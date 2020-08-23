BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
Saturday
Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107, Milwaukee leads series 2-1
Miami 124, Indiana 115, Miami leads series 3-0
Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT, Houston leads series 2-1
L.A. Laker 116, Portland 108, L.A. Lakers leads series 2-1
Sunday
Boston 110, Phila. 106, Boston wins series 4-0
Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT, series tied 2-2
Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.
Denver vs. Utah, 8 p.m.
Monday
Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3 p.m.
Miami vs. Indiana, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 4 .714 —
Connecticut 6 8 .429 4
Indiana 5 8 .385 4½
Washington 4 8 .333 5
Atlanta 3 11 .214 7
New York 1 12 .077 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 3 .786 —
Las Vegas 10 3 .769 ½
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 1
Minnesota 9 4 .692 1½
Phoenix 6 7 .462 4½
Dallas 5 8 .385 5½
Saturday
Las Vegas 82, Seattle 74
Chicago 87, Indiana 76
Connecticut 82, New York 65
Sunday
Atlanta 78, Minnesota 75
Dallas at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled.
Hockey
NHL Playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
Saturday
Dallas 5,Colorado 3, Dallas leads series 1-0
Sunday
At Toronto
Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m., xxxx leads series x-x
Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, late
Monday
N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Dallas vs. Colorado, 8:45 p.m.
Soccer
USL Championship Glance
Group A
W L T Pts GF GA
Reno 6 2 0 18 18 8
Sacramento 5 1 3 18 12 7
Tacoma 2 5 1 7 15 16
Portland II 0 7 0 0 5 25
Group B
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 6 1 2 20 28 10
Orange County 4 0 2 14 7 2
San Diego Loyal SC 3 4 2 11 7 11
LA Galaxy II 3 3 0 9 9 11
Las Vegas 1 3 2 5 8 9
Group C
W L T Pts GF GA
New Mexico 6 2 1 19 16 11
El Paso 3 2 3 12 10 9
Colorado Springs 1 4 2 5 9 13
Real Monarchs 1 5 1 4 6 11
Group D
W L T Pts GF GA
San Antonio 6 0 3 21 17 4
Austin 3 2 2 11 14 13
Tulsa 2 1 4 10 8 7
OKC Energy 1 5 3 6 6 18
Rio Grande Valley 0 6 3 3 7 18
Group E
W L T Pts GF GA
Indy 6 2 1 19 15 7
Saint Louis 4 3 2 14 12 10
Louisville 4 3 1 13 11 8
Swope Park Rangers 3 5 1 10 11 14
Group F
W L T Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 5 3 1 16 22 8
Hartford 5 1 0 15 14 9
New York Red Bulls II 2 6 0 6 12 15
Loudoun 1 4 1 4 4 12
Bethlehem Steel 1 4 1 4 6 20
Group G
W L T Pts GF GA
Birmingham 5 1 3 18 16 7
Charlotte 2 1 3 9 10 11
North Carolina 2 3 1 7 4 8
Memphis 1 4 3 6 11 17
Group H
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 6 0 3 21 16 6
Charleston 4 2 2 14 13 8
Atlanta 2 1 7 3 6 13 22
Miami FC 0 3 2 2 7 14
Saturday
Saint Louis 2, Pittsburgh 2, tie
Memphis 2, Birmingham 2, tie
Tampa Bay 2, Atlanta 1
El Paso 0, Colorado 0, tie
Swope Park Rangers 3, OKC Energy 0
Austin 3, Rio Grande Valley 2
San Antonio 2, Tulsa 0
Orange County 2, LA Galaxy II 1
New Mexico 2, Real Monarchs 1
Reno 3, San Diego Loyal SC 1
Phoenix 3, Las Vegas 3, tie
Sacramento 2, Portland 1
Sunday
Bethlehem Steel at New York Red Bulls II, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 6 p.m.
Loudoun at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Orange County at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
North Carolina at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Indy at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Austin at Colorado, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
GOLF
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
MGA Club Championship
Overall Champion: Billy Lowry.
Stroke Play Medalist: Billy Lowry, 143.
Championship Flight: 1. Bill Lowry, 2. Ryan Henry, semifinalists: Robbie Laird and Chris Noel.
Presidents Flight: 1. Danny Funk, 2. Alex Gravley, semifinalists: Paul Collins and Brian Puckett.
Pine Valley Flight Flight: 1. Ron Miller, 2. Baldy Boyd, semifinalists: Dan Seely and Marc Van Hooser.
Augusta National Flight: 1. Tim Jenney, 2. Jack Carney, semifinalists: Jim Arnold and Jeff Jones.
Cypress Point Flight: 1. Alan Aaron, 2. Kevin Brown, semifinalists: Mark Smith and Lynn Mitchell.
Shinnecock Hills Flight: 1. Larry Durham, 2. Bill Butts, semifinalists: John Shea and John Docherty.
Oakmont Flight: 1. Bob Cacy, 2. Bill Stokely, semifinalists: Carl Fisher and Max Moll.
OAKS
Husband-Wife Championship
FIRST FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Andrew and Amanda Therrell, 69; 2. Carl and Paula Crenshaw, 79. Net: 1. Dave and Shirley Miley, 64.5; 2. Tom Ladner and Julia Meier, 65.5.
SECOND FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Jacob and Lauren Sanders, 84; 2. Paul and Sandy Steenson, 88. Net: 1. Dave and Susan Rademeyer, 60.5; 2. Mike and Jan Hurt, 65.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Match Play Day 1
Darrell Wood def. George Siler; Bob Bell def. Gilbert York; Gary Lee def. Frank Prentice; Bil Kusleika def. Dick Tullis; Don Liland def. Charles Webster; Ron Wilson def. Tyrone Gilyard; Dave Hohensee def. Don Miller.
Low Net: B.J. Barnhart, 69; Hank Prideaux, 70; Darrell Hathcock, 71; Mel Hayes, 73.
SOUTHERN HILLS
Junior Club Championship
Club Champion: William Sides.
Championship Division (36 holes): 1. William Sides, 140; 2. Matthew Barlow, 155; 3. Drew Mabrey, 159.
Black Hat Division (18 holes): 1. Coleman Sides, 81; 2. Trace Overland, 92.
Blue Hat Boys Division (12 holes): 1. Braden Hastings, 76; 2. Tommy Henry, 84.
Blue Hat Girls Division (12 holes): 1. Taylor Henry, 87.
White Hat Division (6 holes): 1. Joe Barrow, 45.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB
Senior Club Champoinship
Champion: Joby Wood.
Mickelson Flight: 1. Joby Wood, 140; 2. Eric Outlaw, 148. Net: 1. Tom Auxter, 137; 2. Chris Matheny, 139; 3. Mark Cunningham, 140.
Couples Flight: 1. Rick Armstrong, 157; 1. Joe Podpechan, 157. Net: 1. Larry Lipe, 140; 2. Terry Smith, 142; 3. Drew Phillips; 3. Bob Ellsworth.
Watson Flight: 1. Tom Rains, 150; 2. Charles Jackson, 153. Net: 1. Bailey Word, 138; 2. Rick Young, 139; 3. Chris Hooper, 140.
Hole-in-one
BAILEY RANCH: John Proffitt, No. 17, 181 yards, 5-iron.
MOHAWK: Roger Whitaker, No. 4, 140 yards, 8-iron.
OAKS: Susan Rademeyer, No. 6, 107 yards, 6-iron.
Shoots age or better
INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Kirby Cozort, 76, shot 76.
PAGE BELCHER: Gary Lee, 73, shot 73; Don Lind, 73, shot 72; Dick Tullis, 79, shot 77; Gilbert York, 78, shot 76.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 85, shot 82.
SOUTH LAKES: Steve Mancino, 76, shot 73.
LATEST Line
Major League Baseball
National League
WASHINGTON -130 Miami +120
Cincinnati -130 MILWAUKEE +120
ARIZONA -152 Colorado +142
American League
TAMPA BAY -195 Toronto +180
Minnesota -111 CLEVELAND +101
Oakland -139 TEXAS +129
HOUSTON -160 Los Angeles +150
Interleague
Chicago Cubs -145 DETROIT +135
ST. LOUIS -169 Kansas City +159
NBA
Milwaukee 13½ (225½) Orlando
Houston 3½ (220½) Okc
Miami 7 (216½) Indiana
LA Lakers 7½ (224½) Portland
Home team in CAPS