SPORTS FYI: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The Oklahoma women's golf team moved into ninth place by carding a 24-over 312 on Tuesday in the second round of the NCAA Columbus Regional in Ohio. Entering the final day of play, the No. 9-seeded Sooners sit just five shots behind the cut line that will determine who advances to the NCAA Championship.

Teams will play a final 18 holes on Wednesday, and the top six teams on the leaderboard, along with the low three players not on a qualifying team, will advance to the NCAA Championship, slated for May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

NSU women's golf 10th, RSU 12th at nationals

Northeastern State women's golf opened the first round of the NCAA National Championship with a 320 and sits in 10th after the opening round in Dearborn, Michigan.

Rogers State fired a 328 and sits in 12th in its first appearance at the national tournament.

The RiverHawks started the day well and were third place on the turn on the front nine. However, they ran into trouble on pins 12 through 14, where they shot 5-over, dropping them four strokes below the Thursday cut line.

Freshman Marelda Ayal led the way for the Hillcats, finishing in a tie for 29th with a 79.