Sports for the Record, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

BASKETBALL
High school: Boys
LATE SATURDAY
Regent 48, Ripley 28
Ripley; 4;13; 8;3;--;28
Regent;11; 8;16;13;--;48
Ripley: (14-6) Higdon 11, Erwin 7, Grimes 6, Williams 4.
Regent (13-5): Camp 13, Beitel 12, Benjamin 10, Streeter 6, Boshoff 6, Portman 1
BASEBALL
College
Connors 18-13, TCS Postgrad 1-1
NW Oklahoma 5, Rogers State 2
Linescores
Little Rock 4, Oral Roberts 3
UALR;100;000;111;--;4-11-0
ORU;000;001;011;--;3-5-1
Funk, Arnold (6) and Russ; Notary, Rogen (6) and Gibson. W: Arnold, 1-0. L: Rogen, 0-1. HR: Denny.
Oklahoma State 3, Wichita State 1
OSU;300;000;000;--3-7-2
WSU;000;100;000;--;1-11-0
Scott, Davis (6), Wrobleski (8), Standlee (9) and Hewitt; Eddy, Stuempfig (6), Barnhouse (8) and Cadena. W: Scott, 1-0. L: Eddy, 0-1. S: Standlee, 1.
Omaha 6, Oklahoma 3
OM;002;000;202;--;6-3-1
OU;000;003;000;--;3-7-4
Machado, Koelewyn (3), Timmins (6), Scott (7), Howe (8), Mohler (8) and Bonar; Olds, Fowler (5), Godman (7), Smith (9), Brooks (9) and Mitchell. W: Scott, 1-0: L: Fowler, 0-1. S: Mohler, 1.
GOLF
College: Men
Seminole Intercollegiate
Team results
2. Oklahoma St.;283-283-281--847
3. Oklahoma;289-276-287--852
OSU individual results
3, Lopez-Chacarra;68-72-68--208
8. Jin;71-66-74--211
11. Eckroat;70-74-69--213
29. Stark;74-71-73--218
44. Muller;77-75-71--223
OU individual results
4. P. Welch;69-68-72--209
11. G. Reband;73-72-68--213
19. L. McAllister;76-66-73--215
26. Q. Cummins;71-72-74--217
39. J. Brightwell;75-70-77--222
56. T. Johnson;78-70-77--225
TENNIS
College: Men
OKLAHOMA 6, TULSA 1
SINGLES: Jake Van Emburgh (OU) def. Kody Pearson, 6-2, 6-3; Alex Martinez (OU) def. Connor Di Marco, 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 1-0 (10-8); Mason Beiler (OU) def. Ezequiel Santalla, 6-2, 6-0; Stefan Hampe (TU) def. Mark Mandelik, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (12-10); Nathan Han (OU) def. Juan Pablo Cenoz, 6-3, 6-1; Max Stewart (OU) def. Daniel Siddall, 6-3, 6-4.
DOUBLES: Kody Pearson/Connor Di Marco (TU) vs. Nathan Han/Alex ZZmartinez, 3-3, unfinished; Mason Beiler/Max Stewart (OU) def. Boriss Kamdem/Tom Thelwall-Jones, 6-2; Jake Van Emburgh/Matt Rodriguez (OU) def. Daniel Siddall/Ezequiel Santalla, 6-0.
PEPPERDINE 5, OSU 2
SINGLES: Oetzbach (PEP) def. Vocel, 7-5, 6-4; Den Ouden (PEP) def. Kellovsky, 6-2, 7-6 (7-0); Korsgaard, (OSU) def. DeJonge, 6-3, 7-6 (12-10); Scaglia, (OSU) def. Summaria, 6-3, 6-4; Shelton (PEP) def. Donnet, 6-1, 6-2; Fellin (PEP) def. Bobichon, 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES: Oetzbach/Den Ouden (PEP) def. Hudd/Vocel,6-3; Shelton/Summaria (PEP) def. Korsgaard/Scaglia, 6-4; Fellin/DeJonge (PEP) vs. Kellovsky/Tybar 5-4, unf.
College: Women
TULSA 7, CINCINNATI 0
SINGLES: Martina Okalova (TU) def. Ioana Guna, 6-0, 6-0; Shura Poppe (TU) def. Kelli Niehaus, 6-3, 7-5; Laia Conde Monfort (TU) def. Emma Micelli, 6-2, 6-3; Vera Ploner (TU) def. Alexia Countino, 7-5, 6-0; Lian Benedejcic (TU) def. Hayley Hirsch, 6-1, 6-0; Leonor De Oliveira (TU) def. Sanjana Reddy, 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Martina Okalova/Vera Ploner (TU) def. Emma Micelli/Kelli Niehaus, 7-5; Shura Poppe/Valeryia Rozenkova (TU) def. Alexia Countino/Ioana Guna, 6-4; Megan Hopton/Laia Conde Monfort (TU) def. Amanda Huser/Sanjana Reddy, 6-0.
SOCCER
College: Women
Denver 4, Oral Roberts 1
SOFTBALL
College
Oklahoma Baptist 5, Northeastern State 2
Linescores
Oklahoma St. 11, Texas A&M-CC 0
OSU;220;025;--;11-14-1
TAMCC;000;000;--;0-0-7
Maxwell and Tuck; Lara, McNeill (2), Depew (6) and Keith. W: Maxwell, 3-0. L: Lara 1-1.
Oklahoma St. 12, Tarleton St. 4
TSU;000;04;--;4-8-1
OSU;410;52;--;12-14-0
Erwin and Carter; Eberle, Carwile (5), Evans (5) and Wright. W: Eberle, 2-0. L: Erwin, 0-1. HR: Schaefer.
Oklahoma 12, Houston 4
OU;050;151;--;12-17-0
UH;301;000;--;4-6-1
Juarez, McAdoo (5), Saile (6) and Elam; Hertenberger, Hudson (2) and Brown. W: Juarez, 3-0. L: Hertenberger, 1-1. HR: Alo (4), Green, Donihoo (2), Busch, Queen (2).
Oklahoma 5, Houston 3
OU;100;030;1;--;5-12-3
UH;002;010;0;--;3-4-2
May, Saile (6) and Hansen; Hertenberger, Lee (5), Hulon (5) and Brown. W: May, 3-0. L: Lee, 0-1. S: Saile, 1. HR: Alo (5), Lyons (7), Brown.