SPORTS FYI: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

TU women's golf postponed again
For the second consecutive day, heavy rainstorms forced cancellation of the start of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional on Tuesday in Louisiana.
Teams will attempt to play Wednesday.
If the round cannot be played on Wednesday the top 6 seeds will advance to the NCAA Championship, May 21-26, at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The University of Tulsa came in as the 13th seed.
OSU women's golf in fourth at regional
The Oklahoma State women’s golf team shot 2-under 282 and is in fourth place after 36 holes at the NCAA regional in Stanford, California.
The Cowgirls are in position to qualify for the NCAA Championships on May 21-26. The low six teams and the low three individuals not on those teams at each of the four NCAA Regional sites will advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Maja Stark notched an impressive seven birdies and shot 2-under 69 on the day to put her in a tie for third place. She has recorded a 6-under 136 on the first 36 holes.
The Cowgirls will tee off the final 18 holes of the tournament at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
OU women's golf drops to ninth at regional
The Oklahoma women's golf team moved into ninth place by carding a 24-over 312 on Tuesday in the second round of the NCAA Columbus Regional in Ohio. Entering the final day of play, the No. 9-seeded Sooners sit just five shots behind the cut line that will determine who advances to the NCAA Championship.
Teams will play a final 18 holes on Wednesday, and the top six teams on the leaderboard, along with the low three players not on a qualifying team, will advance to the NCAA Championship, slated for May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
NSU women's golf 10th, RSU 12th at nationals
Northeastern State women's golf opened the first round of the NCAA National Championship with a 320 and sits in 10th after the opening round in Dearborn, Michigan.
Rogers State fired a 328 and sits in 12th in its first appearance at the national tournament.
The RiverHawks started the day well and were third place on the turn on the front nine. However, they ran into trouble on pins 12 through 14, where they shot 5-over, dropping them four strokes below the Thursday cut line.
Freshman Marelda Ayal led the way for the Hillcats, finishing in a tie for 29th with a 79.
Action continues at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday.
FC Tulsa's Rivas is USL Player of the Week
FC Tulsa's Joaquin Rivas was named the USL Championship Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday, following his two-goal performance in a 2-0 win over Indy Eleven on Saturday.
In addition to Rivas’ honor, FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois was named to his second consecutive USL Championship Team of the Week.
FC Tulsa is next in action May 19 at Atlanta.
— From staff reports