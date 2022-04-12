Sports Record April 12
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anti-abortion activists calling themselves abolitionists advocate ignoring Roe v. Wade or any other federal action that permits abortion, but SB 612's House sponsor, state Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, said he would not go that far.
I’m concerned that some families — or maybe many families — soon may be forced to tap out.
Now known as Tulsa Promenade mall, the development might finally have a chance to realize its potential.
Police said they received reports that a naked man was firing a rifle in the Crossings at Minshall Park, where many residents filmed the initial incident leading up to the fatal shootings.
According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night, E’Lena Ashley defeated two-term incumbent Shawna Keller, and Susan Lamkin defeated former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris. Meanwhile, school board incumbents at Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Tech and Union all earned another term.
"I asked myself, 'Why would the governor nominate someone to the Board of Regents, which oversees the state higher education system, who has no college degree?'” says Tulsa resident Karen Gaddis.
This stunning mansion will be auctioned on April 15, giving buyers the opportunity to purchase not only the home, but also the surrounding land (over 27 acres), all of the home's furnishings and the previous owner's extensive art collection.
The two finalists stress that their projects would help build wealth in the community and reflect residents' vision for the property.
Two new health care facilities, a $5.5 million office building, industrial buildings in Tulasi Commerce Park, a $20 million expansion for Milo's Tea — it's par for the course, City Manager Warren Lehr says.
"Most residents would tell you that everything's here that we need. Those are things that the investors look at," City Manager Warren Lehr said.