Sports for the Record: Sunday, June 6, 2021

GOLF
Local
ADAMS
2-Man Scramble, June 5, 2021:
Gross: 1. Wendell Price, Derek Griffin, 61; 2. Steve Hughes, Mike Hughes, 62; 3. Jeff Rude, Kevin Sitton, 64; 4. Brandon Lewis, Benji Lewis, 67; 4. Michael Bostwick, Byron Flora, 67; 6. Ross Novak, Sam Sears, 68; 7. Jordan Boerio, Jim Beel, 68.
Net: 1. Dink Holloway, Ron Williams, 59; 2. Tommy Richmond, JD Paige, 61 2. Joe Bradley, Don Maltby, 61; 4. Dave Harding, Dean Murphy, 61.5; 5. Reuben Anguiano, Wayne Majors, 63; 6. Jim Brown, Bill Estes, 63.5; 7. John Whitworth, Mr. Goulty, 67.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Ladies Member-Member Championship
1. Danielle Henry and Michelle Recchia, 69; 2. Lien Alsup and Lori Argue, 70; 3. Mary Harvey and Valinda West, 70; 4. Sherry Black and Karen Weidner, 70.
Saturday Net Classic
1. John Curley, 68; 2. Jeff Jensen, 70; 3. George Collier, 71; 4. Jim West, 73; 5. Don Jernigan, 74.
LAFORTUNE
LMGA 2 Man Shootout
Championship Flight: 1. Cole Stephenson and Keith Mercatoris, 64.5; 2. Michael Phelps and Todd Rollins, 66; 3. Eddie Hathcoat and Shawn Pumphrey, 66.5; 4. John White and Jeff Stephens, 66.5.
A Flight: 1. Seth Birch Kyle Henderson, 62.5; 2. Rafael Giestre and Wade Speers, 63.5; 3. Mike Rugg and Kevin Cooper, 63.5.
MEADOWBROOK
Maxwell Invitational
Platinum Flight: 1. Andrew Locke and John Custer.
Gold Flight: Ken McCoy and Roy Riggs.
Silver Flight: Ben Bangs and Joey Ragsdale.
Bronze Flight: Jeremy Hensley and Joe Truesdale.
Nickel Flight: Ty Gunter and Jeff Gunter.
Steel Flight: Andrew Dickison and Ty Patterson.
Aluminum Flight: Dan Rankins and Gary Pratt.
Shoutout Champions: Andrew Locke and John Custer.
Place: Ken McCoy and Roy Riggs.
Show: Ben Bangs and Joey Ragsdale.
Shoots age or better
BROKEN ARROW: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 72.
OLDE PAGE: Vicente Nerio, 81, shot 76.
SOUTH LAKES: Burch Williams, 73, shot 73.