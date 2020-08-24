IN BRIEF
Mickelson takes lead in Champions debut
Phil Mickelson finished with 11 birdies and shot a 10-under 61 to take a one-shot lead over David McKenzie in his PGA Tour Champions debut Monday.
OU basketball adds California prep guard
Oklahoma officially welcomed Josh O’Garro to the basketball team on Monday.
The four-star guard averaged 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals last season.
Tennis team wins state district championship
Philcrest Men’s 8.0 55-and-over tennis team were crowned the Oklahoma District Tennis Champions recently. The team swept the competition, defeating two Oklahoma City teams in the playoffs and avenging an early-season loss to the Tulsa area Dohlmann-led team in the finals at the La Fortune Tennis Center. Team members include Ronnie Acebo, Brett Williams, Marc Goldberg, Scott Coulson, David Wallis, Tom Gillock, Mark Lehman, Craig Bullock, Alex Crossley, Curt Powell, Marc Milsten, and Steve Oliver., with Terry Grewe serving as captain.
Sectionals, the usual next step for the winning Oklahoma team, has been canceled for the year because of COVID-19.