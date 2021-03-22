SPORTS FYI

Williams ran second overall in a field that included six Division I runners in the 3,000-meter Steeplechase on Saturday. The senior ran a 9:34.15, finishing 4.17 seconds off the winner. The time was just 11.23 seconds off of his personal best in the event, after not running competitively in a collegiate competition in over a year.

Williams also had a top-five finish in the 5,000-meter run. The senior ran a 14:56.18, setting a new personal best with fourth overall in a field that featured 12 Division I runners.

OSU’s Scott named Big 12’s top hurler

Oklahoma State baseball’s Parker Scott was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week following his dominating performance in the Cowboys’ conference opener last Friday at No. 4 Texas Tech after he tossed seven shutout innings and struck out a season-high nine in a 2-0 win.

Scott’s seven innings tied his career high, and the southpaw allowed just six hits, all singles, while issuing only one walk.

TU’s Pochop wins AAC Pitcher of the Week