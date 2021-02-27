Sports for the Record: Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

BASKETBALL
College: Women
Rogers State 62, Northeastern State 59
College: Men
Northeastern State 78, Rogers State 76
High school: Boys
4A Regionals
At Checotah
Cleveland 61, Central 51
At Locust Grove
Grove 43, Vinita 39, OT
3A Regionals
At Prague
Rejoice Christian 55, Kiefer 38
At Kellyville
Cascia Hall 58, Prague 46
2A Regionals
At McLain
Chouteau 60, Colcord 53
At Warner
Oktaha 53, Wilburton 43
At Hulbert
Hulbert 58, Pocola 47
Linescores
5A Regionals at Rogers
Rogers 76, Shawnee 66
Rogers;13;24;14;25;--;76
Shawnee;15;11;17;23;--;66
Rogers: Sutton 27, M. Johnson 17, Pruitt 10, A. Johnson 9, Lacy 8, Thomas 5.
Shawnee: Maytubby 19, Orange 18, Morris 10, Evans 9, Willis 7, Hall 3.
5A Regionals at Memorial
Memorial 71, Bishop McGuinness 57
OKC McGuinness;14;7;17;19;--;57
Memorial;12;17;20;22;--;71
OKC McGuinness: Tawwater 21, Chansoime 9, Shephard 7, Bradley 5, Rhone 5, Gaffe 4, Parker 3, Smith 3.
Memorial: Frierson 20, Spellman 14, Hubbard 13, Pratt 7, Provitt 6, Lundy 5, Collins 4, Wood 2.
5A Regionals at Sapulpa
Sapulpa 59, Tahlequah 51
Tahlequah;17;8;13;13;--;51
Sapulpa;8;14;13;24;--;59
Tahlequah: Smith 15, Young 14, Wagers 9, Joice 5, Leathers 4, Scott 2, Louie 2.
Sapulpa: Skipper 25, Dement 14, Niyah 14, Durant 5, Jones 1.
5A Regionals at Bishop Kelley
Bishop Kelley 66, Edison 60
Bishop Kelley;16;14;9;27;--;66
Edison;11;12;17;20;--;60
Bishop Kelley: Morrison 16, Plaisance 15, Bomprezzi 15, Wallace 9, Wormell 4, Roy 4, Williams 3.
Edison: Parish 24, Oates 15, Williams 11, Overton-Tobie 6, Spencer 4.
4A Regionals at Locust Grove
Grove 43, Vinita 39, OT
Vinita;4;9;11;8;7;--;39
Grove;9;10;7;6;11;--;43
Vinita: Glasscock 13, Downing 12, Anderson 10, Ramsey 4.
Grove: Beal 14, Pittman 8, McCurdy 8, Hag. Hacker 7, Han. Hacker 6.
Webster 75, Stilwell 65
Stilwell;12;23;9;21;--;65
Webster;10;17;25;23;--;75
Stilwell: Lee 19, Pritchett 18, Fourkiller 14, James 8, Mink 4, Latta 2.
Webster: Pritchard 35, Sanders 26, Taylor 7, Barnes 4, Davis 3.
4A Regionals at Checotah
Cleveland 61, Central 51
Central;14;6;11;20;--;51
Cleveland;14;10;11;26;--;61
Central: Brown 28, Williams 6, Davis 6, Edmundson 6, Stewart 3, Love 2.
Cleveland: Hamilton 20, Kauk 19, McIntire 15, Baker 3, Townley 3, Harlan 1.
4A Regional at Verdigris
Victory Christian 72, Verdigris 55
Victory Christian;15;16;19;22;--;72
Verdigris;10;11;17;17;--;55
Victory Christian: Udoumoh 27, Grundy 15, Mason 11, Hardridge 8, Calhoon 7, Granderson 2, Patton 2.
Verdigris: Lechlider 18, Keith 13, Haddock 9, Lederman 6, Ryan 5, Bell 2, White 2.
4A Regionals at Newcastle
Holland Hall 53, Newcastle 45
Holland Hall;13;8;14;18;--;53
Newcastle;9;10;10;16;--;45
Holland Hall: Gouldsby 15, Cool 12, Andrew 10, Mullendore 9, Roush 3, Benton 3, Nolin 1.
Newcastle: Sucharda 15, Shumard 9, Watkins 9, Boydstun 5, Jordan 4, Seely 3.
3A Regionals at Kellyville
Metro Christian 57, Star Spencer 41
Star Spencer;10;4;7;20;--;41
Metro Christian;10;14;24;9;--;57
Star Spencer: Kennedy 9, Jackson 8, Watson 7, Steele 6, Johnson 4,Reed 3, Bortey 2, Wheeler 2.
Metro Christian: Gessert 22, Sluice 20, Soward 7, Darrington 6, Penland 2.
2A Regionals at McClain
Chouteau 60, Colcord 52
Chouteau;23;16;15;6;--;60
Colcord;8;7;18;19;--;52
Chouteau: J. Miller 25, H. Stutzman 12, D. Chupp 9, B. Gwartney 6, A. Hill 5, C. Craine 3.
Colcord: E. Williams 21, G. Winfield 19, J. Maberry 8, D. Davis 4.
Colcord 64, Haskell 63
Colcord;15;15;11;23;--;64
Haskell;17;19;15;12;--;63
Colcord: E. Williams 17, J. Mayberry 15, G Winfield 15, S. Odle 9, T. Larmon 5, J. Ford 2, D. Davis 1.
Haskell: JT Dixon 22, D. Lang 19, G. Sanders 14, B. Westmoreland 6, E. Lang 2.
DALE 63, PAWHUSKA 59
Dale;15;14;17;17;63
Pawhuska;18;10;17;14;59
D: Dallen Forsythe 21, Dayton Forsythe 20, C. Crowe 9, P. Jones 5, C. Kuykendall 5, D. Jones 3.
P: I. Walker 17, J. Goff 15, H. Justus 11, T. Richardson 10, M. Gilkey 6.
Class A Area Consolation Finals at Cleveland
Vanoss 41, Regent Prep 32
Regent Prep;7;7;1;17;--;32
Vanoss;8;8;11;14;--;41
Regent Prep: Benjamin 13, Beitel 5, Streeter 4, Camp 4, Boshoff 4, Smith 2.
Vanoss: Perry 22, Deathridge 8, Vasquez 6, Cannon 5.
High school: Girls
6A Regionals
At Bixby
Bixby 54, Ed. Memorial 40
At Choctaw
Choctaw 52, Ed. Deer Creek 35
At Midwest City
Midwest City 70, Stillwater 54
At Union
Union 46, Sand Springs 33
5A Regionals
At Coweta
Bishop McGuinness 53, Coweta 52
At Sapulpa
Sapulpa 81, McAlester 39
At Tahlequah
Tahlequah 51, Rogers 39
4A Regionals
At Checotah
Muldrow 39, Checotah 25
At Locust Grove
Locust Grove 55, Jay 34
At Newcastle
Perkins-Tryon 60, Bristow 42
3A Regionals
At Prague
Kiefer 55, Rejoice Christian 35
At Adair
Newkirk 40, Dewey 6
2A Regionals
At Hennessey
Mounds 49, Cordell 43, OT
At McClain
Preston 44, Chouteau 38
At Porter Consolidated
Canadian 41, Pawnee 33
Linescores
4A Regional at Locust Grove
Consolation Final
Locust Grove 55, Jay 34
Jay;5;8;11;10;--;34
Locust Grove;13;5;16;21;--;55
Jay: Farley 7, Gibe 5, Kirby 5, Brantley 5, Foreman 4, Holt 2, Buzzard 2, Churestudey 2, Shotpouch 1, Barnes 1.
Locust Grove: Wiggins 18, Spradlin 9, Smith 7, Hunt 6, Fine 5, Silka 3, Sweeney 2, Thilges 2, Hendrickson 2, Gilman 1.
Grove 55, Vinita 45
Vinita;10;9;11;15;--;45
Grove;10;8;17;20;--;55
Vinita: Speer 21, Chaney 15, Roach 4, Hency 3, McClellar 2.
Grove: R. Geer 25, Akin 14, Boyett 8, Gregg 3, Blake 2, E. Geer 2, Morris 1.
3A Regionals at Kellyville
Kellyville 56, Metro Christian 48
Metro Christian;10;17;7;14;--;48
Kellyville;15;17;12;12;--;56
Metro Christian: Mershon 28, Williams 9, Tull 5, Blubaugh 5, Frie 1.
Kellyville: Upshaw 24, Childers 16, Bearpaw 12, McGuire 2, Harwood 2.
2A Regionals at McClain
Preston 44, Chouteau 38
Preston;9;11;11;13;--;44
Chouteau;2;6;16;14;--;38
Preston: A. Wilson 18, M. Jones 9, K. Batiste 8, J. Roberts 5, R. Pinkston 3, M. Tiger 1.
Chouteau: C. Inglett 10, L. Miller 9, D. Sawyer 6, A. Pierce 5, B. Messer 3, L. Wheeler 3, T. Schencks 2.
2A Regionals at McLain
DALE 69, FAIRLAND 37 (girls)
Dale;19;23;17;10;69
Fairland;2;5;10;20;37
D: B. Rutland 13, E. Idleman 12, D. Lang 12, E.Witt 2, K. Griggs 4, A. Hester 4, M. Miller 4, J. Shirey 4, M. Gill 3, F. Wright 3, L. Koboldt 2, S. Shirey 2.
F: M. Jones 15, S. Mayfield 8, A. McGranchan 7, E. Schertz 3, K. Powell 2, K. Willard 2.
GOLF
Local: Hole-in-one
BROKEN ARROW: Mark Pimsler, No. 6, 148 yards, 7-iron.
PATRIOT: Clay Hartley, No. 13, 125 yards, pitching wedge.
BASEBALL
College
Northeastern State 7-9, Northwest Missouri 3-3
Connors State 4-8, Oklahoma Christian 2-4
Linescores
South Alabama 4, Oral Roberts 3
SA;000;002;001;1;--;4;11;0
ORU;000;030;000;0;--;3;6;1
Booker, Boyd (6), Dalton (9), Samaniego (10) and Powers; Coffey, McCullough (6), Scoggins (8) and Gibson. W: Dalton, 1-0. L: Scoggins, 0-1. S: Samaniego, 1.
Oral Roberts 9, South Alabama 2
SA;000;001;100;--;2;7;5
ORU;000;020;52X;--;9;7;0
Boswell, Millirons (7), Michael (7), Brougham (7), Knowlton (8), Perez (8) and Sorrenti; Rogen, Kowalski (7), Pierce (9) and Jones. W: Kowalsi, 1-0. L: Millirons, 0-1. HR: Sorrenti.
Oklahoma State 9, Illinois State 2
ISU;000;000;200;--;2;7;1
OSU;100;106;00X;--;8;7;0
Sinisko, Peplow (6), Witcher (6), Dima (7) and Jones; Scott, Davis (7), Bowman (8), Kelly (8) and Mathis. W: Scott, 2-0. L: Sinisko, 0-1. HR: Encarnacion-Strand, Cabbiness, Mathis.
Texas A&M 8, Oklahoma 1
OU;000;001;000;--;1;5;1
TAM;700;100;00X;--;8;8;2
Fowler, Abram (2), Atwood (4), Lamb (5), Ramos (6), Demco (8) and Crooks; Miller, Magers (6), Menefee (8) and Hoehner. W: Miller, 1-0, L: Fowler, 1-1. HR: Britt.
SOFTBALL
College
Northeastern State 11, Tabor 0
Linescores
Texas A&M 9, Tulsa 6
TU;011;022;0;--;6;10;0
TAMU;305;001;X;--;9;11;2
Pochop, Llamas-Howell (3) and Keith; Uribe, Broadus (7) and Lee. W: Uribe, 2-0. L: Pochop, 0-1. S: Broadus, 2. HR: Cannon.
Oklahoma State 6, Buffalo 3
OSU;211;200;0;--;6;11;0
BU;100;002;0;--;3;6;2
Evans, Boyd (2), Sprang (6), Carwile (6) and Tuck, Wright (5); Hickingbottom, Tarantino (6) and Bardeen. W: Boyd, 2-0. L: Hickingbottom, 0-2. S: Carwile, 1.
La.-Lafayette 7, Oklahoma State 1
ULL;410;002;0;--;7;6;0
OSU;000;000;1;--;1;5;2
Ellyson, Foreman (6) and Curry; Simunek and Wright: W: Ellyson, 4-1. L: Simunek, 1-1. HR: Boswell.
Oklahoma 33, New Mexico 4
NMU;101;20;--;4;4;0
OU;77(12);7X;--;33;28;0
Hannappel, Roberts (3), Sanchez (3), Spencer (4) and Wlimert; May, McAdoo (4), Thiede (4) and Elam, Hansen (3). W: May, 3-0. L: Hannappel, 0-1. HR: O'Grady, Also, Jennings, Johns.
Oklahoma 14, Grand Canyon 0
OU;301;19;--;14;17;0
GCU;000;00;--;0;2;0
Saile, Rains (5) and Hansen; Hambrick, Sahhar (2), Coons (5) and Dietrich. W: Saile, 3-0. L: Hambrick, 2-4. HR: Alo, Johns.
SOCCER
College: Men
Oral Roberts 2, Kansas City 0
Tulsa 3, UCF 1