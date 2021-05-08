SPORTS FYI: Sunday, May 9, 2021

OU sweeps doubleheader vs. West Virginia

Jimmy Crooks’ two-run homer in the top of the 11th propelled Oklahoma to an 8-7 win in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at West Virginia. The Sooners dominated the nightcap, winning 9-1 behind Braden Carmichael’s seven-inning, 10-strikeout performance.

OSU’s Campbell throws no-hitter

Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell made history as the ninth pitcher in program history to throw a no-hitter, and the 20th-ranked Cowboys clinched a series win at Kansas for the first time in more than a decade with a 19-0 win Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.

Campbell struck out 11 walked on — that coming with one out in the eighth inning and being all that stood between the right-hander and a perfect game, as the second-year freshman improved to 5-1 on the season with the 99-pitch outing.

OSU men’s tennis advances at NCAA Tournament

The 19th-ranked Oklahoma State men’s tennis team swept Navy, 4-0, on Saturday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Championship at the Chapel Hill Regional in North Carolina.