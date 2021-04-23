Sports for the Record: Saturday, April 24, 2021

BASEBALL
High school
Bixby 9, Eufaula 1
Keys 10, Roland 2
Jay 8, Wagoner 0
Pawnee 7-4, Nowata 4-15
Grove 16, Jay 1
A Districts
Davenport 14, Depew 8
Arapaho-Buler 10, Okarche 0
Calumet 7, Binger-Oney 0
Elmore City-Pernell 22, Earlsboro 2
Velma-Alma 17, Fletcher 0
Oklahoma Bible 4, Glencoe 1
Gore 8, Porum 0
Hollis 13, Sentinel 1
Mooreland 12, Ringwood 2
Navajo 10, Rush Springs 0
B Districts
Hammon 9, Tyrone 2
New Lima 8, Prue 0
Granite 18, Blair 3
Salina Invitational Tournament
At Adair
Spiro 9, Edison 1
Spiro 8, Inola 0
Edison 3, Vinita 3
COAC Tournament
Stillwater 9, Southmoore 7
Ed. Deer Creek 5, Yukon 4
Southmoore 8, Ed. Memorial 2
Yukon 2, Ed. North 0
Westmoore 10, Ed. Santa Fe 6
Mustang 4, Westmoore 1
GOLF
College: Women
MIAA Championships
Team results
3. Rogers State;311-312-317--940
4. Northeastern St.;319-310-318--947
RSU individual results
2. Mariana Flores;72-73-82--227
5. Jessica Green;81-78-73--232
10. Marelda Ayal;78-77-83--238
18. Sydney Murray;80-84-79--243
40. Jaelynn Unger;87-86-86--259
NSU individual results
4. Aitana Hernandez;77-78-76--231
10. Kaylee Peterson;82-76-80--238
13. Nina Lee;79-78-82--239
17. Kelly Swanson;81-78-82--241
31. Yasmin Hang;86-84-80--250
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Dick Tullis, 68; 2. Larry Huey, 69; 2. Don Garrison, 69; 4. Gary Lee, 71; 5. Rod Garrett, 72; 6. Dave Hohensee, 73; 7. Bob Bell, 75; 8. Mel Hayes, 77; 9. Bill Kusleika, 78; 9. Duane Dunham, 78; 10. Frank Prentice, 79; 10. Tyrone Gilyard, 79.
Shoots age or better
FOREST RIDGE: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 76.
PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 80, shot 80.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Metcalf, 93, shot 84.
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 84, shot 82.
SOCCER
High school: Girls
Fort Gibson 1, Central 1
Westville 2, Inola 0
Tahlequah 9, Hale 0
Carl Albert 2, Memorial 0
Claremore 3, Pryor 0
Mannford 6, Commerce 0
Durant 11, Edison 1
Owasso 10, Muskogee 0
Oologah-Talala 3, Skiatook 0
Coweta 7, East Central 0
Jenks 9, Ponca City 0
High school: Boys
Memorial 3, Carl Albert 0
Edison 6, Durant 0
Muskogee 1, Owasso 0
Tahlequah 3, Hale 0
Broken Arrow 2, Moore 0
Pryor 3, Claremore 0
East Central 2, Coweta 0
Westville 6, Hugo 0
SOFTBALL
College
Northeastern State 0-5, Nebraska-Kearney 1-4
Linescores
Tulsa 3, East Carolina 0
TU;000;001;2;--;3;11;0
ECU;000;000;0;--;0;1;0
Delce and Shaw; Woodall and Wools. W: Delce, 5-5. L: Woodall, 6-14.
Tulsa 7, East Carolina 0
TU;201;040;0;--;7;9;0
ECU;000;000;0;--;0;7;1
Pochop, Llamas-Howell (7) and Keith, Shaw (7); Poepping, Estes (7) and Griggs. W: Pochop, 8-1. L: Poepping, 3-8.
High school: Slow pitch
Stilwell 12, Tahlequah 10
TENNIS
College: Men
Omaha 6, Oral Roberts 1
Singles: Matt Hulme (UNO) def. Volodymyr Zakharov, 2-6, 6-3, 10-7; Abdoul Ouattara (UNO) def. Marcello Moreira, 6-4, 6-2; Albert Chudy (ORUM) def. Hugo Piles Ballester, 7-6, 3-6, 1-0 (13-11); Davis Lawley (UNO) def. Andrew Russo, 6-3, 6-1; Philip Olsson (UNO) def. Eddy Leardini, 6-3, 6-2; 6. Alvaro Quintana (UNO) def. Jonathan Evans, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Matt Hulme/Abdoul Ouattara (UNO) def. Marcello Moreira/Volodymyr Zakharov, 6-4; Albert Chudy/Andrew Russo (ORUM) def. Davis Lawley/Hugo Piles Ballester, 6-3; Ethan Henry/Philip Olsson (UNO) def. Meg Siritaworachan/Eddy Leardini, 6-4.
College: Women
AAC Tournament
Tulsa 4, Memphis 1
Singles: Martina Okalova (TU) def. Sophie Abrams, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Laia Conde Monfort (TU) def. Aran Teixido Garcia, 6-3, 6-4; Shura Poppe (TU ) vs. Laura Bente, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0, unfinished; Vera Ploner (TU) def. Camile Soares, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5; Valeryia Rozenkova (TU) def. Alisha Reayer, 6-1, 6-0; Lian Benedejcic (TU) vs. Katherine Cao, 6-3, 6-6 (5-6), unfinished.