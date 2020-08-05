Baseball
Local
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association
Biscuits 18, Caribes 3
basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 49 18 .731 —
x-Boston 44 23 .657 5
x-Phila. 41 27 .603 8½
Brooklyn 32 35 .478 17
New York 21 45 .318 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 43 25 .632 —
Orlando 32 37 .464 11½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18½
Washington 24 44 .353 19
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 54 14 .794 —
x-Indiana 42 26 .618 12
Chicago 22 43 .338 30½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 42 25 .627 —
x-Dallas 41 29 .586 2½
Memphis 32 37 .464 11
San Antonio 29 38 .433 13
New Orleans 29 38 .433 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 45 23 .662 —
x-Utah 43 25 .632 2
x-Oklahoma City 42 25 .627 2½
Portland 31 38 .449 14½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 24
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 51 16 .761 —
x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 6
Phoenix 29 39 .426 22½
Sacramento 28 39 .418 23
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot; y-clinched division; z-clinched conference
Wednesday
Utah 124, Memphis 115
Denver 132, San Antonio 126
Phila. 107, Washington 98
Oklahoma City 105, L.A. Lakers 86
Toronto 109, Orlando 99
Brooklyn at Boston, late
Thursday
New Orleans at Sacramento, 12:30 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 1 .800 —
Washington 3 2 .600 1
Indiana 2 2 .500 1½
Atlanta 2 3 .400 2
Connecticut 0 5 .000 4
New York 0 5 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800 —
Seattle 4 1 .800 —
Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1
Phoenix 3 2 .600 1
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1½
Dallas 2 3 .400 2
Wednesday
Minnesota 92, New York 66
Las Vegas 83, Washington 77
Indiana at Los Angeles, late
Thursday
Seattle at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Hockey
NHLWednesday
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Arizona 4, Nashville 1
Colorado 4, Dallas 0
Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago vs. Edmonton, late
Thursday
Minnesota vs. Vancouver, 1:30 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Washington, 3 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.
Columbus vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
Wednesday
At Rockville, Md.
Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72
Second Round
Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. 69-71 — 140
Valery Plata, Colombia 71-71 — 142
Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. 71-71 — 142
Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. 70-72 — 142
Gabriela Ruffels, Australia 72-71 — 143
Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. 68-75 — 143
Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif. 72-71 — 143
Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. 68-76 — 144
Micheala Williams, Brownsboro, Ala. 73-71 — 144
Mychael O’Berry, Hoover, Ala. 72-72 — 144
Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. 74-70 — 144
Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia 73-71 — 144
Marissa Wenzler, Dayton, Ohio 75-69 — 144
Maria Bohorquez, Colombia 71-74 — 145
Natasha Andrea Oon, Malaysia 76-69 — 145
Katherine Smith, Detroit Lakes, Minn. 72-73 — 145
Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. 74-71 — 145
Maria F. Escauriza, Paraguay 69-77 — 146
Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa 71-75 — 146
Raquel Olmos Ros, Spain 71-75 — 146
Vanessa Knecht, Switzerland 73-73 — 146
Sadie Englemann, Austin, Texas 74-72 — 146
Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas 75-71 — 146
Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. 72-74 — 146
Local
FOREST RIDGE
WGA Fairway Points minus Putts
A Flight: 1, Monta Downs 116; 2, Doris Nunnery 100; 3, Janet Griffith 86
B Flight: 1, Janice Dahl 87; 2, Karen Eudaley 70; 3, Marilyn Dalla Rosa 53.
KEYSTONE GC
Monday Night Men’s League
Low gross: Leon Day and Karl Krotzer
Low net: Michael Williams
Tuesday Night Scramble
Herman Sleeper, Max Caldwell Jr., James Hager, Michael Williams
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Ron Wilson 64; 2. Bill Kusleika 65; 3. Don Liland 67; 3. Don Miller 67; 5. Bob Bell 68; 6. Dick Tullis 69; 6. Jerry Henderson 69; 8. Charlie Webster 70; 9. Gary Lee 71; 9. Frank Prentice 71; 11. George Siler 73; 12. Mel Hayes 74; 12. Dave Hohensee 74; 14. Craig Hobbs 79; 14. B.J. Barnhart 79.
Hole-in-one
BATTLE CREEK: Clyde Stoycoff, No. 16, 110 yards, pitching wedge.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Debbie Conway, No. 17, 122 yards, 3 wood.
Shoots age or better
BAILEY RANCH: Julian Zuniga, 78, shot 73; Charles Pringer, 78, shot 74.
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 72; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 76; Clyde Stoycoff, 73, shot 73.
LAFORTUNE PARK: Ron Smith, 82, shot 79; Roger Hadicke, 82, shot 82; Tony Michela, 79, shot 79; Bob Nick, 81, shot 80.
OWASSO G&AC: Dennis Murrey, 73, shot 71.
PAGE BELCHER: Ron Wilson, 83, shot 72; Don Liland, 73, shot 73; Bill Kusleika, 78, shot 77; Dick Tullis, 79, shot 78.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Hale, 84, shot 76; John Gadd, 84, shot 80; Dale Starling, 77, shot 77.
SOUTHERN HILLS: Bob Nash, 81, shot 78.
transactions
Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS: Placed RHP Glenn Sparkman and OF Bubba Starling on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Meibrys Viloria and RHP Scott Blewett from alternate training site. Sent C Oscar Hernandez outright to alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS: Traded RHP Ariel Jurado to New York Mets for cash considerations and player to be named later.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS: Recalled 2B Zach McKinstry from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Victor Gonzalez to alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS: Recalled RHP Alex Reyes and LHP Genesis Cabrera from alternate training site. Selected the contracts of 2B Max Schrock and RHP Roel Ramirez from alternate training site. Placed IF Rangel Ravelo on the 10-day IL. Added C Jose Godoy to the Taxi Squad.
Latest Line
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO OFF San Fran OFF
American League
at OAKLAND -152 Texas +142
LA -163 at SEATTLE +153
Interleague
Minnesota -185 at PITTSBRGH +170
at CLEVELAND -119 Cincinnati +109
at ATLANTA -134 Toronto +124
Chicago Cubs -165 at KC +155
Houston -135 at ARIZONA +125
at CHICAGO WS -130 Milwaukee +120
NY Yankees -155 at PHILA. +145
at BALTIMORE OFF Miami OFF
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans 4 (234½) Sacramento
Milwaukee OFF (OFF) Miami
Indiana 3 (228½) Phoenix
LA Clippers 4 (231½) Dallas
Denver OFF (OFF) Portland
Houston OFF (OFF) LA Lakers