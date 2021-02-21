 Skip to main content
Sports for the Record, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
Sports for the Record, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

  • Updated

BASKETBALL

High school: Boys

LATE SATURDAY

Regent 48, Ripley 28

Ripley; 4;13; 8;3;--;28

Regent;11; 8;16;13;--;48

Ripley: (14-6) Higdon 11, Erwin 7, Grimes 6, Williams 4.

Regent (13-5): Camp 13, Beitel 12, Benjamin 10, Streeter 6, Boshoff 6, Portman 1

BASEBALL

College

Connors 18-13, TCS Postgrad 1-1

NW Oklahoma 5, Rogers State 2

Linescores

Little Rock 4, Oral Roberts 3

UALR;100;000;111;--;4-11-0

ORU;000;001;011;--;3-5-1

Funk, Arnold (6) and Russ; Notary, Rogen (6) and Gibson. W: Arnold, 1-0. L: Rogen, 0-1. HR: Denny.

Oklahoma State 3, Wichita State 1

OSU;300;000;000;--3-7-2

WSU;000;100;000;--;1-11-0

Scott, Davis (6), Wrobleski (8), Standlee (9) and Hewitt; Eddy, Stuempfig (6), Barnhouse (8) and Cadena. W: Scott, 1-0. L: Eddy, 0-1. S: Standlee, 1.

Omaha 6, Oklahoma 3

OM;002;000;202;--;6-3-1

OU;000;003;000;--;3-7-4

Machado, Koelewyn (3), Timmins (6), Scott (7), Howe (8), Mohler (8) and Bonar; Olds, Fowler (5), Godman (7), Smith (9), Brooks (9) and Mitchell. W: Scott, 1-0: L: Fowler, 0-1. S: Mohler, 1.

GOLF

College: Men

Seminole Intercollegiate

Team results

2. Oklahoma St.;283-283-281--847

3. Oklahoma;289-276-287--852

OSU individual results

3, Lopez-Chacarra;68-72-68--208

8. Jin;71-66-74--211

11. Eckroat;70-74-69--213

29. Stark;74-71-73--218

44. Muller;77-75-71--223

OU individual results

4. P. Welch;69-68-72--209

11. G. Reband;73-72-68--213

19. L. McAllister;76-66-73--215

26. Q. Cummins;71-72-74--217

39. J. Brightwell;75-70-77--222

56. T. Johnson;78-70-77--225

TENNIS

College: Men

OKLAHOMA 6, TULSA 1

SINGLES: Jake Van Emburgh (OU) def. Kody Pearson, 6-2, 6-3; Alex Martinez (OU) def. Connor Di Marco, 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 1-0 (10-8); Mason Beiler (OU) def. Ezequiel Santalla, 6-2, 6-0; Stefan Hampe (TU) def. Mark Mandelik, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (12-10); Nathan Han (OU) def. Juan Pablo Cenoz, 6-3, 6-1; Max Stewart (OU) def. Daniel Siddall, 6-3, 6-4.

DOUBLES: Kody Pearson/Connor Di Marco (TU) vs. Nathan Han/Alex ZZmartinez, 3-3, unfinished; Mason Beiler/Max Stewart (OU) def. Boriss Kamdem/Tom Thelwall-Jones, 6-2; Jake Van Emburgh/Matt Rodriguez (OU) def. Daniel Siddall/Ezequiel Santalla, 6-0.

PEPPERDINE 5, OSU 2

SINGLES: Oetzbach (PEP) def. Vocel, 7-5, 6-4; Den Ouden (PEP) def. Kellovsky, 6-2, 7-6 (7-0); Korsgaard, (OSU) def. DeJonge, 6-3, 7-6 (12-10); Scaglia, (OSU) def. Summaria, 6-3, 6-4; Shelton (PEP) def. Donnet, 6-1, 6-2; Fellin (PEP) def. Bobichon, 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES: Oetzbach/Den Ouden (PEP) def. Hudd/Vocel,6-3; Shelton/Summaria (PEP) def. Korsgaard/Scaglia, 6-4; Fellin/DeJonge (PEP) vs. Kellovsky/Tybar 5-4, unf.

College: Women

TULSA 7, CINCINNATI 0

SINGLES: Martina Okalova (TU) def. Ioana Guna, 6-0, 6-0; Shura Poppe (TU) def. Kelli Niehaus, 6-3, 7-5; Laia Conde Monfort (TU) def. Emma Micelli, 6-2, 6-3; Vera Ploner (TU) def. Alexia Countino, 7-5, 6-0; Lian Benedejcic (TU) def. Hayley Hirsch, 6-1, 6-0; Leonor De Oliveira (TU) def. Sanjana Reddy, 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES: Martina Okalova/Vera Ploner (TU) def. Emma Micelli/Kelli Niehaus, 7-5; Shura Poppe/Valeryia Rozenkova (TU) def. Alexia Countino/Ioana Guna, 6-4; Megan Hopton/Laia Conde Monfort (TU) def. Amanda Huser/Sanjana Reddy, 6-0.

SOCCER

College: Women

Denver 4, Oral Roberts 1

SOFTBALL

College

Oklahoma Baptist 5, Northeastern State 2

Linescores

Oklahoma St. 11, Texas A&M-CC 0

OSU;220;025;--;11-14-1

TAMCC;000;000;--;0-0-7

Maxwell and Tuck; Lara, McNeill (2), Depew (6) and Keith. W: Maxwell, 3-0. L: Lara 1-1.

Oklahoma St. 12, Tarleton St. 4

TSU;000;04;--;4-8-1

OSU;410;52;--;12-14-0

Erwin and Carter; Eberle, Carwile (5), Evans (5) and Wright. W: Eberle, 2-0. L: Erwin, 0-1. HR: Schaefer.

Oklahoma 12, Houston 4

OU;050;151;--;12-17-0

UH;301;000;--;4-6-1

Juarez, McAdoo (5), Saile (6) and Elam; Hertenberger, Hudson (2) and Brown. W: Juarez, 3-0. L: Hertenberger, 1-1. HR: Alo (4), Green, Donihoo (2), Busch, Queen (2).

Oklahoma 5, Houston 3

OU;100;030;1;--;5-12-3

UH;002;010;0;--;3-4-2

May, Saile (6) and Hansen; Hertenberger, Lee (5), Hulon (5) and Brown. W: May, 3-0. L: Lee, 0-1. S: Saile, 1. HR: Alo (5), Lyons (7), Brown.

