Sports for the Record: Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021
agate

Sports for the Record: Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

  • Updated

BASKETBALL

College: Women

Rogers State 62, Northeastern State 59

College: Men

Northeastern State 78, Rogers State 76

High school: Boys

4A Regionals

At Checotah

Cleveland 61, Central 51

At Locust Grove

Grove 43, Vinita 39, OT

3A Regionals

At Prague

Rejoice Christian 55, Kiefer 38

At Kellyville

Cascia Hall 58, Prague 46

2A Regionals

At McLain

Chouteau 60, Colcord 53

At Warner

Oktaha 53, Wilburton 43

At Hulbert

Hulbert 58, Pocola 47

Linescores

5A Regionals at Rogers

Rogers 76, Shawnee 66

Rogers;13;24;14;25;--;76

Shawnee;15;11;17;23;--;66

Rogers: Sutton 27, M. Johnson 17, Pruitt 10, A. Johnson 9, Lacy 8, Thomas 5.

Shawnee: Maytubby 19, Orange 18, Morris 10, Evans 9, Willis 7, Hall 3.

5A Regionals at Memorial

Memorial 71, Bishop McGuinness 57

OKC McGuinness;14;7;17;19;--;57

Memorial;12;17;20;22;--;71

OKC McGuinness: Tawwater 21, Chansoime 9, Shephard 7, Bradley 5, Rhone 5, Gaffe 4, Parker 3, Smith 3.

Memorial: Frierson 20, Spellman 14, Hubbard 13, Pratt 7, Provitt 6, Lundy 5, Collins 4, Wood 2.

5A Regionals at Sapulpa

Sapulpa 59, Tahlequah 51

Tahlequah;17;8;13;13;--;51

Sapulpa;8;14;13;24;--;59

Tahlequah: Smith 15, Young 14, Wagers 9, Joice 5, Leathers 4, Scott 2, Louie 2.

Sapulpa: Skipper 25, Dement 14, Niyah 14, Durant 5, Jones 1.

5A Regionals at Bishop Kelley

Bishop Kelley 66, Edison 60

Bishop Kelley;16;14;9;27;--;66

Edison;11;12;17;20;--;60

Bishop Kelley: Morrison 16, Plaisance 15, Bomprezzi 15, Wallace 9, Wormell 4, Roy 4, Williams 3.

Edison: Parish 24, Oates 15, Williams 11, Overton-Tobie 6, Spencer 4.

4A Regionals at Locust Grove

Grove 43, Vinita 39, OT

Vinita;4;9;11;8;7;--;39

Grove;9;10;7;6;11;--;43

Vinita: Glasscock 13, Downing 12, Anderson 10, Ramsey 4.

Grove: Beal 14, Pittman 8, McCurdy 8, Hag. Hacker 7, Han. Hacker 6.

Webster 75, Stilwell 65

Stilwell;12;23;9;21;--;65

Webster;10;17;25;23;--;75

Stilwell: Lee 19, Pritchett 18, Fourkiller 14, James 8, Mink 4, Latta 2.

Webster: Pritchard 35, Sanders 26, Taylor 7, Barnes 4, Davis 3.

4A Regionals at Checotah

Cleveland 61, Central 51

Central;14;6;11;20;--;51

Cleveland;14;10;11;26;--;61

Central: Brown 28, Williams 6, Davis 6, Edmundson 6, Stewart 3, Love 2.

Cleveland: Hamilton 20, Kauk 19, McIntire 15, Baker 3, Townley 3, Harlan 1.

4A Regional at Verdigris

Victory Christian 72, Verdigris 55

Victory Christian;15;16;19;22;--;72

Verdigris;10;11;17;17;--;55

Victory Christian: Udoumoh 27, Grundy 15, Mason 11, Hardridge 8, Calhoon 7, Granderson 2, Patton 2.

Verdigris: Lechlider 18, Keith 13, Haddock 9, Lederman 6, Ryan 5, Bell 2, White 2.

4A Regionals at Newcastle

Holland Hall 53, Newcastle 45

Holland Hall;13;8;14;18;--;53

Newcastle;9;10;10;16;--;45

Holland Hall: Gouldsby 15, Cool 12, Andrew 10, Mullendore 9, Roush 3, Benton 3, Nolin 1.

Newcastle: Sucharda 15, Shumard 9, Watkins 9, Boydstun 5, Jordan 4, Seely 3.

3A Regionals at Kellyville

Metro Christian 57, Star Spencer 41

Star Spencer;10;4;7;20;--;41

Metro Christian;10;14;24;9;--;57

Star Spencer: Kennedy 9, Jackson 8, Watson 7, Steele 6, Johnson 4,Reed 3, Bortey 2, Wheeler 2.

Metro Christian: Gessert 22, Sluice 20, Soward 7, Darrington 6, Penland 2.

2A Regionals at McClain

Chouteau 60, Colcord 52

Chouteau;23;16;15;6;--;60

Colcord;8;7;18;19;--;52

Chouteau: J. Miller 25, H. Stutzman 12, D. Chupp 9, B. Gwartney 6, A. Hill 5, C. Craine 3.

Colcord: E. Williams 21, G. Winfield 19, J. Maberry 8, D. Davis 4.

Colcord 64, Haskell 63

Colcord;15;15;11;23;--;64

Haskell;17;19;15;12;--;63

Colcord: E. Williams 17, J. Mayberry 15, G Winfield 15, S. Odle 9, T. Larmon 5, J. Ford 2, D. Davis 1.

Haskell: JT Dixon 22, D. Lang 19, G. Sanders 14, B. Westmoreland 6, E. Lang 2.

DALE 63, PAWHUSKA 59

Dale;15;14;17;17;63

Pawhuska;18;10;17;14;59

D: Dallen Forsythe 21, Dayton Forsythe 20, C. Crowe 9, P. Jones 5, C. Kuykendall 5, D. Jones 3.

P: I. Walker 17, J. Goff 15, H. Justus 11, T. Richardson 10, M. Gilkey 6.

Class A Area Consolation Finals at Cleveland

Vanoss 41, Regent Prep 32

Regent Prep;7;7;1;17;--;32

Vanoss;8;8;11;14;--;41

Regent Prep: Benjamin 13, Beitel 5, Streeter 4, Camp 4, Boshoff 4, Smith 2.

Vanoss: Perry 22, Deathridge 8, Vasquez 6, Cannon 5.

High school: Girls

6A Regionals

At Bixby

Bixby 54, Ed. Memorial 40

At Choctaw

Choctaw 52, Ed. Deer Creek 35

At Midwest City

Midwest City 70, Stillwater 54

At Union

Union 46, Sand Springs 33

5A Regionals

At Coweta

Bishop McGuinness 53, Coweta 52

At Sapulpa

Sapulpa 81, McAlester 39

At Tahlequah

Tahlequah 51, Rogers 39

4A Regionals

At Checotah

Muldrow 39, Checotah 25

At Locust Grove

Locust Grove 55, Jay 34

At Newcastle

Perkins-Tryon 60, Bristow 42

3A Regionals

At Prague

Kiefer 55, Rejoice Christian 35

At Adair

Newkirk 40, Dewey 6

2A Regionals

At Hennessey

Mounds 49, Cordell 43, OT

At McClain

Preston 44, Chouteau 38

At Porter Consolidated

Canadian 41, Pawnee 33

Linescores

4A Regional at Locust Grove

Consolation Final

Locust Grove 55, Jay 34

Jay;5;8;11;10;--;34

Locust Grove;13;5;16;21;--;55

Jay: Farley 7, Gibe 5, Kirby 5, Brantley 5, Foreman 4, Holt 2, Buzzard 2, Churestudey 2, Shotpouch 1, Barnes 1.

Locust Grove: Wiggins 18, Spradlin 9, Smith 7, Hunt 6, Fine 5, Silka 3, Sweeney 2, Thilges 2, Hendrickson 2, Gilman 1.

Grove 55, Vinita 45

Vinita;10;9;11;15;--;45

Grove;10;8;17;20;--;55

Vinita: Speer 21, Chaney 15, Roach 4, Hency 3, McClellar 2.

Grove: R. Geer 25, Akin 14, Boyett 8, Gregg 3, Blake 2, E. Geer 2, Morris 1.

3A Regionals at Kellyville

Kellyville 56, Metro Christian 48

Metro Christian;10;17;7;14;--;48

Kellyville;15;17;12;12;--;56

Metro Christian: Mershon 28, Williams 9, Tull 5, Blubaugh 5, Frie 1.

Kellyville: Upshaw 24, Childers 16, Bearpaw 12, McGuire 2, Harwood 2.

2A Regionals at McClain

Preston 44, Chouteau 38

Preston;9;11;11;13;--;44

Chouteau;2;6;16;14;--;38

Preston: A. Wilson 18, M. Jones 9, K. Batiste 8, J. Roberts 5, R. Pinkston 3, M. Tiger 1.

Chouteau: C. Inglett 10, L. Miller 9, D. Sawyer 6, A. Pierce 5, B. Messer 3, L. Wheeler 3, T. Schencks 2.

2A Regionals at McLain

DALE 69, FAIRLAND 37 (girls)

Dale;19;23;17;10;69

Fairland;2;5;10;20;37

D: B. Rutland 13, E. Idleman 12, D. Lang 12, E.Witt 2, K. Griggs 4, A. Hester 4, M. Miller 4, J. Shirey 4, M. Gill 3, F. Wright 3, L. Koboldt 2, S. Shirey 2.

F: M. Jones 15, S. Mayfield 8, A. McGranchan 7, E. Schertz 3, K. Powell 2, K. Willard 2.

GOLF

Local: Hole-in-one

BROKEN ARROW: Mark Pimsler, No. 6, 148 yards, 7-iron.

PATRIOT: Clay Hartley, No. 13, 125 yards, pitching wedge.

BASEBALL

College

Northeastern State 7-9, Northwest Missouri 3-3

Connors State 4-8, Oklahoma Christian 2-4

Linescores

South Alabama 4, Oral Roberts 3

SA;000;002;001;1;--;4;11;0

ORU;000;030;000;0;--;3;6;1

Booker, Boyd (6), Dalton (9), Samaniego (10) and Powers; Coffey, McCullough (6), Scoggins (8) and Gibson. W: Dalton, 1-0. L: Scoggins, 0-1. S: Samaniego, 1.

Oral Roberts 9, South Alabama 2

SA;000;001;100;--;2;7;5

ORU;000;020;52X;--;9;7;0

Boswell, Millirons (7), Michael (7), Brougham (7), Knowlton (8), Perez (8) and Sorrenti; Rogen, Kowalski (7), Pierce (9) and Jones. W: Kowalsi, 1-0. L: Millirons, 0-1. HR: Sorrenti.

Oklahoma State 9, Illinois State 2

ISU;000;000;200;--;2;7;1

OSU;100;106;00X;--;8;7;0

Sinisko, Peplow (6), Witcher (6), Dima (7) and Jones; Scott, Davis (7), Bowman (8), Kelly (8) and Mathis. W: Scott, 2-0. L: Sinisko, 0-1. HR: Encarnacion-Strand, Cabbiness, Mathis.

Texas A&M 8, Oklahoma 1

OU;000;001;000;--;1;5;1

TAM;700;100;00X;--;8;8;2

Fowler, Abram (2), Atwood (4), Lamb (5), Ramos (6), Demco (8) and Crooks; Miller, Magers (6), Menefee (8) and Hoehner. W: Miller, 1-0, L: Fowler, 1-1. HR: Britt.

SOFTBALL

College

Northeastern State 11, Tabor 0

Linescores

Texas A&M 9, Tulsa 6

TU;011;022;0;--;6;10;0

TAMU;305;001;X;--;9;11;2

Pochop, Llamas-Howell (3) and Keith; Uribe, Broadus (7) and Lee. W: Uribe, 2-0. L: Pochop, 0-1. S: Broadus, 2. HR: Cannon.

Oklahoma State 6, Buffalo 3

OSU;211;200;0;--;6;11;0

BU;100;002;0;--;3;6;2

Evans, Boyd (2), Sprang (6), Carwile (6) and Tuck, Wright (5); Hickingbottom, Tarantino (6) and Bardeen. W: Boyd, 2-0. L: Hickingbottom, 0-2. S: Carwile, 1.

La.-Lafayette 7, Oklahoma State 1

ULL;410;002;0;--;7;6;0

OSU;000;000;1;--;1;5;2

Ellyson, Foreman (6) and Curry; Simunek and Wright: W: Ellyson, 4-1. L: Simunek, 1-1. HR: Boswell.

Oklahoma 33, New Mexico 4

NMU;101;20;--;4;4;0

OU;77(12);7X;--;33;28;0

Hannappel, Roberts (3), Sanchez (3), Spencer (4) and Wlimert; May, McAdoo (4), Thiede (4) and Elam, Hansen (3). W: May, 3-0. L: Hannappel, 0-1. HR: O'Grady, Also, Jennings, Johns.

Oklahoma 14, Grand Canyon 0

OU;301;19;--;14;17;0

GCU;000;00;--;0;2;0

Saile, Rains (5) and Hansen; Hambrick, Sahhar (2), Coons (5) and Dietrich. W: Saile, 3-0. L: Hambrick, 2-4. HR: Alo, Johns.

SOCCER

College: Men

Oral Roberts 2, Kansas City 0

Tulsa 3, UCF 1

