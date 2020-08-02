BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 47 18 .723 —
x-Boston 44 22 .667 3½
x-Philadelphia 39 27 .591 8½
Brooklyn 31 35 .470 16½
New York 21 45 .318 26½
Southeast Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 42 24 .636 —
Orlando 32 35 .478 10½
Washington 24 42 .364 18
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22½
Central Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 54 13 .806 —
x-Indiana 40 26 .606 13½
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 42 24 .636 —
x-Dallas 40 28 .588 3
Memphis 32 35 .478 10½
San Antonio 29 36 .446 12½
New Orleans 28 38 .424 14
Northwest Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 43 23 .652 —
x-Utah 42 24 .636 1
x-Oklahoma City 41 24 .631 1½
Portland 30 38 .441 14
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23
Pacific Divison
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 50 15 .769 —
x-L.A. Clippers 45 21 .682 5½
Sacramento 28 38 .424 22½
Phoenix 27 39 .409 23½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Late Saturday
Indiana 127, Phila. 121
Toronto 107, L.A. Lakers 92
Sunday
Brooklyn 118, Washington 110
Boston 128, Portland 124
San Antonio 108, Memphis 106
Orlando 132, Sacramento 116
Houston 120, Milwaukee 116
Dallas at Phoenix, late
Monday
Toronto at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 5:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phila., 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750 —
Washington 3 1 .750 —
Atlanta 2 2 .500 1
Indiana 2 2 .500 1
Connecticut 0 4 .000 3
New York 0 4 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 1 .750 —
Seattle 3 1 .750 —
Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 2 2 .500 1
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1
Saturday
Minnesota 78, Connecticut 69
Chicago 88, Washington 86
Seattle 81, Los Angeles 75
Sunday
Phoenix 96, New York 67
Indiana 93, Atlanta 77
Las Vegas 79, Dallas 70
Monday
No games scheduled.
Tuesday
Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 9 p.m.
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup qualifiers
EASTERN CONFERENCE
EAST QUALIFYING ROUND
(Best-of-5), Toronto
Carolina 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
Saturday: Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Monday: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, 11 a.m.
N.Y. Islanders 1, Florida 0
Saturday: N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1
Tuesday: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, 11 a.m.
Montreal 1, Pittsburgh 0
Saturday: Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Monday: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus 1, Toronto 0
Sunday: Columbus 2, Toronto 0
Tuesday: Toronto vs. Columbus, 3 p.m.
ROUND ROBIN
(determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)
Sunday: Philadelphia 4, Boston 1
Monday: Tampa Bay vs. Washington, 3 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WEST QUALIFYING ROUND(Best-of-5)Edmonton
Chicago 1, Edmonton 0
Saturday: Chicago 6, Edmonton 4
Monday: Edmonton vs. Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg 0, Calgary 1
Saturday: Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1
Monday: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 1:30 p.m.
Arizona 1, Nashville 0
Sunday: Arizona 4, Nashville 3
Tuesday: Nashville vs. Arizona, 1:30 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Vancouver
Sunday: late
Tuesday: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 9:45 p.m.
ROUND ROBIN (determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)
Sunday: Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
Monday: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
sOCCER
USL Championship
Saturday
North Carolina 1, Birmingham 0
Swope Park Rangers 1, Indy 0
Pittsburgh 4, Bethlehem Steel 0
New Mexico 3, OKC Energy 0
Real Monarchs 2, Colorado 1
Memphis 1, Saint Louis 0
San Antonio 4, Austin 2
Sacramento 0, San Diego Loyal SC 0
Reno 1, Las Vegas 0
Phoenix 3, El Paso 1
Tulsa 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
Sunday
Hartford 4, Loudoun 1
Monday
Tacoma at Portland, 8 p.m.
GOLF
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
Boys Junior Club Championship
Overall Champion: Hunt Heldebrand.
15-18-year-old Division: 1. Hunt Heldebrand, 168; 2. David Bryan III, 169; 3. Parker Jenney, 180; 4. Holt Heldebrand, 180; 5. Clay Own, 182; 6. Nino Carabello, 194.
12-14-year-old Division: 1. Blake Bollenbach, 170; 2. Andrew Gravley, 174; 3. Griffin Goldsmith, 196; 4. Clay McKinney 226.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Ladies Club Championship
Gross: 1. Marna Raburn, 154; 2. Jann Fouke, 183; 3. Pat McKamey, 184.
Net: 1. Valinda West, 144; 2. Carol Carter, 147; 3. Debbie Conway, 150; 4. Kathlyn Smith, 153; 4. Sherry Black; 4. Diane Seabolt.
Senior Club Championship
First Flight (Gross): 1. Art Bennett 73-73—146; 2. Terry Collier 73-73—146; 3. Brad Christianson 74-79—153
First Flight (Net): 1. Richard Brown 67-69—136; 2. Mark Tams 71-70—141; 3. Roy Reid 76-73—149; 3. Mark Colclasure 73-76—149.
Second Flight (Gross): 1. Tom Black 85-80—165; 2. Bruce Humphrey 85-84—169; 3. Tim Raburn 81-90—171
Second Flight (Net): 1. Paul Ross 64-70—134; 2. John Killingsworth 77-72—149; 3. Jack Wilson 76-74—150.
Super Senior Club Championship
Gross: 1. Richard Hunt 75-74—149; 2. David Miller 79-77—156; 3. Mike King 78-79—157
Net: 1. Phillip Franczyk 68-67—135; 2. Mark Johnston 70-70—140; 3. Gary Cook 72-69—141.
INDIAN SPRINGS
August CGA
Flight 1: 1. Tom and Becky Bauer and Dan and Debi Dyer, 142; 2. Aaron and Rhonda Agnew and Mike and Tama Clark, 143; 3. Charles and Christina Fowler and Tom and Debbie McClain, 143.
Flight 2: 1 Bob and Linda Lantz and Tom and Renee Mills , 138; 2. Mike and Charlene Donley and Dan and Cindy Llewellyn, 144; 3. Bo and Anamarie Hurt and Pat and Cyndi Wilkinson, 151.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 80.
SOUTH LAKES: Steve Mancino, 76, shot 75.
LATEST Line
Major League Baseball
National League
New York -125 ATLANTA +115
COLORADO -141 San Fran +131
Los Angeles -133 SAN DIEGO +123
American League
Oakland -174 SEATTLE +162
NEW YORK -315 Philadelphia +285
Interleague
CINCINNATI -120 Cleveland +110
MINNESOTA -225 Pittsburgh +205
MILWAUKEE OFF Chicago WS OFF
CHICAGO CUBS -150 Kansas City +140
NBA
Miami OFF OFF Toronto
Indiana 7½ (227½) Wash.
Oklahoma City OFF OFF Denver
New Orleans 3 (239) Memphis
Philadelphia 7 (229) San Antonio
LA Lakers 6 (219) Utah
Home team in CAPS