BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

Saturday

Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107, Milwaukee leads series 2-1

Miami 124, Indiana 115, Miami leads series 3-0

Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT, Houston leads series 2-1

L.A. Laker 116, Portland 108, L.A. Lakers leads series 2-1

Sunday

Boston 110, Phila. 106, Boston wins series 4-0

Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT, series tied 2-2

Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.

Denver vs. Utah, 8 p.m.

Monday

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3 p.m.

Miami vs. Indiana, 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 10 4 .714 —

Connecticut 6 8 .429 4

Indiana 5 8 .385 4½

Washington 4 8 .333 5

Atlanta 3 11 .214 7

New York 1 12 .077 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 11 3 .786 —

Las Vegas 10 3 .769 ½

Los Angeles 9 3 .750 1

Minnesota 9 4 .692 1½

Phoenix 6 7 .462 4½

Dallas 5 8 .385 5½

Saturday

Las Vegas 82, Seattle 74

Chicago 87, Indiana 76

Connecticut 82, New York 65

Sunday

Atlanta 78, Minnesota 75

Dallas at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled.

Hockey

NHL Playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

Saturday

Dallas 5,Colorado 3, Dallas leads series 1-0

Sunday

At Toronto

Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m., xxxx leads series x-x

Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, late

Monday

N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Dallas vs. Colorado, 8:45 p.m.

Soccer

USL Championship Glance

Group A

W L T Pts GF GA

Reno 6 2 0 18 18 8

Sacramento 5 1 3 18 12 7

Tacoma 2 5 1 7 15 16

Portland II 0 7 0 0 5 25

Group B

W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 6 1 2 20 28 10

Orange County 4 0 2 14 7 2

San Diego Loyal SC 3 4 2 11 7 11

LA Galaxy II 3 3 0 9 9 11

Las Vegas 1 3 2 5 8 9

Group C

W L T Pts GF GA

New Mexico 6 2 1 19 16 11

El Paso 3 2 3 12 10 9

Colorado Springs 1 4 2 5 9 13

Real Monarchs 1 5 1 4 6 11

Group D

W L T Pts GF GA

San Antonio 6 0 3 21 17 4

Austin 3 2 2 11 14 13

Tulsa 2 1 4 10 8 7

OKC Energy 1 5 3 6 6 18

Rio Grande Valley 0 6 3 3 7 18

Group E

W L T Pts GF GA

Indy 6 2 1 19 15 7

Saint Louis 4 3 2 14 12 10

Louisville 4 3 1 13 11 8

Swope Park Rangers 3 5 1 10 11 14

Group F

W L T Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 5 3 1 16 22 8

Hartford 5 1 0 15 14 9

New York Red Bulls II 2 6 0 6 12 15

Loudoun 1 4 1 4 4 12

Bethlehem Steel 1 4 1 4 6 20

Group G

W L T Pts GF GA

Birmingham 5 1 3 18 16 7

Charlotte 2 1 3 9 10 11

North Carolina 2 3 1 7 4 8

Memphis 1 4 3 6 11 17

Group H

W L T Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 6 0 3 21 16 6

Charleston 4 2 2 14 13 8

Atlanta 2 1 7 3 6 13 22

Miami FC 0 3 2 2 7 14

Saturday

Saint Louis 2, Pittsburgh 2, tie

Memphis 2, Birmingham 2, tie

Tampa Bay 2, Atlanta 1

El Paso 0, Colorado 0, tie

Swope Park Rangers 3, OKC Energy 0

Austin 3, Rio Grande Valley 2

San Antonio 2, Tulsa 0

Orange County 2, LA Galaxy II 1

New Mexico 2, Real Monarchs 1

Reno 3, San Diego Loyal SC 1

Phoenix 3, Las Vegas 3, tie

Sacramento 2, Portland 1

Sunday

Bethlehem Steel at New York Red Bulls II, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6 p.m.

Loudoun at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Orange County at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

North Carolina at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Miami at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Indy at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Austin at Colorado, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

GOLF

Local

CEDAR RIDGE

MGA Club Championship

Overall Champion: Billy Lowry.

Stroke Play Medalist: Billy Lowry, 143.

Championship Flight: 1. Bill Lowry, 2. Ryan Henry, semifinalists: Robbie Laird and Chris Noel.

Presidents Flight: 1. Danny Funk, 2. Alex Gravley, semifinalists: Paul Collins and Brian Puckett.

Pine Valley Flight Flight: 1. Ron Miller, 2. Baldy Boyd, semifinalists: Dan Seely and Marc Van Hooser.

Augusta National Flight: 1. Tim Jenney, 2. Jack Carney, semifinalists: Jim Arnold and Jeff Jones.

Cypress Point Flight: 1. Alan Aaron, 2. Kevin Brown, semifinalists: Mark Smith and Lynn Mitchell.

Shinnecock Hills Flight: 1. Larry Durham, 2. Bill Butts, semifinalists: John Shea and John Docherty.

Oakmont Flight: 1. Bob Cacy, 2. Bill Stokely, semifinalists: Carl Fisher and Max Moll.

OAKS

Husband-Wife Championship

FIRST FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Andrew and Amanda Therrell, 69; 2. Carl and Paula Crenshaw, 79. Net: 1. Dave and Shirley Miley, 64.5; 2. Tom Ladner and Julia Meier, 65.5.

SECOND FLIGHT: Gross: 1. Jacob and Lauren Sanders, 84; 2. Paul and Sandy Steenson, 88. Net: 1. Dave and Susan Rademeyer, 60.5; 2. Mike and Jan Hurt, 65.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Match Play Day 1

Darrell Wood def. George Siler; Bob Bell def. Gilbert York; Gary Lee def. Frank Prentice; Bil Kusleika def. Dick Tullis; Don Liland def. Charles Webster; Ron Wilson def. Tyrone Gilyard; Dave Hohensee def. Don Miller.

Low Net: B.J. Barnhart, 69; Hank Prideaux, 70; Darrell Hathcock, 71; Mel Hayes, 73.

SOUTHERN HILLS

Junior Club Championship

Club Champion: William Sides.

Championship Division (36 holes): 1. William Sides, 140; 2. Matthew Barlow, 155; 3. Drew Mabrey, 159.

Black Hat Division (18 holes): 1. Coleman Sides, 81; 2. Trace Overland, 92.

Blue Hat Boys Division (12 holes): 1. Braden Hastings, 76; 2. Tommy Henry, 84.

Blue Hat Girls Division (12 holes): 1. Taylor Henry, 87.

White Hat Division (6 holes): 1. Joe Barrow, 45.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB

Senior Club Champoinship

Champion: Joby Wood.

Mickelson Flight: 1. Joby Wood, 140; 2. Eric Outlaw, 148. Net: 1. Tom Auxter, 137; 2. Chris Matheny, 139; 3. Mark Cunningham, 140.

Couples Flight: 1. Rick Armstrong, 157; 1. Joe Podpechan, 157. Net: 1. Larry Lipe, 140; 2. Terry Smith, 142; 3. Drew Phillips; 3. Bob Ellsworth.

Watson Flight: 1. Tom Rains, 150; 2. Charles Jackson, 153. Net: 1. Bailey Word, 138; 2. Rick Young, 139; 3. Chris Hooper, 140.

Hole-in-one

BAILEY RANCH: John Proffitt, No. 17, 181 yards, 5-iron.

MOHAWK: Roger Whitaker, No. 4, 140 yards, 8-iron.

OAKS: Susan Rademeyer, No. 6, 107 yards, 6-iron.

Shoots age or better

INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Kirby Cozort, 76, shot 76.

PAGE BELCHER: Gary Lee, 73, shot 73; Don Lind, 73, shot 72; Dick Tullis, 79, shot 77; Gilbert York, 78, shot 76.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 85, shot 82.

SOUTH LAKES: Steve Mancino, 76, shot 73.

LATEST Line

Major League Baseball

National League

WASHINGTON -130 Miami +120

Cincinnati -130 MILWAUKEE +120

ARIZONA -152 Colorado +142

American League

TAMPA BAY -195 Toronto +180

Minnesota -111 CLEVELAND +101

Oakland -139 TEXAS +129

HOUSTON -160 Los Angeles +150

Interleague

Chicago Cubs -145 DETROIT +135

ST. LOUIS -169 Kansas City +159

NBA

Milwaukee 13½ (225½) Orlando

Houston 3½ (220½) Okc

Miami 7 (216½) Indiana

LA Lakers 7½ (224½) Portland

Home team in CAPS

