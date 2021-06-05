 Skip to main content
Sports for the Record: Sunday, June 6, 2021
Sports for the Record: Sunday, June 6, 2021

GOLF

Local

ADAMS

2-Man Scramble, June 5, 2021:

Gross: 1. Wendell Price, Derek Griffin, 61; 2. Steve Hughes, Mike Hughes, 62; 3. Jeff Rude, Kevin Sitton, 64; 4. Brandon Lewis, Benji Lewis, 67; 4. Michael Bostwick, Byron Flora, 67; 6. Ross Novak, Sam Sears, 68; 7. Jordan Boerio, Jim Beel, 68.

Net: 1. Dink Holloway, Ron Williams, 59; 2. Tommy Richmond, JD Paige, 61 2. Joe Bradley, Don Maltby, 61; 4. Dave Harding, Dean Murphy, 61.5; 5. Reuben Anguiano, Wayne Majors, 63; 6. Jim Brown, Bill Estes, 63.5; 7. John Whitworth, Mr. Goulty, 67.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA

Ladies Member-Member Championship

1. Danielle Henry and Michelle Recchia, 69; 2. Lien Alsup and Lori Argue, 70; 3. Mary Harvey and Valinda West, 70; 4. Sherry Black and Karen Weidner, 70.

Saturday Net Classic

1. John Curley, 68; 2. Jeff Jensen, 70; 3. George Collier, 71; 4. Jim West, 73; 5. Don Jernigan, 74.

LAFORTUNE

LMGA 2 Man Shootout

Championship Flight: 1. Cole Stephenson and Keith Mercatoris, 64.5; 2. Michael Phelps and Todd Rollins, 66; 3. Eddie Hathcoat and Shawn Pumphrey, 66.5; 4. John White and Jeff Stephens, 66.5.

A Flight: 1. Seth Birch Kyle Henderson, 62.5; 2. Rafael Giestre and Wade Speers, 63.5; 3. Mike Rugg and Kevin Cooper, 63.5.

MEADOWBROOK

Maxwell Invitational

Platinum Flight: 1. Andrew Locke and John Custer.

Gold Flight: Ken McCoy and Roy Riggs.

Silver Flight: Ben Bangs and Joey Ragsdale.

Bronze Flight: Jeremy Hensley and Joe Truesdale.

Nickel Flight: Ty Gunter and Jeff Gunter.

Steel Flight: Andrew Dickison and Ty Patterson.

Aluminum Flight: Dan Rankins and Gary Pratt.

Shoutout Champions: Andrew Locke and John Custer.

Place: Ken McCoy and Roy Riggs.

Show: Ben Bangs and Joey Ragsdale.

Shoots age or better

BROKEN ARROW: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 72.

OLDE PAGE: Vicente Nerio, 81, shot 76.

SOUTH LAKES: Burch Williams, 73, shot 73.

