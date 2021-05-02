Sports for the Record: Monday, May 3, 2021

BASEBALL
College
Central Missouri 6, Northeastern State 5
Linescores
Oral Roberts 9, South Dakota St. 0
SDSU;000;000;000;--;0;3;3
ORU;130;410;00X;9;11;0
Beazley, Barnett (2), Bourassa (4), Mogen (6), Holiday (7), McSherry (8) and McDonald; Gaskins, Archambo (7), Ronan (7), McCullough (8), Pierce (9) and Jones. W: Gaskins, 2-2. L: Beazley, 2-2.
Oklahoma State 8, Oklahoma 7
OSU;101;300;002;001;--;8;12;1
OU;040;010;020;000;--;7;9;2
Standlee, Stone (3), Martin (5), Bowman (7), Cable (8), Davis (8) and Mathis; Carmichael, Taggart (4), Smith (8), Carter (9), Olds (9), Godman (10) and Crooks. W: Davis, 1-2, L: Godman, 0-2. HR: Trenkle, Hewitt; Squires, McKenna.
GOLF
College: Men
Summit League Tournament
Team standings
2. Oral Roberts;293-289--582
ORU individual standings
1. Jackson Howes;69-68--137
15. Mike Biata;72-76--148
21. Dustin Hasley;77-73--150
29. Rocco Repetto-Taylor;75-78--153
34. Jared Strathe;84-72--156
Local
INDIAN SPRINGS
Couples Golf Association
Flight 1: 1. Jack and Pam Hayhurst and Tom and Debbie McClain, 65; 2. Mark and Emily Baber and Bob and Sharie Hansen, 65; 3.Randy and Kim Rutherford and Joel and Betsy Spitler, 67
Flight 2: 1 Bob and Linda Lantz and Tom and Renee Mills , 66; 2. Mark and Kendra Robinson and Phil and Judy Stephens, 69; 3. Pat and Debbie Donica and Mike and Charlene Donley, 69.
Flight 3: 1 Don and Amy Booher and Tim and Teresa Leger, 66; 2. Scott and Alissa Matlock and Brit and Dawn Mayberry, 68; 3. Neil and Melinda Lapham and Scott and Cheri Ward, 68
Holes-in-one
OAKS: Ginni Jacobs, No. 9, 156 yards, 3-wood; Beckie Yarger, No. 6, 118 yards, 6-iron.
Shoots age or better
BROKEN ARROW: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 75.
SOFTBALL
College
Tulsa 10, Wichita State 6
WSU;000;114;0;--;6;7;1
TU;103;051;X;--;10;10;1
Bingham, Lange (3), McDonald (5) and Perrigan; Delce, Scott (6) and Shaw. W: Delce, 7-6. L: Bingham, 9-3. HR: Nickerson, Urban; Norwood, Delce, Perry, Shaw.
Oklahoma State 6, Texas 4
OSU;104;100;0;--;6;9;2
UT;020;200;0;--;4;6;2
Eberle, Simunek (5), Maxwell (6) and Wright; Jacobsen, O'Leary (5) and Iakopo. W: Eberle, 18-1. L: Jacobsen, 12-4. S: Maxwell, 3. HR: Pennington.