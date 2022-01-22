Sports Record Jan. 22

BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Checotah Crossroads Classic
Fifth place
Stigler 68, Bridge Creek 25
Third place
Eufaula d. Checotah
First place
Muldrow 58, Wagoner 35
Carl Albert Titan Classic
Durant 56, McGuinness 50
Del City 42, Bartlesville 36
Harding Charter Prep 61, Westmoore 52
First Place
Edmond Memorial 68, Carl Albert 49
Kiefer Tourney
Seventh place
Sallisaw Central 34, Hilldale 32
Chouteau Tournament
Championship
VERDIGRIS 56, KEYS 36
Keys;6;10;11;9;-- ;36
Verdigris;15;14;13;14;--;56
Keys: K. Eubanks 14, Winkler 10, A. Eubanks 9, Stillwell 3.
Verdigris: Borgstadt 30, Daniels 9, Fugate 8, Cravens 4, E. Jones 3, B. Jones 2.
Cashion County Line
OCS 58, FAIRVIEW 55
OCS;21;5;21;11;--58
Fairview;12;11;14;18;--55
OCS: Chandler 28, McIntire 24, Roegiers 4.
Fairview: Nightengale 15, Reames 5, Schmidt 8, Wahl 7, Chill 5, Markers 5, Baker 2, Redhat 8.
VARNUM 50, CASHION 47
Cashion;15;17;8;7;--47
Varnum;6;8;18;18;--;50
Cashion: Lamb 22, Jenkins 10, Shafer 5, Williams 4, Shelly 4, Owens 2.
Varnum: Wildcat 26, Cleaveland 11, Spraker 5, Morgan 5, Works 3.
BETHEL 52, CLINTON 50
Clinton;15;15;7;13;--;50
Bethel;18;10;14;10;--;52
Clinton: Jefferson 21, Lloyd 10, Johnson 10, Ciscernos 6, Curtis 3.
Bethel: McGee 26, Stevenson 13, Davidson 7, Ruff 4, Compton 3.
Catoosa Classic
BISHOP KELLEY 45, CATOOSA 28
Bishop Kelly;9;6;15;15;--45
Catoosa;3;8;5;12;--;28
Bishop Kelley: Abedon 15, Harrison 6, Barton 6, Roy 5, Stoya 5, Ames 4, Strandmark 4.
Catoosa: Ba. Wiginton 9, Brown 7, Beach 5, Benson 4, Br. Wiginton 3.
Dave Calvert Tournament
Championship
BRISTOW 56, KIEFER 41
Bristow;11;10;23;12;--;56
Kiefer;8;11;16;6;--;41
Bristow: Pritchard 28, Alexander 12, Morgan 6, Gill 6, Livasey 3, Yocham 1.
Kiefer: Coons 29, Williams 6, Bonilla 3, Smith 2, Hendrix 1.
College: Women
CENTRAL MO. 60, ROGERS STATE 43
Central Mo.;9;16;21;14;--;60
Rogers State;7;10;17;9;--;43
Central Mo. (14-6): Littrell 19, Collier 17, Bovaird 13, Nelson 6, Vigil 3, Vanzant 2.
Rogers State (7-12): Lewis 15, Luna 5, Kliewer 5, Bowin 4, Gajdosova 6, Day 4, Baker-Bruce 3, Christian 1.
High School: Boys
Checotah Crossroads Classic
Fifth place
Bridge Creek 55, Central 46
Third place
Muldrow 66, Checotah 34
First place
Wagoner 55, Eufaula 43
Kiefer Tourney
Seventh place
Warner 60, Ripley 28
Caney Valley Tourney
LIBERTY 49, CANEY VALLEY 39
Liberty;15;14;7;13;--;49
Caney Valley;3;11;11;14;--;39
Liberty: Wheeler 11, Thompson 10, Brown 10, Aguayo 8, Byrd 5, Cornwell 3, Williams 2.
Caney Valley: Barham 24, Nichols 8, Longan 5, Beack 2.
Mounds Tournament
REGENT PREP 44, PORTER 34
Porter;6;4;17;7;--;34
Regent Prep;12;8;16;8;--;44
Porter: Bike 14, Seaton 11, Willard 6, Crane 3.
Regent Prep: E. Boshoff 20, D. Boshoff 14, Roller 5, Haney 4, Camp 1.
Cashion County Line
PERRY 63, VARNUM 41
Varnum;11;4;15;11;--;41
Perry;15;13;13;22;--;63
Varnum: Arredondo 3, Harjo 10, Wind 4, Bernard 2, Stewart 15, Mack 3.
Perry: Hight 17, Cash 17, Hall 13, Lansden 6, Garfield 2, Howell 2, Venard 1.
BETHEL 67, FAIRVIEW 40
Bethel;22;14;14;16;--;67
Fairview;12;9;6;13;--;40
Bethel: Gordon 27, Bussell 14, Whiton 10, Robins 8, Stephenson 5, Stewart 2.
Fairview: Bernard 8, Strader 8, Pettus 9, Marders 5, Hutchison 2, Cottnill 2, Ramay 2, Hawk 1.
College: Men
ROGERS STATE 91, CENTRAL MISSOURI 83 (OT)
Central Mo.;24;47;12;--;83
Rogers State;36;35;20;--;91
Central Mo (8-8): Nelson 19, Todd 19, Sides 9, Pinkley 8, Gilbert 7, Hunter 13, Okeke 4, Fritz 2, Mayle 2.
Rogers State (12-6): Dean 18, Pullum 17, Peacock 10, Jackson 8, Saracco 8, Coblin 20, Lawrence 4, Pearre 4, Obineke 2.
Track
College: Women
DeLoss Dodds Invitational
Manhattan, Kan.
ORU top-8 finishers
60M dash: 5. Tay'Maro Powell-Peters 7.79. 60M hurdles: 1. Gabrielle Gibson 8.50. 200M dash: 7. Alyssa Mbua 28.48. 600Y run: 2. Adrena Mazzei 1:26.03. 1000M: 2. Adrena Mazzei 2:56.60. 4. Megan Lundstrom 3:00.39. 8. Victoria Baker 3:45.60. Long jump: 1. Shalom Olotu 5.76m. 5. Amaka Ezukanma 5.14m. 7. Lakelle Kinteh 4.97m. Triple jump: 1. Shalom Olotu 11.53m. 2. Amaka Ezukanma 11.49m.
College: Men
DeLoss Dodds Invitational
Manhattan, Kan.
ORU top-8 finishers
60M dash: 2. Aaron Charlton 6.95. 6. Joel Mackey 7.10. 7. Will Ikutiminu 7.21. 60M hurdles: 7. Henry Falls 8.99. 300 M dash: 1. Chauncey Fourte 36.53. 2. Josiah Granderson .36.84. 400M dash: 1. Cameron Neely 51.92. 2. Colby Adams 53.32. 600Y RUN: 1. Aden Baughman 1:13.51. 800M run: 4. Emmanuel Kipngetich 2:22.51. 1 mile: 6. Emmanuel Kipngetich 4:54.16. High jump: 2. Kemuel Sloan 1.91m. 3. Keithwood Stubbs 1.76m. Pole vault: 2. Jonathan Vasquez 4.60m. 3, Kaleb Allen 4.45m. Long jump: 1. Alessandro Belluz 6.17m. 2. Alexander Okwonna 5.82m. Triple jump: 2. Kemuel Sloan 14.16m. Weight throw: 2. Mitchell Mefford 13.79m.