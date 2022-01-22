 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record Jan. 22
  • Updated
BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Checotah Crossroads Classic

Fifth place

Stigler 68, Bridge Creek 25

Third place

Eufaula d. Checotah

First place

Muldrow 58, Wagoner 35

Carl Albert Titan Classic

Durant 56, McGuinness 50

Del City 42, Bartlesville 36

Harding Charter Prep 61, Westmoore 52

First Place

Edmond Memorial 68, Carl Albert 49

Kiefer Tourney

Seventh place

Sallisaw Central 34, Hilldale 32

Chouteau Tournament

Championship

VERDIGRIS 56, KEYS 36

Keys;6;10;11;9;-- ;36

Verdigris;15;14;13;14;--;56

Keys: K. Eubanks 14, Winkler 10, A. Eubanks 9, Stillwell 3.

Verdigris: Borgstadt 30, Daniels 9, Fugate 8, Cravens 4, E. Jones 3, B. Jones 2.

Cashion County Line

OCS 58, FAIRVIEW 55

OCS;21;5;21;11;--58

Fairview;12;11;14;18;--55

OCS: Chandler 28, McIntire 24, Roegiers 4.

Fairview: Nightengale 15, Reames 5, Schmidt 8, Wahl 7, Chill 5, Markers 5, Baker 2, Redhat 8.

VARNUM 50, CASHION 47

Cashion;15;17;8;7;--47

Varnum;6;8;18;18;--;50

Cashion: Lamb 22, Jenkins 10, Shafer 5, Williams 4, Shelly 4, Owens 2.

Varnum: Wildcat 26, Cleaveland 11, Spraker 5, Morgan 5, Works 3.

BETHEL 52, CLINTON 50

Clinton;15;15;7;13;--;50

Bethel;18;10;14;10;--;52

Clinton: Jefferson 21, Lloyd 10, Johnson 10, Ciscernos 6, Curtis 3.

Bethel: McGee 26, Stevenson 13, Davidson 7, Ruff 4, Compton 3.

Catoosa Classic

BISHOP KELLEY 45, CATOOSA 28

Bishop Kelly;9;6;15;15;--45

Catoosa;3;8;5;12;--;28

Bishop Kelley: Abedon 15, Harrison 6, Barton 6, Roy 5, Stoya 5, Ames 4, Strandmark 4.

Catoosa: Ba. Wiginton 9, Brown 7, Beach 5, Benson 4, Br. Wiginton 3.

Dave Calvert Tournament

Championship

BRISTOW 56, KIEFER 41

Bristow;11;10;23;12;--;56

Kiefer;8;11;16;6;--;41

Bristow: Pritchard 28, Alexander 12, Morgan 6, Gill 6, Livasey 3, Yocham 1.

Kiefer: Coons 29, Williams 6, Bonilla 3, Smith 2, Hendrix 1.

College: Women

CENTRAL MO. 60, ROGERS STATE 43

Central Mo.;9;16;21;14;--;60

Rogers State;7;10;17;9;--;43

Central Mo. (14-6): Littrell 19, Collier 17, Bovaird 13, Nelson 6, Vigil 3, Vanzant 2.

Rogers State (7-12): Lewis 15, Luna 5, Kliewer 5, Bowin 4, Gajdosova 6, Day 4, Baker-Bruce 3, Christian 1.

High School: Boys

Checotah Crossroads Classic

Fifth place

Bridge Creek 55, Central 46

Third place

Muldrow 66, Checotah 34

First place

Wagoner 55, Eufaula 43

Kiefer Tourney

Seventh place

Warner 60, Ripley 28

Caney Valley Tourney

LIBERTY 49, CANEY VALLEY 39

Liberty;15;14;7;13;--;49

Caney Valley;3;11;11;14;--;39

Liberty: Wheeler 11, Thompson 10, Brown 10, Aguayo 8, Byrd 5, Cornwell 3, Williams 2.

Caney Valley: Barham 24, Nichols 8, Longan 5, Beack 2.

Mounds Tournament

REGENT PREP 44, PORTER 34

Porter;6;4;17;7;--;34

Regent Prep;12;8;16;8;--;44

Porter: Bike 14, Seaton 11, Willard 6, Crane 3.

Regent Prep: E. Boshoff 20, D. Boshoff 14, Roller 5, Haney 4, Camp 1.

Cashion County Line

PERRY 63, VARNUM 41

Varnum;11;4;15;11;--;41

Perry;15;13;13;22;--;63

Varnum: Arredondo 3, Harjo 10, Wind 4, Bernard 2, Stewart 15, Mack 3.

Perry: Hight 17, Cash 17, Hall 13, Lansden 6, Garfield 2, Howell 2, Venard 1.

BETHEL 67, FAIRVIEW 40

Bethel;22;14;14;16;--;67

Fairview;12;9;6;13;--;40

Bethel: Gordon 27, Bussell 14, Whiton 10, Robins 8, Stephenson 5, Stewart 2.

Fairview: Bernard 8, Strader 8, Pettus 9, Marders 5, Hutchison 2, Cottnill 2, Ramay 2, Hawk 1.

College: Men

ROGERS STATE 91, CENTRAL MISSOURI 83 (OT)

Central Mo.;24;47;12;--;83

Rogers State;36;35;20;--;91

Central Mo (8-8): Nelson 19, Todd 19, Sides 9, Pinkley 8, Gilbert 7, Hunter 13, Okeke 4, Fritz 2, Mayle 2.

Rogers State (12-6): Dean 18, Pullum 17, Peacock 10, Jackson 8, Saracco 8, Coblin 20, Lawrence 4, Pearre 4, Obineke 2.

Track

College: Women

DeLoss Dodds Invitational

Manhattan, Kan.

ORU top-8 finishers

60M dash: 5. Tay'Maro Powell-Peters 7.79. 60M hurdles: 1. Gabrielle Gibson 8.50. 200M dash: 7. Alyssa Mbua 28.48. 600Y run: 2. Adrena Mazzei 1:26.03. 1000M: 2. Adrena Mazzei 2:56.60. 4. Megan Lundstrom 3:00.39. 8. Victoria Baker 3:45.60. Long jump: 1. Shalom Olotu 5.76m. 5. Amaka Ezukanma 5.14m. 7. Lakelle Kinteh 4.97m. Triple jump: 1. Shalom Olotu 11.53m. 2. Amaka Ezukanma 11.49m.

College: Men

DeLoss Dodds Invitational

Manhattan, Kan.

ORU top-8 finishers

60M dash: 2. Aaron Charlton 6.95. 6. Joel Mackey 7.10. 7. Will Ikutiminu 7.21. 60M hurdles: 7. Henry Falls 8.99. 300 M dash: 1. Chauncey Fourte 36.53. 2. Josiah Granderson .36.84. 400M dash: 1. Cameron Neely 51.92. 2. Colby Adams 53.32. 600Y RUN: 1. Aden Baughman 1:13.51. 800M run: 4. Emmanuel Kipngetich 2:22.51. 1 mile: 6. Emmanuel Kipngetich 4:54.16. High jump: 2. Kemuel Sloan 1.91m. 3. Keithwood Stubbs 1.76m. Pole vault: 2. Jonathan Vasquez 4.60m. 3, Kaleb Allen 4.45m. Long jump: 1. Alessandro Belluz 6.17m. 2. Alexander Okwonna 5.82m. Triple jump: 2. Kemuel Sloan 14.16m. Weight throw: 2. Mitchell Mefford 13.79m.

