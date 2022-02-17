 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Record Feb. 17
0 Comments
agate

Sports Record Feb. 17

  • Updated
  • 0

BASKETBALL

College: Women

NORTHEASTERN STATE 64, NEWMAN 57

Newman;13;8;15;21;--;57

Northeastern State;4;15;24;21;--;64

Newman: Dortland 12, Ho 12, Beck 9, Nilles 8, Dubbert 9, Bello 5, Hayes 2

Northeastern State: Langstaff 25, Mo. Lee 11, Ma. 9, Hackler 4, Collins 2, Lay 8, Barrow 3, Tomokino 2

High School: Boys

JENKS 56, BARTLESVILLE 52

Jenks;17;8;11;20;--;56

Bartlesville;11;21;11;9;--;52

Jenks: Averitt 24, Golightly 16, Wilkins 7, Dodder 5, Mundy 4

Bartlesville: Castillo 17, McCall 10, Girard 10, Ayyappan 5, Davis 4, Carter 4, Smith 2

College: Men

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA 89, ROGERS STATE 79

Central Oklahoma;34;55;--;89

Rogers State;40;39;--;79

Central Oklahoma: Wells 32, Wade 23, Haydon 12, Givens 10, Aymond 7, Richardson 3, Ca. Calavan 2.

Rogers St.: Dean 25, Pullum 19, Peacock 13, Jackson 4, Saracco 4, Coblin 6, Pearre 4, Obineke 4

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert