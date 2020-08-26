Basketball

NBA Playoffs

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Wednesday

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, ppd., Milwaukee leads series 3-1

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd., series tied 2-2

L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, ppd., L.A. Lakers leads series 3-1

Thursday

Denver vs. Utah, 3 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 10 5 .667 —

Connecticut 6 8 .429 3½

Indiana 5 9 .357 4½

Washington 4 9 .308 5

Atlanta 3 11 .214 6½

New York 2 12 .143 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 12 3 .800 —

Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½

Los Angeles 10 3 .769 1

Minnesota 9 4 .692 2

Phoenix 7 7 .500 4½

Dallas 5 10 .333 7

Wednesday

Washington at Atlanta, ppd.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, ppd.

Connecticut at Phoenix, ppd.

Thursday

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Hockey

NHL PlayoffsCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

Wednesday

At Toronto

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT, series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado vs. Dallas, late

Thursday

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8:45 p.m.

Soccer

USL Championship

Wednesday

Charlotte 1, North Carolina 0

Charleston 3, Miami 1

LA Galaxy II 3, Portland 2

Louisville 1, Indy 0

Austin at Colorado, late

Golf

PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Series

Wednesday

At Ridgedale, Mo.

Yardage: 7,036; Par: 71

Final Round

Phil Mickelson, $450,000 61-64-66 — 191

Tim Petrovic, $264,000 64-65-66 — 195

Kevin Sutherland, $216,000 66-68-63 — 197

Robert Karlsson, $177,000 66-67-65 — 198

Rocco Mediate, $131,250 64-66-69 — 199

Steve Stricker, $131,250 66-66-67 — 199

K.J. Choi, $91,500 64-67-69 — 200

Ernie Els, $91,500 65-69-66 — 200

Brandt Jobe, $91,500 65-69-66 — 200

Jeff Maggert, $91,500 69-68-63 — 200

Rod Pampling, $69,000 64-65-72 — 201

David Toms, $69,000 66-68-67 — 201

Ken Duke, $58,500 66-67-69 — 202

Mike Weir, $58,500 65-69-68 — 202

Mark Calcavecchia, $48,000 66-68-69 — 203

Marco Dawson, $48,000 66-70-67 — 203

Retief Goosen, $48,000 68-65-70 — 203

Gene Sauers, $48,000 67-69-67 — 203

Kirk Triplett, $48,000 70-65-68 — 203

Paul Broadhurst, $34,100 69-71-64 — 204

Chris DiMarco, $34,100 70-68-66 — 204

Kent Jones, $34,100 68-69-67 — 204

Bernhard Langer, $34,100 65-68-71 — 204

Billy Mayfair, $34,100 70-65-69 — 204

David McKenzie, $34,100 62-70-72 — 204

Doug Barron, $27,300 71-66-68 — 205

Joe Durant, $27,300 69-69-67 — 205

Tom Lehman, $27,300 68-68-69 — 205

Bob Estes, $23,175 65-74-67 — 206

John Huston, $23,175 66-71-69 — 206

Scott Parel, $23,175 66-72-68 — 206

Scott Verplank, $23,175 71-68-67 — 206

Golf

Local

FOREST RIDGE

WGA Least Putts

A Flight: 1, Diane Schmidt 33; 2, Judy Leighton 37; 3, Doris Nunnery 38

B Flight: 1, Janice Dahl 33; 2, Nancy Chrisenbery (outcarded) 33; 3, Lori Smith 35.

INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes)

9-Holers

Gross: 1, Debi Dyer, 45-54—99; 2, Anamarie Hurt, 56-56—112; 3, Pris Brown, 57-61—118.

Net: 1, Dee Sparks, 32-36—68; 2, Jackie Lewis, 37-40—77; 3, Pris Brown, 36-41—77.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Match Play Day 3: Gary Lee def Mel Hayes; Don Liland def Dave Hohensee

Low Net: 1. Bob Bell 69; 1. B.J. Barnhart 69; 3. Gilbert York 70; 3. Craig Hobbs 70; 3. Ron Wilson 70; 6. Bill Kusleika 71; 7. Frank Prentice 75; 7. Ed Hendrix 75; 9. Dick Tullis 78; 9. George Siler 78; 10. Don Miller 79.

Shoots age or better

BAILEY RANCH: Charlie Pringer, 78, shot 75.

BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 83, shot 79.

FOREST RIDGE: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 75; Ray White, 84, shot 81.

GC OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 78, shot 75; Brad Dalton, 73, shot 72.

MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 82, shot 79.

MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 84, shot 83.

PAGE BELCHER: Ron Wilson, 83, shot 77; Gilbert York, 78, shot 74.

SOUTH LAKES: Bob Germany, 76, shot 75; Maurice Markwardt, 76, shot 75; Bob Fain, 77, shot 77; John Baylis, 78, shot 76.

TULSA CC: Jim Roberts, 82, shot 81; Jim Metcalf, 92, shot 83.

Latest Line

MLB

Thursday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at ARIZONA -155 Colorado +145

at NEW YORK OFF Miami OFF

at WASHNGTN -190 Philadelphia +175

at MILWAUKEE -130 Cincinnati +120

LA -240 at SAN FRAN +220

at ST. LOUIS -175 Pittsburgh +163

at ST. LOUIS -188 Pittsburgh +173

American League

at TORONTO -185 Boston +170

at TAMPA BAY -185 Baltimore +170

Minnesota -179 at DETROIT +167

Oakland -185 at TEXAS +170

Interleague

at SAN DIEGO -213 Seattle +193

