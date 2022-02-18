Sports Record Feb. 18

BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Sand Springs 63, Bartlesville 34
Bartlesville;6;5;7;16;--;34
Sand Springs;20;16;15;12;--;63
Bartlesville: Gronigan 8, McPhail 7, Lunn 7, Duncan 5, Valentine 3, Barnett 2, Chambers 2.
Sand Springs: Y. Morris 16, Armstead 14, Wilson 7, Jackson 7, Taylor 5, Kirkendoll 4, Walker 3, Butler 3, Martin 3, Pearce 1.
Bixby 62, Jenks 21
Jenks;6;2;8;5;--;21
Bixby;17;12;19;14;--;62
Jenks: Twiehaus 5, Brown 5, Luciano 3, Johnson 3, Simpson 3, Forgione 2.
Bixby: Wernli 17, Baldwin 13, Nielsen 9, Mayes 8, Prince 3, Sar. Beltran 3, Sad. Beltran 3, Blankenship 3, Casper 3.
Union 57, Broken Arrow 40
Union;17;17;13;10;--;57
Broken Arrow;8;4;7;21;--;40
Union: Malham 19, Pitts 17, Hishaw 8, Penny 6, Woodard 5, Smith 2.
Broken Arrow: Mathurin 15, Howard 14, Jacobs 6, Herrera 3, Pippett 2.
Carl Albert 57, Del City 53
Del City;10;18;9;16;--;53
Carl Albert;8;19;15;15;--;57
Del Ctiy: McCalister 24, Richmond 10, Thorton 8, Bushey 4, Malone 3, Tower 2, Pogue 2
Carl Albert: Sutton 14, Moore 10, Cofer 9, Taylor 8, Diaz 8, Poole 6, McCarthur 2
Bishop Kelley 43, Collinsville 35
Bishop Kelley;7;16;10;10;--;43
Collinsville;8;5;16;6;--;35
Bishop Kelley: Barton 14, Avedon 12, Stockton 6, Roy 5, Ames 3, Strandmark 3
Collinsville: Smith 12, Henley 8, Stamper 6, C. White 4, Reid 3, Meadows 2
Edison 50, Hale 18
Edison;14;26;7;3;--;50
Hale;6;1;7;4;--;18
Edison: Davis 13, Alexander 10, Momadu 10, Lewis 5, Chatman 4, Rogers 4, Ott 2, Phillips 2
Hale: Randolph 15, Taylor 3
Grove 44, Coweta 38
Coweta;5;8;8;17;--;38
Grove;13;13;4;14;--;44
Coweta: Hilton 11, Addington 9, Schauffles 6, Matthews 6, Winkle 4, Stanfield 2.
Grove: Morris 14, Gregg 10, Gibbs 9, Bacon 5, Blaine 3, Geer 3.
Holland Hall 55, Miami 19
Miami;4;2;3;10;--;19
Holland Hall;20;13;20;2;--;55
Miami: Jinks 6, Walker 3, Forrester 3, Powell 2, Hammonds 2, Lemonds 2, Payton 1.
Holland Hall: Hill 17, Greer 10, Regalado 8, Fugate 6, K. Johnson 4, Davis 4, M. Johnson 2, Tarver 2, Lewis 2.
Kiefer 53, Salina 26
3A District
Salina;3;5;7;11;--;26
Kiefer;18;11;18;6;--;53
Salina: McCarter 11, Gibson 8, Sanders 4, Soldier 3.
Kiefer: Smith 13, Hendrix 12, Coons 10, Bonilla 7, Goodman 3, Williams 3, Dooley 2, Watashe 2, Burnett 1.
Prague 38, Lexington 32
3A District
Lexington;6;8;9;9;--;32
Prague;9;10;10;9;--;38
Lexington: Beason 19, Manuel 6, Barber 3, Winterton 2, Sample 2.
Prague: Manning 10, M. Rich 10, Parker 7, Camren 7, Hightower 2, Smith 1, K. Rich 1.
Claremore Sequoyah 49, Chandler 47
3A District
Chandler;14;8;10;15;--;47
Claremore Sequoyah;9;17;15;8;--;49
Chandler: Jackson 15, German 11, L. Brannon 6, Callegan 6, Beall 4, A. Brannon 3, Ventris 2.
Claremore Sequoyah: Rolland 23, Pennington 10, Crenshaw 9, McClure 5, Park 1, Cloud 1.
Metro Christian 38, Vinita 34
3A District
Metro Christian;5;10;14;9;--;38
Vinita;8;10;3;13;--;34
Metro Christian: Mershon 16, Tull 8, Reed 7, Sanders 4, Etheridge 3.
Vinita: Trail 15, Chaney 9, Wattenbarger 8, Lofgren 2.
Liberty 70, Haskell 35
2A District
Haskell;6;8;16;5;--;35
Liberty;16;8;25;21;--;70
Haskell: Tucker 14, Kelley 9, Westmoreland 6, Brown 4, Bowman 2
Liberty: Boone 21, Estrada 15, Plummer 13, Johnson 12, Cargil 9
Regent Prep 43, Drumright 23
Regent;12;12;11;8;--;43
Drumright;5;3;7;8;--;23
Regent: Hoemann 13, Rice 11, Jackson 9, Redman 7, Mooberry 3
Drumright: Pierce 7, McBride 6, Richardson 5, Bryant 3, Martin 2
Locust Grove 66, Oologah 59
4A District
Locust Grove;15;21;13;17;--;66
Oologah;12;13;19;15;--;59
Locust Grove (16-7): Wiggins 16, Thilges 12, Fine 11, Gilman 9, Williams 8, Sweeney 6, Silka 2, Bird 2.
Oologah (11-13): Martin 32, Kohler 8, Dixon 8, Hogue 5, McCaleb 4, McKee 2.
Comanche 57, Lone Grove 46
3A District
High School: Boys
Jenks 70, Bixby 61
Jenks;13;15;21;21;--;70
Bixby;15;12;18;16;--;61
Jenks (18-5): Golightly 23, Mundy 15, Averitt 14, Tata 9, Wilkins 5, Simmons 4.
Bixby (7-15): P. Friedrichsen 20, Driver 14, McCormick 8, L. Friedrichsen 5, Cole 5, Madden 4, McCrary 3, Hill 2.
Bishop Kelley 62, Collinsville 54
Collinsville;7;16;12;19;--;54
Bishop Kelley;19;14;19;10;--;62
Collinsville (18-3): Himbaugh 14, Syrhels 11, Meachem 11, Hammond 7, McDowell 6, Scholmann 3, Bailey 2.
Bishop Kellley (7-14): Wormell 21, Dee 19, Taylor 8, Harris 6, Avedon 2, Schultz 2, Schick 2, West 2.
Claremore Sequoyah 51, Chandler 20
3A District
Chandler;3;0;9;8;--;20
Claremore Sequoyah;19;20;4;8;--;51
Chandler: Minshell 6, Miller 4, Robinson 3, Jones 3, Rcherman 3, Butler 1.
Claremore Sequoyah (23-1): Thompson 12, Prater 11, Moore 6, Kar. Bickel 7, Kal. Bickel 4, Burks 3, J. Gibson 2, Gilbreath 2, T. Gibson 2, Eubanks 1, Wood 1.
Berryhill 45, Cleveland 42
4A District
Berryhill;9;12;9;15;--;45
Cleveland;8;7;9;18;--;42
Berryhill: Davis 19, James 12, Birdshead 6, Ellen 5, Reynolds 3.
Cleveland: Sizemore 16, McEntire 8, Curtis 6, Kauk 5, Buerker 3, Baker 2, Hamilton 2.
Coweta 47, Grove 45
Coweta;17;13;8;9;--;47
Grove;10;11;11;13;--;45
Coweta: Lair 18, Ford 9, Hall 9, Freeman 6, Warden 3, Bartholomew 2.
Grove: Beal 20, Hacker 15, Gain 6, Casey 4.
Metro Christian 65, Vinita 44
3A District
Metro Christian;22;4;14;25;--;65
Vinita;13;8;11;12;--;44
Metro Christian: Sowards 18, Mueller 15, Powell 11, Cox 9, Darrington 8, Roth 2, Holder 2.
Vinita: Glasscock 16, Martins 9, Anderson 7, Downing 4, Winfrey 4, Ramsey 2, Rife 2.
Holland Hall 74, Miami 31
Miami;5;1;12;13;--;31
Holland Hall;24;11;24;15;--;74
Miami: Kreeger 7, Ke. Jinks 7, Randolph 5, Walls 5, Davis 3, Catt 2, Ka. Jinks 2.
Holland Hall: Cool 19, Benton 17, Mullendore 10, Tarver 9, Taber 6, Loosevelt 6, Heldebrand 4, Underwood 3
Anadarko 58, Cache 43
Cache;11;5;10;17;--;43
Anadarko;6;12;25;15;--;58
Cache: Fink 22, Smith 5, Harbin 5, Niedo 4, Hayes 3, Lofton 2, Lewis 2
Anadarko: Williams 16, Johnson 11 Churchill 10, Talent 10, Owens 8, Cozad 3
Rogers 54, East Central 44
East Central;10;19;8;7;--;44
Rogers;17;13;12;12;--;54
East Central: D. Wallace 19, K. Anderson 15, L. Delosier 4, M. Brown 3, R. McKinight 2, K. Maxie 1
Rogers: Lacey 21, D. Prewitt 10, A. Johnson 8, J. Hunter 7, Demry 3, T. Thomas 3, E. Anderson 2
Regent Prep 66, Yale 40
Class A Regional
Yale;11;8;8;13;--;40
Regent Prep;19;19;12;16;--;66
Yale (11-13): Reece 19, Mueggenborg 10, Williams 8, Harris 3.
Regent Prep (11-11): E. Boshoff 27, D. Boshoff 18, Beitel 15, Camp 2, Smith 2, Wright 2.
Liberty 36, Haskell 20
2A District
Haskell;7;7;6;0;--;20
Liberty;11;6;6;13;--;36
Haskell: Westmoreland 8, Lockett 5, Clark 3, Mann 2, Neal 2.
Liberty: Thompson 15, Aguayo 8, Wheeler 4, Brown 4, Byrd 3, Cornwell 2.
Lone Grove 50, Comanche 39
3A District
SOFTBALL
College
Oklahoma State 4, Michigan 0
at Clearwater, Fla.
Michigan;000;000;0;--;0;1;0
Oklahoma State;301;000;x;--;4;8;0
Beaubien, Derbowski (5) and Carson; Maxwell and Cottrill. W: Maxwell (3-0). L: Beaubien (1-2). HR: Cottrill
Louisiana State 10, Oklahoma State 2
at Clearwater, Fla.
LSU;001;243;--;10;7;1
Oklahoma State;101;000;--;2;8;0
Kliponen and Calland. Elish, Day (4), Clopton (6) and Tuck. W: Kliponen (3-1). L: Elish (1-2). HR: Sunseri
Oklahoma 8, Houston 0
at Houston, Texas
Oklahoma;403;01;--;8;5;0
Houston;000;00;--;0;1;1
May and Hansen; Flores, Todd (3) and Brown. W: May (2-0). L: Flores (0-2). HR: Johns 2
Oklahoma 15, McNeese 1
at Houston, Texas
Oklahoma;1(10)0;04;--;15;14;1
McNeese;000;10;--;1;2;3
Bahl, McAdoo (4), Trautwein (5) and Hansen, Nugent; Tate, Sanders (2) and Gomez, Ramirez. W: Bahl (3-0). L: Tate (1-1). HR: Green (2), Johns, Lyons
Oklahoma Baptist 9, Northeastern State 7
Rogers St. 7, Southeastern Okla. St. 1
Rogers St. 6, Hardin 3
BASEBALL
College
Northeastern State 16, McKendree 6
Oklahoma 3, Auburn 0
Auburn;000;000;000;--;0;3;0
Oklahoma;000;000;21x;--;3;4;1
Sheehan, Armstrong (2), Mullins (6), Armstrong (9) and Dyal; Bennett, Sundloff (6), Campbell (8), Godman (9) and Crooks. W: Sundloff (1-0). Mullins (0-1). HR: Graham
Tennessee Tech 5, Oral Roberts 2
Tennessee Tech;001;002;002;--;5;13;0
Oral Roberts;000;010;010;--;2;12;1
Calitri, Myers (5), Odom (5), Gelorme (5), Sylvester (8), Berry (8) and Long. Coffey, Hall (7), Widener (8), Gregory (8) and Jones, Gibson. W: Myers (1-0). L: Coffey (0-1). S: Berry (1)
Vanderbilt 3, Oklahoma State 0
Oklahoma State;000;000;000;--;0;5;0
Vanderbilt;002;100;00x;--;3;6;1
Campbell, Marsh (5), Root (9) and Adkison, Daugherty; McElvain, Reilly (5), Schultz (9) and Keegan. W: McElvain (1-0). L: Campbell (0-1). HR: Kolywck
WRESTLING
College
Oklahoma State 32, Bucknell 6
125: No. 7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) dec. Brandon Seidman (BUCK), 3-0; 133: No. 2 Daton Fix (OSU) TF Kurt Phipps (BUCK), 21-6, 7:00; 141: No. 21 Carter Young (OSU) dec. No. 26 Darren Miller (BUCK), 8-3; 149: No. 13 Kaden Gfeller (OSU) dec. Kolby DePron (BUCK), 9-3; 157: Nick Delp (BUCK) dec. No. 18 Wyatt Sheets (OSU), 7-5; 165: No.18 Zach Hartman (BUCK) dec. No. 8 Travis Wittlake (OSU), 5-0; 174: No. 12 Dustin Plott (OSU) fall Sam Barnes (BUCK), 1:44; 184: No. 8 Dakota Geer (OSU) MD Logan Deacetis (BUCK), 21-8; 197: Gavin Stika (OSU) dec. Mason McCready (BUCK), 3-2; HWT: No. 31 Luke Surber (OSU) TF Luke Niemeyer (BUCK), 20-4, 4:50