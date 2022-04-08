 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sports Record April 8

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

High school: Boys

Sapulpa Invitational

At Sapulpa Municipal Golf Course

Teams: 1. Muskogee, 310; 2. Sapulpa, 351.

Individuals: 1. Mesa Falleur, Muskogee, 72; 2. Mark Russell, Sapulpa, 76; 3. Ty Glover, Muskogee, 76; 4. Gabe Kindrick, Muskogee, 79; 5. Bo Gentry, North Rock Creek, 79; 6. Logan Ridley, Muskogee, 83; 7. Krew Thompson, Muskogee, 87; 8. Isaac McNutt, Antlers 87; 9. Cole Hight, Sand Springs, 89; 10. Ryan Walker, Sapulpa, 90.

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Bill Kusleika, 70; 2. Don Garrison, 72; 3. Frank Prentice, 73; 4. Darrell Wood, 74; 5. Dick Tullis, 76; 6. Tyrone Gilyard, 77; 7. George Siler, 78; 8. Mel Hayes, 79; 9. Duane Dunham, 80.

Shot age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71.

SOFTBALL

College

OKLAHOMA 11, TEXAS TECH 0

Oklahoma;121;16;--;11;9;0

Texas Tech;000;00;--;0;2;2

Bahl and Hansen; Carlin, Hornback (5), Willis (5) and Grumbo. W: Bahl (15-0). L: Carlin (6-3). HR: Alo 3, Lyons 2, Jennings

High School: Slow Pitch

Haskell 13, Chelsea 0

Sperry 16, Chelsea 7

Fairland 18, Chelsea 5

Haskell 11, Fairland 8

Fairland 13, Sperry 1

Sperry 8, Haskell 5

Davenport 14, Prue 0

Wellston 11, Prue 1

Morrison Festival

Morrison 19, Ripley 10

Morrison 17, Mounds 1

Stilwell Tournament

Stilwell 7, Sallisaw Central 2

Vian 11, Fort Gibson 3

Fort Gibson 12, Gans 0

Tahlequah 7, Panama 5

Fort Gibson 14, Tahlequah 2

Stilwell 7, Fort Gibson2

Stilwell 8, Panama 3

Stilwell 12, Vian 2

High School

Madill 16-15, Mill Creek 2-0

BASEBALL

College

Rogers State 5, Pittsburg State 3

High School

Afton 8-15, Foyil 0-7

Bishop Kelley 7, Rockhurst, MO 6

Mannford 13, Inola 5

Sperry 14, Inola 6

Broken Arrow 8, Poplar Bluff, MO 2

Cascia Hall 9, Tahlequah 7

Vinita 14, Jay 5

Muskogee 9, Wagoner 2

Chouteau-Mazie 16, Liberty 2

Eufaula 13, Henryetta 7

Keys 14, Tahlequah Sequoyah 9

Victory Christian 14, Metro Christian 5

Rejoice Christian 7, Claremore Sequoyah 5

Sand Springs 10, NOAH 0

Nowata 8, Dewey 5

Dewey 9, Oklahoma Union 6

Kansas 6, Ketchum 3

Vian 11, Muldrow 1

Cleveland 16-3, Berryhill 5-20

Roland 17, Sallisaw Central 9

Cushing 10, Chisholm 1

Fort Gibson 8, Stilwell 1

Kellyville 11, Luther 1

Bill Tipton Classic

At Shawnee

Choctaw 13, OKC Broncos 2

Choctaw 9, Dale 3

Collinsville 18, Weatherford 5

Collinsville 10, Midwest City 2

Dale 10, Del City 0

Harrah 3, Woodward 2

Weatherford 10, Bishop McGuinness 9

Shawnee 15, Del City 4

Woodward 11, Santa Fe South 0

Bo Duren Invitational

At Jones

Latta 15, Perry 5

Oklahoma Christian School 13, Lincoln Christian 0

Holland Hall 7, Jones 4

Carney Tournament

Hominy 19, Carney 3

Yale 12, Coyle 9

Davenport 11, Mulhall-Orlando 1

Shidler 17,  Oilton 15

Coweta Festival

Bartlesville 9, Coweta 1

Dewar Festival

Dewar 12, Regent Prep 0

Dewar 16, Porter Consolidated 5 

Mickey Mantle Classic

Haskell 3, Ardmore 0

Fairland 4, Grove JV 3

Grove 6, Wichita, KS 2

Arcadia, MO 7, Wyandotte 3

Bluejacket 22, Welch 3

Fairland 7, Columbus, KS 6

Haskell 6, Miami 4

SOCCER

High School: Girls

Union 1, Edmond North 0

Catoosa 1 McLain 0

Westville 10, Central 0

Sapulpa 5, Edison 2

Holland Hall 10, Miami 0

Pryor 11, Sallisaw 0

Cascia Hall 5, Regent Prep 1

Fort Gibson 10, Poteau 0

Victory Christian 3, Porter Consolidated 0

Bristow 4, Keys 3

Union 1 Edmond North 0

Tahlequah 2, Muskogee 0

Oologah-Talala 4, Skiatook 1

Collinsville 3, Grove 1

Claremore Sequoyah 7, Heavener 0

Jenks 10, Putnam City 0

High School: Boys

Catoosa 1, McLain 0

Bethany 8, Cleveland 2

Edison 9, Sapulpa 1

Holland Hall 7, Miami 0

Fort Gibson 2, Poteau 1 (OT)

Hilldale 5, Stilwell 0

Skiatook 2, Oologah-Talala 1 (OT)

Victory Christian 2, Verdigris 0

TENNIS

College: Women

No. 12 OSU 7, WEST VIRGINIA 0

Singles: 1. No. 26 Lisa Marie Rioux (OSU) def. Anastasia Bovolskaia (WVU) 6-0, 6-2; 2. No. 39 Mhai Sawangkaew (OSU) def. Kendall Kovick (WVU) 6-1, 6-2; 3. Martina Zerulo (OSU) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) 7-5, 7-6 (7-4); 4. Oona Orpana (OSU) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU) 6-4, 6-1; 5. Sofia Rojas (OSU) def. Camilla Bossi (WVU) 4-6, 6-2, 10-4; 6. Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) def. Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) 7-5, 6-2  

Doubles: 1. No. 19 Lisa Marie Rioux/Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) def. No. 68 Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) 6-2; 2. No. 66 Mhai Sawangkaew/Dariya Detkovskaya (OSU) def. Momoko Nagato/Kendall Kovick (WVU) 4-3; 3. Oona Orpana/Martina Zerulo (OSU) def. Anastasia Bovolskaia/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) 6-2 

College: Men

CENTRAL FLORIDA 4, TULSA 1

Singles: 1. No. 96 Kody Pearson (TLS) vs. Lleyton Cronje (UCF) 4-6, 6-1, 5-5, unfinished; 2. Bogdan Pavel (UCF) def. Stefan Hampe (TLS) 6-4, 6-3; 3. Alan Rubio (UCF) def. Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) 6-4, 6-2; 4. No. 77 Trey Hilderbrand (UCF) def. Connor Di Marco (TLS) 6-1, 7-5; 5. JC Roddick (UCF) def. Adham Gaber (TLS) 2-6, 7-5, 6-0; 6. Callum Gale (TLS) vs. Quinn Snyder (UCF) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), 3-4, unfinished  

Doubles: 1. Connor Di Marco/Kody Pearson (TLS) def. No. 47 Trey Hilderbrand/Bogdan Pavel (UCF) 6-3; 2. No. 77 Lleyton Cronje/Cooper White (UCF) def. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TLS) 6-1; 3. Adham Gaber/Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) def. JC Roddick/Alan Rubio (UCF) 6-2  

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

