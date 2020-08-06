IN BRIEF
Heck takes match play opener at Women’s Amateur Top-seeded Rachel Heck opened a big lead early and then had to hang on to beat Therese Warner in 18 holes to advance to the second round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur on Thursday in Rockville, Maryland.
The Women’s Amateur has not been kind to the medalists, with four of the last six No. 1 seeds losing in the opening round.
Heck, the 18-year-old from Tennessee, won the opening four holes and remained 4 up through 11 holes. Warner won the 12th and 14th, and then made a 50-foot birdie on the 17th to send the match to the final hole at Woodmont Country Club. Heck won 2 up.
Defending champion Gabriela Ruffels trailed as she neared the turn until winning five of seven holes in a 3-and-2 victory over Rajal Mistry.
Zoe Antoinette Campos, a 17-year-old California, won nine of her 13 holes in a 7-and-5 victory over Pimnipa Panthong, while Kaleigh Telfer of South Africa also had a short match, beating Talia Campbell, 6 and 5.
The second and third rounds are schedule for Friday, followed by quarterfinal and semifinal matches Saturday and the 36-hole championship match Sunday.
“I’ve never made it past the round of 64, so I’m excited to be here,” Heck said. “No matter what round it is, what seed you’re playing, you’re not going to have an easy match. These are the best amateurs in the world.”
ECHL play to start Dec. 4
The ECHL Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, approved a revised start date for the 2020-21 season. The anticipated date is Dec. 4, instead of Oct. 16, for a full 72-game schedule.
“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our players, employees and fans,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said. “The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans’ continued support and patience as we work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA’s Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey.”
This will be the 69th season of professional hockey in Tulsa, dating to the 1928-29 season.
The season also marks the beginning of a three-season affiliation with the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.
Three Cowgirls honored
Three Oklahoma State players were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 soccer team, selected by the conference’s head coaches.
Forward Olyvia Dowell, defender Kim Rodriguez and midfielder Grace Yochum were picked for the 11-person squad.
OSU’s season opener is Sept. 4 when the Cowgirls host Texas A&M at Neal Patterson Stadium.