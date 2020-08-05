Baseball

Local

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association

Biscuits 18, Caribes 3

basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 49 18 .731 —

x-Boston 44 23 .657 5

x-Phila. 41 27 .603 8½

Brooklyn 32 35 .478 17

New York 21 45 .318 27½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 43 25 .632 —

Orlando 32 37 .464 11½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18½

Washington 24 44 .353 19

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

y-Milwaukee 54 14 .794 —

x-Indiana 42 26 .618 12

Chicago 22 43 .338 30½

Detroit 20 46 .303 33

Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 42 25 .627 —

x-Dallas 41 29 .586 2½

Memphis 32 37 .464 11

San Antonio 29 38 .433 13

New Orleans 29 38 .433 13

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Denver 45 23 .662 —

x-Utah 43 25 .632 2

x-Oklahoma City 42 25 .627 2½

Portland 31 38 .449 14½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 24

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

z-L.A. Lakers 51 16 .761 —

x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 6

Phoenix 29 39 .426 22½

Sacramento 28 39 .418 23

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot; y-clinched division; z-clinched conference

Wednesday

Utah 124, Memphis 115

Denver 132, San Antonio 126

Phila. 107, Washington 98

Oklahoma City 105, L.A. Lakers 86

Toronto 109, Orlando 99

Brooklyn at Boston, late

Thursday

New Orleans at Sacramento, 12:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 4 1 .800 —

Washington 3 2 .600 1

Indiana 2 2 .500 1½

Atlanta 2 3 .400 2

Connecticut 0 5 .000 4

New York 0 5 .000 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 4 1 .800 —

Seattle 4 1 .800 —

Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1

Phoenix 3 2 .600 1

Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1½

Dallas 2 3 .400 2

Wednesday

Minnesota 92, New York 66

Las Vegas 83, Washington 77

Indiana at Los Angeles, late

Thursday

Seattle at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Hockey

NHLWednesday

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Arizona 4, Nashville 1

Colorado 4, Dallas 0

Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago vs. Edmonton, late

Thursday

Minnesota vs. Vancouver, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Washington, 3 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

Wednesday

At Rockville, Md.

Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72

Second Round

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. 69-71 — 140

Valery Plata, Colombia 71-71 — 142

Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. 71-71 — 142

Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. 70-72 — 142

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia 72-71 — 143

Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. 68-75 — 143

Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif. 72-71 — 143

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. 68-76 — 144

Micheala Williams, Brownsboro, Ala. 73-71 — 144

Mychael O’Berry, Hoover, Ala. 72-72 — 144

Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. 74-70 — 144

Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia 73-71 — 144

Marissa Wenzler, Dayton, Ohio 75-69 — 144

Maria Bohorquez, Colombia 71-74 — 145

Natasha Andrea Oon, Malaysia 76-69 — 145

Katherine Smith, Detroit Lakes, Minn. 72-73 — 145

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. 74-71 — 145

Maria F. Escauriza, Paraguay 69-77 — 146

Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa 71-75 — 146

Raquel Olmos Ros, Spain 71-75 — 146

Vanessa Knecht, Switzerland 73-73 — 146

Sadie Englemann, Austin, Texas 74-72 — 146

Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas 75-71 — 146

Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. 72-74 — 146

Local

FOREST RIDGE

WGA Fairway Points minus Putts

A Flight: 1, Monta Downs 116; 2, Doris Nunnery 100; 3, Janet Griffith 86

B Flight: 1, Janice Dahl 87; 2, Karen Eudaley 70; 3, Marilyn Dalla Rosa 53.

KEYSTONE GC

Monday Night Men’s League

Low gross: Leon Day and Karl Krotzer

Low net: Michael Williams

Tuesday Night Scramble

Herman Sleeper, Max Caldwell Jr., James Hager, Michael Williams

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Ron Wilson 64; 2. Bill Kusleika 65; 3. Don Liland 67; 3. Don Miller 67; 5. Bob Bell 68; 6. Dick Tullis 69; 6. Jerry Henderson 69; 8. Charlie Webster 70; 9. Gary Lee 71; 9. Frank Prentice 71; 11. George Siler 73; 12. Mel Hayes 74; 12. Dave Hohensee 74; 14. Craig Hobbs 79; 14. B.J. Barnhart 79.

Hole-in-one

BATTLE CREEK: Clyde Stoycoff, No. 16, 110 yards, pitching wedge.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Debbie Conway, No. 17, 122 yards, 3 wood.

Shoots age or better

BAILEY RANCH: Julian Zuniga, 78, shot 73; Charles Pringer, 78, shot 74.

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 72; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 76; Clyde Stoycoff, 73, shot 73.

LAFORTUNE PARK: Ron Smith, 82, shot 79; Roger Hadicke, 82, shot 82; Tony Michela, 79, shot 79; Bob Nick, 81, shot 80.

OWASSO G&AC: Dennis Murrey, 73, shot 71.

PAGE BELCHER: Ron Wilson, 83, shot 72; Don Liland, 73, shot 73; Bill Kusleika, 78, shot 77; Dick Tullis, 79, shot 78.

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Hale, 84, shot 76; John Gadd, 84, shot 80; Dale Starling, 77, shot 77.

SOUTHERN HILLS: Bob Nash, 81, shot 78.

transactions

Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS: Placed RHP Glenn Sparkman and OF Bubba Starling on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Meibrys Viloria and RHP Scott Blewett from alternate training site. Sent C Oscar Hernandez outright to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS: Traded RHP Ariel Jurado to New York Mets for cash considerations and player to be named later.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS: Recalled 2B Zach McKinstry from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Victor Gonzalez to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS: Recalled RHP Alex Reyes and LHP Genesis Cabrera from alternate training site. Selected the contracts of 2B Max Schrock and RHP Roel Ramirez from alternate training site. Placed IF Rangel Ravelo on the 10-day IL. Added C Jose Godoy to the Taxi Squad.

Latest Line

Major League Baseball

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at COLORADO OFF San Fran OFF

American League

at OAKLAND -152 Texas +142

LA -163 at SEATTLE +153

Interleague

Minnesota -185 at PITTSBRGH +170

at CLEVELAND -119 Cincinnati +109

at ATLANTA -134 Toronto +124

Chicago Cubs -165 at KC +155

Houston -135 at ARIZONA +125

at CHICAGO WS -130 Milwaukee +120

NY Yankees -155 at PHILA. +145

at BALTIMORE OFF Miami OFF

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

New Orleans 4 (234½) Sacramento

Milwaukee OFF (OFF) Miami

Indiana 3 (228½) Phoenix

LA Clippers 4 (231½) Dallas

Denver OFF (OFF) Portland

Houston OFF (OFF) LA Lakers

