IN BRIEF
AAC postpones soccer, volleyball to spring 2021
The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that it will postpone all competition and conference championships in the sports of men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball until the spring of 2021 to align with the NCAA championship season. A decision regarding cross country competition will be forthcoming pending further NCAA clarification.
Local senior women’s tennis team wins title
The Brody Bunch USTA Super Senior tennis team, representing LaFortune Park and training at RH91, won the Oklahoma 6.0 Women’s title recently. The team of women ages 65-plus was unbeaten in local Tulsa area play.
Team members are Vivienne Culver, Bonnie Canfield, Shirley Brody (captain), Janice Green, Debbie Lee, Vibsen Lay, Michele Smith, Bonnie Bell, Jo Ann Bodenstab, Nancy Covington, Ronnie Donnelly, Jan Gordon and Carolyn Hammon.
Mickelson extends lead in Champions debut
Phil Mickelson fired a 7-under 64 Tuesday that left him 17 under after two rounds in his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National in Ridgedale, Missouri.
That was good for a four-shot lead over Tim Petrovic and Rod Pampling, who will be his playing partners for Wednesday’s final round.