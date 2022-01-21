 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record Jan. 21
Sports Record Jan. 21

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Cashion County Line Tournament

Varnum 58, Oklahoma Christian School 41

OCS;10;8;9;14;--;41

Varnum;13;21;12;12;--;58

OC: McCIntyre 15, Barnett 15, Chandler 6, Roegiers 5

Varnum: Wildcat 14, Works 10, Beaver 9, Morgan 9, Spraker 7, Merritt 7

Cashion 37, Fairview 23

Cashion;10;7;12;8;--;37

Fairview;2;9;7;5;--;23

Cashion: Lamb 12, Shafer 6, Williams 5, Jenkins 5, Shelly 5, Owens 4.

Fairview: Marters 7, Nightengale 6, Redhat 3, Reames 3, Wahl 2, Baker 2.

Carl Albert Titan Classic

Bartlesville 51, Durant 38

Del City 46, McGuinness 19

Edmond Memorial 62, Harding Charter Prep 55

Carl Albert 61, Westmoore 47

Dave Calvert Invitational

at Kiefer HS

Kiefer 60, Ripley 34

Ripley;8;6;5;15;--;34

Kiefer;13;12;18;17;--;60

Ripley: Newsome 7, McCullom 7, Howe 6, Gobble 5, Hall 5, Honeycutt 3, Collier 1.

Kiefer: Coons 20, Smith 14, Hendricks 13, Williams 4, Watashe 3, Daniel 2, Bonilla 2, Valois 2.

Kellyville 62, Sallisaw Central 48

Hilldale 41, Warner 24

Bristow 50, CHEF 41

Pryor Invitational

Sallisaw 54, Ketchum 32

Vinita 34, Skiatook 19

Cl. Sequoyah 43, Berryhill 28

Pryor 46, Oologah 34

Tri-State Tournament

at Jay HS

Grove 43, East Newton, MO 10

Kansas 55, Seneca, MO 42

Tah. Sequoyah 51, Metro Christian 41

Jay 48, Pryor JV 18

Madill 27, Latta 22

College: Women

Thursday

NORTH DAKOTA 53, ORU 34

ORAL ROBERTS (9-9): Cooper 2-7 0-0 6, Walker 2-8 0-0 5, Lippe 1-7 2-4 4, Ti. Moore 1-10 1-4 3, Schumacher 0-2 0-0 0, Tr. Moore 3-5 0-0 6, Scott 2-9 0-0 4, Paramore 1-4 0-0 3, Coleman 1-4 1-2 3, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 13-58 4-10 34.

NORTH DAKOTA (11-8): Borowicz 8-19 3-3 21, Orth 6-9 1-2 13, Lane 4-8 3-6 11, Leet 1-6 1-2 3, Manson 1-6 0-0 3, Daninger 0-2 2-2 2, Hoskin 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, McCarthy 0-0 0-0 0, Sieben 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Lane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-51 10-15 53.

Oral Roberts;10;6;8;10;--;34

North Dakota;14;12;15;12;53

3-point goals: ORU 4-14 (Walker 1-6, Paramore 1-3. Cooper 2-2, Nix 0-2, Coleman 0-1), ND 3-14 (Manson 1-6, Leet 0-3, Borowicz 2-2, Daninger 0-2, Anderson 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 33 (Schumauker 5), ND 46 (Leet 12). Assists: ORU 5 (5 with 1), ND 7 (Leet, Borowicz 2). Total fouls: ORU 20, ND 14. Fouled out: Leet. A: 1,112.

High School: Boys

Cashion County Line Tournament

Fairview 54, Perry 52

Perry;14;10;12;16;--;52

Fairview;7;10;17;20;--;54

Perry: Hall 12, Height 11, Venard 7, Webb 6, Cash 7, Lansden 5

Fairview: Pettus 16, Fortune 14, Bernard 9, Honk 5, SMiller 5, Straighter 3, Hutchison 2

Bethel 66, Varnum 58

Varnum;18;13;12;15;--;58

Bethel;25;18;13;10;--;66

Varnum: Stewart 18, Harjo 12, Mack 9, Bernard 8, Wind 7, Arredondo 2, Zapata 2.

Bethel: Bussel 20, Robins 16, Stewart 12, Morris 7, Written 5, Gordon 4, Shepard 2.

Blue Sky Invitational

at Pawhuska HS

Alva 65, Cleveland 59 (OT)

Mounds Tournament

Wewoka 45, Regent Prep 40

Wewoka;13;12;8;12;--;45

Regent Prep;12;10;8;10;--;40

Wewoka: Mason 23, Carter 9, Samilton 8, Nichols 4, Burton 1.

Regent Prep: D. Boshoff 20, E. Boshoff 9, Smith 6, Roller 3, Haney 2.

Dave Calvert Invitational

at Kiefer HS

Sallisaw Central 47, Warner 39

Kellyville 64, Ripley 38

Hilldale 58, Bristow 52

Pryor Invitational

Pryor 55, Berryhill 50

Ketchum 53, Skiatook 39

Sallisaw 46, Vinita 42

Cl. Sequoyah 70, Oologah 43

Tri-State Tournament

at Jay HS

Lincoln Christian 77, Seneca, MO 32

East Newton, MO 44, Grove 37

Metro Christian 72, Jay 32

Kansas 36, Tah. Sequoyah 35

TENNIS

College: Women

Tulsa 5, Kansas 2

Singles: 1. No. 91 Laia Conde Monfort (Tulsa) def. No. 105 Malkia Ngounoue (Kansas) 6-3, 7-5; 2. No. 42 Maria Titova (Kansas) def. Maria Berlanga (Tulsa) 6-1, 6-2; 3. Sonia Smagina (Kansas) def. Shura Poppe (Tulsa) 6-0, 6-2; 4. Valeryia Rozenkova (Tulsa) def. Raphaelle Lacasse (Kansas) 6-3, 6-1; 5. Lily Hutchings (Tulsa) def. Tiffany Lagarde (Kansas) 6-4, 6-1; 6. Leonor Oliveira (Tulsa) def. Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez (Kansas) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles: 1. No. 51 Ngounoue/Titova def. Rozenkova/Berlanga 6-4; 2. Monfort/Poppe def. Smagina/Lagarde 6-3; 3. Hutchings/Martinez def. Lacasse/Velasquez 6-3

