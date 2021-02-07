Sports for the Record, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

GOLF
Local
OAKS
2021 Super Bowl Scramble Results
First Flight: Gross: 1. Austin Hannah and Kyle Gatewood, 59; 2. Jerrod Roberts and Blaine Bacon, 63. Net: 1. Scott Degeer and Dave Miley, 62.7; 2. Colin Scarsdale and Corbin Cooper, 64.1.
Second Flight: Gross: 1. Jackie Dodgin and Chris Blair, 67; 2. Dennis Reavis and Kyle Cussen, 71. Net: 1. Chris Livesay and Daniel Beutel, 64.5; 2. Bob Sullivan and Randy Duncan, 66.8.
Third Flight: Gross: 1. John McGinnis and Bob Bush, 71; 2. Mike Levinson and Jon Strickler, 74. Net: 1. Richard Jeffrey and Tom Cilio; 2. Cameron Cummins and Curtis Craig, 69.5.
Fourth Flight: Gross: 1. Matt Fessenden and Jason Rooks, 71; 2. Jeff Hutsell and David Ellis, 79. Net: 1. Shannon Thompson and Richard Gainer, 67.2; 2. Tom Craft and Rick Evans, 73.
Hole-in-one
LA QUINTA COUNTRY CLUB: Pat McKamey, No. 3, 128 yards, 5-rescue.
SOCCER
College: Men
Oral Roberts 2, Rogers State 0
TENNIS
College: Women
TULSA 5, MEMPHIS 2
SINGLES: Martina Okalova (TU) def. Sophie Abrams by default (7-5, 4-0); Aran Teixido Garcia (MEM) def. Shura Poppe, 6-3, 6-3; Laia Conde Monfort (TU) def. Alisha Reaver, 6-0, 6-3; Vera Ploner (TU) def. Laura Bente 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; Valeryia Rozenkova (TU) def. Camile Soares, 6-2, 6-3; Lian Benedejcic (TU) def. Katherine Cao.
DOUBLES: Martina Okalova/Vera Ploner (TU) def. Katherine Cao/Aran Teixido Garcia, 6-4; Hannah Davies/Camile Soares (MEM) def. Megan Hopton/Shura Poppe, 6-3; Gabriella Charalampidi/Laia Conde Monfort (TU) def. Josephine Cao/Sophie Abrams, 6-3.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Oral Roberts d. Western Illinois 25-23, 25-20, 25-15
WRESTLING
College
No. 5 OSU 24, No. 19 OU 10
125: Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) dec. Mason Naifeh, 8-2; 133: Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. Anthony Madrigal, 7-4; 141: Dom Demas (OU) md. Dusty Hone, 11-3; 149: Boo Lewallen (OSU) dec. Mitch Moore, 4-0; 157: Justin Thomas (OU) TB-1 Wyatt Sheets, 4-3; 165: Travis Wittlake (OSU) TF Troy Mantanona, 27-11; 174: Dustin Plott (OSU) dec. Anthony Mantanona, 11-6; 184: Dakota Geer (OSU) md. Darrien Roberts, 18-4; 197: AJ Ferrari (OSU) dec. Jake Woodley, 3-2; 285: Josh Heindselman (OU) SV-1 Austin Harris, 3-1.
No. 5 OSU 36, UALR 4
125: Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) fall KhylerBrewer, 1:40; 133: Reece Witcraft (OSU) MD Jaylen Carson, 11-3; 141: Dusty Hone (OSU) dec. Conner Ward, 2-0; 149: Boo Lewallen (OSU) TF Kyle Prewitt, 19-4; 157: Wyatt Sheets (OSU) TF Noah Aziere, 18-0; 165: Travis Wittlake (OSU) TF Zeke Beach, 18-2; 174: Dustin Plott (OSU) dec. Triston Wills, 3-1; 184: Dakota Geer (OSU) TF Zane Davis, 24-9; 197: AJ Ferrari (OSU) fall Dylan Johnson, 3:15; HWT: Austin Harris (OSU) dec. Gabe Beyer, 4-1.