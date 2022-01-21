Sports Record Jan. 21

BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Cashion County Line Tournament
Varnum 58, Oklahoma Christian School 41
OCS;10;8;9;14;--;41
Varnum;13;21;12;12;--;58
OC: McCIntyre 15, Barnett 15, Chandler 6, Roegiers 5
Varnum: Wildcat 14, Works 10, Beaver 9, Morgan 9, Spraker 7, Merritt 7
Cashion 37, Fairview 23
Cashion;10;7;12;8;--;37
Fairview;2;9;7;5;--;23
Cashion: Lamb 12, Shafer 6, Williams 5, Jenkins 5, Shelly 5, Owens 4.
Fairview: Marters 7, Nightengale 6, Redhat 3, Reames 3, Wahl 2, Baker 2.
Carl Albert Titan Classic
Bartlesville 51, Durant 38
Del City 46, McGuinness 19
Edmond Memorial 62, Harding Charter Prep 55
Carl Albert 61, Westmoore 47
Dave Calvert Invitational
at Kiefer HS
Kiefer 60, Ripley 34
Ripley;8;6;5;15;--;34
Kiefer;13;12;18;17;--;60
Ripley: Newsome 7, McCullom 7, Howe 6, Gobble 5, Hall 5, Honeycutt 3, Collier 1.
Kiefer: Coons 20, Smith 14, Hendricks 13, Williams 4, Watashe 3, Daniel 2, Bonilla 2, Valois 2.
Kellyville 62, Sallisaw Central 48
Hilldale 41, Warner 24
Bristow 50, CHEF 41
Pryor Invitational
Sallisaw 54, Ketchum 32
Vinita 34, Skiatook 19
Cl. Sequoyah 43, Berryhill 28
Pryor 46, Oologah 34
Tri-State Tournament
at Jay HS
Grove 43, East Newton, MO 10
Kansas 55, Seneca, MO 42
Tah. Sequoyah 51, Metro Christian 41
Jay 48, Pryor JV 18
Madill 27, Latta 22
College: Women
Thursday
NORTH DAKOTA 53, ORU 34
ORAL ROBERTS (9-9): Cooper 2-7 0-0 6, Walker 2-8 0-0 5, Lippe 1-7 2-4 4, Ti. Moore 1-10 1-4 3, Schumacher 0-2 0-0 0, Tr. Moore 3-5 0-0 6, Scott 2-9 0-0 4, Paramore 1-4 0-0 3, Coleman 1-4 1-2 3, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 13-58 4-10 34.
NORTH DAKOTA (11-8): Borowicz 8-19 3-3 21, Orth 6-9 1-2 13, Lane 4-8 3-6 11, Leet 1-6 1-2 3, Manson 1-6 0-0 3, Daninger 0-2 2-2 2, Hoskin 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0, Sieben 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Lane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-51 10-15 53.
Oral Roberts;10;6;8;10;--;34
North Dakota;14;12;15;12;53
3-point goals: ORU 4-14 (Walker 1-6, Paramore 1-3. Cooper 2-2, Nix 0-2, Coleman 0-1), ND 3-14 (Manson 1-6, Leet 0-3, Borowicz 2-2, Daninger 0-2, Anderson 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 33 (Schumauker 5), ND 46 (Leet 12). Assists: ORU 5 (5 with 1), ND 7 (Leet, Borowicz 2). Total fouls: ORU 20, ND 14. Fouled out: Leet. A: 1,112.
High School: Boys
Cashion County Line Tournament
Fairview 54, Perry 52
Perry;14;10;12;16;--;52
Fairview;7;10;17;20;--;54
Perry: Hall 12, Height 11, Venard 7, Webb 6, Cash 7, Lansden 5
Fairview: Pettus 16, Fortune 14, Bernard 9, Honk 5, SMiller 5, Straighter 3, Hutchison 2
Bethel 66, Varnum 58
Varnum;18;13;12;15;--;58
Bethel;25;18;13;10;--;66
Varnum: Stewart 18, Harjo 12, Mack 9, Bernard 8, Wind 7, Arredondo 2, Zapata 2.
Bethel: Bussel 20, Robins 16, Stewart 12, Morris 7, Written 5, Gordon 4, Shepard 2.
Blue Sky Invitational
at Pawhuska HS
Alva 65, Cleveland 59 (OT)
Mounds Tournament
Wewoka 45, Regent Prep 40
Wewoka;13;12;8;12;--;45
Regent Prep;12;10;8;10;--;40
Wewoka: Mason 23, Carter 9, Samilton 8, Nichols 4, Burton 1.
Regent Prep: D. Boshoff 20, E. Boshoff 9, Smith 6, Roller 3, Haney 2.
Dave Calvert Invitational
at Kiefer HS
Sallisaw Central 47, Warner 39
Kellyville 64, Ripley 38
Hilldale 58, Bristow 52
Pryor Invitational
Pryor 55, Berryhill 50
Ketchum 53, Skiatook 39
Sallisaw 46, Vinita 42
Cl. Sequoyah 70, Oologah 43
Tri-State Tournament
at Jay HS
Lincoln Christian 77, Seneca, MO 32
East Newton, MO 44, Grove 37
Metro Christian 72, Jay 32
Kansas 36, Tah. Sequoyah 35
TENNIS
College: Women
Tulsa 5, Kansas 2
Singles: 1. No. 91 Laia Conde Monfort (Tulsa) def. No. 105 Malkia Ngounoue (Kansas) 6-3, 7-5; 2. No. 42 Maria Titova (Kansas) def. Maria Berlanga (Tulsa) 6-1, 6-2; 3. Sonia Smagina (Kansas) def. Shura Poppe (Tulsa) 6-0, 6-2; 4. Valeryia Rozenkova (Tulsa) def. Raphaelle Lacasse (Kansas) 6-3, 6-1; 5. Lily Hutchings (Tulsa) def. Tiffany Lagarde (Kansas) 6-4, 6-1; 6. Leonor Oliveira (Tulsa) def. Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez (Kansas) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles: 1. No. 51 Ngounoue/Titova def. Rozenkova/Berlanga 6-4; 2. Monfort/Poppe def. Smagina/Lagarde 6-3; 3. Hutchings/Martinez def. Lacasse/Velasquez 6-3