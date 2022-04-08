Sports Record April 8

GOLF
High school: Boys
Sapulpa Invitational
At Sapulpa Municipal Golf Course
Teams: 1. Muskogee, 310; 2. Sapulpa, 351.
Individuals: 1. Mesa Falleur, Muskogee, 72; 2. Mark Russell, Sapulpa, 76; 3. Ty Glover, Muskogee, 76; 4. Gabe Kindrick, Muskogee, 79; 5. Bo Gentry, North Rock Creek, 79; 6. Logan Ridley, Muskogee, 83; 7. Krew Thompson, Muskogee, 87; 8. Isaac McNutt, Antlers 87; 9. Cole Hight, Sand Springs, 89; 10. Ryan Walker, Sapulpa, 90.
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Bill Kusleika, 70; 2. Don Garrison, 72; 3. Frank Prentice, 73; 4. Darrell Wood, 74; 5. Dick Tullis, 76; 6. Tyrone Gilyard, 77; 7. George Siler, 78; 8. Mel Hayes, 79; 9. Duane Dunham, 80.
Shot age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71.
SOFTBALL
College
OKLAHOMA 11, TEXAS TECH 0
Oklahoma;121;16;--;11;9;0
Texas Tech;000;00;--;0;2;2
Bahl and Hansen; Carlin, Hornback (5), Willis (5) and Grumbo. W: Bahl (15-0). L: Carlin (6-3). HR: Alo 3, Lyons 2, Jennings
High School: Slow Pitch
Haskell 13, Chelsea 0
Sperry 16, Chelsea 7
Fairland 18, Chelsea 5
Haskell 11, Fairland 8
Fairland 13, Sperry 1
Sperry 8, Haskell 5
Davenport 14, Prue 0
Wellston 11, Prue 1
Morrison Festival
Morrison 19, Ripley 10
Morrison 17, Mounds 1
Stilwell Tournament
Stilwell 7, Sallisaw Central 2
Vian 11, Fort Gibson 3
Fort Gibson 12, Gans 0
Tahlequah 7, Panama 5
Fort Gibson 14, Tahlequah 2
Stilwell 7, Fort Gibson2
Stilwell 8, Panama 3
Stilwell 12, Vian 2
High School
Madill 16-15, Mill Creek 2-0
BASEBALL
College
Rogers State 5, Pittsburg State 3
High School
Afton 8-15, Foyil 0-7
Bishop Kelley 7, Rockhurst, MO 6
Mannford 13, Inola 5
Sperry 14, Inola 6
Broken Arrow 8, Poplar Bluff, MO 2
Cascia Hall 9, Tahlequah 7
Vinita 14, Jay 5
Muskogee 9, Wagoner 2
Chouteau-Mazie 16, Liberty 2
Eufaula 13, Henryetta 7
Keys 14, Tahlequah Sequoyah 9
Victory Christian 14, Metro Christian 5
Rejoice Christian 7, Claremore Sequoyah 5
Sand Springs 10, NOAH 0
Nowata 8, Dewey 5
Dewey 9, Oklahoma Union 6
Kansas 6, Ketchum 3
Vian 11, Muldrow 1
Cleveland 16-3, Berryhill 5-20
Roland 17, Sallisaw Central 9
Cushing 10, Chisholm 1
Fort Gibson 8, Stilwell 1
Kellyville 11, Luther 1
Bill Tipton Classic
At Shawnee
Choctaw 13, OKC Broncos 2
Choctaw 9, Dale 3
Collinsville 18, Weatherford 5
Collinsville 10, Midwest City 2
Dale 10, Del City 0
Harrah 3, Woodward 2
Weatherford 10, Bishop McGuinness 9
Shawnee 15, Del City 4
Woodward 11, Santa Fe South 0
Bo Duren Invitational
At Jones
Latta 15, Perry 5
Oklahoma Christian School 13, Lincoln Christian 0
Holland Hall 7, Jones 4
Carney Tournament
Hominy 19, Carney 3
Yale 12, Coyle 9
Davenport 11, Mulhall-Orlando 1
Shidler 17, Oilton 15
Coweta Festival
Bartlesville 9, Coweta 1
Dewar Festival
Dewar 12, Regent Prep 0
Dewar 16, Porter Consolidated 5
Mickey Mantle Classic
Haskell 3, Ardmore 0
Fairland 4, Grove JV 3
Grove 6, Wichita, KS 2
Arcadia, MO 7, Wyandotte 3
Bluejacket 22, Welch 3
Fairland 7, Columbus, KS 6
Haskell 6, Miami 4
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Union 1, Edmond North 0
Catoosa 1 McLain 0
Westville 10, Central 0
Sapulpa 5, Edison 2
Holland Hall 10, Miami 0
Pryor 11, Sallisaw 0
Cascia Hall 5, Regent Prep 1
Fort Gibson 10, Poteau 0
Victory Christian 3, Porter Consolidated 0
Bristow 4, Keys 3
Union 1 Edmond North 0
Tahlequah 2, Muskogee 0
Oologah-Talala 4, Skiatook 1
Collinsville 3, Grove 1
Claremore Sequoyah 7, Heavener 0
Jenks 10, Putnam City 0
High School: Boys
Catoosa 1, McLain 0
Bethany 8, Cleveland 2
Edison 9, Sapulpa 1
Holland Hall 7, Miami 0
Fort Gibson 2, Poteau 1 (OT)
Hilldale 5, Stilwell 0
Skiatook 2, Oologah-Talala 1 (OT)
Victory Christian 2, Verdigris 0
TENNIS
College: Women
No. 12 OSU 7, WEST VIRGINIA 0
Singles: 1. No. 26 Lisa Marie Rioux (OSU) def. Anastasia Bovolskaia (WVU) 6-0, 6-2; 2. No. 39 Mhai Sawangkaew (OSU) def. Kendall Kovick (WVU) 6-1, 6-2; 3. Martina Zerulo (OSU) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) 7-5, 7-6 (7-4); 4. Oona Orpana (OSU) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU) 6-4, 6-1; 5. Sofia Rojas (OSU) def. Camilla Bossi (WVU) 4-6, 6-2, 10-4; 6. Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) def. Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) 7-5, 6-2
Doubles: 1. No. 19 Lisa Marie Rioux/Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) def. No. 68 Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) 6-2; 2. No. 66 Mhai Sawangkaew/Dariya Detkovskaya (OSU) def. Momoko Nagato/Kendall Kovick (WVU) 4-3; 3. Oona Orpana/Martina Zerulo (OSU) def. Anastasia Bovolskaia/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) 6-2
College: Men
CENTRAL FLORIDA 4, TULSA 1
Singles: 1. No. 96 Kody Pearson (TLS) vs. Lleyton Cronje (UCF) 4-6, 6-1, 5-5, unfinished; 2. Bogdan Pavel (UCF) def. Stefan Hampe (TLS) 6-4, 6-3; 3. Alan Rubio (UCF) def. Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) 6-4, 6-2; 4. No. 77 Trey Hilderbrand (UCF) def. Connor Di Marco (TLS) 6-1, 7-5; 5. JC Roddick (UCF) def. Adham Gaber (TLS) 2-6, 7-5, 6-0; 6. Callum Gale (TLS) vs. Quinn Snyder (UCF) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), 3-4, unfinished
Doubles: 1. Connor Di Marco/Kody Pearson (TLS) def. No. 47 Trey Hilderbrand/Bogdan Pavel (UCF) 6-3; 2. No. 77 Lleyton Cronje/Cooper White (UCF) def. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TLS) 6-1; 3. Adham Gaber/Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) def. JC Roddick/Alan Rubio (UCF) 6-2