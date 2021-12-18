 Skip to main content
Sports Record Dec. 18
agate

Sports Record Dec. 18

BASKETBALL

College: Women

Washburn 79, Rogers State 62

EMPORIA STATE 66, NSU 59

NSU;20;12;17;10;--;59

ESU;25;13;13;15;--;66

NSU: Langstaff 17, Ma. Lee 8, Collins 7, Barrow 3, Hackler 15, Mo. Lee 5, Kindred 4

ESU: Jobe 17, Sheats 17, Schultz 12, Martin 3, Weathers 8, Walsh 5, Scheer 4

College: Men

EMPORIA STATE 89, NSU 61

NSU: Cook 22, Obukwelu 12, Arnold 8, Bailey 3, Perkins 8, Agu 6, Bertrand 2

ESU: Turner 23, Buchanan 22, Evans 15, Buom 4, Rogers-Schmidt 3, Haddock 7, Van Dyke 6, Thiessen 5, Johnson 2, Robinson 2

High School: Girls

Marietta 47, Madill 41

LINESCORES

NATHAN HALE 50, OKC CAPITOL HILL 22

Capitol Hill;2;12;4;4;--;22

Nathan Hale;25;6;15;4;--;50

Capitol Hill: Reyes 3, Post 5, Miller 11, Stepeug 3

Nathan Hale: Moreland 11, Randolph 23, Robinson 16

HOLLAND HILL 82, OKC CASADY 29

OKC Casady;0;9;7;13;--;29

Holland Hall;24;17;28;13;--;82

OKC Casady: McConnell 22, Warrior 5, Warren 2.

Holland Hall (6-0): Hill 22, Regalado 17, Greer 14, Davis 9, K. Johnson 9, Tarver 5, Fugate 4, M. Johnson 2.

VINITA 42, COLCORD 23

Colcord;4;7;4;8;--;23

Vinita;11;6;14;11;--;42

Colcord: Barbee 8, Hankins 5, Clapp 2, Hamilton 2, Warren 2, Crittenden 1, Kirby 1, Richards 1

Vinita: Chaney 23, Wattenbarger 9, Bandy 4, Trial 3, Lofgren 2, Huxtable 1

CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 47, McLAIN 38

Crossings Christian;9;11;21;6;--;47

McLain;7;12;6;13;--;38

Crossings Christian: Furnish 17, Maschmeier 15, Rowe 7, Hickey 6, Little 2.

McLain (3-3): Baker 13, Cherry 10, Landrum 5, Galloway 4, McCrary 4, McKinnon 2.

High School: Boys

Madill 37, Crooked Oak 21

LINESCORES

Vinita 50, Colcord 39

Colcord;4;11;12;12;--;39

Vinita;14;13;9;14;--;50

Colcord: Williams 17, Jones 6, Odle 6, Larman 5, Winfield 5

Vinita: Anderson 18, Martins 13, Downing 9, Ogdon 3, Rife 3, Winfrey 2

REGENT PREP 67, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 37

Regent;13;19;19;16;--;67

Summit;9;5;7;16;--;37

Regent: E. Boshoff 19, Beitel 16, D. Boshoff 10, Haney 6, Roller 5, Smallwood 5, Smith 2, Manley 2, Camp 2

Summit: Morns 11, Baker 6, Cox 5, Logan 5, Langenbartels 5, Murray 2, Barham 2, Cichron 1

HOLLAND HALL 73, OKC CASADY 40

Casady;8;6;13;13;--;40

Holland Hall;14;19;21;19;--;73

Casady: Okenge 13, Dunn 6, Kalidy 6, Currie 6, Luhar 2, Naidu 2, Cole-Stevens 2

Holland Hall: Benton 23, Cool 20, Mullendore 11, Tarver 7, Taber 5, Underwood 3, Roush 2, Heldebrand 2

RIVERFIELD 62, PAWHUSKA 47

Riverfield;24;20;5;13;--;62

Pawhuska;8;19;10;10;--;47

Riverfield (7-1): D. Clinton 28, B. Clinton 16, Thomas 8, Kesserling 8, Snell 2.

Pawhuska (1-2): Gilkey 17, Easley 6, Suterraw 4, Soliano 4, Herd 4, Wilson 4, Miles 3, Roland 3, Moen 2.

