Sports Record Dec. 11

GOLF
College: Men
Sunbrook Golf Club (par 72), St. George, Utah
Thunderbird Invitation
Day 1 Team Standings: 1. Middle Tennessee St. 276-276 -12; 2. Sacramento State 283-283 -5; T3. Oral Roberts 284-284 -4; T3. Southern Illinois 284-284 -4
Day 1 Individual Standings: T2. Dustin Hasley, ORU, 66-66 -6; T12. Jared Strathe, ORU, 71-71 -1; T25. Lane Wallace, ORU, 73-73 +1; T25. Jackson Drake, ORU (Ind.), 73-73 (+1); T38. Philipp Pakosch, ORU, 74-74 +2; T54. Rocco Repetto-Taylor, ORU, 76-76 +4; T62. Delbert Brooks, ORU (Ind.), 77-77 (+5)
Local
Page Belcher
1. Bill Kusleika, 72; T2. Gilbert York, 73; T2. Mark Clemons, 73; 4. Bill French, 74; T5. Duane Dunham, 75; T5. Frank Prentice, 75; T5. George Siler, 75; T8. Bob Bell, 76; T8. Dick Tullis, 76; T10. Gary Lee, 77; T10. Darrell Wood, 77; T10. BJ Barnhart, 77; T13. Ron Wilson, 79; T13. Ken Hayes, 79; 15. Hank Prideaux, 80; 16. Jim Laster, 81; 17. Mel Hayes, 82.
Shot Age or Better
Battle Creek: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73; Ray white, 86, shot 81
The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge: Gary Sharp, 75, shot 70
Indian Springs: Ron Edlin, 79, shot 78
Page Belcher: Gilbert York, 80, shot 77
South Lakes: John Gadd, 85, shot 79
Stone Creek: Ronald E. Ragan, 81, shot 81
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Catoosa 63, Hale 11
Hale;6;2;3;0;--;11
Catoosa;19;19;14;11;--;63
Hale: Randolph 8, Kirkham 3
Catoosa: Bay. Wiginton 14, Bry. Wiginton 13, Beach 7, Brown 7, Benson 6, West 4, Jeremiah 4, Hogan 4, Buckmaster 4
Carl Albert 64, El Reno 49
El Reno;13;6;9;21;--;49
Carl Albert;12;23;16;13;--;64
El Reno: Evans-Thompson 14, J. Black-Harmon 9, C. Black-Harmon 8, Prineaux 8, T. Wood-Blackhead 6, Baldez 3, Sage 1
Carl Albert: Diaz 17, Landon 16, Sutton 9, Poole 7, Moore 7, Mitchell 6, Taylor 2
(Thu.) CENTRAL 51, EDISON 28
Central;10;16;16;9;--;51
Edison;4;6;4;14;--;28
Central: Brinkley 18, Fortenberry 7, Knighton 6, Smith 5, Graven 5, Davis 4, Robinson 3, Thomas 3.
Edison: Alexander 12, Davis 6, Lyons 4, Ott 4, Momodu 2.
High School: Boys
Inola 68, Adair 55
Adair;17;8;15;15;--;55
Inola;18;13;25;12;--;68
Adair: Duncan 19, Ratcliff 13, R. Jackson 10, L. Jackson 6, Winfrey 4, Rain 3
Inola: Jones 18, Ford 16, Miller 12, Welch 9, Groff 6, Maner 3, Hayes 2, Riggs 2
(Thu.) EDISON 67, CENTRAL 62
Central;4;12;21;25;--;62
Edison;15;18;18;16;--;67
Central: Goff-Brown 30, C. Williams 12, R. Williams 7, Stewart 5, Perry 4, Guess 4.
Edison: Overton-Tobie 18, R. Hawkins 11, Johnson 11, Fallin 8, Chavez 6, Spears 5, C. Hawkins 5, Spencer 3.
(Thu.) KELLYVILLE 49, BRISTOW 47
Kellyville;5;14;19;11;--;49
Bristow;8;8;15;16;--;47
Kellyville: Thomas 10, Wiggs 10, Miles 8, Bellis 7, Moseby 6, Nance 6, Chronister 2.
Bristow: Titsworth 14, Winter 12, Kradchuk 8, Campbell 8, Ware 3, Bishop 2.
SOFTBALL
College
No. 20 Duke 5, No. 5 Oklahoma State 0
at Farrington Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
Duke;0;1;0;0;0;3;x;--;4
OSU;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;--;0
Pitching: OSU Elish, Morgan (6); Duke St. George. Win: St. George (1-0). Loss: Elish (0-1). Home runs: Duke Kavel (1), Jacobsen (1), Foreman (2).
No. 5 Oklahoma State 3, Utah 3
at Farrington Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
Utah;1;0;0;2;0;0;0;--;3
OSU;0;0;0;3;0;0;1;--;4
Pitching: Utah Smith, Morris (4); OSU Day, Maxwell (5). Win: Maxwell (1-0); Loss: Morris (0-1). Home runs: Utah Factor (2), OSU Bonstrom (2)
TENNIS
College: Men
Cornell 5, Oklahoma State 2
Singles
1. #27 Alafia Ayeni (CORNELL) def. Alex Garcia (OSU) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Vladislav Melnic (CORNELL) def. #88 Seb Nothhaft (OSU) 6-4, 7-5; 3. Radu Papoe (CORNELL) def. Max Verboven (OSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; 4. Evan Bynoe (CORNELL) def. Leighton Allen (OSU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-1); 5. Fran Pini (OSU) def. Pietro Rimondini (CORNELL) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (11-9); 6. Adit Sinha (CORNELL) def. Joseph Chen (OSU) 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
1. Joseph Chen/Seb Nothhaft (OSU) vs. Alafia Ayeni/Vladislav Melnic (CORNELL) 6-5, unfinished; 2. Alex Garcia/Max Verboven (OSU) def. Evan Bynoe/Pietro Rimondini (CORNELL) 6-3; 3. Leighton Allen/Fran Pini (OSU) def. Jack McCarthy/Bradley Paliska (CORNELL) 6-4
No. 3 Baylor 4, Tulsa 1
Singles
1. Adrian Boitan (BU) def. Kody Pearson (TLS) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; 2. Matias Soto (BU) vs. #86 Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) 4-6, 6-6 (1-2), unfinished; 3. #123 Sven Lah (BU) def. Stefan Hampe (TLS) 7-5, 6-2; 4. Marko Miladinovic (BU) vs. Adham Gaber (TLS) 6-1, 6-7 (2-7), 1-0, unfinished; 5. Connor Di Marco (TLS) def. Finn Bass (BU) 7-5, 6-0; 6. Tadeas Paroulek (BU) def. Callum Gale (TLS) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2