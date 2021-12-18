Sports Record Dec. 18

BASKETBALL
College: Women
Washburn 79, Rogers State 62
EMPORIA STATE 66, NSU 59
NSU;20;12;17;10;--;59
ESU;25;13;13;15;--;66
NSU: Langstaff 17, Ma. Lee 8, Collins 7, Barrow 3, Hackler 15, Mo. Lee 5, Kindred 4
ESU: Jobe 17, Sheats 17, Schultz 12, Martin 3, Weathers 8, Walsh 5, Scheer 4
College: Men
EMPORIA STATE 89, NSU 61
NSU: Cook 22, Obukwelu 12, Arnold 8, Bailey 3, Perkins 8, Agu 6, Bertrand 2
ESU: Turner 23, Buchanan 22, Evans 15, Buom 4, Rogers-Schmidt 3, Haddock 7, Van Dyke 6, Thiessen 5, Johnson 2, Robinson 2
High School: Girls
Marietta 47, Madill 41
NATHAN HALE 50, OKC CAPITOL HILL 22
Capitol Hill;2;12;4;4;--;22
Nathan Hale;25;6;15;4;--;50
Capitol Hill: Reyes 3, Post 5, Miller 11, Stepeug 3
Nathan Hale: Moreland 11, Randolph 23, Robinson 16
HOLLAND HILL 82, OKC CASADY 29
OKC Casady;0;9;7;13;--;29
Holland Hall;24;17;28;13;--;82
OKC Casady: McConnell 22, Warrior 5, Warren 2.
Holland Hall (6-0): Hill 22, Regalado 17, Greer 14, Davis 9, K. Johnson 9, Tarver 5, Fugate 4, M. Johnson 2.
VINITA 42, COLCORD 23
Colcord;4;7;4;8;--;23
Vinita;11;6;14;11;--;42
Colcord: Barbee 8, Hankins 5, Clapp 2, Hamilton 2, Warren 2, Crittenden 1, Kirby 1, Richards 1
Vinita: Chaney 23, Wattenbarger 9, Bandy 4, Trial 3, Lofgren 2, Huxtable 1
CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 47, McLAIN 38
Crossings Christian;9;11;21;6;--;47
McLain;7;12;6;13;--;38
Crossings Christian: Furnish 17, Maschmeier 15, Rowe 7, Hickey 6, Little 2.
McLain (3-3): Baker 13, Cherry 10, Landrum 5, Galloway 4, McCrary 4, McKinnon 2.
High School: Boys
Madill 37, Crooked Oak 21
Vinita 50, Colcord 39
Colcord;4;11;12;12;--;39
Vinita;14;13;9;14;--;50
Colcord: Williams 17, Jones 6, Odle 6, Larman 5, Winfield 5
Vinita: Anderson 18, Martins 13, Downing 9, Ogdon 3, Rife 3, Winfrey 2
REGENT PREP 67, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 37
Regent;13;19;19;16;--;67
Summit;9;5;7;16;--;37
Regent: E. Boshoff 19, Beitel 16, D. Boshoff 10, Haney 6, Roller 5, Smallwood 5, Smith 2, Manley 2, Camp 2
Summit: Morns 11, Baker 6, Cox 5, Logan 5, Langenbartels 5, Murray 2, Barham 2, Cichron 1
HOLLAND HALL 73, OKC CASADY 40
Casady;8;6;13;13;--;40
Holland Hall;14;19;21;19;--;73
Casady: Okenge 13, Dunn 6, Kalidy 6, Currie 6, Luhar 2, Naidu 2, Cole-Stevens 2
Holland Hall: Benton 23, Cool 20, Mullendore 11, Tarver 7, Taber 5, Underwood 3, Roush 2, Heldebrand 2
RIVERFIELD 62, PAWHUSKA 47
Riverfield;24;20;5;13;--;62
Pawhuska;8;19;10;10;--;47
Riverfield (7-1): D. Clinton 28, B. Clinton 16, Thomas 8, Kesserling 8, Snell 2.
Pawhuska (1-2): Gilkey 17, Easley 6, Suterraw 4, Soliano 4, Herd 4, Wilson 4, Miles 3, Roland 3, Moen 2.