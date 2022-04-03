Sports Record April 3

Baseball
College
Central Oklahoma 14, Pittsburg St. 11
Emporia St. 10, Rogers St. 0
Northwestern St. 14, Missouri Western 5
Oklahoma Christian 28, Cameron 10
KANSAS ST. 7, OKLAHOMA ST. 2
OSU;000;011;000;--;2;6;0
KSU;010;010;32X;--;7;8;1
Osmond, Phansalkar (5), Ure (7), Root (7), Davis (7) and Adkison; McCullough, Adams (7) and Mitchell. W: Adams (3-2). L: Ure (0-1). HR: KSU, Goodwin (1), Salinas (1), Mitchell (1).
OMAHA 8, ORAL ROBERTS 0
Omaha;000;200;600;--;8;9;1
ORU;000;000;000;--;0;8;1
Timmins, Kreiling (8), Sellers (9) and Rosario; Coffey, Hall (6), Widener (7), McCullough (7), Roach (7), Ronan (9) and Gibson, Jones (8). W: Timmins (1-1). L: Coffey (2-4). HR: Omaha, Rosario (1).
TEXAS 12, OKLAHOMA 8
UT;000;001;605;--;12;12;1
OU;101;203;001;--;8;13;1
Gordon, Harrison (4), Olivarez (6), Cobb (8) and Ardoin; Martinez, Abram (6), Allen (7), Ramos (7), Horton (9) and Crooks. W: Cobb (2-0). L: Ramos (1-1). HR: UT, Stehly (8), Campbell (2); OU, Graham (6).
Softball
College
Oklahoma Christian 8-12, West Texas A&M 5-2
OKLAHOMA ST. 7, BAYLOR 2
OSU;000;403;0;--;7;7;0
BU;200;000;0;--;2;4;3
Elish, Maxwell (7) and Cottrill, Tuck (7); Orme, Judisch (6) and LaValley. W: Elish (9-4). L: Orme (7-10).
WICHITA ST. 15, TULSA 7
TU;101;50;--;7;7;2
WSU;141;09;--;15;11;0
Llamas-Howell, Pochop (2), Brown (5) and Park; Bingham, Cooper (4) and Garcia. W: Cooper (4-2). L: Pochop (7-10). HR: TU, Morgan (1); WSU Barnard (2), Herring (2).
Saturday
OKLAHOMA ST. 2, BAYLOR 0
OSU;000;110;0;--;2;5;0
BU;000;000;0;--;0;3;0
Maxwell and Cottrill; Binford and LaValley. W: Maxwell (12-0). L: Binford (5-4). HR: OSU, Petty (1).