Golf
Local
BROKEN ARROW G&AC
Wednesday WGA Playday
Gross: 1, Dianne Goss; 2, Carol Palmour
Net: 1, Julie Lowry; 2, Terri Utz.
MOHAWK PARK Thursday Scramble
1. Hardy Thomas, Aaron Ross, Al Kubeck, Russ Myers, 58; 2. Don Jones, Mike Adams, Frank Adams, Wayne Hankins, 62; 3. Kevin Anderson, Barney Akuna, Bailey Jackson, Bob Hensley, 63; 4. Doug Whitson, Steve Reynold, David Stiger, Hank Wright, 64.
SAPULPA Senior Scramble
1. Joe Bennett, Bo Collider, Bill Cruikshank, Ken Rentz, 61
2. Mike Hill, Stan Pearcy, Paul Pearcy, Don Ward 61
3. Wayne Johnson, Rob Jones, Ron Taber, Keith Bacon, 61
4. Bud Musser, Glen Musser, Gail Musser, Bob Henshaw, Earl Hall, 61
5. Steve Carlile, Mark Nelson, Leon Pritchard, Harold Umholtz, 62
6. Lee Benest, Dean Wiehl, Frank Wright, Bob Hunt, 63
7. Harry Bailey, Bob Warner, David Shouse, Bob Phillipe, 64
8. Roger Gray, Ronnie Smith, Herman Henderson, Doyle Williams 64
9. Craig Crowder, Mel Gilbertson, Rick Hankins, Billy Green, Jerry Lewis, 64
10. Randy Rice, Jerry Reed, Mike Reed, Lloyd Skinner, 64
11. Dave Henderson, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Tom Henderson.
SOUTH LAKES
18 Hole Eclectic
Championship: 1, Pat Monroe; 2, Susie Parker
A Flight: 1, Marie Coleman; 2, Dot Stice*playoff
B Flight: 1, Sydney Rhodes; 2, Carolyn Smith
C Flight: 1, Sharon Stephens; 2, Kay Hays
D Flight: 1, Dina Carson; 2, Mary Magee
2nd Competitive Play for Ace of the Month
Ace of the Month: Dot Stice
Championship: 1, Lori Nichols; 2, Susie Parker
A Flight: 1, Marie Coleman; 2, Pat Stevens
B Flight: 1, Sydney Rhodes; 2, Carolyn Smith
C Flight: 1, Rita Anderson; 2, Trudy McMath
D Flight: 1, Mary Magee.
Hole-in-one
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): David Teas, No. 4, 140 yards, pitching wedge.
SAPULPA GC: Ken Ingram, No. 2, 165 yards, 6 iron.
Shoots age or better
BAILEY RANCH: Harry Joe Arnold, 80, shot 78; Bob Nash, 81, shot 74.
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 74; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79.
INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes): Bob Sparks, 83, shot 75.
LAFORTUNE: Rod Smith, 78, shot 78; Dave Demuth, 81, shot 78.
MEADOWBROOK: Ron Anderson, 87, shot 78.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Jim Pridmore, 83, shot 79; Jack Coursey, 96, shot 95.
OWASSO G&AC: Butch Dikeman, 74, shot 71.
SAPULPA GC: Leon Mudd, 77, shot 77; Dave Henderson, 78, shot 73.
SOUTH LAKES: Gene Frie, 79, shot 78; Don Bradford, 74, shot 73.
Golf
LPGA Tour Marathon Classic Scores
Thursday
At Highland Meadows Golf Club
Sylvania, Ohio
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 6,555; Par: 71
First Round
Danielle Kang 31-33 — 64
Lydia Ko 31-33 — 64
Megan Khang 30-35 — 65
Sophia Popov 31-35 — 66
Angel Yin 32-34 — 66
Ally McDonald 33-33 — 66
Jenny Shin 32-34 — 66
Kristen Gillman 33-34 — 67
Angela Stanford 32-35 — 67
Cydney Clanton 33-34 — 67
Cheyenne Knight 33-34 — 67
Andrea Lee 32-35 — 67
Maria Fassi 32-35 — 67
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 34-33 — 67
Nelly Korda 32-35 — 67
Lindsey Weaver 32-36 — 68
Jennifer Song 33-35 — 68
Minjee Lee 33-35 — 68
Xiyu Lin 34-34 — 68
Carlota Ciganda 34-34 — 68
Christina Kim 32-36 — 68
Mariah Stackhouse 34-34 — 68
Peiyun Chien 34-34 — 68
Isi Gabsa 33-35 — 68
Charlotte Thomas 31-37 — 68
Austin Ernst 32-36 — 68
Yui Kawamoto 32-36 — 68
Linnea Johansson 35-34 — 69
Stacy Lewis 31-38 — 69
Ruixin Liu 33-36 — 69
Lee Lopez 36-33 — 69
Ana Belac 33-36 — 69
Anne van Dam 33-36 — 69
Marina Alex 33-36 — 69
Amy Olson 32-37 — 69
Caroline Masson 33-36 — 69
Madelene Sagstrom 35-34 — 69
Jasmine Suwannapura 32-37 — 69
Stephanie Meadow 33-36 — 69
Lindy Duncan 32-37 — 69
Bianca Pagdanganan 33-36 — 69
Paula Reto 34-36 — 70
Alison Lee 36-34 — 70
Kelly Tan 34-36 — 70
Maria Fernanda Torres 34-36 — 70
Cristie Kerr 32-38 — 70
Azahara Munoz 34-36 — 70
Lexi Thompson 36-34 — 70
Jessica Korda 34-36 — 70
Morgan Pressel 34-36 — 70
Mel Reid 34-36 — 70
Jillian Hollis 33-37 — 70
Haru Nomura 34-36 — 70
Kim Kaufman 36-34 — 70
Youngin Chun 33-37 — 70
Rachel Rohanna 32-38 — 70
Laetitia Beck 35-35 — 70
Haley Moore 33-37 — 70
Brittany Altomare 34-36 — 70
Annie Park 31-39 — 70
Yu Liu 35-35 — 70
Jing Yan 32-38 — 70
Louise Ridderstrom 35-35 — 70
Jiwon Jeon 34-36 — 70
Elizabeth Szokol 37-33 — 70
Madison Pressel 35-36 — 71
Linnea Strom 34-37 — 71
Patty Tavatanakit 36-35 — 71
In Gee Chun 35-36 — 71
Katherine Kirk 34-37 — 71
Jennifer Kupcho 33-38 — 71
Bronte Law 36-35 — 71
Yealimi Noh 34-37 — 71
Clariss Guce 33-38 — 71
Marissa Steen 36-35 — 71
Maia Schechter 35-36 — 71
Haeji Kang 35-36 — 71
Mina Harigae 36-35 — 71
Amy Yang 34-37 — 71
Ashleigh Buhai 34-37 — 71
Sarah Schmelzel 36-35 — 71
Matilda Castren 37-34 — 71
Pernilla Lindberg 35-36 — 71
Albane Valenzuela 35-36 — 71
Sarah Kemp 33-38 — 71
Katelyn Dambaugh 35-36 — 71
Sarah Hoffman 34-38 — 72
Dottie Ardina 35-37 — 72
Jaclyn Lee 35-37 — 72
Laura Diaz 33-39 — 72
Celine Boutier 33-39 — 72
Anna Nordqvist 35-37 — 72
Emma Talley 33-39 — 72
Giulia Molinaro 34-38 — 72
Dana Finkelstein 33-39 — 72
Cheyenne Woods 35-37 — 72
Kendall Dye 34-38 — 72
Alena Sharp 34-38 — 72
Gerina Piller 37-35 — 72
Brittany Lincicome 34-38 — 72
Jacqui Concolino 34-38 — 72
Alana Uriell 35-37 — 72
Daniela Darquea 37-35 — 72
Kasey Miller 37-36 — 73
Kristy McPherson 36-37 — 73
Lee-Anne Pace 36-37 — 73
Tiffany Joh 36-37 — 73
Lizette Salas 34-39 — 73
Lauren Stephenson 35-38 — 73
Caroline Inglis 34-39 — 73
Ryann O’Toole 37-36 — 73
Suzuka Yamaguchi 34-39 — 73
Alison Walshe 36-37 — 73
Julie Aime 36-37 — 73
Brittany Benvenuto 33-40 — 73
Kristin Coleman 35-38 — 73
Hee Young Park 35-38 — 73
Natalie Gulbis 36-37 — 73
Lauren Coughlin 37-36 — 73
Vicky Hurst 36-38 — 74
Nicole Sakamoto 34-40 — 74
Alejandra Llaneza 36-38 — 74
Sierra L Brooks 35-39 — 74
Sarah Burnham 36-38 — 74
Brianna Do 38-36 — 74
Kris Tschetter 38-36 — 74
Esther Lee 35-39 — 74
Kris Tamulis 37-37 — 74
Gemma Dryburgh 35-39 — 74
Jenny Coleman 38-36 — 74
Robynn Ree 35-39 — 74
Celine Herbin 37-37 — 74
Julieta Granada 37-37 — 74
Kyung Kim 35-39 — 74
Jennifer Chang 36-38 — 74
Yujeong Son 36-38 — 74
Min Seo Kwak 35-40 — 75
Beatriz Recari 36-39 — 75
Klara Spilkova 36-39 — 75
Muni He 34-41 — 75
Ashli Bunch 35-40 — 75
Sarah Jane Smith 38-37 — 75
Elizabeth Nagel 37-38 — 75
Dori Carter 36-40 — 76
Michelle Piyapattra 40-36 — 76
Tiffany Chan 38-38 — 76
Brittany Lang 37-39 — 76
Sierra Sims 39-38 — 77
Laura Restrepo 41-40 — 81
Amelia Lewis 42-39 — 81
Hockey
All times EDT
Saturday, Aug. 1
At Toronto
Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1
Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
At Edmonton
Chicago 6, Edmonton 4
Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1
Sunday, Aug. 2
At Toronto
Philadelphia 4, Boston 1
Columbus 2, Toronto 0
At Edmonton
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
Arizona 4, Nashville 3
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0
Monday, Aug. 3
At Toronto
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2, SO
Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 1
At Edmonton
Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2
Las Vegas 5, Dallas 3
Edmonton 6, Chicago 3
Tuesday, Aug. 4
At Toronto
Islanders 4, Florida 2
Toronto 3, Columbus, 0
Carolina 4, Rangers 1, Carolina Hurricanes win series 3-0
At Edmonton
Nashville 4, Arizona 2
Calgary 6, Winnipeg 2
Vancouver 4, Minnesota 3
Wednesday, Aug. 5
At Toronto
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3
At Edmonton
Arizona 4, Nashville 1
Colorado 4, Dallas 0
Chicago 4, Edmonton 3
Thursday, Aug. 6
At Toronto
Philadelphia 3, Washington 1
Columbus vs. Toronto, 8 p.m.
At Edmonton
Vancouver 3, Minnesota 0
Las Vegas 6, St. Louis 4
Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
At Toronto
Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon
Columbus vs. Toronto, 8 p.m.
Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
At Edmonton
Nashville vs. Arizona, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago vs. Edmonton, 6:45 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 10:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
At Toronto
Washington vs. Boston, TBD
x-Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, TBD
At Edmonton
Colorado vs. Las Vegas, TBD
x-Edmonton vs. Chicago, TBD
x-Calgary vs. Winnipeg, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9
At Toronto
Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, TBD
x-Toronto vs. Columbus, TBD
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, TBD
At Edmonton
St. Louis vs. Dallas, TBD
x-Nashville vs. Arizona, TBD
x-Vancouver vs. Minnesota, TBD
(x-if necessary)
U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Scores
Thursday
At Woodmont Country Club
Rockville, Md.
Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72
Match Play
Round of 64
Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (140) def. Therese Warner, Kennenwick, Wash. (150), 2 up
Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, Denmark (147) def. Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii (147), 1 up
Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Anna Morgan, Spartanburg, S.C. (149), 5 and 3
Maria Bohorquez, Colombia (145) def. Sofia Garcia, Paraguay (149), 6 and 5
Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (144) def. Yurika Tanida, Japan (149), 2 and 1
Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (146) def. Malia Nam, Kailua, Hawaii (148), 1 up
Emily Mahar, Australia (149) def. Micheala Williams, Brownsboro, Ala. (144), 1 up
Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa (146) def. Talia Campbell, New York, N.Y. (148), 6 and 5
Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. (142) def. Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Fla. (150), 2 and 1
Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (147) def. Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (148), 3 and 1
Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144) def. Kirsty Hodgkins, Australia (149), 4 and 2
Marissa Kirkwood, New Castle, Pa. (146) def. Reagan Zibilski, Springfield, Mo. (148), 4 and 3
Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. (143) def. Katherine Zhu, San Jose, Calif. (150), 1 up
Addie Baggarly, Gainesville, Fla. (148) def. Kaitlyn Papp, Austin, Texas (147), 4 and 3
Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (149) def. Marissa Wenzler, Dayton, Ohio (144), 19 holes
Jensen Castle, Columbia, S.C. (148) def. Vanessa Knecht, Switzerland (146), 2 and 1
Valery Plata, Colombia (142) def. Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. (150), 3 and 1
Zoe Antoinette Campos, Valencia, Calif. (147) def. Pimnipa Panthong, Thailand (147), 7 and 5
Katherine Smith, Detroit Lakes, Minn. (145) def. Louise Yu, Duluth, Ga. (149), 2 and 1
Tyler Akabane, Danville, Calif. (148) def. Raquel Olmos Ros, Spain (146), 20 holes
Courtney Dow, Frisco, Texas (149) def. Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif. (143), 20 holes
Isabella Fierro, Mexico (148) def. Gina Kim, Durham, N.C. (147), 19 holes
Bohyun Park, Republic of Korea (149) def. Mychael O’Berry, Hoover, Ala. (144), 4 and 2
Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (146) def. Aline Krauter, Germany (148), 2 and 1
Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (142) def. Gurleen Kaur, Houston, Texas (150), 3 and 1
Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. (147) def. Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala. (147), 2 up
Nicole Whiston, San Diego, Calif. (149) def. Natasha Andrea Oon, Malaysia (145), 5 and 4
Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (148) def. Maria Fernanda Escauriza, Paraguay (146), 5 and 4
Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Kajal Mistry, South Africa (150), 3 and 2
Lei Ye, People’s Republic of China (148) def. Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (147), 1 up
Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (144) def. Libby Winans, Richardson, Texas (149), 4 and 3
Teresa Toscano Borrero, Spain (148) def. Sadie Englemann, Austin, Texas (146), 3 and 2
Latest Line
BC-Sports-Odds, Writethru Pregame.com Line
Friday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -105 Atlanta -105
at NEW YORK OFF Miami OFF
Cincinnati -125 at MILWAUKEE +115
at ST. LOUIS -145 Chicago +135
at SAN DIEGO -123 Arizona +113
at LA -250 San Fran +220
Friday
American League
at TAMPA BAY -113 New York +103
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
Minnesota -175 at KC +163
at CHICAGO -105 Cleveland -105
LA -154 at TEXAS +144
Houston -108 at OAKLAND -102
Interleague
at WASHINGTON -195 Baltimore +180
Detroit -117 at PITTSBURGH +107
Colorado -108 at SEATTLE -102
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Utah 2½ (227) San Antonio
Oklahoma City 3 (224½) Memphis
Brooklyn OFF (OFF) Sacramento
Philadelphia OFF (OFF) Orlando
New Orleans OFF (OFF) Washington
Toronto 3 (218) Boston
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Islanders -124 Florida +114
Nashville -141 Arizona +131
Pittsburgh -155 Montreal +145
at TORONTO OFF Columbus OFF
at EDMONTON -133 Chicago +123
Minnesota OFF Vancouver OFF
NFL Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRAN 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
European Tour English Championship Scores
Thursday
At Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & CC
Hertfordshire, England
Purse: $1.32 million
Yardage: 6,660; Par: 71
First Round
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 32-31 — 63
Thomas Detry, Belgium 30-34 — 64
Laurie Canter, England 31-33 — 64
David Howell, England 31-33 — 64
Jason Scrivener, Australia 32-32 — 64
Min Woo Lee, Australia 33-31 — 64
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 33-31 — 64
Richard Bland, England 33-32 — 65
David Drysdale, Scotland 34-31 — 65
Romain Langasque, France 35-30 — 65
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 32-33 — 65
Brandon Stone, South Africa 33-32 — 65
Connor Syme, Scotland 32-33 — 65
Martin Simonsen, Denmark 32-33 — 65
Jack Senior, England 29-36 — 65
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 32-33 — 65
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 31-34 — 65
Oscar Lengden, Sweden 34-31 — 65
Romain Wattel, France 33-32 — 65
Rhys Enoch, Wales 32-34 — 66
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 33-33 — 66
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 32-34 — 66
Andrew Johnston, England 34-32 — 66
Andy Sullivan, England 35-31 — 66
Dean Burmester, South Africa 36-30 — 66
Adrian Meronk, Poland 33-33 — 66
Bryce Easton, South Africa 33-33 — 66
Steven Brown, England 33-33 — 66
Lee Westwood, England 32-34 — 66
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 34-32 — 66
Max Schmitt, Germany 34-32 — 66
Maverick Antcliff, Australia 33-33 — 66
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 36-30 — 66
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 33-34 — 67
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 36-31 — 67
Antoine Rozner, France 34-33 — 67
Matthew Southgate, England 33-34 — 67
Oliver Fisher, England 35-32 — 67
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 32-35 — 67
Robin Roussel, France 33-34 — 67
Toby Tree, England 34-33 — 67
Matthew Jordan, England 32-35 — 67
Johannes Veerman, United States 33-34 — 67
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 33-34 — 67
Justin Harding, South Africa 33-34 — 67
Ben Evans, England 33-34 — 67
Sihwan Kim, United States 34-33 — 67
Marcel Schneider, Germany 35-32 — 67
Kalle Samooja, Finland 33-34 — 67
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 32-35 — 67
Jordan Smith, England 34-34 — 68
Marc Warren, Scotland 35-33 — 68
Chris Paisley, England 32-36 — 68
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 35-33 — 68
Marcus Armitage, England 34-34 — 68
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 34-34 — 68
David Horsey, England 32-36 — 68
Callum Shinkwin, England 32-36 — 68
Eduardo De La Riva, Spain 34-34 — 68
Adrien Saddier, France 35-33 — 68
Matthew Baldwin, England 34-34 — 68
Wilco Neinaber, South Africa 31-37 — 68
Aaron Rai, England 33-35 — 68
Andrea Pavan, Italy 35-33 — 68
David Law, Scotland 32-36 — 68
Ashley Chesters, England 33-35 — 68
Jack Singh Brar, England 35-33 — 68
Julian Suri, United States 33-35 — 68
Nacho Elvira, Spain 33-35 — 68
Dave Coupland, England 32-37 — 69
Sean Crocker, United States 36-33 — 69
Lee Slattery, England 33-36 — 69
Damien Perrier, France 35-34 — 69
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 36-33 — 69
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 33-36 — 69
Francesco LaPorta, Italy 33-36 — 69
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 32-37 — 69
Louis De Jager, South Africa 32-37 — 69
Ross McGowan, England 34-35 — 69
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 34-35 — 69
Liam Johnston, Scotland 35-34 — 69
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 33-36 — 69
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 35-34 — 69
Gavin Green, Malaysia 37-32 — 69
Renato Paratore, Italy 33-36 — 69
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 34-35 — 69
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 33-36 — 69
Carlos Pigem, Spain 34-35 — 69
Jake McLeod, Australia 33-36 — 69
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 35-34 — 69
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 33-36 — 69
Paul Dunne, Ireland 35-35 — 70
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 37-33 — 70
Richard McEvoy, England 35-35 — 70
Michael Campbell, New Zealand 32-38 — 70
James Morrison, England 34-36 — 70
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 34-36 — 70
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 34-36 — 70
Tom Gandy, Isle of Man 33-37 — 70
Ben Stow, England 37-33 — 70
Julien Guerrier, France 36-34 — 70
Daniel Young, Scotland 36-34 — 70
Joel Stalter, France 34-36 — 70
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 33-37 — 70
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 35-35 — 70
Justin Walters, South Africa 35-35 — 70
Maximilian Kiefer, Germany 35-35 — 70
Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain 36-35 — 71
Dale Whitnell, England 33-38 — 71
Oliver Wilson, England 36-35 — 71
Garrick Porteous, England 33-38 — 71
Scott Hend, Australia 37-34 — 71
Shubhankar Sharma, India 36-35 — 71
Ross Fisher, England 37-34 — 71
Graeme Storm, England 36-35 — 71
Matthieu Pavon, France 34-37 — 71
Oliver Farr, Wales 35-37 — 72
Jonathon Caldwell, Northern Ireland 36-36 — 72
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 35-37 — 72
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 34-38 — 72
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 38-34 — 72
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 34-38 — 72
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 34-39 — 73
Steven Tiley, England 37-36 — 73
Zander Lombard, South Africa 36-37 — 73
Sam Horsfield, England 36-37 — 73
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 40-33 — 73
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 36-38 — 74
JC Ritchie, South Africa 35-39 — 74
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 37-38 — 75
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 36-41 — 77
James Ruebotham, England 39-41 — 80
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 1 .800 —
Washington 3 2 .600 1
Indiana 2 3 .400 2
Atlanta 2 4 .333 2½
Connecticut 0 5 .000 4
New York 0 5 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 1 .833 —
Minnesota 4 1 .800 ½
Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1½
Phoenix 3 2 .600 1½
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1½
Dallas 2 3 .400 2½
———Wednesday’s Games Minnesota 92, New York 66
Las Vegas 83, Washington 77
Los Angeles 86, Indiana 75
Thursday’s Games Seattle 93, Atlanta 92
Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games Indiana at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games Atlanta at Dallas, 11 a.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games Las Vegas at New York, 2 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 49 18 .731 —
x-Boston 45 23 .662 4½
x-Phila. 41 27 .603 8½
Brooklyn 32 36 .471 17½
New York 21 45 .318 27½
Southeast Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 43 26 .623 —
Orlando 32 37 .464 11
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18
Washington 24 44 .353 18½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central Divison
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 55 14 .797 —
x-Indiana 42 27 .609 13
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 42 25 .627 —
x-Dallas 41 30 .577 3
Memphis 32 37 .464 11
San Antonio 29 38 .433 13
New Orleans 29 39 .426 13½
Northwest Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 45 23 .662 —
x-Utah 43 25 .632 2
x-Oklahoma City 42 25 .627 2½
Portland 31 38 .449 14½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 24
Pacific Divison
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 51 16 .761 —
x-L.A. Clippers 46 22 .676 5½
Phoenix 30 39 .435 22
Sacramento 29 39 .426 22½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday’s Games
Utah 124, Memphis 115
Denver 132, San Antonio 126
Phila. 107, Washington 98
Oklahoma City 105, L.A. Lakers 86
Toronto 109, Orlando 99
Boston 149, Brooklyn 115
Thursday’s Games
Sacramento 140, New Orleans 125
Phoenix 114, Indiana 99
Milwaukee 130, Miami 116
L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111
Portland at Denver, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Utah at San Antonio, noon
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Phila., 5:30 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Portland, noon
Utah at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Oklahoma City, 11:30 a.m.
Memphis at Toronto, 1 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 4 p.m.
Phila. at Portland, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.
PGA Championship Tee Times
At TPC Harding ParkSan FranciscoPurse: $11 millionYardage: 7,251; Par: 70All Times CDT
Friday pairings(From U.S., except where noted)
Starting on No. 1
9 a.m.: Bob Sowards; Kurt Kitayama; Ricky Werenski.
9:11 a.m.: Haotong Li, China; Benny Cook; Jorge Campillo, Spain.
9:22 a.m.: Beyong Hun An, South Korea; Talor Gooch; Sungjae Im, South Korea.
9:33 a.m.: J.T. Postons; Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Harold Varner III.
9:44 a.m.: Ken Tanigawa; Emiliano Grillo, Argentina; Cameron Tringales.
9:55 a.m.: Brian Stuard; Jim Furyk; Billy Horschel.
10:06 a.m.: Matt Jones, Australia; Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand; Kevin Streelman.
10:17 a.m.: Jimmy Walker; Davis Love III; Keegan Bradley.
10:28 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Australia; Denny McCarthy; Cameron Champs.
10:39 a.m.: Troy Merritt; Wyndham Clark; Chan Kim.
10:50 a.m.: Doc Reman; Jason Caron; Brendon Todd.
11:01 a.m.: Judd Gibb; Lucas Herbert, Australia; Mark Hubbard.
11:12 a.m.: Shawn Warren; Marcus Kinhult, Sweden; Adam Long.
2:30 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler; Danny Balin; Tom Hoge.
2:41 p.m.: Mike Auterson; Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia; Nick Taylor, Canada.
2:52 p.m.L Tony Finau; Danny Willett, England; Patrick Cantlay.
3:03 p.m.L Martin Kaymer, Germany; Jason Dufner; Jason Day, Australia.
3:14 p.m.L Daniel Berger; Xander Schauffele; Steve Stricker.
3:25 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Sweden; Collin Morikawa; Zach Johnson.
3:36 p.m.L Brooks Koepka; Gary Woodland; Shane Lowry, Ireland.
3:47 p.m.: Jordan Spieth; Dustin Johnson; Justin Rose, England.
3:58 p.m.: Tiger Woods; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Justin Thomas.
4:09 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa; Max Homa; Matt Fitzpatrick, England.
4:20 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Mexico; Charl Schwartzel, South Africa; Joohyung Kim, South Korea.
4:31 p.m.: Corey Conners, Canada; Zach J. Johnson; Chez Reavie.
4:42 p.m.: Scott Piercy; Alex Knoll; Andrew Putnam.
Starting at No. 10
9:05 a.m.: Tyler Duncan; J.R. Roth; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa.
9:16 a.m.: Lanto Griffin; Rich Berberian Jr.; Joost Luiten, Netherlands.
9:27 a.m.: Jim Herman; Rob Labritz; Shaun Norris, South Africa.
9:38 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Canada; Brandt Snedeker; Xinjun Zhang, China.
9:49 a.m.L Kevin Na; Patrick Reed; Robert MacIntyre, Scotland.
10 a.m.: Matthew Wolff; Bubba Watson; Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland.
10:11 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, England; Viktor Hovland, Norway; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan.
10:22 a.m.: Rickie Fowler; Bryson DeChambeau; Adam Scott, Australia.
10:33 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Spain; Phil Mickelson; Sergio Garcia, Spain.
10:44 a.m.: Paul Casey, England; Ian Poulter, England; Webb Simpson.
10:55 a.m.: Matt Wallace, England; Matt Kuchar; Marc Leishman, Australia.
11:06 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Austria; Ryan Vermeer; Si Woo Kim, South Korea.
11:17 a.m.L Sebastian Munoz, Colombia; Justin Bertsch; Benjamin Hebert, France.
2:25 p.m.: Brian Harman; Jeff Hart; C.T. Pan, Taiwan.
2:36 p.m.: Andrew Landry; Rod Perry; Nate Lashley.
2:47 p.m.: Sung Kang, South Korea; John O’Leary; Dylan Frittelli, South Africa.
2:58 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, South Africa; Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz, Mexico.
3:09 p.m.: Ryan Palmer; Kevin Kisner; Michael Thompson.
3:20 p.m.: Bud Cauley; Lucas Glover; Tyrrell Hatton, England.
3:31 p.m.: Alex Beach; Rich Beem; Shaun Micheel.
3:42 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain; Ryo Ishikawa, Japan; Jason Kokrak.
3:53 p.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Austria; Danny Lee, New Zealand; Alex Noren, Sweden.
4:04 p.m.: Keith Mitchell; Matthias Schwab, Austria; Brendan Steele.
4:15 p.m.: Joel Dahmen; Luke List; Victor Perez, France.
4:26 p.m. : Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France; Marty Jertson; Tom Lewis, England.
4:37 p.m.: David Muttitt; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada; Harris English.