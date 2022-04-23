 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record April 23

GOLF

Local

CWGA Scramble

1. Amy Donley, Lisa Mitchell, Diana Sue Wade, Paula Noel, 72; 2. Anja Mullen, Judy Miron, Marty Freed, Tess Schroeder, 73

MeadowBrook Golf

Couples Dropout Scramble

1. Rob and Jennifer Jezek, Dan Rankings and Paula Robinson, 27.95; 2. Dan Brafford and Patt Holtzer, Scott and Lisa Gasaway, 28.3; 3. Brian and Glynda Begnel, Kevin and Candace Trowhill, 28.95; 4. Jeff and Ashton Gunter, Ken and Tita McCoy, 29.72

Shot Age or Better

OWASSO GOLF: Bob Painter, 79, shot 75

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB:  Jim Roberts, 84, shot 80

Hole in One

LaFORTUNE PARK: Chandler Palmer, No. 6, par 3, 50 degree wedge

SOFTBALL

College

BASEBALL

College

Northeastern State 19, Missouri Southern 7

