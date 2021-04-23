 Skip to main content
Sports for the Record: Saturday, April 24, 2021
agate

BASEBALL

High school

Bixby 9, Eufaula 1

Keys 10, Roland 2

Jay 8, Wagoner 0

Pawnee 7-4, Nowata 4-15

Grove 16, Jay 1

A Districts

Davenport 14, Depew 8

Arapaho-Buler 10, Okarche 0

Calumet 7, Binger-Oney 0

Elmore City-Pernell 22, Earlsboro 2

Velma-Alma 17, Fletcher 0

Oklahoma Bible 4, Glencoe 1

Gore 8, Porum 0

Hollis 13, Sentinel 1

Mooreland 12, Ringwood 2

Navajo 10, Rush Springs 0

B Districts

Hammon 9, Tyrone 2

New Lima 8, Prue 0

Granite 18, Blair 3

Salina Invitational Tournament

At Adair

Spiro 9, Edison 1

Spiro 8, Inola 0

Edison 3, Vinita 3

COAC Tournament

Stillwater 9, Southmoore 7

Ed. Deer Creek 5, Yukon 4

Southmoore 8, Ed. Memorial 2

Yukon 2, Ed. North 0

Westmoore 10, Ed. Santa Fe 6

Mustang 4, Westmoore 1

GOLF

College: Women

MIAA Championships

Team results

3. Rogers State;311-312-317--940

4. Northeastern St.;319-310-318--947

RSU individual results

2. Mariana Flores;72-73-82--227

5. Jessica Green;81-78-73--232

10. Marelda Ayal;78-77-83--238

18. Sydney Murray;80-84-79--243

40. Jaelynn Unger;87-86-86--259

NSU individual results

4. Aitana Hernandez;77-78-76--231

10. Kaylee Peterson;82-76-80--238

13. Nina Lee;79-78-82--239

17. Kelly Swanson;81-78-82--241

31. Yasmin Hang;86-84-80--250

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Dick Tullis, 68; 2. Larry Huey, 69; 2. Don Garrison, 69; 4. Gary Lee, 71; 5. Rod Garrett, 72; 6. Dave Hohensee, 73; 7. Bob Bell, 75; 8. Mel Hayes, 77; 9. Bill Kusleika, 78; 9. Duane Dunham, 78; 10. Frank Prentice, 79; 10. Tyrone Gilyard, 79.

Shoots age or better

FOREST RIDGE: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 76.

PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 80, shot 80.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Metcalf, 93, shot 84.

WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 84, shot 82.

SOCCER

High school: Girls 

Fort Gibson 1, Central 1

Westville 2, Inola 0

Tahlequah 9, Hale 0

Carl Albert 2, Memorial 0

Claremore 3, Pryor 0

Mannford 6, Commerce 0

Durant 11, Edison 1

Owasso 10, Muskogee 0

Oologah-Talala 3, Skiatook 0

Coweta 7, East Central 0

Jenks 9, Ponca City 0

High school: Boys 

Memorial 3, Carl Albert 0

Edison 6, Durant 0

Muskogee 1, Owasso 0

Tahlequah 3, Hale 0

Broken Arrow 2, Moore 0

Pryor 3, Claremore 0

East Central 2, Coweta 0

Westville 6, Hugo 0

SOFTBALL

College

Northeastern State 0-5, Nebraska-Kearney 1-4

Linescores

Tulsa 3, East Carolina 0

TU;000;001;2;--;3;11;0

ECU;000;000;0;--;0;1;0

Delce and Shaw; Woodall and Wools. W: Delce, 5-5. L: Woodall, 6-14.

Tulsa 7, East Carolina 0

TU;201;040;0;--;7;9;0

ECU;000;000;0;--;0;7;1

Pochop, Llamas-Howell (7) and Keith, Shaw (7); Poepping, Estes (7) and Griggs. W: Pochop, 8-1. L: Poepping, 3-8.

High school: Slow pitch

Stilwell 12, Tahlequah 10

TENNIS

College: Men

Omaha 6, Oral Roberts 1

Singles: Matt Hulme (UNO) def. Volodymyr Zakharov, 2-6, 6-3, 10-7; Abdoul Ouattara (UNO) def. Marcello Moreira, 6-4, 6-2; Albert Chudy (ORUM) def. Hugo Piles Ballester, 7-6, 3-6, 1-0 (13-11); Davis Lawley (UNO) def. Andrew Russo, 6-3, 6-1; Philip Olsson (UNO) def. Eddy Leardini, 6-3, 6-2; 6. Alvaro Quintana (UNO) def. Jonathan Evans, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Matt Hulme/Abdoul Ouattara (UNO) def. Marcello Moreira/Volodymyr Zakharov, 6-4; Albert Chudy/Andrew Russo (ORUM) def. Davis Lawley/Hugo Piles Ballester, 6-3; Ethan Henry/Philip Olsson (UNO) def. Meg Siritaworachan/Eddy Leardini, 6-4.

College: Women

AAC Tournament

Tulsa 4, Memphis 1

Singles: Martina Okalova (TU) def. Sophie Abrams, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Laia Conde Monfort (TU) def. Aran Teixido Garcia, 6-3, 6-4; Shura Poppe (TU ) vs. Laura Bente, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0, unfinished; Vera Ploner (TU) def. Camile Soares, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5; Valeryia Rozenkova (TU) def. Alisha Reayer, 6-1, 6-0; Lian Benedejcic (TU) vs. Katherine Cao, 6-3, 6-6 (5-6), unfinished.

Doubles: Sophie Abrams /Aran Teixido Garcia (MEM) def. Martina Okalova/Vera Ploner, 6-3; Katherina Cao/Alisha Reayer (MEM) def. Shura Poppe/Valeryia Rozenkova, 6-2; Laia Conde Monfort/Megan Hopton (TU) vs. Dolavee Tumthong/Camila Soares, 4-4, unfinished.

