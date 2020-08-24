GOLF
Local
BAILEY RANCH
Club Championship
GROSS: 1. Casey Bray, 74-69; 2. Ron Ducharme, 70-74; 3. Darrell Dyson, 75-75.
NET: 1. Shawn Slavin, 71-68; 2. Tim Hunninghake, 71-71; 3. Scott Farris, 74-71; 4. Rick Hayes, 80-69.
SENIOR GROSS: 1. Ron Smith, 74-69; 2. Louis West, 73-71; 3. Jon Gilmer, 78-76.
SENIOR NET: 1. Charlie Pringer, 70-64; 2. Kenny Kaiser, 71-64; 3. Pete Burd, 71-71; 4. Jerry Burd, 73-72.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Match Play Day 2: Bob Bell def. Darrell Wood; Mel Hayes def. Mark Clemons; Don Liland def. Bill Kusleika; Dave Hohensee def. Ron Wilson.
Low Net: 1. Gilbert York, 67; 2. B.J. Barnhart, 68; 3. Don Miller, 70; 4. Dick Tullis, 71; 5. Ken Hayes, 72; 6. Gary Lee, 74; 6. Hank Prideaux, 74; 8. Charlie Webster, 76; 9. Mike Hayes, 77; 10. Darrell Hathcock, 78.
Shoots age or better
BAILEY RANCH: Charlie Pringer, 78, shot 74.
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 73; Ed Fox, 83, shot 80; Jim Ingram, 78, shot 73; Ray White, 84, shot 77.
BROKEN ARROW: Charles Claunts, 78, shot 78.
FOREST RIDGE: Gary Woods, 75, shot 75.
OWASSO: Butch Dikeman, 74, shot 69 and 70; Mike Graves, 77, shot 73.
PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 79, shot 78; Ron Wilson, 83, shot 83; Gilbert York, 78, shot 71.
SOUTH LAKES: Ron Herwig, 72, shot 69; Robert Ronayne, 83, shot 82; Gary Sharp, 74, shot 72.
BASEBALL
Local
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association
Biscuits 16, Oilers 2
Angels 7 Green Monsters 0
Wolverines 11, Caribes 3
NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.xif necessaryFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7)Monday, Aug. 17
Denver 135, Utah 125, OT
Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110
Boston 109, Phila. 101
L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Orlando 122, Milwaukee 110
Miami 113, Indiana 101
Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108
Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99
Utah 124, Denver 105
Boston 128, Phila. 101
Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114
Thursday, Aug. 20
Miami 109, Indiana 100
Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98
Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96
L.A. Lakers 111, Portland 88
Friday, Aug. 21
Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92
Utah 124, Denver 87
Boston 102, Phila. 94
L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122
Saturday, Aug. 22
Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107, Milwaukee leads series 2-1
Miami 124, Indiana 115, Miami leads series 3-0
Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT, Houston leads series 2-1
L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108, L.A. Lakers leads series 2-1
Sunday, Aug. 23
Boston 110, Phila. 106, Boston wins series 4-0
Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT, series tied 2-2
Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122, Toronto wins series 4-0
Utah 129, Denver 127, Utah leads series 3-1
Monday, Aug. 24
Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106, Milwaukee leads series 3-1
Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114, series tied 2-2
Miami vs. Indiana, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Denver vs. Utah, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 5:30 p.m.
x-Miami vs. Indiana, TBD
L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
x-Denver vs. Utah, 4 p.m
Boston vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
x-Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD
x-Miami vs. Indiana, TBD
x-L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 29
Boston vs. Toronto, TBD (Conf. Semfinals)
x-L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD
x-Denver vs. Utah, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 30
x-Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD
x-Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD
x-Miami vs. Indiana, TBD
x-L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD
CONFERENCE
SEMIFINALSMonday, Aug. 31
Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
Friday, Sept. 4
x-Boston vs. Toronto, TDB
Sunday, Sept. 6
x-Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 8
x-Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Series Par Scores
Monday
At Ozarks National
Ridgedale, Mo.
Yardage: 7,036; Par: 71
First Round
Phil Mickelson 32-29—61 -10David McKenzie 31-31—62 -9Tim Petrovic 33-31—64 -7Rod Pampling 32-32—64 -7K.J. Choi 32-32—64 -7Rocco Mediate 30-34—64 -7Bob Estes 32-33—65 -6Brandt Jobe 34-31—65 -6Mike Weir 34-31—65 -6Vijay Singh 34-31—65 -6Bernhard Langer 34-31—65 -6Ernie Els 32-33—65 -6Robert Karlsson 33-33—66 -5Mark Calcavecchia 33-33—66 -5Dudley Hart 34-32—66 -5Jesper Parnevik 32-34—66 -5Duffy Waldorf 35-31—66 -5John Huston 34-32—66 -5Marco Dawson 29-37—66 -5Ken Duke 34-32—66 -5Kevin Sutherland 32-34—66 -5Scott Parel 33-33—66 -5Mark O’Meara 33-33—66 -5Steve Stricker 33-33—66 -5David Toms 32-34—66 -5Scott Dunlap 33-34—67 -4Gene Sauers 31-36—67 -4Tom Byrum 35-32—67 -4Colin Montgomerie 33-34—67 -4Joey Sindelar 34-34—68 -3Kent Jones 35-33—68 -3Dan Forsman 34-34—68 -3Glen Day 35-33—68 -3Brett Quigley 34-34—68 -3Retief Goosen 34-34—68 -3Tom Lehman 34-34—68 -3Scott Simpson 35-34—69 -2Steve Pate 35-34—69 -2Corey Pavin 35-34—69 -2Olin Browne 33-36—69 -2Larry Mize 34-35—69 -2Jay Haas 33-36—69 -2Paul Broadhurst 33-36—69 -2Billy Andrade 36-33—69 -2Paul Goydos 33-36—69 -2Joe Durant 35-34—69 -2Jeff Maggert 36-33—69 -2Ken Tanigawa 36-33—69 -2Scott McCarron 33-36—69 -2Robin Byrd 34-36—70 -1Tim Herron 34-36—70 -1Steve Jones 37-33—70 -1Billy Mayfair 36-34—70 -1Chris DiMarco 34-36—70 -1Stephen Leaney 34-36—70 -1Woody Austin 37-33—70 -1Kirk Triplett 35-35—70 -1Lee Janzen 37-33—70 -1Tom Gillis 36-35—71 EBlaine McCallister 37-34—71 EJeff Sluman 35-36—71 EScott Verplank 35-36—71 EDavid Frost 34-37—71 EDoug Barron 36-35—71 EDarren Clarke 36-35—71 EJerry Kelly 34-37—71 EDenis Watson 37-35—72 +1Brad Bryant 36-36—72 +1Mark Brooks 37-35—72 +1Steve Flesch 36-36—72 +1Wes Short, Jr. 35-37—72 +1Rich Beem 36-36—72 +1Miguel Angel Jiménez 36-36—72 +1Shane Bertsch 38-34—72 +1Davis Love III 37-35—72 +1Michael Allen 36-37—73 +2John Cook 40-33—73 +2Fred Funk 36-37—73 +2Kenny Perry 38-35—73 +2Frank Lickliter II 39-35—74 +3Scott Hoch 39-35—74 +3Tom Pernice Jr. 37-39—76 +5Brad Faxon 42-35—77 +6
The Top Twenty Five
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Clemson (38) 14-1 1520 2 2. Ohio St. (21) 13-1 1504 3 3. Alabama (2) 11-2 1422 8 4. Georgia 12-2 1270 4 5. Oklahoma 12-2 1269 7 6. LSU (1) 15-0 1186 1 7. Penn St. 11-2 1147 9 8. Florida 11-2 1125 6 9. Oregon 12-2 1119 5 10. Notre Dame 11-2 995 12 11. Auburn 9-4 852 14 12. Wisconsin 10-4 840 11 13. Texas A&M 8-5 764 - 14. Texas 8-5 703 25 15. Oklahoma St. 8-5 672 - 16. Michigan 9-4 611 18 17. Southern Cal 8-5 534 - 18. North Carolina 7-6 496 - 19. Minnesota 11-2 451 10 20. Cincinnati 11-3 234 21 21. UCF 10-3 229 24 22. Utah 11-3 211 16 23. Iowa St. 7-6 199 - 24. Iowa 10-3 134 15 25. Tennessee 8-5 133 -
Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise St. 68, Arizona St. 66, Miami 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian St. 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida St. 6, SMU 3, Mississippi St. 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 4 .714 —
Connecticut 6 8 .429 4
Indiana 5 8 .385 4½
Washington 4 9 .308 5½
Atlanta 3 11 .214 7
New York 1 12 .077 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 3 .786 —
Las Vegas 10 3 .769 ½
Los Angeles 10 3 .769 ½
Minnesota 9 4 .692 1½
Phoenix 7 7 .500 4
Dallas 5 9 .357 6
———Sunday’s Games Atlanta 78, Minnesota 75
Los Angeles 84, Dallas 81
Phoenix 88, Washington 87
Monday’s Games No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
USL Championship Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 6 0 3 21 16 6
Indy 6 2 1 19 15 7
Birmingham 5 1 3 18 16 7
Pittsburgh 5 3 1 16 22 8
Hartford 5 1 1 16 16 11
Charleston 4 2 2 14 13 8
Saint Louis 4 3 2 14 12 10
Louisville 4 3 1 13 11 8
Swope Park Rangers 3 5 1 10 11 14
Charlotte 2 2 3 9 11 13
North Carolina 2 3 1 7 4 8
New York Red Bulls II 2 6 0 6 12 15
Memphis 1 4 3 6 11 17
Miami FC 1 3 2 5 9 15
Loudoun 1 4 2 5 6 14
Bethlehem Steel 1 4 1 4 6 20
Group E
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
———Sunday, August 16
Miami 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie
Wednesday, August 19
Phoenix 4, LA Galaxy II 1
Charleston 3, North Carolina 0
Pittsburgh 2, Loudoun 0
Atlanta 2, Miami 2, tie
Austin 2, Tulsa 2, tie
Louisville 4, Swope Park Rangers 1
San Antonio 4, OKC Energy 0
New Mexico 2, Real Monarchs 0
Las Vegas 3, Tacoma 1
Saturday, August 22
Saint Louis 2, Pittsburgh 2, tie
Memphis 2, Birmingham 2, tie
Tampa Bay 2, Atlanta 1
El Paso 0, Colorado 0, tie
Swope Park Rangers 3, OKC Energy 0
Austin 3, Rio Grande Valley 2
San Antonio 2, Tulsa 0
Orange County 2, LA Galaxy II 1
New Mexico 2, Real Monarchs 1
Reno 3, San Diego Loyal SC 1
Phoenix 3, Las Vegas 3, tie
Sacramento 2, Portland 1
Sunday, August 23
Miami 2, Charlotte 1
Loudoun 2, Hartford 2, tie
Tuesday, August 25
Orange County at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, August 26
North Carolina at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Portland, 7 p.m.
Indy at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Austin at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Friday, August 28
Pittsburgh at Hartford, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 29
New York Red Bulls II at Loudoun, 5:30 p.m.
Memphis at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Real Monarchs at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego Loyal SC at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Reno, 9 p.m.
Tacoma at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 30
Las Vegas at LA Galaxy II, 4 p.m.
Austin at OKC Energy, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, September 1
Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, September 2
Atlanta at Bethlehem Steel, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.
El Paso at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, September 4
Swope Park Rangers at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Tacoma at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.
NHL Playoff Glance
All times EDT(x-if necessary)FIRST ROUND(Best-of-7)Tuesday, Aug. 11At Toronto
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT
At Edmonton, Alberta
Calgary 3, Dallas 2
Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1
Wednesday, Aug. 12At Toronto
Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1
At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 3, Arizona 0
Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2
Thursday, Aug. 13At Toronto
Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina 3, Boston 2
At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT
Dallas 5, Calgary 4
Friday, Aug. 14At Toronto
Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2
At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Calgary 2, Dallas 0
Saturday, Aug. 15At Toronto
Boston 3, Carolina 1
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2
At Edmonton, Alberta
Arizona 4, Colorado 2
Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1
Sunday, Aug. 16At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT
Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0
At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT
Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Monday, Aug. 17At Toronto
Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1
Boston 4, Carolina 3
At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 7, Arizona 1
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18At Toronto
Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0
Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 2, Calgary 1
Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Las Vegas wins series 4-1
Wednesday, Aug. 19At Toronto
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1
Boston 2, Carolina 1, Boston wins series 4-1
Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3, Philadelphia leads series 3-2
At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 7, Arizona 1, Colorado wins series 4-1
Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3, Vancouver leads series 3-2
Thursday, Aug. 20At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4-1
At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 7, Calgary 3, Dallas wins series 4-2
Friday, Aug. 21At Toronto
Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2, Philadelphia wins series 4-2
At Edmonton, Alberta
Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2, Vancouver wins series 4-2
CONFERENCE
SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)Saturday, Aug. 22At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 5,Colorado 3, Dallas leads series 1-0
Sunday, Aug. 23At Toronto
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2, Boston leads series 1-0
At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0, Las Vegas leads series 1-0
Monday, Aug. 24At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas vs. Colorado, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25At Toronto
Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
At Edmonton, Alberta
Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 8 p.m.
At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado vs. Dallas, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27At Toronto
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28At Toronto
Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.
At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado vs. Dallas, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29At Toronto
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon
At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30At Toronto
x-Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
At Edmonton, Alberta
x-Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD
Monday, Aug. 31At Toronto
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD
At Edmonton, Alberta
x-Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD
x-Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 1At Toronto
x-Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD
At Edmonton, Alberta
x-Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 2At Toronto
x-Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD
x-Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
At Edmonton, Alberta
x-Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD
Thursday, Sept. 3At Toronto
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD
At Edmonton, Alberta
x-Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD