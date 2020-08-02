BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 47 18 .723 —

x-Boston 44 22 .667 3½

x-Philadelphia 39 27 .591 8½

Brooklyn 31 35 .470 16½

New York 21 45 .318 26½

Southeast Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 42 24 .636 —

Orlando 32 35 .478 10½

Washington 24 42 .364 18

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22½

Central Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 54 13 .806 —

x-Indiana 40 26 .606 13½

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 42 24 .636 —

x-Dallas 40 28 .588 3

Memphis 32 35 .478 10½

San Antonio 29 36 .446 12½

New Orleans 28 38 .424 14

Northwest Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Denver 43 23 .652 —

x-Utah 42 24 .636 1

x-Oklahoma City 41 24 .631 1½

Portland 30 38 .441 14

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23

Pacific Divison

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 50 15 .769 —

x-L.A. Clippers 45 21 .682 5½

Sacramento 28 38 .424 22½

Phoenix 27 39 .409 23½

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Late Saturday

Indiana 127, Phila. 121

Toronto 107, L.A. Lakers 92

Sunday

Brooklyn 118, Washington 110

Boston 128, Portland 124

San Antonio 108, Memphis 106

Orlando 132, Sacramento 116

Houston 120, Milwaukee 116

Dallas at Phoenix, late

Monday

Toronto at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 5:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phila., 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 3 1 .750 —

Washington 3 1 .750 —

Atlanta 2 2 .500 1

Indiana 2 2 .500 1

Connecticut 0 4 .000 3

New York 0 4 .000 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 3 1 .750 —

Seattle 3 1 .750 —

Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1

Phoenix 2 2 .500 1

Dallas 2 2 .500 1

Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1

Saturday

Minnesota 78, Connecticut 69

Chicago 88, Washington 86

Seattle 81, Los Angeles 75

Sunday

Phoenix 96, New York 67

Indiana 93, Atlanta 77

Las Vegas 79, Dallas 70

Monday

No games scheduled.

Tuesday

Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 9 p.m.

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup qualifiers

EASTERN CONFERENCE

EAST QUALIFYING ROUND

(Best-of-5), Toronto

Carolina 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Saturday: Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Monday: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, 11 a.m.

N.Y. Islanders 1, Florida 0

Saturday: N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1

Tuesday: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, 11 a.m.

Montreal 1, Pittsburgh 0

Saturday: Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Monday: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus 1, Toronto 0

Sunday: Columbus 2, Toronto 0

Tuesday: Toronto vs. Columbus, 3 p.m.

ROUND ROBIN

(determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)

Sunday: Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Monday: Tampa Bay vs. Washington, 3 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WEST QUALIFYING ROUND(Best-of-5)Edmonton

Chicago 1, Edmonton 0

Saturday: Chicago 6, Edmonton 4

Monday: Edmonton vs. Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg 0, Calgary 1

Saturday: Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1

Monday: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, 1:30 p.m.

Arizona 1, Nashville 0

Sunday: Arizona 4, Nashville 3

Tuesday: Nashville vs. Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Vancouver

Sunday: late

Tuesday: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 9:45 p.m.

ROUND ROBIN (determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)

Sunday: Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

Monday: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

sOCCER

USL Championship

Saturday

North Carolina 1, Birmingham 0

Swope Park Rangers 1, Indy 0

Pittsburgh 4, Bethlehem Steel 0

New Mexico 3, OKC Energy 0

Real Monarchs 2, Colorado 1

Memphis 1, Saint Louis 0

San Antonio 4, Austin 2

Sacramento 0, San Diego Loyal SC 0

Reno 1, Las Vegas 0

Phoenix 3, El Paso 1

Tulsa 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

Sunday

Hartford 4, Loudoun 1

Monday

Tacoma at Portland, 8 p.m.

GOLF

Local

CEDAR RIDGE

Boys Junior Club Championship

Overall Champion: Hunt Heldebrand.

15-18-year-old Division: 1. Hunt Heldebrand, 168; 2. David Bryan III, 169; 3. Parker Jenney, 180; 4. Holt Heldebrand, 180; 5. Clay Own, 182; 6. Nino Carabello, 194.

12-14-year-old Division: 1. Blake Bollenbach, 170; 2. Andrew Gravley, 174; 3. Griffin Goldsmith, 196; 4. Clay McKinney 226.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA

Ladies Club Championship

Gross: 1. Marna Raburn, 154; 2. Jann Fouke, 183; 3. Pat McKamey, 184.

Net: 1. Valinda West, 144; 2. Carol Carter, 147; 3. Debbie Conway, 150; 4. Kathlyn Smith, 153; 4. Sherry Black; 4. Diane Seabolt.

Senior Club Championship

First Flight (Gross): 1. Art Bennett 73-73—146; 2. Terry Collier 73-73—146; 3. Brad Christianson 74-79—153

First Flight (Net): 1. Richard Brown 67-69—136; 2. Mark Tams 71-70—141; 3. Roy Reid 76-73—149; 3. Mark Colclasure 73-76—149.

Second Flight (Gross): 1. Tom Black 85-80—165; 2. Bruce Humphrey 85-84—169; 3. Tim Raburn 81-90—171

Second Flight (Net): 1. Paul Ross 64-70—134; 2. John Killingsworth 77-72—149; 3. Jack Wilson 76-74—150.

Super Senior Club Championship

Gross: 1. Richard Hunt 75-74—149; 2. David Miller 79-77—156; 3. Mike King 78-79—157

Net: 1. Phillip Franczyk 68-67—135; 2. Mark Johnston 70-70—140; 3. Gary Cook 72-69—141.

INDIAN SPRINGS

August CGA

Flight 1: 1. Tom and Becky Bauer and Dan and Debi Dyer, 142; 2. Aaron and Rhonda Agnew and Mike and Tama Clark, 143; 3. Charles and Christina Fowler and Tom and Debbie McClain, 143.

Flight 2: 1 Bob and Linda Lantz and Tom and Renee Mills , 138; 2. Mike and Charlene Donley and Dan and Cindy Llewellyn, 144; 3. Bo and Anamarie Hurt and Pat and Cyndi Wilkinson, 151.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 80.

SOUTH LAKES: Steve Mancino, 76, shot 75.

