SPORTS FYI: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Boynton to help coach U19 World Cup team

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton will be on the USA Basketball U19 World Cup coaching staff this summer, the school announced on Wednesday.

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon will be the head coach while Stanford coach Jerod Haase and Yale coach James Jones will be the assistant coaches. North Texas coach Grant McCasland and Towson coach Pat Skerry will join Boynton as the three court coaches.

“I am humbled and thankful to have this opportunity,” Boynton said in a statement. “I appreciate coach Matt Painter and the entire USA Basketball organization for allowing me to participate with training camp as a court coach. The Gold Standard that is USA basketball is something I could only have dreamed of until now. I’m excited to get to work with the staff and the players.”

Boynton will help the coaching staff run the summer camp and assist in selecting the team that will represent the U.S. in the 2021 FIBA World Cup scheduled for July 3-11 in Latvia.

