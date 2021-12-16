 Skip to main content
Sports Record Dec. 16
agate

Sports Record Dec. 16

GOLF

Local

Sapulpa Senior Scramble

1. Johnny Baker, Tim Tunin, Bob Henshaw, Jim Herron and Bob Hunt, 63; 2. Will Cleveland, Dean Wiehl, Craig Crowder and Herman Henderson, 63; 3. Harry Bailey, Lloyd Carroll, Lee Benest and Dave Shouse, 63; 4. Mike Hill, Bob Warner, Ron Warren and Ken Rentz, 65; 5. Ray Martin, Dave Heatherly, Paul Pearcy and Keith Bacon, 66; 6. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, George Mills and Analia Wilkerson, 66; 7. Joe Widener, Mel Gilbertson, Joe Strain and Bill Cruikshank, 66; 8. Randy Rice, Dave Ostrander, Jerry Bennett and Ed Horton, 67; 9. Steve Carlile, Ken Ingram, Bud Musser, Ken Kuge and Mark Nelson, 67; 10. Jim Ellis, Lloyd Skinner, Frank Wright and Bob Phillipe 68

Shot Age or Better

WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 84

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Madill 52, OKC Knights 20

LINESCORES

Cleveland 50, Catoosa 48

Cleveland;6;21;18;5;--;50

Catoosa;13;13;8;14;--;48

Cleveland: Fields 16, Layman 11, Clemishire 6, Kowk 6, McNac 4, Stiger 3, Barnes 2, Frazier 2.

Catoosa (5-4): Brown 16, Beach 9, Benson 7, Bay. Wiginton 6, Bry. Wiginton 6, Jeremiah

Hilldale 61, Hale 18

Hilldale;24;14;14;9;--;61

Hale;5;9;1;3;--;18

Hilldale(4-3): Johnson 18, King 14, Barneskie 12, Phipps 4, Scott 4, Allen 3, Brown 3, Foreman 2, Hayes 1.

Hale (0-7): Randolph 9, D. Robinson 9.

High School: Boys

Kellyville 66, Bristow 48

Madill 24, Durant 14

Alva 67, Fairview 24

Tulsa Memorial Veterans Arena Invitational

Tulsa Memorial 81, Redemption Life 35
 
Collinsville 62, Green Country Defenders 45
 
OKC Storm 68, Sand Springs 45

LINESCORES

Hilldale 62, Hale 56

Hilldale;11;23;15;13;--;62

Hale;6;18;19;13;--;56

Hilldale (6-1): O’Neal 26, Harper 9, Moore 8, Cottrell 6, Leach 6, Nail 4, Whittiker 3.

Hale (3-4): Lewis 24, Barnes 14, McKinney 6, Spott 5, Bailey 4, Billey 2, Greggs 1

Cleveland 47, Catoosa 46

Cleveland;13;15;6;13;--;47

Catoosa;7;13;11;15;--;46

Cleveland (6-2): Baker 13, Kauk 12, Buerker 8, McEntire 8, Sizemore 6.

Catoosa (6-3): McCawley 10, Lewallen 9, Oxford 7, Miller 7, Harris 7, Brown 6.

 

WRESTLING

HIGH SCHOOL

Durant 61, Madill 15
