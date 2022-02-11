Sports Record Feb. 11

GOLF
College: Men
Sunbrook Golf Club (par 72), St. George, Utah
Thunderbird Invitation
Day 1 Team Standings: 1. Middle Tennessee St. 276-276 -12; 2. Sacramento State 283-283 -5; T3. Oral Roberts 284-284 -4; T3. Southern Illinois 284-284 -4
Day 1 Individual Standings: T2. Dustin Hasley, ORU, 66-66 -6; T12. Jared Strathe, ORU, 71-71 -1; T25. Lane Wallace, ORU, 73-73 +1; T25. Jackson Drake, ORU (Ind.), 73-73 (+1); T38. Philipp Pakosch, ORU, 74-74 +2; T54. Rocco Repetto-Taylor, ORU, 76-76 +4; T62. Delbert Brooks, ORU (Ind.), 77-77 (+5)
Local
Page Belcher
1. Bill Kusleika, 72; T2. Gilbert York, 73; T2. Mark Clemons, 73; 4. Bill French, 74; T5. Duane Dunham, 75; T5. Frank Prentice, 75; T5. George Siler, 75; T8. Bob Bell, 76; T8. Dick Tullis, 76; T10. Gary Lee, 77; T10. Darrell Wood, 77; T10. BJ Barnhart, 77; T13. Ron Wilson, 79; T13. Ken Hayes, 79; 15. Hank Prideaux, 80; 16. Jim Laster, 81; 17. Mel Hayes, 82.
Shot Age or Better
Battle Creek: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73; Ray white, 86, shot 81
The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge: Gary Sharp, 75, shot 70
Indian Springs: Ron Edlin, 79, shot 78
Page Belcher: Gilbert York, 80, shot 77
South Lakes: John Gadd, 85, shot 79
Stone Creek: Ronald E. Ragan, 81, shot 81
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Bixby 49, Broken Arrow 34
Broken Arrow;6;5;13;10;--;34
Bixby;12;14;13;10;--;49
Broken Arrow: Mathurin 11, Hererra 9, Pippett 5, Jones 4, Kitchen 3, Howard 2.
Bixby: Mayes 15, Wernli 10, Baldwin 9, Daniel 7, Nielsen 5, Blankenship 3.
Sand Springs 65, Booker T. Washington 40
BTW;13;15;4;8;--;40
SS;17;16;16;16;--;65
Booker T. Washington: Hill 12, Johnson 10, DeLouisere 9, Smith 6, Mayberry 2, Owens 1.
Sand Springs: Jackson 24, Armstead 16, Kirkendoll 12, Y. Morris 6, Wilson 4, Walker 3.
Union 58, Bartlesville 31
Bartlesville;7;5;9;10;--;31
Union;15;9;20;14;--;58
Bartlesville: Gronigan 7, Chambers 6, Duncan 5, Valentine 5, Ruiz 4, McPhail 2, Osborne 2.
Union: Hishaw 16, Pitts 15, Malham 11, S. Smith 8, Marshall-Penny 6, E. Smith 2.
Coweta 47, Glenpool 29
Glenpool;2;10;6;11;--;29
Coweta;13;15;10;9;--;47
Glenpool: Shawnee 10, Blades 10, Cummings 6, Wilson 2, Rubert 1.
Coweta: Hilton 14, Matthews 13, Addington 6, Schauffler 4, Allen 4, Winkle 3, Stanfill 3.
Grove 47, Collinsville 32
Grove;13;12;10;12;--;32
Collinsville;7;9;9;7;--;32
Grove: Greer 16, Bacon 9, Morris 8, Gibbs 7, Gregg 3, Blaine 3, Jackson 1
Collinsville: C. White 9, Stamper 8, Thomas 7, Smith 6, Meadows 2
Catoosa 63, Hale 11
Hale;6;2;3;0;--;11
Catoosa;19;19;14;11;--;63
Hale: Randolph 8, Kirkham 3
Catoosa: Bay. Wiginton 14, Bry. Wiginton 13, Beach 7, Brown 7, Benson 6, West 4, Jeremiah 4, Hogan 4, Buckmaster 4
Inola 49, Adair 23
Adair;5;4;6;8;--;23
Inola;13;10;9;17;--;49
Adair: P. Mooney 8, Helm 5, Moody 3, Wheeler 2, Rice 2, M. Mooney 2, Talbert 1.
Inola: Moore 10, Catron 9, Walker 8, Wheeler 6, Eaves 5, Weast 5, Mootry 3, Danker 3.
Carl Albert 64, El Reno 49
El Reno;13;6;9;21;--;49
Carl Albert;12;23;16;13;--;64
El Reno: Evans-Thompson 14, J. Black-Harmon 9, C. Black-Harmon 8, Prineaux 8, T. Wood-Blackhead 6, Baldez 3, Sage 1
Carl Albert: Diaz 17, Landon 16, Sutton 9, Poole 7, Moore 7, Mitchell 6, Taylor 2
Locust Grove 53, Vinita 37
Vinita;8;6;9;14;--;37
Locust Grove;13;22;10;8;--;53
Vinita (8-13): Chaney 15, Wattenbarger 7, Trail 7, Sneeden 2, Bandy 2, Pitts 2, Lofgren 2.
Locust Grove (13-7): Wiggins 14, Gilman 10, Fine 10, Bird 7, Thilges 6, Williams 6.
Bristow 49, Mannford 48
Bristow;12;10;20;7;--;49
Mannford;19;11;7;11;--;48
Bristow: Pritchard 16, Alexander 14, Morgan 7, Yocham 5, Echols 5, Livesay 2.
Mannford; Pehrson 22, Tierney 13, Hewitt 7, Rice 6.
Verdigris 56, Oologah 31
Oologah;9;6;6;10;--;31
Verdigris;17;16;11;12;--;56
Oologah: Martin 15, McKee 7, Hogue 3, Kohler 2, McCaleb 2, Dixon 2
Verdigris: Borgstadt 21, Daniel 8, Fugate 7, Daniels 6, Stout 6, Cravens 4, B. Jones 2, Wickham 2
Victory Christian 41, Cascia Hall 21
(Thu.) CENTRAL 51, EDISON 28
Central;10;16;16;9;--;51
Edison;4;6;4;14;--;28
Central: Brinkley 18, Fortenberry 7, Knighton 6, Smith 5, Graven 5, Davis 4, Robinson 3, Thomas 3.
Edison: Alexander 12, Davis 6, Lyons 4, Ott 4, Momodu 2.
High School: Boys
Jenks 65, Sapulpa 38
Sapulpa;8;4;13;13;--;38
Jenks;11;17;19;18;--;65
Sapulpa: Edwards 16, Reed 11, Abbage 5, Ragsdale 3, Lindsey 2, Willibey 1.
Jenks: Averitt 17, Golightly 12, Mundy 11, Simmons 7, Trice 3, Coffey 3, Bacon 3, Lymberopoulos 3, Tata 2, Wilkins 2, Hart 2.
Rogers 63, Bishop Kelley 53
Bishop Kelley;8;13;11;21;--;53
Rogers:20;13;17;13;--;63
Bishop Kelley: Taylor 17, Rhodes 10, Dee 8, Shultz 5, Harris 4, Schick 4, Raad 3, Morrison 2.
Rogers: Hunter 14, Pruitt 13, Lacy 13, Anderson 10, Morrow 6, Green 3, Demry 2, Webb 2.
Lincoln Christian 46, Metro Christian 37
Lincoln Christian;11;7;14;14;--;46
Metro Christian;10;4;16;7;--;37
Lincoln Christian: Raimer 14, Hampton 11, Stokes 9, Mar 4, Wilson 3, Isbell 3, Rogers 2.
Metro Christian: Muller 12, Darrington 8, Cox 7, Sowards 6, Marcoux 4.
Verdigris 74, Oologah 49
Oologah;4;10;11;24;--;49
Verdigris;12;22;26;14;--;74
Oologah: Garrison 21, Mader 10, Henry 6, Barron 6, DeSpain 5, Marshall 1.
Verdigris: L. Lechlider 20, C. Lechlider 20, Layton 12, Br. Teague 11, By. Teague 4, Lederman 3, Large 2, Buntin 2.
Cushing 46, Perkins-Tryon 43
Perkins-Tryon;7;10;16;10;--;43
Cushing;9;10;14;13;--;46
Perkins-Tryon: McCutchen 10, Mouton 10, Shepard 9, Davidson 7, Burch 5, Stevenson 2.
Cushing: Jones 12, Crooks 11, Yaunt 8, Hilligoss 6, Ezell 4, Guerrero 3, Fittje 2.
Anadarko 54, Bethany 53
at Southern Nazarene University
Anadarko;10;12;9;23;--;54
Bethany;12;16;15;10;--;53
Anadarko: Owens 14, Williams 13, Tallent 11, Churchill 6, Newton 5, Johnson 5
Bethany: Wright 16, Grissler 11, Wooldridge 9, Todd 9, Harrell 8
Holland Hall 45, Rejoice Christian 26
Holland Hall;12;12;10;11;--;45
Rejoice;8;7;11;6;--;26
Holland Hall: Benton 19, Mullendore 13, Tarver 9, Roush 4
Rejoice: Wilson 10, Foote 4, Dimick 3, Gage 2, Voiz 2, Auschwitz 2, Taylor 2, Tallon 1
Inola 68, Adair 55
Adair;17;8;15;15;--;55
Inola;18;13;25;12;--;68
Adair: Duncan 19, Ratcliff 13, R. Jackson 10, L. Jackson 6, Winfrey 4, Rain 3
Inola: Jones 18, Ford 16, Miller 12, Welch 9, Groff 6, Maner 3, Hayes 2, Riggs 2
CATOOSA 61, HALE 56
Hale;9;10;19;18;--;56
Catoosa;22;9;14;16;--;61
Hale: Bailey 12, Lewis 12, Barnes 11, Moreland 8, Billey 6, Greggs 4, McKinney 3.
Catoosa: Brown 16, Lewallen 14, Miller 10, Harris 9, Oxford 6, Cast 2, Hamilton 2, Teutsch 2.
Eufaula 64, Kellyville 36
Kellyville;7;9;13;7;--;36
Eufaula;13;20;16;15;--;64
Kellyville: Wiggs 16, Mosley 5, Bellis 3, Norse 3, Thomas 3, Mance 2, Miles 2, Hurst 2.
Eufaula: Deere 14, A. Parrish 13, James 12, Burton 11, J. Parrish 6, Jones 2, Mills 2, Weaver 2, Gragg 2.
Regent Prep 60, Barnsdall 29
District playoffs
Regent Prep;20;23;12;5;--;60
Barnsdall;5;10;11;3;--;29
Regent Prep: Smith 23, E. Boshoff 16, D. Boshoff 5, Roller 4, Haney 4, Vandebrake 3, Phillips 2, Wright 2, Manley 1.
Barnsdall: Hopkens 12, Clark 5, Lanphear 5, Johnson 4, Allen 3.
Victory Christian 68, Cascia Hall 49
(Thu.) EDISON 67, CENTRAL 62
Central;4;12;21;25;--;62
Edison;15;18;18;16;--;67
Central: Goff-Brown 30, C. Williams 12, R. Williams 7, Stewart 5, Perry 4, Guess 4.
Edison: Overton-Tobie 18, R. Hawkins 11, Johnson 11, Fallin 8, Chavez 6, Spears 5, C. Hawkins 5, Spencer 3.
(Thu.) KELLYVILLE 49, BRISTOW 47
Kellyville;5;14;19;11;--;49
Bristow;8;8;15;16;--;47
Kellyville: Thomas 10, Wiggs 10, Miles 8, Bellis 7, Moseby 6, Nance 6, Chronister 2.
Bristow: Titsworth 14, Winter 12, Kradchuk 8, Campbell 8, Ware 3, Bishop 2.
High School: Regional Pairings
Class 6A Girls East
Semifinals (Feb. 24). Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 2 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Bixby: Stillwater vs. B.T. Washington, 6:30 p.m.; Enid vs. Bixby, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Union: Westmoore vs. Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.; Jenks vs. Union, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Putnam West: Owasso vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.; Bartlesville vs. Putnam West, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Sand Springs: Putnam North vs. Ponca City, 6:30 p.m.; Sand Springs vs. Muskogee, 8 p.m.
Class 6A Girls West
Semifinals (Feb. 24). Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 2 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Edmond North: Edmond Santa Fe vs. Yukon, 6:30 p.m.; Capitol Hill vs. Edmond North, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Southmoore: Lawton vs. Norman, 6:30 p.m.; Southmoore vs. Norman North, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Mustang: Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Deer Creek, 6:30 p.m.; Mustang vs. NW Classen, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Choctaw: Moore vs. Putnam City, 6:30 p.m.; Choctaw vs, OKC Grant, 8 p.m.
Class 6A Boys East
Semifinals (Feb. 25). Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at B.T. Washington: Edmond Santa Fe vs. NW Classen, 6:30 p.m.; B.T. Washington vs. Ponca City, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Owasso: Bixby vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.; Owasso vs. Stillwater, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Putnam West: Bartlesville vs. Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.; Sand Springs vs. Putnam West, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Jenks: Muskogee vs. Union, 6:30 p.m.; Enid vs. Jenks, 8 p.m.
Class 6A Boys West
Semifinals (Feb. 25). Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Edmond Memorial: Choctaw vs. Westmoore, 6:30 p.m.; Edmond Memorial vs. Putnam City, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Putnam North: Lawton vs. Norman North, 6:30 p.m.; Yukon vs. Putnam North, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Moore: Deer Creek vs. Mustang, 6:30 p.m.; OKC Grant vs. Moore, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Edmond North: Southmoore vs. Norman, 6:30 p.m.; Capitol Hill vs. Edmond North, 8 p.m.
Class 5A Girls East
Semifinals (Feb. 24). Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 2 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Sapulpa: Durant vs. Shawnee, 6:30 p.m.; Sapulpa vs. East Central, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Memorial: Bishop Kelley vs. Noble, 6:30 p.m.; Claremore vs. Memorial, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Grove: Glenpool vs. Rogers, 6:30 p.m.; Edison vs. Grove, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at McAlester: Coweta vs. Collinsville, 6:30 p.m.; Hale vs. McAlester, 8 p.m.
Class 5A Girls West
Semifinals (Feb. 24). Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 2 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Carl Albert: Guymon vs. Guthrie, 6:30 p.m.; Altus vs. Carl Albert, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Lawton MacArthur: OKC Southeast vs. Del City, 6:30 p.m.; Elgin vs. Lawton Mac, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Midwest City: Ardmore vs. Duncan, 6:30 p.m.; Santa Fe South vs. Midwest City, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at El Reno: Piedmont vs. OKC McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.; Lawton Eisenhower vs. El Reno, 8 p.m.
Class 5A Boys East
Semifinals (Feb. 25). Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Memorial: McAlester vs. Hale, 6:30 p.m.; East Central at Memorial, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Coweta: Edison vs. Bishop Kelley, 6:30 p.m.; Glenpool vs. Coweta, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at OKC McGuinness: Grove vs. Rogers, 6:30 p.m.; Durant vs. McGuinness, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Collinsville: Shawnee vs. Claremore, 6:30 p.m.; Sapulpa vs Collinsville, 8 p.m.
Class 5A Boys West
Semifinals (Feb. 25). Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 26.
Region 1 at Del City: Noble vs. Guthrie, 6:30 p.m.; Guymon vs. Del City, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Midwest City: Elgin vs. Lawton MacArthur, 6:30 p.m.; Santa Fe South vs. Midwest City, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at OKC Southeast: Piedmont vs. Ardmore, 6:30 p.m.; Duncan vs. OKC Southeast, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Carl Albert: Lawton Eisenhower vs. El Reno, 6:30 p.m.; Carl Albert vs. Altus, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
No. 20 Duke 5, No. 5 Oklahoma State 0
at Farrington Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
OSU;000;000;0;--;0;3;0
Duke;010;003;x;--;4;8;0
Elish, Day (6) and Cottrill; St. George and Torres. W: St. George (1-0). L: Elish (0-1). HR: Duke, Kavel (1), Jacobsen (1), Foreman (2).
No. 5 Oklahoma State 3, Utah 3
at Farrington Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
Utah;100;200;0;--;3;5;1
OSU;000;300;1;--;4;7;0
Smith, Morris (4) and Faulk; Day, Maxwell (5) and Tuck. W: Maxwell (1-0); L: Morris (0-1). HR: OSU, Factor (1), Utah, Bonstrom (2).
Rogers State 3, Southwestern Oklahoma St. 0
BASEBALL
College
Colorado School of Mines 5-13, Rogers St. 3-3
Track and Field
College: Women
Gorilla Classic
at Pittsburg, Kan.
60m (Qual.): 3. Cara Johnson, 7.68
College: Men
Windy City Invite
at Chicago, Ill.
5000m: 2. Peter Lynch, Tulsa, 13:47.33
Gorilla Classic
at Pittsburg, Kan.
60m (Qual.): 3. Zachary Adee, Tulsa, 6.87
TENNIS
College: Women
Louisiana Tech 5, Oral Roberts 2
Singles
1. Oleksandra Nahurska (ORUW) def. Leonie Schuknecht (TECH) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7); 2. Olga Bienzobas (TECH) def. Aliksandra Lebedeva (ORUW) 6-2, 6-4; 3. Najah Dawson (TECH) def. Reagan Miley (ORUW) 6-4, 6-1; 4. Luna Morini (ORUW) def. Ana Rodrigues (TECH) 6-1, 6-3; 5. Ilana Tetruashvili (TECH) def. Zere Iskakova (ORUW) 6-1, 6-3; 6. Alexia Romero (TECH) def. Flavia Gutierrez (ORUW) 6-0, 6-3
Doubles
1. Leonie Schuknecht/Ana Rodrigues (TECH) def. Oleksandra Nahurska/Luna Morini (ORU) 7-6 (7-2); 2. Ilana Tetruashvili/Najah Dawson (TECH) def. Aliksandra Lebedeva/Reagan Miley (ORU) 6-1; 3. Olga Bienzobas/Alexia Romero (TECH) def. Flavia Gutierrez/Zere Iskakova (ORU) 6-3
College: Men
Cornell 5, Oklahoma State 2
Singles
1. Alafia Ayeni (CORNELL) def. Alex Garcia (OSU) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Vladislav Melnic (CORNELL) def. #88 Seb Nothhaft (OSU) 6-4, 7-5; 3. Radu Papoe (CORNELL) def. Max Verboven (OSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; 4. Evan Bynoe (CORNELL) def. Leighton Allen (OSU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-1); 5. Fran Pini (OSU) def. Pietro Rimondini (CORNELL) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (11-9); 6. Adit Sinha (CORNELL) def. Joseph Chen (OSU) 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
1. Joseph Chen/Seb Nothhaft (OSU) vs. Alafia Ayeni/Vladislav Melnic (CORNELL) 6-5, unfinished; 2. Alex Garcia/Max Verboven (OSU) def. Evan Bynoe/Pietro Rimondini (CORNELL) 6-3; 3. Leighton Allen/Fran Pini (OSU) def. Jack McCarthy/Bradley Paliska (CORNELL) 6-4
No. 3 Baylor 4, Tulsa 1
Singles
1. Adrian Boitan (BU) def. Kody Pearson (TLS) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; 2. Matias Soto (BU) vs. #86 Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) 4-6, 6-6 (1-2), unfinished; 3. #123 Sven Lah (BU) def. Stefan Hampe (TLS) 7-5, 6-2; 4. Marko Miladinovic (BU) vs. Adham Gaber (TLS) 6-1, 6-7 (2-7), 1-0, unfinished; 5. Connor Di Marco (TLS) def. Finn Bass (BU) 7-5, 6-0; 6. Tadeas Paroulek (BU) def. Callum Gale (TLS) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2
Doubles
1. Finn Bass/Sven Lah (BU) vs. Connor Di Marco/Kody Pearson (TLS) 4-3, unfinished; 2. Juampi Mazzuchi/Matias Soto (BU) def. Adham Gaber/Callum Gale (TLS) 6-0; 3. Adrian Boitan/Tadeas Paroulek (BU) def. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TLS) 6-2
GYMNASTICS
College: Women
Oklahoma 197.425, George Washington 194.925