SPORTS FYI

Oilers announce schedule change
The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday the rescheduling of Wednesday, Feb. 17’s game, which was postponed due to inclement weather, to Monday, May 24. The Oilers will still play the Kansas City Mavericks.
All tickets for Feb. 17’s game will be honored for the game on May 24. Season ticket holders will use the #12 game ticket from their ticket booklet for entry into May 24’s game.TU’s Meinhard honored by AAC
Tulsa’s Alex Meinhard picked up his second American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week accolade, the league announced Monday.
Meinhard, a redshirt freshman, scored the game-winning goal in both contests against Memphis this past week, helping Tulsa add two wins to their record.
Lucas Cline was named to The American Honor Roll as he logged 190:50 between the posts on the week and didn’t allow a goal. He recorded four saves for the two shutouts.
Williams named MIAA men’s track athlete of the week
Rogers State men’s track & field distance runner Nick Williams has been named the MIAA Men’s Track Athlete of the Week following his performance this past weekend at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Williams ran second overall in a field that included six Division I runners in the 3,000-meter Steeplechase on Saturday. The senior ran a 9:34.15, finishing 4.17 seconds off the winner. The time was just 11.23 seconds off of his personal best in the event, after not running competitively in a collegiate competition in over a year.
Williams also had a top-five finish in the 5,000-meter run. The senior ran a 14:56.18, setting a new personal best with fourth overall in a field that featured 12 Division I runners.
OSU’s Scott named Big 12’s top hurler
Oklahoma State baseball’s Parker Scott was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week following his dominating performance in the Cowboys’ conference opener last Friday at No. 4 Texas Tech after he tossed seven shutout innings and struck out a season-high nine in a 2-0 win.
Scott’s seven innings tied his career high, and the southpaw allowed just six hits, all singles, while issuing only one walk.
TU’s Pochop wins AAC Pitcher of the Week
Tulsa softball pitcher Samantha Pochop was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 last weekend, leading the Hurricane to a 4-1 record in the Jayhawk Invitational.
Pochop took the circle for the opening game of the Invitational against the South Dakota Coyotes. She went 6.0 scoreless innings, striking out a season-high 12 batters. The Nevada native picked up her 3rd win of the season, as Tulsa defeated the Coyotes 4-0.
In her second game of the weekend, Pochop took the circle against the North Dakota State Bison, securing her 4th win of the season. She threw her first complete game shutout of the season, striking out 11 of the 28 batters she faced.
— From staff reports