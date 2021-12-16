Sports Record Dec. 16

GOLF
Local
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1. Johnny Baker, Tim Tunin, Bob Henshaw, Jim Herron and Bob Hunt, 63; 2. Will Cleveland, Dean Wiehl, Craig Crowder and Herman Henderson, 63; 3. Harry Bailey, Lloyd Carroll, Lee Benest and Dave Shouse, 63; 4. Mike Hill, Bob Warner, Ron Warren and Ken Rentz, 65; 5. Ray Martin, Dave Heatherly, Paul Pearcy and Keith Bacon, 66; 6. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, George Mills and Analia Wilkerson, 66; 7. Joe Widener, Mel Gilbertson, Joe Strain and Bill Cruikshank, 66; 8. Randy Rice, Dave Ostrander, Jerry Bennett and Ed Horton, 67; 9. Steve Carlile, Ken Ingram, Bud Musser, Ken Kuge and Mark Nelson, 67; 10. Jim Ellis, Lloyd Skinner, Frank Wright and Bob Phillipe 68
Shot Age or Better
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 84
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Madill 52, OKC Knights 20
LINESCORES
Cleveland 50, Catoosa 48
Cleveland;6;21;18;5;--;50
Catoosa;13;13;8;14;--;48
Cleveland: Fields 16, Layman 11, Clemishire 6, Kowk 6, McNac 4, Stiger 3, Barnes 2, Frazier 2.
Catoosa (5-4): Brown 16, Beach 9, Benson 7, Bay. Wiginton 6, Bry. Wiginton 6, Jeremiah
Hilldale 61, Hale 18
Hilldale;24;14;14;9;--;61
Hale;5;9;1;3;--;18
Hilldale(4-3): Johnson 18, King 14, Barneskie 12, Phipps 4, Scott 4, Allen 3, Brown 3, Foreman 2, Hayes 1.
Hale (0-7): Randolph 9, D. Robinson 9.
High School: Boys
Kellyville 66, Bristow 48
Madill 24, Durant 14
Alva 67, Fairview 24
Tulsa Memorial Veterans Arena Invitational
LINESCORES
Hilldale 62, Hale 56
Hilldale;11;23;15;13;--;62
Hale;6;18;19;13;--;56
Hilldale (6-1): O’Neal 26, Harper 9, Moore 8, Cottrell 6, Leach 6, Nail 4, Whittiker 3.
Hale (3-4): Lewis 24, Barnes 14, McKinney 6, Spott 5, Bailey 4, Billey 2, Greggs 1
Cleveland 47, Catoosa 46
Cleveland;13;15;6;13;--;47
Catoosa;7;13;11;15;--;46
Cleveland (6-2): Baker 13, Kauk 12, Buerker 8, McEntire 8, Sizemore 6.
Catoosa (6-3): McCawley 10, Lewallen 9, Oxford 7, Miller 7, Harris 7, Brown 6.