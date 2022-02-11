Sports Record Feb. 11

Class 6A Girls West

Semifinals (Feb. 24). Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 2 p.m., Feb. 26.

Region 1 at Edmond North: Edmond Santa Fe vs. Yukon, 6:30 p.m.; Capitol Hill vs. Edmond North, 8 p.m.

Region 2 at Southmoore: Lawton vs. Norman, 6:30 p.m.; Southmoore vs. Norman North, 8 p.m.

Region 3 at Mustang: Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Deer Creek, 6:30 p.m.; Mustang vs. NW Classen, 8 p.m.

Region 4 at Choctaw: Moore vs. Putnam City, 6:30 p.m.; Choctaw vs, OKC Grant, 8 p.m.

Class 6A Boys East

Semifinals (Feb. 25). Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Feb. 26.

Region 1 at B.T. Washington: Edmond Santa Fe vs. NW Classen, 6:30 p.m.; B.T. Washington vs. Ponca City, 8 p.m.

Region 2 at Owasso: Bixby vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.; Owasso vs. Stillwater, 8 p.m.

Region 3 at Putnam West: Bartlesville vs. Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.; Sand Springs vs. Putnam West, 8 p.m.