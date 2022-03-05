Sports Record March 5
GOLF
College: Men
Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate
Classic Club (Par 72), Palm Desert, Calif
Teams: 1. Charlotte 285-284-270-839 (-25); 14 Oral Roberts 297-293-290-880 (+16)
Individuals: T11. Lane Wallace, ORU, 72-70-72-214 (-2), T14. Jackson Drake, 70-71-74-215 (-1), T61. Rocco Repetto-Taylor 76-73-74-223 (+7), T82. Dustin Hasley 79-79-70-228 (+12), T107. Jared Strathe, 79-80-78-237 (+21)
Local
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB
2022 Jill Frost
1. Lew Erickson, Marna Raburn; 2. Bronda Gray, Nanci Hale; 3. Leslie Brier, Janiere Hagen. CTP: No. 9: Melissa Higgins; No. 17: Bronda Gray
2022 Jack Frost
Gross: 1. Blake Bartholomew, Travis Horton; 2. Ronnie Herwig, Justin Moreau; 3. Bryan Dillingham, Denali Nelson. Net: 1. Gary Goss, Jeff Park; 2. Matt Dresher, Wes Turiano; T3. Thom Bowen, Matt Klimisch; T3.Tony Bogle, Marc Delametter; T5. Tim Hepner, Joby Wood; T5. Brian Grober, Hobie Higgins; T5. Chris Hooper, David Thompson; T8. Kent Charles, Josh Eardley; T8. Aldo Eagle, Mark Helmer; T8. Bill Benton, Greg Holley; T8. Mark Petrick, Joe Podpechan; T8. Alan Napoli, Tim Raburn. CTP: No. 6: Travis Horton; No. 14: Dan Riddle
Shot age or better
BAILEY RANCH: Jim Brock, 83, shot 79
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 72; Eugene Blake, 85, shot 78
CEDAR RIDGE COUNTRY CLUB: Ken Kee, No. 15, 157 yards, 6 iron
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
2A Area at Skiatook
Fairland 51, Warner 27
3A Area at Verdigris
Tahlequah Sequoyah 42, Kansas 36
3A Area at Stroud
Keys 43, Kiefer 42
4A Area at Checotah
Fort Gibson 45, Muldrow 28
4A Area at Sapulpa
Stilwell 48, Verdigris 40
5A Area at Jenks
Grove 32, Shawnee 31
Rogers 67, Noble 36
6A Area at Rogers
Union 44, Putnam City North 32
Stillwater 47, Putnam City West 42
High School: Boys
5A Area at Cleveland
(Fri.) Collinsville 61, Bishop McGuinness 46
5A Area at Sand Springs
(Fri.) Memorial 84, Edison 73
6A Area at Rogers
Jenks 65, Broken Arrow 48
Edmond Santa Fe 63, Muskogee 59
(Fri.) B. T. Washington 68, Broken Arrow 60
3A Area at Verdigris
Vinita 44, Westville 41
4A Area at Sapulpa
Victory Christian 63, Stilwell 37
5A Area at Owasso
Claremore 53, Edison 42
Bishop McGuinness 63, Coweta 57
2A Area 1
(Fri.) Cashion 49, Hooker 44
SOFTBALL
College
No. 8 Rogers St. 11, Southwest Baptist 3
No. 8 Rogers St. 8, William Jewell 0
BASEBALL
College
Central Oklahoma 19-17, Rogers St. 12-11
UCLA 15, OKLAHOMA 3
Oklahoma 000 300 0 — 3 6 0
UCLA 606 003 x — 15 11 0
Sandlin, Carmichael (1), Atwood (3), Allen (3), Calhoun (4), Fladda (5), Abram (5) and Crooks. Rajcic, Flanagan (4) and Hurd (6). W: Flanagan (1-0). L: Sandlin (1-2). HR: Schrier, Yates
GONZAGA 2, NO. 4 OKLAHOMA ST. 1
Gonzaga 100 000 000 1 — 2 3 1
Oklahoma State 000 000 100 0 — 1 6 0
Kempner, Zeglin (7), Jessee (7) and Rando. Campbell, Phansalkar (8) and Daugherty, Adkison. HR: Lund, McGee
(Friday) No. 7 LSU 5, OKLAHOMA 4
Oklahoma 000 010 200 10 — 4 13 0
LSU 000 000 120 11 — 5 9 3
Bennett, Michael (7), Godman (8), Miller (10) and Crooks. Money, Cooper (7), Reyzelman (7), Fontenot (8) Shaffer (9), Vietmeier (9), Collins (10) and Milazzo, McManus. W: Collins (1-0). L: Miller (0-1). HR: Pettis, Doughty, Thompson
High School
Broken Bow 13, Madill 0
TENNIS
College: Women
TULSA 6, PURDUE 1
Singles: 1. Csilla Fodor (PUR) def. #100 Laia Conde Monfort (TU) 7-6 (9-7), 6-3; 2. Shura Poppe (TU) def. Carmen Gallardo (PUR) 7-5, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4; 3. Maria Berlanga (TU) def. Tara Katarina Milic (PUR) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; 4. Valeriya Rozenkova (TU) def. Juana Larranaga (PUR) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; 5. Lily Hutchings (TU) def. Rut Galindo (PUR) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; 6. Lian Benedejcic (TU) def. Nathalia Gasparin (PUR) 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-0
Doubles: 1. Valeriya Rozenkova/Maria Berlanga (TU) def. Csilla Fodor/Nathalia Gasparin (PUR) 6-2; 2. Laia Conde Monfort/Shura Poppe (TU) vs. Tara Katarina Milic/Rut Galindo (PUR) 3-4, unfinished; 3. Lily Hutchings/Ana Naranjo Martinez (TU) def. Carmen Gallardo/Juana Larranaga (PUR) 6-2
NORTH DAKOTA 5, ORU 2
Singles: 1. Sapir Sela (UND) def. Oleksandra Nahurska (ORUW) 7-5, 6-2; 2. Andrea Jansson (UND) def. Aliksandra Lebedeva (ORUW) 6-4, 6-4; 3. Reagan Miley (ORUW) def. Allie Ochotorena (UND) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; 4. Nore Heinitz (UND) def. Arina Sorokina (ORUW) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; 5. Lucia Rizza (UND) def. Luna Morini (ORUW) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; 6. Zere Iskakova (ORUW) def. Angela Georgieva (UND) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Sapir Sela/Andrea Jansson (UND) def. Oleksandra Nahurska/Zere Iskakova (ORUW) 6-4; 2. Allie Ochotorena/Lucia Rizza (UND) def. Aliksandra Lebedeva/Reagan Miley (ORUW) 6-4; 3. Luna Morini/Arina Sorokina (ORUW) def. Charlotte Bowles/Nore Heinitz (UND) 6-3