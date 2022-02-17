Sports Record Feb. 17

BASKETBALL
College: Women
NORTHEASTERN STATE 64, NEWMAN 57
Newman;13;8;15;21;--;57
Northeastern State;4;15;24;21;--;64
Newman: Dortland 12, Ho 12, Beck 9, Nilles 8, Dubbert 9, Bello 5, Hayes 2
Northeastern State: Langstaff 25, Mo. Lee 11, Ma. 9, Hackler 4, Collins 2, Lay 8, Barrow 3, Tomokino 2
High School: Boys
JENKS 56, BARTLESVILLE 52
Jenks;17;8;11;20;--;56
Bartlesville;11;21;11;9;--;52
Jenks: Averitt 24, Golightly 16, Wilkins 7, Dodder 5, Mundy 4
Bartlesville: Castillo 17, McCall 10, Girard 10, Ayyappan 5, Davis 4, Carter 4, Smith 2
College: Men
CENTRAL OKLAHOMA 89, ROGERS STATE 79
Central Oklahoma;34;55;--;89