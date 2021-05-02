 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports for the Record: Monday, May 3, 2021
0 comments
agate

Sports for the Record: Monday, May 3, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

BASEBALL

College

Central Missouri 6, Northeastern State 5

Linescores

Oral Roberts 9, South Dakota St. 0

SDSU;000;000;000;--;0;3;3

ORU;130;410;00X;9;11;0

Beazley, Barnett (2), Bourassa (4), Mogen (6), Holiday (7), McSherry (8) and McDonald; Gaskins, Archambo (7), Ronan (7), McCullough (8), Pierce (9) and Jones. W: Gaskins, 2-2. L: Beazley, 2-2.

Oklahoma State 8, Oklahoma 7

OSU;101;300;002;001;--;8;12;1

OU;040;010;020;000;--;7;9;2

Standlee, Stone (3), Martin (5), Bowman (7), Cable (8), Davis (8) and Mathis; Carmichael, Taggart (4), Smith (8), Carter (9), Olds (9), Godman (10) and Crooks. W: Davis, 1-2, L: Godman, 0-2. HR: Trenkle, Hewitt; Squires, McKenna.

GOLF

College: Men

Summit League Tournament

Team standings

2. Oral Roberts;293-289--582

ORU individual standings

1. Jackson Howes;69-68--137

15. Mike Biata;72-76--148

21. Dustin Hasley;77-73--150

29. Rocco Repetto-Taylor;75-78--153

34. Jared Strathe;84-72--156

Local

INDIAN SPRINGS

Couples Golf Association

Flight 1: 1. Jack and Pam Hayhurst and Tom and Debbie McClain, 65; 2. Mark and Emily Baber and Bob and Sharie Hansen, 65; 3.Randy and Kim Rutherford and Joel and Betsy Spitler, 67

Flight 2: 1 Bob and Linda Lantz and Tom and Renee Mills , 66; 2. Mark and Kendra Robinson and Phil and Judy Stephens, 69; 3. Pat and Debbie Donica and Mike and Charlene Donley, 69.

Flight 3: 1 Don and Amy Booher and Tim and Teresa Leger, 66; 2. Scott and Alissa Matlock and Brit and Dawn Mayberry, 68; 3. Neil and Melinda Lapham and Scott and Cheri Ward, 68

Holes-in-one

OAKS: Ginni Jacobs, No. 9, 156 yards, 3-wood; Beckie Yarger, No. 6, 118 yards, 6-iron.

Shoots age or better

BROKEN ARROW: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 75.

SOFTBALL

College

Tulsa 10, Wichita State 6

WSU;000;114;0;--;6;7;1

TU;103;051;X;--;10;10;1

Bingham, Lange (3), McDonald (5) and Perrigan; Delce, Scott (6) and Shaw. W: Delce, 7-6. L: Bingham, 9-3. HR: Nickerson, Urban; Norwood, Delce, Perry, Shaw.

Oklahoma State 6, Texas 4

OSU;104;100;0;--;6;9;2

UT;020;200;0;--;4;6;2

Eberle, Simunek (5), Maxwell (6) and Wright; Jacobsen, O'Leary (5) and Iakopo. W: Eberle, 18-1. L: Jacobsen, 12-4. S: Maxwell, 3. HR: Pennington.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News