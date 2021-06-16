Sports for the Record: Thursday, June 17, 2021

GOLF
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Women's Golf Association
Flight A: Gross 1. Susan Byrd, 2. Janet Griffith. Net: 1. Pat Richard, 2. Gina Butefish.
Flight B: Gross: 1. Lori Smith, 2. Carrie Sands. Net: 1. Karen Eudaley, 2. Jennifer Haste.
SOUTHERN HILLS
18-WGA Redbud Invitational
Overall champion: Kathy Hannagan and Stephanie Cole
Zaharias Flight: Gross: 1. Kathy West and Annie Young, 74-68--142. Net: 1. Jill Johnson and Janet Miller, 67-71--138; 2. Kitty Frame and Mary Harvey, 68-72--140.
Scholefield Flight: 1. Kathy Boylan and Jody Gross, 74-65--139; 2. Cathey Barkley and Karen Weidner, 70-75--145; 3. Jan O'Connor and Deb Thalken, 75-73--148.
Lopez Flight: 1. Louise Johnson and Ann Fields, 71-70--141; 2. Erin Peters and Christy Gilliam, 71-71--142; 3. Peggy Schroedter and Jane Faullkenberry, 75-73--148.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 83, shot 82; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73; Ray White, 85, shot 74.
BROKEN ARROW: Bill Lemon, 84, shot 79.