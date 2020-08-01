Golf
LAFORTUNE PARK
LMGA Individual Low Net
Championship Flight: 1, Kreg Callery 67; 2, Paul Stanton 70; 3, Glen Olemann 71.
A Flight: 1, Josh Love 67; 2, Orville Nichols 68; 3, John White 70
B Flight: 1, Steve Stacy 66; 2, Greg Douglas 70; 3, Allen Hart 72.
Hole-in-one
MEADOWBROOK: Ron Herwig, No. 5, 137 yards, 8 iron.
Shoots age or better
BAILEY RANCH: Charlie Pringer, 78, shot 77.
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 78.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Brad Dalton, 73, shot 73.
OWASSO G&AC: Mike Graves, 78, shot 70.
SOUTHERN HILLS: Bob Nash, 81, shot 78.
LPGA Tour-Drive On Championship Scores
Saturday
At Inverness Club
Toledo, Ohio
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 6,856; Par: 72
Second Round
Celine Boutier 68-71 — 139
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 67-72 — 139
Danielle Kang 66-73 — 139
Sarah Schmelzel 72-69 — 141
Yui Kawamoto 70-71 — 141
Sarah Burnham 70-72 — 142
Amy Olson 69-73 — 142
Minjee Lee 69-73 — 142
Lee-Anne Pace 68-74 — 142
Kelly Tan 71-72 — 143
Mina Harigae 71-72 — 143
Hee Young Park 70-73 — 143
Jasmine Suwannapura 74-70 — 144
Perrine Delacour 73-71 — 144
Caroline Masson 72-72 — 144
Brittany Lang 72-72 — 144
Anne van Dam 71-73 — 144
Carlota Ciganda 70-74 — 144
Mel Reid 74-71 — 145
Yu Liu 73-72 — 145
Lexi Thompson 73-72 — 145
Gemma Dryburgh 73-72 — 145
Austin Ernst 73-72 — 145
Isi Gabsa 76-70 — 146
Lizette Salas 74-72 — 146
Brittany Altomare 74-72 — 146
Azahara Munoz 73-73 — 146
Peiyun Chien 73-73 — 146
Jiwon Jeon 73-73 — 146
Cristie Kerr 73-73 — 146
Ashleigh Buhai 73-73 — 146
Alena Sharp 78-69 — 147
Megan Khang 74-73 — 147
Angel Yin 74-73 — 147
Marissa Steen 74-73 — 147
Bianca Pagdanganan 74-73 — 147
Min Seo Kwak 73-74 — 147
Madelene Sagstrom 73-74 — 147
Morgan Pressel 73-74 — 147
Brittany Lincicome 73-74 — 147
Haley Moore 72-75 — 147
Anna Nordqvist 72-75 — 147
Clariss Guce 75-73 — 148
Mariah Stackhouse 75-73 — 148
Jessica Korda 75-73 — 148
Jenny Shin 75-73 — 148
Stephanie Meadow 74-74 — 148
Christina Kim 74-74 — 148
Lindsey Weaver 73-75 — 148
Sarah Kemp 73-75 — 148
Kim Kaufman 72-76 — 148
Cydney Clanton 72-76 — 148
Jennifer Kupcho 72-76 — 148
Linnea Johansson 72-76 — 148
Ruixin Liu 75-74 — 149
Kendall Dye 74-75 — 149
Jennifer Song 74-75 — 149
Dana Finkelstein 70-79 — 149
Lydia Ko 69-80 — 149
Andrea Lee 78-72 — 150
In Gee Chun 77-73 — 150
Jennifer Chang 77-73 — 150
Stacy Lewis 77-73 — 150
Nelly Korda 76-74 — 150
Xiyu Lin 76-74 — 150
Katelyn Dambaugh 76-74 — 150
Haeji Kang 76-74 — 150
Gerina Piller 76-74 — 150
Cheyenne Woods 75-75 — 150
Klara Spilkova 75-75 — 150
Celine Herbin 75-75 — 150
Angela Stanford 74-76 — 150
Robynn Ree 74-76 — 150
Paula Reto 73-77 — 150
Albane Valenzuela 73-77 — 150
Amy Yang 73-77 — 150
Charlotte Thomas 73-77 — 150
Kris Tamulis 71-79 — 150
The following players missed the cut.
Emma Talley 80-71 — 151
Sarah Jane Smith 79-72 — 151
Pernilla Lindberg 79-72 — 151
Matilda Castren 79-72 — 151
Bronte Law 78-73 — 151
Yujeong Son 76-75 — 151
Annie Park 74-77 — 151
Jing Yan 79-73 — 152
Dori Carter 78-74 — 152
Haru Nomura 78-74 — 152
Alison Lee 77-75 — 152
Katherine Kirk 77-75 — 152
Youngin Chun 76-76 — 152
Linnea Strom 76-76 — 152
Elizabeth Nagel 76-76 — 152
Laetitia Beck 75-77 — 152
Lauren Stephenson 74-78 — 152
Ally McDonald 74-78 — 152
Beatriz Recari 74-78 — 152
Muni He 73-79 — 152
Tiffany Joh 81-72 — 153
Kyung Kim 79-74 — 153
Jenny Coleman 77-76 — 153
Esther Lee 76-77 — 153
Patty Tavatanakit 76-77 — 153
Laura Diaz 74-79 — 153
Rachel Rohanna 74-79 — 153
Maia Schechter 70-83 — 153
Elizabeth Szokol 80-74 — 154
Giulia Molinaro 79-75 — 154
Lauren Coughlin 78-76 — 154
Jacqui Concolino 78-76 — 154
Daniela Darquea 77-77 — 154
Cheyenne Knight 77-77 — 154
Caroline Inglis 75-79 — 154
Alana Uriell 82-73 — 155
Lindy Duncan 81-74 — 155
Brianna Do 78-77 — 155
Suzika Yamaguchi 78-77 — 155
Jillian Hollis 76-79 — 155
Maria Fassi 79-77 — 156
Dottie Ardina 78-78 — 156
Lee Lopez 75-81 — 156
Louise Ridderstrom 74-82 — 156
Maria Fernanda Torres 76-81 — 157
Julieta Granada 81-77 — 158
Natalie Gulbis 81-78 — 159
Alison Walshe 80-79 — 159
Kristy McPherson 79-80 — 159
Vicky Hurst 83-77 — 160
Ashli Bunch 79-81 — 160
Ryann O’Toole 83-78 — 161
Kris Tschetter 82-81 — 163
Tiffany Chan 79-86 — 165
PGA Tour Barracuda Championship Scores
Thursday
Old Greenwood Golf Course at Tahoe Mountain Club
Truckee, Calif.
Yardage: 7,390; Par 71
Stableford Scoring System Used
Third Round
Troy Merritt 8 11 14 - 33
Emiliano Grillo 10 8 11 - 29
Maverick McNealy 10 9 10 - 29
Robert Streb 11 9 8 - 28
Joseph Bramlett 6 11 9 - 26
Richy Werenski 6 11 9 - 26
Seamus Power 11 4 10 - 25
Matthias Schwab 9 11 4 - 24
Scott Stallings 4 8 11 - 23
Chesson Hadley 2 9 11 - 22
Justin Suh 8 5 9- 22
Ryan Moore 14 2 6- 22
Adam Schenk 14 4 4 - 22
Kyle Stanley 8 14 0 - 22
Pat Perez 6 3 12 - 21
Fabian Gomez 3 7 11 - 21
Beau Hossler 8 6 7 - 21
Tyler McCumber 6 10 5 - 21
Alex Noren 7 8 6 - 21
Cameron Percy 10 8 3 - 21
Brandon Hagy 8 4 8 - 20
Russell Knox 8 10 2 - 20
Bo Hoag 7 2 10 - 19
Sam Ryder 4 8 7 - 19
Denny McCarthy 2 11 6 - 19
Kristoffer Ventura 4 8 6 - 18
Michael Gligic 8 4 6 - 18
Charley Hoffman 9 -2 10 -17
Brian Gay 4 7 6 - 17
Mark Anderson 8 5 4 - 17
Patrick Rodgers 11 2 4 - 17
Lanto Griffin 8 -2 10 - 16
Roger Sloan 1 9 6 - 16
Tim Wilkinson 3 8 5 - 16
Cameron Davis 8 5 3 - 16
Peter Uihlein 10 8 -2 - 16
Si Woo Kim 8 2 5 - 15
Roberto Castro 4 10 1 - 15
David Hearn 8 -1 7 - 14
Rob Oppenheim 3 4 7 - 14
J.J. Spaun 10 -2 6 - 14
Aaron Wise 7 3 4 - 14
Kevin Tway 10 4 0 - 14
Arjun Atwal 6 3 4 - 13
Chris Baker 7 3 3 - 13
Sahith Theegala 7 6 0- 13
Matthew NeSmith 9 3 1 - 13
Wyndham Clark -5 13 4 - 12
Doug Ghim 5 4 3 - 12
Peter Kuest 3 8 1 - 12
Sangmoon Bae 3 4 4 - 11
Will Gordon 8 7 -4 - 11
Zac Blair 0 6 4 - 10
Russell Henley 3 5 2 - 10
Rhein Gibson 5 5 0 - 10
Michael Gellerman 7 -1 3 - 9
Robby Shelton 9 -2 2 - 9
Bud Cauley 4 4 1 - 9
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 4 6 -1 - 9
Peter Malnati 9 -1 0 - 8
Alex Cejka 5 3 0 - 8
Austin Cook 2 4 0 - 6
Dicky Pride 5 5 -4 - 6
Brendan Steele 1 5 -2 - 4
Brian Davis 3 4 -6 - 1
Omar Uresti 4 2 -10 - -4
PGA Tour-World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Scores
Saturday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Purse: $10.5 million
Yardage: 7,277; Par: 70
Third Round
Brendon Todd 64-65-69 — 198
Byeong Hun An 68-65-66 — 199
Rickie Fowler 64-67-69 — 200
Brooks Koepka 62-71-68 — 201
Justin Thomas 66-70-66 — 202
Phil Mickelson 67-70-66 — 203
Louis Oosthuizen 68-67-68 — 203
Matthew Fitzpatrick 70-64-69 — 203
Chez Reavie 66-67-70 — 203
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-69-64 — 204
Joel Dahmen 72-67-65 — 204
Shane Lowry 68-69-67 — 204
Tom Lewis 73-70-61 — 204
Webb Simpson 69-66-69 — 204
Jason Day 68-67-69 — 204
Sungjae Im 67-68-69 — 204
Xander Schauffele 68-70-67 — 205
Daniel Berger 71-67-67 — 205
Jordan Spieth 68-69-68 — 205
Dustin Johnson 69-68-68 — 205
Scottie Scheffler 69-67-69 — 205
Cameron Champ 71-68-67 — 206
Nick Taylor 69-70-67 — 206
Hideki Matsuyama 68-71-67 — 206
Corey Conners 72-68-66 — 206
Sergio Garcia 67-71-68 — 206
Sung Kang 65-69-72 — 206
Abraham Ancer 67-75-65 — 207
Marc Leishman 70-69-69 — 208
Billy Horschel 70-70-68 — 208
Collin Morikawa 70-71-67 — 208
Keegan Bradley 68-70-70 — 208
J.T. Poston 70-68-70 — 208
Henrik Stenson 69-69-70 — 208
Andrew Landry 70-72-66 — 208
Kevin Streelman 71-66-71 — 208
Graeme McDowell 68-70-70 — 208
Matthew Wolff 69-74-65 — 208
Jason Kokrak 69-68-71 — 208
Mackenzie Hughes 68-71-70 — 209
Patrick Reed 71-69-69 — 209
Ryan Palmer 69-69-71 — 209
Bryson DeChambeau 67-73-69 — 209
Bubba Watson 68-70-71 — 209
Matt Kuchar 66-72-71 — 209
Erik van Rooyen 71-70-68 — 209
Tony Finau 70-68-72 — 210
Kevin Kisner 70-68-72 — 210
Kevin Na 72-64-74 — 210
Tyler Duncan 74-70-66 — 210
Patrick Cantlay 73-72-65 — 210
Max Homa 66-73-72 — 211
Tommy Fleetwood 72-67-73 — 212
Rory McIlroy 73-66-73 — 212
Matt Jones 71-72-69 — 212
Danny Willett 69-70-74 — 213
Gary Woodland 71-69-73 — 213
Robert MacIntyre 71-73-69 — 213
Michael Thompson 70-74-69 — 213
Lucas Herbert 71-73-69 — 213
Tyrrell Hatton 72-69-73 — 214
Ian Poulter 73-69-72 — 214
Viktor Hovland 67-75-72 — 214
Victor Perez 73-71-70 — 214
Jazz Janewattananond 75-71-68 — 214
Joaquin Niemann 73-73-68 — 214
Haotong Li 68-73-74 — 215
Cameron Smith 72-72-71 — 215
Jon Rahm 70-74-71 — 215
Matt Wallace 72-71-73 — 216
Brandt Snedeker 73-71-72 — 216
C.T. Pan 72-74-70 — 216
Sebastian Soderberg 72-71-75 — 218
Paul Casey 71-78-69 — 218
Adam Hadwin 73-71-75 — 219
Bernd Wiesberger 71-73-75 — 219
Shaun Norris 73-76-72 — 221
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-74-76 — 223
Sunday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -113 at ATLANTA +103
at Milwaukee (Game 1) OFF St.Louis OFF
at Milwaukee (Game 2) OFF St.Louis OFF
San Diego -133 at COLORADO +123
at CHICAGO -200 Pittsburgh +180
LA -158 at ARIZONA +148
American League
Tampa Bay -190 at BALTIMORE +175
at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF
at KANSAS CITY OFF Chicago OFF
at MINNESOTA -110 Cleveland +100
Houston -125 at L.A. +115
at SEATTLE OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
at DETROIT (Game 1) OFF Cincinnati OFF
at DETROIT (Game 2) OFF Cincinnati OFF
at SAN FRAN -108 Texas -102
NBA
Sunday
Brooklyn 2 (234½) Washington
Boston 4½ (229) Portland
Memphis 2½ (235½) San Antonio
Orlando 2½ (226) Sacramento
Milwaukee 3½ (242) Houston
Dallas 5½ (235½) Phoenix
NFL Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10½ (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRAN 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Sunday
at TORONTO -148 Columbus +138
Nashville -130 Arizona +120
Minnesota -108 Vancouver -102
Boston -123 Philadelphia +113
Colorado -110 St. Louis +100
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
European Tour Hero Open Scores
Saturday
At Forest of Arden Country Club
Birmingham, England
Purse: $1.306 million
Yardage: 7213; Par: 72
Third Round
Sam Horsfield, England 68-63-71 — 202
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 66-71-66 — 203
Oliver Farr, Wales 65-71-67 — 203
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 67-69-67 — 203
Chris Paisley, England 70-68-73 — 204
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 62-69-73 — 204
Benjamin Hebert, France 69-70-66 — 205
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68-71-66 — 205
Richard Bland, England 70-68-67 — 205
Matthieu Pavon, France 69-67-69 — 205
Antoine Rozner, France 68-67-70 — 205
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 68-67-70 — 205
Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-67-71 — 205
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 70-72-64 — 206
Robert Rock, England 71-69-66 — 206
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 70-68-68 — 206
Marcus Armitage, England 72-68-67 — 207
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 71-69-67 — 207
Laurie Canter, England 67-72-68 — 207
Sean Crocker, United States 67-75-66 — 208
Ross Fisher, England 70-71-67 — 208
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 72-68-68 — 208
Andy Sullivan, England 70-70-68 — 208
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 73-68-68 — 209
Louis De Jager, South Africa 74-66-69 — 209
Renato Paratore, Italy 70-70-69 — 209
Aaron Rai, England 71-68-70 — 209
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 64-75-70 — 209
Joel Stalter, France 67-71-71 — 209
Ashley Chesters, England 66-72-71 — 209
Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-69-71 — 209
Kalle Samooja, Finland 68-69-72 — 209
Grant Forrest, Scotland 69-68-72 — 209
Callum Shinkwin, England 68-69-73 — 209
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 64-72-73 — 209
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-72-68 — 210
Matthew Southgate, England 67-74-69 — 210
Rhys Enoch, Wales 68-72-70 — 210
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 68-71-71 — 210
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 70-69-71 — 210
Sihwan Kim, United States 67-71-72 — 210
Julien Guerrier, France 68-71-71 — 210
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 67-70-73 — 210
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 70-67-73 — 210
Alexander Levy, France 67-69-74 — 210
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 72-70-69 — 211
Dave Coupland, England 69-72-71 — 211
Richey Ramsay, Scotland 69-68-74 — 211
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 71-71-70 — 212
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 71-71-70 — 212
Ben Stow, England 70-71-71 — 212
Marcel Schneider, Germany 73-67-72 — 212
Ben Evans, England 72-70-71 — 213
Steven Brown, England 71-71-71 — 213
John Catlin, United States 71-70-72 — 213
Romain Langasque, France 69-72-72 — 213
Lee Slattery, England 70-71-72 — 213
Richard McEvoy, England 69-72-72 — 213
Clement Sordet, France 69-72-72 — 213
Johannes Veerman, United States 75-66-72 — 213
Garrick Porteous, England 70-72-72 — 214
David Horsey, England 71-71-72 — 214
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 69-71-74 — 214
Steven Tiley, England 72-67-75 — 214
Carlos Pigem, Spain 69-69-76 — 214
Michael Campbell, New Zealand 71-71-73 — 215
Maverick Antcliff, Australia 72-70-73 — 215
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 70-71-74 — 215
Connor Syme, Scotland 67-75-74 — 216
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 70-71-75 — 216
Dale Whitnell, England 69-72-76 — 217
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750 —
Washington 3 1 .750 —
Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½
Indiana 1 2 .333 1½
Connecticut 0 4 .000 3
New York 0 3 .000 2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 1 .750 —
Seattle 3 1 .750 —
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1
Las Vegas 1 2 .333 1½
Phoenix 1 2 .333 1½
———Friday’s Games Atlanta 84, New York 78
Dallas 76, Indiana 73
Phoenix 102, Las Vegas 95
Saturday’s Games Minnesota 78, Connecticut 69
Chicago 88, Washington 86
Seattle 81, Los Angeles 75
Sunday’s Games Phoenix at New York, noon
Atlanta at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 8 p.m.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —
x-Boston 43 22 .662 3½
x-Phila. 39 27 .591 8
Brooklyn 30 35 .462 16½
New York 21 45 .318 26
Southeast Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 42 24 .636 —
Orlando 31 35 .470 11
Washington 24 41 .369 17½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22½
Central Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 54 12 .818 —
x-Indiana 40 26 .606 14
Chicago 22 43 .338 31½
Detroit 20 46 .303 34
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 41 24 .631 —
Dallas 40 28 .588 2½
Memphis 32 34 .485 9½
San Antonio 28 36 .438 12½
New Orleans 28 38 .424 13½
Northwest Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 43 23 .652 —
x-Utah 42 24 .636 1
x-Oklahoma City 41 24 .631 1½
Portland 30 37 .448 13½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23
Pacific Divison
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 50 14 .781 —
x-L.A. Clippers 45 21 .682 6
Sacramento 28 37 .431 22½
Phoenix 27 39 .409 24
Golden State 15 50 .231 35½
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday’s Games
Orlando 128, Brooklyn 118
Phoenix 125, Washington 112
Portland 140, Memphis 135, OT
Milwaukee 119, Boston 112
San Antonio 129, Sacramento 120
Houston 153, Dallas 149, OT
Saturday’s Games
Miami 125, Denver 105
Oklahoma City 110, Utah 94
L.A. Clippers 126, New Orleans 103
Indiana 127, Phila. 121
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 2:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 5:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phila., 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
x-Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
x-Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
x-Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
x-Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
x-Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
x-Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
x-Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
x-Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
x-N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
x-N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193
x-Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191
x-Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
x-Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203
x-Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
x-Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
x-Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
x-Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217
x-Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
x-Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
x-Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226
Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conferenceFriday’s Games
No games scheduledSaturday’s Games
Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago 6, Edmonton 4
N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1
Montreal vs. Pittsburgh at Scotiabank Arena, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Calgary at Rogers Place, 9:30 p.m.Sunday’s Games
Arizona vs. Nashville at Rogers Place, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Boston at Scotiabank Arena, 2 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Colorado at Rogers Place, 5:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Vancouver at Rogers Place, 9:30 p.m.Monday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina at Scotiabank Arena, 11 a.m.
Winnipeg vs. Calgary at Rogers Place, 1:30 p.m.
Washington vs. Tampa Bay at Scotiabank Arena, 3 p.m.
Dallas vs. Vegas at Rogers Place, 5:30 p.m.
Montreal vs. Pittsburgh at Scotiabank Arena, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.Tuesday’s Games
Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders at Scotiabank Arena, 11 a.m.
Arizona vs. Nashville at Rogers Place, 1:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Rogers Place, 5:45 p.m.
Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers at Scotiabank Arena, 7 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Vancouver at Rogers Place, 9:45 p.m.