SPORTS FYI: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Boynton to help coach U19 World Cup team
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton will be on the USA Basketball U19 World Cup coaching staff this summer, the school announced on Wednesday.
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon will be the head coach while Stanford coach Jerod Haase and Yale coach James Jones will be the assistant coaches. North Texas coach Grant McCasland and Towson coach Pat Skerry will join Boynton as the three court coaches.
“I am humbled and thankful to have this opportunity,” Boynton said in a statement. “I appreciate coach Matt Painter and the entire USA Basketball organization for allowing me to participate with training camp as a court coach. The Gold Standard that is USA basketball is something I could only have dreamed of until now. I’m excited to get to work with the staff and the players.”
Boynton will help the coaching staff run the summer camp and assist in selecting the team that will represent the U.S. in the 2021 FIBA World Cup scheduled for July 3-11 in Latvia.
OSU, OU players honored by NCBWA
Oklahoma State’s Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Justin Campbell and Oklahoma's Tyler Hardman have been honored by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association for their play during the 2021 season, it was announced Wednesday.
Encarnacion-Strand and Hardman were named to the NCBWA All-America first team, and Campbell was named a freshman All-American.
OSU softball adds transfer
Pitcher Morgan Day will transfer to Oklahoma State from Illinois State, the Cowgirls announced Wednesday.
Day, a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection who ranked in the top 15 nationally in strikeouts per seven innings, strikeout-to-walk ratio and shutouts in 2021 is eligible to compete for OSU in the 2022 season.
OU basketball signs transfer
Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the signing of transfer Marvin Johnson to a financial aid agreement on Wednesday. Johnson, a guard who earned first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors last season, will have one year of eligibility at OU.
A member of Edmond North High School's 2016-17 Oklahoma Class 6A state title team who averaged 22.2 points per game for the 27-2 Huskies that season, the 6-6, 190-pound Johnson played in 26 of 27 games for Eastern Illinois last season, starting 22.
-- From staff reports