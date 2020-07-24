IN BRIEF
Chiefs lineman opts out
Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season on Friday, choosing to put his medical degree to use on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic rather than helping the Kansas City Chiefs defend their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
Duvernay-Tardif has been working to fulfill his requirements to become a doctor in the offseason and has spent this summer working at a clinic in his native Canada. He said that experience helped him decide that if he was going to take any risks with his health, it would be to help patients dealing with the virus.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” Duvernay-Tardif said on Twitter. “That is why I have decided to take the opt-out option.”
Edison fundraiser set
An Edison High School football fundraising golf tournament with two-player teams is scheduled July 31 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at LaFortune Park’s Par-3 course. Cost is $125 per team. For more information go to edisonfootball.org.