SPORTS FYI: Sunday, May 9, 2021

OU sweeps doubleheader vs. West Virginia
Jimmy Crooks’ two-run homer in the top of the 11th propelled Oklahoma to an 8-7 win in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at West Virginia. The Sooners dominated the nightcap, winning 9-1 behind Braden Carmichael’s seven-inning, 10-strikeout performance.
OSU’s Campbell throws no-hitter
Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell made history as the ninth pitcher in program history to throw a no-hitter, and the 20th-ranked Cowboys clinched a series win at Kansas for the first time in more than a decade with a 19-0 win Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.
Campbell struck out 11 walked on — that coming with one out in the eighth inning and being all that stood between the right-hander and a perfect game, as the second-year freshman improved to 5-1 on the season with the 99-pitch outing.
OSU men’s tennis advances at NCAA Tournament
The 19th-ranked Oklahoma State men’s tennis team swept Navy, 4-0, on Saturday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Championship at the Chapel Hill Regional in North Carolina.
The Cowboys won the doubles point over Navy to start the day’s scoring and won the first set on every court in singles play.
OSU is back in action tomorrow at noon Sunday when it faces North Carolina in the second round.
TU softball falls at Houston
Kylie Norwood’s two-run homer in the top of the seventh tied the game, but Houston responded with a walk-off, three-run home run to take a 6-3 win Saturday afternoon in the Cougar Softball Stadium in Houston. The two teams finish the series at noon tomorrow.
ORU baseball wins
The Oral Roberts baseball team scored eight runs in the seventh and eighth innings to take down Western Illinois, 9-1 on Saturday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium.
Camp to play basketball at John Brown
Regent Prep’s Boaz Camp signed with John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. The 6-foot-8 Camp averaged 14 points and nine rebounds for Regent as a senior.
OU men’s tennis falls at NCAA tourney
The Oklahoma men’s tennis team’s season came to a close Saturday in the NCAA second round as the Sooners fell to Texas A&M 4-1.
The Sooners complete the season at 11-15 overall.
— From staff reports