Basketball
NBA Playoffs
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Wednesday
Milwaukee vs. Orlando, ppd., Milwaukee leads series 3-1
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd., series tied 2-2
L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, ppd., L.A. Lakers leads series 3-1
Thursday
Denver vs. Utah, 3 p.m.
Boston vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 5 .667 —
Connecticut 6 8 .429 3½
Indiana 5 9 .357 4½
Washington 4 9 .308 5
Atlanta 3 11 .214 6½
New York 2 12 .143 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 3 .800 —
Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½
Los Angeles 10 3 .769 1
Minnesota 9 4 .692 2
Phoenix 7 7 .500 4½
Dallas 5 10 .333 7
Wednesday
Washington at Atlanta, ppd.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, ppd.
Connecticut at Phoenix, ppd.
Thursday
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Hockey
NHL PlayoffsCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
Wednesday
At Toronto
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT, series tied 1-1
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado vs. Dallas, late
Thursday
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8:45 p.m.
Soccer
USL Championship
Wednesday
Charlotte 1, North Carolina 0
Charleston 3, Miami 1
LA Galaxy II 3, Portland 2
Louisville 1, Indy 0
Austin at Colorado, late
Golf
PGA Tour Champions: Charles Schwab Series
Wednesday
At Ridgedale, Mo.
Yardage: 7,036; Par: 71
Final Round
Phil Mickelson, $450,000 61-64-66 — 191
Tim Petrovic, $264,000 64-65-66 — 195
Kevin Sutherland, $216,000 66-68-63 — 197
Robert Karlsson, $177,000 66-67-65 — 198
Rocco Mediate, $131,250 64-66-69 — 199
Steve Stricker, $131,250 66-66-67 — 199
K.J. Choi, $91,500 64-67-69 — 200
Ernie Els, $91,500 65-69-66 — 200
Brandt Jobe, $91,500 65-69-66 — 200
Jeff Maggert, $91,500 69-68-63 — 200
Rod Pampling, $69,000 64-65-72 — 201
David Toms, $69,000 66-68-67 — 201
Ken Duke, $58,500 66-67-69 — 202
Mike Weir, $58,500 65-69-68 — 202
Mark Calcavecchia, $48,000 66-68-69 — 203
Marco Dawson, $48,000 66-70-67 — 203
Retief Goosen, $48,000 68-65-70 — 203
Gene Sauers, $48,000 67-69-67 — 203
Kirk Triplett, $48,000 70-65-68 — 203
Paul Broadhurst, $34,100 69-71-64 — 204
Chris DiMarco, $34,100 70-68-66 — 204
Kent Jones, $34,100 68-69-67 — 204
Bernhard Langer, $34,100 65-68-71 — 204
Billy Mayfair, $34,100 70-65-69 — 204
David McKenzie, $34,100 62-70-72 — 204
Doug Barron, $27,300 71-66-68 — 205
Joe Durant, $27,300 69-69-67 — 205
Tom Lehman, $27,300 68-68-69 — 205
Bob Estes, $23,175 65-74-67 — 206
John Huston, $23,175 66-71-69 — 206
Scott Parel, $23,175 66-72-68 — 206
Scott Verplank, $23,175 71-68-67 — 206
Golf
Local
FOREST RIDGE
WGA Least Putts
A Flight: 1, Diane Schmidt 33; 2, Judy Leighton 37; 3, Doris Nunnery 38
B Flight: 1, Janice Dahl 33; 2, Nancy Chrisenbery (outcarded) 33; 3, Lori Smith 35.
INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes)
9-Holers
Gross: 1, Debi Dyer, 45-54—99; 2, Anamarie Hurt, 56-56—112; 3, Pris Brown, 57-61—118.
Net: 1, Dee Sparks, 32-36—68; 2, Jackie Lewis, 37-40—77; 3, Pris Brown, 36-41—77.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Match Play Day 3: Gary Lee def Mel Hayes; Don Liland def Dave Hohensee
Low Net: 1. Bob Bell 69; 1. B.J. Barnhart 69; 3. Gilbert York 70; 3. Craig Hobbs 70; 3. Ron Wilson 70; 6. Bill Kusleika 71; 7. Frank Prentice 75; 7. Ed Hendrix 75; 9. Dick Tullis 78; 9. George Siler 78; 10. Don Miller 79.
Shoots age or better
BAILEY RANCH: Charlie Pringer, 78, shot 75.
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 83, shot 79.
FOREST RIDGE: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 75; Ray White, 84, shot 81.
GC OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 78, shot 75; Brad Dalton, 73, shot 72.
MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 82, shot 79.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 84, shot 83.
PAGE BELCHER: Ron Wilson, 83, shot 77; Gilbert York, 78, shot 74.
SOUTH LAKES: Bob Germany, 76, shot 75; Maurice Markwardt, 76, shot 75; Bob Fain, 77, shot 77; John Baylis, 78, shot 76.
TULSA CC: Jim Roberts, 82, shot 81; Jim Metcalf, 92, shot 83.
Latest Line
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ARIZONA -155 Colorado +145
at NEW YORK OFF Miami OFF
at WASHNGTN -190 Philadelphia +175
at MILWAUKEE -130 Cincinnati +120
LA -240 at SAN FRAN +220
at ST. LOUIS -175 Pittsburgh +163
at ST. LOUIS -188 Pittsburgh +173
American League
at TORONTO -185 Boston +170
at TAMPA BAY -185 Baltimore +170
Minnesota -179 at DETROIT +167
Oakland -185 at TEXAS +170
Interleague
at SAN DIEGO -213 Seattle +193