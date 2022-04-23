Sports Record April 23

GOLF
Local
CWGA Scramble
1. Amy Donley, Lisa Mitchell, Diana Sue Wade, Paula Noel, 72; 2. Anja Mullen, Judy Miron, Marty Freed, Tess Schroeder, 73
MeadowBrook Golf
Couples Dropout Scramble
1. Rob and Jennifer Jezek, Dan Rankings and Paula Robinson, 27.95; 2. Dan Brafford and Patt Holtzer, Scott and Lisa Gasaway, 28.3; 3. Brian and Glynda Begnel, Kevin and Candace Trowhill, 28.95; 4. Jeff and Ashton Gunter, Ken and Tita McCoy, 29.72
Shot Age or Better
OWASSO GOLF: Bob Painter, 79, shot 75
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Roberts, 84, shot 80
Hole in One
LaFORTUNE PARK: Chandler Palmer, No. 6, par 3, 50 degree wedge
SOFTBALL
College
BASEBALL
College
Northeastern State 19, Missouri Southern 7