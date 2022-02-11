 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record Dec. 11
GOLF

College: Men

Sunbrook Golf Club (par 72), St. George, Utah

Thunderbird Invitation

Day 1 Team Standings: 1. Middle Tennessee St. 276-276 -12; 2. Sacramento State 283-283 -5; T3. Oral Roberts 284-284 -4; T3. Southern Illinois 284-284 -4

Day 1 Individual Standings: T2. Dustin Hasley, ORU, 66-66 -6; T12. Jared Strathe, ORU, 71-71 -1; T25. Lane Wallace, ORU, 73-73 +1; T25. Jackson Drake, ORU (Ind.), 73-73 (+1); T38. Philipp Pakosch, ORU, 74-74 +2; T54. Rocco Repetto-Taylor, ORU, 76-76 +4; T62. Delbert Brooks, ORU (Ind.), 77-77 (+5)

Local

Page Belcher

1. Bill Kusleika, 72; T2. Gilbert York, 73; T2. Mark Clemons, 73; 4. Bill French, 74; T5. Duane Dunham, 75; T5. Frank Prentice, 75; T5. George Siler, 75; T8. Bob Bell, 76; T8. Dick Tullis, 76; T10. Gary Lee, 77; T10. Darrell Wood, 77; T10. BJ Barnhart, 77; T13. Ron Wilson, 79; T13. Ken Hayes, 79; 15. Hank Prideaux, 80; 16. Jim Laster, 81; 17. Mel Hayes, 82. 

Shot Age or Better

Battle Creek: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73; Ray white, 86, shot 81

The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge: Gary Sharp, 75, shot 70

Indian Springs: Ron Edlin, 79, shot 78

Page Belcher: Gilbert York, 80, shot 77

South Lakes: John Gadd, 85, shot 79

Stone Creek: Ronald E. Ragan, 81, shot 81

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Catoosa 63, Hale 11

Hale;6;2;3;0;--;11

Catoosa;19;19;14;11;--;63

Hale: Randolph 8, Kirkham 3

Catoosa: Bay. Wiginton 14, Bry. Wiginton 13, Beach 7, Brown 7, Benson 6, West 4, Jeremiah 4, Hogan 4, Buckmaster 4

Carl Albert 64, El Reno 49

El Reno;13;6;9;21;--;49

Carl Albert;12;23;16;13;--;64

El Reno: Evans-Thompson 14, J. Black-Harmon 9, C. Black-Harmon 8, Prineaux 8, T. Wood-Blackhead 6, Baldez 3, Sage 1

Carl Albert: Diaz 17, Landon 16, Sutton 9, Poole 7, Moore 7, Mitchell 6, Taylor 2

(Thu.) CENTRAL 51, EDISON 28

Central;10;16;16;9;--;51

Edison;4;6;4;14;--;28

Central: Brinkley 18, Fortenberry 7, Knighton 6, Smith 5, Graven 5, Davis 4, Robinson 3, Thomas 3.

Edison: Alexander 12, Davis 6, Lyons 4, Ott 4, Momodu 2.

High School: Boys

Inola 68, Adair 55

Adair;17;8;15;15;--;55

Inola;18;13;25;12;--;68

Adair: Duncan 19, Ratcliff 13, R. Jackson 10, L. Jackson 6, Winfrey 4, Rain 3

Inola: Jones 18, Ford 16, Miller 12, Welch 9, Groff 6, Maner 3, Hayes 2, Riggs 2

(Thu.) EDISON 67, CENTRAL 62

Central;4;12;21;25;--;62

Edison;15;18;18;16;--;67

Central: Goff-Brown 30, C. Williams 12, R. Williams 7, Stewart 5, Perry 4, Guess 4.

Edison: Overton-Tobie 18, R. Hawkins 11, Johnson 11, Fallin 8, Chavez 6, Spears 5, C. Hawkins 5, Spencer 3.

(Thu.) KELLYVILLE 49, BRISTOW 47

Kellyville;5;14;19;11;--;49

Bristow;8;8;15;16;--;47

Kellyville: Thomas 10, Wiggs 10, Miles 8, Bellis 7, Moseby 6, Nance 6, Chronister 2.

Bristow: Titsworth 14, Winter 12, Kradchuk 8, Campbell 8, Ware 3, Bishop 2.

SOFTBALL

College

No. 20 Duke 5, No. 5 Oklahoma State 0

at Farrington Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

Duke;0;1;0;0;0;3;x;--;4

OSU;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;--;0

Pitching: OSU Elish, Morgan (6); Duke St. George. Win: St. George (1-0). Loss: Elish (0-1). Home runs: Duke Kavel (1), Jacobsen (1), Foreman (2).

No. 5 Oklahoma State 3, Utah 3

at Farrington Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

Utah;1;0;0;2;0;0;0;--;3

OSU;0;0;0;3;0;0;1;--;4

Pitching: Utah Smith, Morris (4); OSU Day, Maxwell (5). Win: Maxwell (1-0); Loss: Morris (0-1). Home runs: Utah Factor (2), OSU Bonstrom (2)

TENNIS

College: Men

Cornell 5, Oklahoma State 2

Singles

1. #27 Alafia Ayeni (CORNELL) def. Alex Garcia (OSU) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Vladislav Melnic (CORNELL) def. #88 Seb Nothhaft (OSU) 6-4, 7-5; 3. Radu Papoe (CORNELL) def. Max Verboven (OSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; 4. Evan Bynoe (CORNELL) def. Leighton Allen (OSU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-1); 5. Fran Pini (OSU) def. Pietro Rimondini (CORNELL) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (11-9); 6. Adit Sinha (CORNELL) def. Joseph Chen (OSU) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

1. Joseph Chen/Seb Nothhaft (OSU) vs. Alafia Ayeni/Vladislav Melnic (CORNELL) 6-5, unfinished; 2. Alex Garcia/Max Verboven (OSU) def. Evan Bynoe/Pietro Rimondini (CORNELL) 6-3; 3. Leighton Allen/Fran Pini (OSU) def. Jack McCarthy/Bradley Paliska (CORNELL) 6-4

No. 3 Baylor 4, Tulsa 1

Singles

1. Adrian Boitan (BU) def. Kody Pearson (TLS) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; 2. Matias Soto (BU) vs. #86 Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) 4-6, 6-6 (1-2), unfinished; 3. #123 Sven Lah (BU) def. Stefan Hampe (TLS) 7-5, 6-2; 4. Marko Miladinovic (BU) vs. Adham Gaber (TLS) 6-1, 6-7 (2-7), 1-0, unfinished; 5. Connor Di Marco (TLS) def. Finn Bass (BU) 7-5, 6-0; 6. Tadeas Paroulek (BU) def. Callum Gale (TLS) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2

Doubles

1. Finn Bass/Sven Lah (BU) vs. Connor Di Marco/Kody Pearson (TLS) 4-3, unfinished; 2. Juampi Mazzuchi/Matias Soto (BU) def. Adham Gaber/Callum Gale (TLS) 6-0; 3. Adrian Boitan/Tadeas Paroulek (BU) def. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TLS) 6-2

