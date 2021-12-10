 Skip to main content
Sports Record Dec. 10
agate

Sports Record Dec. 10

  • Updated
GOLF

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Darrell Wood 65; 2. Bob Bell 66; 3. Gary Lee 70; 3. Frank Prentice 70; 5. Mel Hayes 71; 6. Gilbert York 72; 6. Ed HENDRIX 72; 6. B J Barnhart 72; 9. Bill French 73; 9. Don Garrison 73; 11. Dick Tullis 74; 11. Ron Cagle 74; 13. Mark Clemons 75; 14. Bill Kusleika 76; 14. David Hayes 76; 14. Johnny Sawyer 76; 17. Duane Dunham 78; 17. Ron Wilson 78; 17. Ken Hayes 78; 20. George Siler 80; 21. Hank Prideaux 81; 22. Jim Laster 85.

The Club at Indian Springs

Polar Express Night Golf 9 Hole Tournament

1. Bayler Pense, Ryan Boos, Sam Rhoades, Peyton Coburn 18; 2. Carson Stookey, Gonzalo Chaves, Luke Palmowsky, Tyler Cornwell 20; Best Dressed: Cameron Storm; Best Decorated Golf Car: Seaton, Youtsey

Shot Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73; Ray White, 85, shot 78; Kew Wade, 83, shot 74

LaFORTUNE PARK: Dave Demuth, 83, shot 81; Phil Ware, 78, shot 77; John Bayliss, 79, shot 78

SOUTH LAKES: Vince Nerio, 81, shot 77

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Alva Northwestern Shootout

Alva JV 53, South Barber (KS) 27

Alva JV;18;6;15;14;--;53

South Barber;4;9;7;7;--;27

Alva: Kellen 25, Perks 11, Williams 11, Gore 4, Pierce 2

South Barber: Cantrell 15, J. Binning 6, Allen 4, Allen 2

Pioneer 47, Putnam Heights 11

Pioneer;20;6;15;6;--;47

Putnam Heights;1;5;2;3;--;11

Pioneer: Haugen 13, De La Torre 12, Grimm 10, Stephens 4, Koontz 2, Nelson 2, others 4

South Central (KS) 64, Wynnewood 37

South Central;24;16;15;9;--;64

Wynnewood;9;8;6;14;--;37

South Central: S. Jellisen 21, Alexander 15, Herd 13, Heckner 7, M. Jellison 4, Girk 2, Herdy 2

Wynnewood: K. Anderson 9, T. Dotson 6, S. Thompson 5, Givens 4, Hill 4, A. Anderson 3, O’Steen 2, L. Thompson 2, G. Dotson 2

Fayetteville (AR) Festival

Union 55, Bentonville (AR) 37

Bentonville;11;7;10;9;--;37

Union;26;7;15;7;--;55

Bentonville: Brown 9, Rustad 9, Sanders 8, Campbell 7, Rhuda 3, Disheroon 1.

Union: Pitts 17, Hishaw 11, Marshall-Penny 10, Malham 7, S. Smith 7, Woodard 3.

Bishop Kelley Invitational

Bartlesville 43, Jenks 34

Bartlesville;13;10;5;15;--;43

Jenks;14;10;5;5;--;34

Bartlesville: Valentine 18, Groningen 9, Hodge 5, Chambers 4, Duncan 3, Ruiz 2, Stevenson 2

Jenks: Twiehaus 11, Luciano 10, Forgione 6, Brown 4, Robertson 2

Shawnee 45, Edison 12

Shawnee;15;11;8;11;--;45

Edison;2;3;0;7;--;12

Shawnee: Orrell 11, Martinez 9, McCool 6, Napier 6, Anderson 4, Elix 4, Shirley 3, Williams 2

Edison: Chatman 5, Alexander 3, Davis 2, Monreal 2

From Thursday:

Collinsville 62, Jenks 47

Collinsville;13;14;8;17;--;52

Jenks;5;15;12;13;--;47

Collinsville: Stamper 15, Thomas 15, Smith 14, Gregory 4, Meadows 2, Wickman 14

Jenks: Luciano 17, Twiehaus 13, Forgione 6, Brown 3, Robinson 3, Simpson 3, Johnson 1, Williams 1

Moore 60, Bartlesville 39

Moore;22;12;18;8;--;60

Bartlesville;11;8;5;15;--;39

Moore: Jones 21, Bryles 14, Bills 10, Huffman 5, Chibitty 3, Haywood 3, Freeman 2, Jaques 2

Bartlesville: Chambers 12, Valentine 6, Pregler 5, McPhail 4, Ruiz 4, Duncan 3, Groningen 3, Stevenson 2

Mustang 88, Edison 14

Mustang;30;13;20;25;--;88

Edison;2;4;5;3;--;14

Mustang: Pogi 17, Trammell 14, Harding 12, K. Johnson 9, Niehaus 8, Engles 7, Haywood 7, Hurst 5, J. Johnson 3, Keele 2, Mosley 2, Sominson 2

Edison: Ott 5, Davis 4, Alexander 3, Phillips 2

Bishop Kelley 47, Shawnee 32

Bishop Kelley;7;12;14;14;--;47

Shawnee;4;11;8;9;--;32

Bishop Kelley: Barton 18, Avedon 13, Ames 6, Stockton 6, Strandmark 2, Roy 2

Shawnee: Martinez 10, Anderson 4, Elix 4, Orvell 4, Williams 4, Napier 3, McCool 2, Thurman 1

Cleveland Tournament

Cascia Hall 47, Cushing 43

Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out

Jay 35, Miami 21

Jay;7;11;11;6;--;35

Miami;4;8;7;2;--;21

Jay: Barrows 10, Gibe 10, Chunestudy 6, Holt 4, Buzzard 3, Barnes 2

Miami: Jinks 9, Cook 6, Forrester 4, Powell 2

Vinita 34, Quapaw 32

Vinita;5;10;14;5;--;34

Quapaw;10;5;4;13;--;32

Vinita: Chaney 16, Trail 9, Bandy 4, Wattenbarger 3, Lofgren 2

Quapaw: Chuckluck 10, Daugherty 8, Kerley 8, Williams 4, Bass 2

Duncan Tournament

Carl Albert 64, Cache 31

Haskell Tournament

Wagoner 64, Catoosa 41

Catoosa;9;11;10;11;--;41

Wagoner;19;16;19;10;--;64

Catoosa (3-3): Ba. Wiggington 16, Brown 9, Br. Wiggington 7, West 5, Beach 2, Benson 2.

Wagoner (2-2): Burckhartzmeyer 21, E. Bryant 16, Pawpa 14, Bruce 6, J. Bryant 3, Austin 2, Riggs 2.

Adair Tournament

Chouteau 32, Ketchum 27

High School: Boys

Alva Northwestern Shootout

Pioneer 46, South Barber (KS) 35

Pioneer;15;9;10;12;--;46

South Barber;5;6;10;14;--;35

Pioneer: Owens 13, Hammock 10, Parker 6, Veisquez 5, Vargas 4, Dotson 2, Munholland 2

South Barber: C. Rathgeber 15, B. Rathgeber 8, Dunham 4, Duncan 4, Duvall 2, Erikson 1, Jewell 1

South Central (KS) 45, Putnam Heights 26

Putnam Heights;2;10;4;10;--;26

South Central;12;13;7;13;--;45

Putnam Heights: Ortega-Lopez 10, Notti 8, Stripling 3, Love 4, Gray 2

South Central: G. Uhl 10, t. Uhl 2, Snyder 8, Sariento 4, Herd 6, Theurer 3, Prusa 8

Wynnewood 61, Seiling 52

Wynnewood;20;15;19;7;--;61

Seiling;6;15;12;19;--;52

Wynnewood: D. Fields 24, A. Fields 23, Givens 12, Allen 2

Seiling: Hamar 17, Nelson 12, Smith 7, Manuel 5, Ledford 4, Colvard 4, Hunter 3

Bishop Kelley Invitational

Union JV 54, Sapulpa 50

Union;6;13;17;18;--54

Sapulpa;9;8;11;22;--;50

Union: Berry 20, Sanders 16, Knupp 11, Bowen 4, Gunn 3

Sapulpa: Edwards 20, Reed 18, Cabbage 7, Bullock 3, Ogunseye 2

McLain 61, Webster 44

McLain;23;15;15;8;--;61

Webster;10;9;7;18;--;44

McLain: Galloway 34, Silas 13, Nolan 8, Nichols 4, Bennett 2

Webster: Fields 14, James 12, Waldon 8, T. Davis 6, Marlow 4

From Thursday:

Edison 82, Sapulpa 44

Edison;17;12;22;31;--;82

Sapulpa;16;7;14;7;--;44

Edison: Overton 13, Robie 13, Parish 12, Spencer 12, Johnson 10, C. Hawkins 8, Falling 8, Brown 7, Keith 6, Alexander 2, Chavez 2, R. Hawkins 2

Sapulpa: Edwards 13, Read 11, Record 8, Ogunseye 6, Bullock 3, Gaddis 3

Mustang 98, Union JV 66

Mustang;23;29;35;11;--;98

Union;16;25;3;22;--;66

Mustang: Scott 26, Johnson 23, Smith 11, D. Clipson 12, C. Clipson 9, Miller 7, Strange 3, Bogard 2, Rodgers 2, Sharp 2

Union: Danzy 16, Sanders 15, Berry 12, Chaney 10, Jones 10, Knupp 5, Bowen 4, Bell 2, Tandoy 2

Tuttle 41, McLain 40

Tuttle;10;12;13;6;--;41

McLain;9;10;15;6;--;40

Tuttle: McDoulett 12, Redwine 10, McCarthey 9, Avelar 6, Stokes 4

McLain: Nichols 15, Galloway 14, Nolan 3, Hudgins 6, Bennett 2

Bishop Kelley 73, Webster 62

Bishop Kelley;15;21;17;20;--;73

Webster;10;18;19;15;--;62

Bishop Kelley: Wormell 27, Taylor 10, Dee 7, Schultz 7, Walker 7, Schick 6, Rhoades 4, Avedon 3, Hawkins 2

Webster: Davis 28, James 11, Corrie 10, Waldon 7, Marlow 4, Rushing 2

Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out

Miami 56, Quapaw 33

Miami;11;13;7;25;--;56

Quapaw;15;4;6;8;--;33

Miami: K. Jinks 13, C. Jinks 10, Catt 7, Tanner 7, Walls 6, Smith 4, Hajny 3, Davis 2, Leach 2, Randolph 2

Quapaw: Johnston 11, D. Shapp 6, P. Shapp 6, Attocknie 4, Forbis 3, Radford 2, Rogers 1

Vinita 60, Jay 49

Vinita;17;11;18;14;--;60

Jay;16;10;13;10;--;49

Vinita: Martins 15, Downing 10, Rife 9, Winfrey 9, Anderson 7, Swan 4, Tyler 4, Ogdon 2

Jay: Kingfisher 28, Jones 9, Earp 6, Landrum 6

Haskell Tournament

Catoosa 46, Wright Christian 44

Adair Tournament

Dewey 66, Ketchum 44

