Wallace, ORU, 72-70-72-214 (-2), T14. Jackson Drake, 70-71-74-215 (-1), T61. Rocco Repetto-Taylor 76-73-74-223 (+7), T82. Dustin Hasley 79-79-70-228 (+12), T107. Jared Strathe, 79-80-78-237 (+21)

Local

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB

2022 Jill Frost

1. Lew Erickson, Marna Raburn; 2. Bronda Gray, Nanci Hale; 3. Leslie Brier, Janiere Hagen. CTP: No. 9: Melissa Higgins; No. 17: Bronda Gray

2022 Jack Frost

Gross: 1. Blake Bartholomew, Travis Horton; 2. Ronnie Herwig, Justin Moreau; 3. Bryan Dillingham, Denali Nelson. Net: 1. Gary Goss, Jeff Park; 2. Matt Dresher, Wes Turiano; T3. Thom Bowen, Matt Klimisch; T3.Tony Bogle, Marc Delametter; T5. Tim Hepner, Joby Wood; T5. Brian Grober, Hobie Higgins; T5. Chris Hooper, David Thompson; T8. Kent Charles, Josh Eardley; T8. Aldo Eagle, Mark Helmer; T8. Bill Benton, Greg Holley; T8. Mark Petrick, Joe Podpechan; T8. Alan Napoli, Tim Raburn. CTP: No. 6: Travis Horton; No. 14: Dan Riddle

Shot age or better

BAILEY RANCH: Jim Brock, 83, shot 79

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 72; Eugene Blake, 85, shot 78

CEDAR RIDGE COUNTRY CLUB: Ken Kee, No. 15, 157 yards, 6 iron

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

2A Area at Skiatook

Fairland 51, Warner 27

3A Area at Verdigris

Tahlequah Sequoyah 42, Kansas 36

3A Area at Stroud

Keys 43, Kiefer 42

4A Area at Checotah

Fort Gibson 45, Muldrow 28

4A Area at Sapulpa

Stilwell 48, Verdigris 40

5A Area at Jenks

Grove 32, Shawnee 31

Rogers 67, Noble 36

6A Area at Rogers

Union 44, Putnam City North 32

Stillwater 47, Putnam City West 42

High School: Boys

5A Area at Cleveland

(Fri.) Collinsville 61, Bishop McGuinness 46

5A Area at Sand Springs

(Fri.) Memorial 84, Edison 73

6A Area at Rogers

Jenks 65, Broken Arrow 48

Edmond Santa Fe 63, Muskogee 59

(Fri.) B. T. Washington 68, Broken Arrow 60

3A Area at Verdigris

Vinita 44, Westville 41

4A Area at Sapulpa

Victory Christian 63, Stilwell 37

5A Area at Owasso

Claremore 53, Edison 42

Bishop McGuinness 63, Coweta 57

2A Area 1

(Fri.) Cashion 49, Hooker 44

SOFTBALL

College

No. 8 Rogers St. 11, Southwest Baptist 3

No. 8 Rogers St. 8, William Jewell 0

BASEBALL

College

Central Oklahoma 19-17, Rogers St. 12-11

UCLA 15, OKLAHOMA 3

Oklahoma 000 300 0 — 3 6 0

UCLA 606 003 x — 15 11 0

Sandlin, Carmichael (1), Atwood (3), Allen (3), Calhoun (4), Fladda (5), Abram (5) and Crooks. Rajcic, Flanagan (4) and Hurd (6). W: Flanagan (1-0). L: Sandlin (1-2). HR: Schrier, Yates

GONZAGA 2, NO. 4 OKLAHOMA ST. 1

Gonzaga 100 000 000 1 — 2 3 1

Oklahoma State 000 000 100 0 — 1 6 0

Kempner, Zeglin (7), Jessee (7) and Rando. Campbell, Phansalkar (8) and Daugherty, Adkison. HR: Lund, McGee

(Friday) No. 7 LSU 5, OKLAHOMA 4

Oklahoma 000 010 200 10 — 4 13 0

LSU 000 000 120 11 — 5 9 3

Bennett, Michael (7), Godman (8), Miller (10) and Crooks. Money, Cooper (7), Reyzelman (7), Fontenot (8) Shaffer (9), Vietmeier (9), Collins (10) and Milazzo, McManus. W: Collins (1-0). L: Miller (0-1). HR: Pettis, Doughty, Thompson

High School

Broken Bow 13, Madill 0

TENNIS

College: Women

TULSA 6, PURDUE 1

Singles: 1. Csilla Fodor (PUR) def. #100 Laia Conde Monfort (TU) 7-6 (9-7), 6-3; 2. Shura Poppe (TU) def. Carmen Gallardo (PUR) 7-5, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4; 3. Maria Berlanga (TU) def. Tara Katarina Milic (PUR) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; 4. Valeriya Rozenkova (TU) def. Juana Larranaga (PUR) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; 5. Lily Hutchings (TU) def. Rut Galindo (PUR) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; 6. Lian Benedejcic (TU) def. Nathalia Gasparin (PUR) 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-0

Doubles: 1. Valeriya Rozenkova/Maria Berlanga (TU) def. Csilla Fodor/Nathalia Gasparin (PUR) 6-2; 2. Laia Conde Monfort/Shura Poppe (TU) vs. Tara Katarina Milic/Rut Galindo (PUR) 3-4, unfinished; 3. Lily Hutchings/Ana Naranjo Martinez (TU) def. Carmen Gallardo/Juana Larranaga (PUR) 6-2

NORTH DAKOTA 5, ORU 2

Singles: 1. Sapir Sela (UND) def. Oleksandra Nahurska (ORUW) 7-5, 6-2; 2. Andrea Jansson (UND) def. Aliksandra Lebedeva (ORUW) 6-4, 6-4; 3. Reagan Miley (ORUW) def. Allie Ochotorena (UND) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; 4. Nore Heinitz (UND) def. Arina Sorokina (ORUW) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; 5. Lucia Rizza (UND) def. Luna Morini (ORUW) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; 6. Zere Iskakova (ORUW) def. Angela Georgieva (UND) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles: 1. Sapir Sela/Andrea Jansson (UND) def. Oleksandra Nahurska/Zere Iskakova (ORUW) 6-4; 2. Allie Ochotorena/Lucia Rizza (UND) def. Aliksandra Lebedeva/Reagan Miley (ORUW) 6-4; 3. Luna Morini/Arina Sorokina (ORUW) def. Charlotte Bowles/Nore Heinitz (UND) 6-3

