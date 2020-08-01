Golf

Local

LAFORTUNE PARK

LMGA Individual Low Net

Championship Flight: 1, Kreg Callery 67; 2, Paul Stanton 70; 3, Glen Olemann 71.

A Flight: 1, Josh Love 67; 2, Orville Nichols 68; 3, John White 70

B Flight: 1, Steve Stacy 66; 2, Greg Douglas 70; 3, Allen Hart 72.

Hole-in-one

MEADOWBROOK: Ron Herwig, No. 5, 137 yards, 8 iron.

Shoots age or better

BAILEY RANCH: Charlie Pringer, 78, shot 77.

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 78.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Brad Dalton, 73, shot 73.

OWASSO G&AC: Mike Graves, 78, shot 70.

SOUTHERN HILLS: Bob Nash, 81, shot 78.

Golf

LPGA Tour-Drive On Championship Scores

Saturday

At Inverness Club

Toledo, Ohio

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 6,856; Par: 72

Second Round

Celine Boutier 68-71 — 139

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 67-72 — 139

Danielle Kang 66-73 — 139

Sarah Schmelzel 72-69 — 141

Yui Kawamoto 70-71 — 141

Sarah Burnham 70-72 — 142

Amy Olson 69-73 — 142

Minjee Lee 69-73 — 142

Lee-Anne Pace 68-74 — 142

Kelly Tan 71-72 — 143

Mina Harigae 71-72 — 143

Hee Young Park 70-73 — 143

Jasmine Suwannapura 74-70 — 144

Perrine Delacour 73-71 — 144

Caroline Masson 72-72 — 144

Brittany Lang 72-72 — 144

Anne van Dam 71-73 — 144

Carlota Ciganda 70-74 — 144

Mel Reid 74-71 — 145

Yu Liu 73-72 — 145

Lexi Thompson 73-72 — 145

Gemma Dryburgh 73-72 — 145

Austin Ernst 73-72 — 145

Isi Gabsa 76-70 — 146

Lizette Salas 74-72 — 146

Brittany Altomare 74-72 — 146

Azahara Munoz 73-73 — 146

Peiyun Chien 73-73 — 146

Jiwon Jeon 73-73 — 146

Cristie Kerr 73-73 — 146

Ashleigh Buhai 73-73 — 146

Alena Sharp 78-69 — 147

Megan Khang 74-73 — 147

Angel Yin 74-73 — 147

Marissa Steen 74-73 — 147

Bianca Pagdanganan 74-73 — 147

Min Seo Kwak 73-74 — 147

Madelene Sagstrom 73-74 — 147

Morgan Pressel 73-74 — 147

Brittany Lincicome 73-74 — 147

Haley Moore 72-75 — 147

Anna Nordqvist 72-75 — 147

Clariss Guce 75-73 — 148

Mariah Stackhouse 75-73 — 148

Jessica Korda 75-73 — 148

Jenny Shin 75-73 — 148

Stephanie Meadow 74-74 — 148

Christina Kim 74-74 — 148

Lindsey Weaver 73-75 — 148

Sarah Kemp 73-75 — 148

Kim Kaufman 72-76 — 148

Cydney Clanton 72-76 — 148

Jennifer Kupcho 72-76 — 148

Linnea Johansson 72-76 — 148

Ruixin Liu 75-74 — 149

Kendall Dye 74-75 — 149

Jennifer Song 74-75 — 149

Dana Finkelstein 70-79 — 149

Lydia Ko 69-80 — 149

Andrea Lee 78-72 — 150

In Gee Chun 77-73 — 150

Jennifer Chang 77-73 — 150

Stacy Lewis 77-73 — 150

Nelly Korda 76-74 — 150

Xiyu Lin 76-74 — 150

Katelyn Dambaugh 76-74 — 150

Haeji Kang 76-74 — 150

Gerina Piller 76-74 — 150

Cheyenne Woods 75-75 — 150

Klara Spilkova 75-75 — 150

Celine Herbin 75-75 — 150

Angela Stanford 74-76 — 150

Robynn Ree 74-76 — 150

Paula Reto 73-77 — 150

Albane Valenzuela 73-77 — 150

Amy Yang 73-77 — 150

Charlotte Thomas 73-77 — 150

Kris Tamulis 71-79 — 150

The following players missed the cut.

Emma Talley 80-71 — 151

Sarah Jane Smith 79-72 — 151

Pernilla Lindberg 79-72 — 151

Matilda Castren 79-72 — 151

Bronte Law 78-73 — 151

Yujeong Son 76-75 — 151

Annie Park 74-77 — 151

Jing Yan 79-73 — 152

Dori Carter 78-74 — 152

Haru Nomura 78-74 — 152

Alison Lee 77-75 — 152

Katherine Kirk 77-75 — 152

Youngin Chun 76-76 — 152

Linnea Strom 76-76 — 152

Elizabeth Nagel 76-76 — 152

Laetitia Beck 75-77 — 152

Lauren Stephenson 74-78 — 152

Ally McDonald 74-78 — 152

Beatriz Recari 74-78 — 152

Muni He 73-79 — 152

Tiffany Joh 81-72 — 153

Kyung Kim 79-74 — 153

Jenny Coleman 77-76 — 153

Esther Lee 76-77 — 153

Patty Tavatanakit 76-77 — 153

Laura Diaz 74-79 — 153

Rachel Rohanna 74-79 — 153

Maia Schechter 70-83 — 153

Elizabeth Szokol 80-74 — 154

Giulia Molinaro 79-75 — 154

Lauren Coughlin 78-76 — 154

Jacqui Concolino 78-76 — 154

Daniela Darquea 77-77 — 154

Cheyenne Knight 77-77 — 154

Caroline Inglis 75-79 — 154

Alana Uriell 82-73 — 155

Lindy Duncan 81-74 — 155

Brianna Do 78-77 — 155

Suzika Yamaguchi 78-77 — 155

Jillian Hollis 76-79 — 155

Maria Fassi 79-77 — 156

Dottie Ardina 78-78 — 156

Lee Lopez 75-81 — 156

Louise Ridderstrom 74-82 — 156

Maria Fernanda Torres 76-81 — 157

Julieta Granada 81-77 — 158

Natalie Gulbis 81-78 — 159

Alison Walshe 80-79 — 159

Kristy McPherson 79-80 — 159

Vicky Hurst 83-77 — 160

Ashli Bunch 79-81 — 160

Ryann O’Toole 83-78 — 161

Kris Tschetter 82-81 — 163

Tiffany Chan 79-86 — 165

PGA Tour Barracuda Championship Scores

Thursday

Old Greenwood Golf Course at Tahoe Mountain Club

Truckee, Calif.

Yardage: 7,390; Par 71

Stableford Scoring System Used

Third Round

Troy Merritt 8 11 14 - 33

Emiliano Grillo 10 8 11 - 29

Maverick McNealy 10 9 10 - 29

Robert Streb 11 9 8 - 28

Joseph Bramlett 6 11 9 - 26

Richy Werenski 6 11 9 - 26

Seamus Power 11 4 10 - 25

Matthias Schwab 9 11 4 - 24

Scott Stallings 4 8 11 - 23

Chesson Hadley 2 9 11 - 22

Justin Suh 8 5 9- 22

Ryan Moore 14 2 6- 22

Adam Schenk 14 4 4 - 22

Kyle Stanley 8 14 0 - 22

Pat Perez 6 3 12 - 21

Fabian Gomez 3 7 11 - 21

Beau Hossler 8 6 7 - 21

Tyler McCumber 6 10 5 - 21

Alex Noren 7 8 6 - 21

Cameron Percy 10 8 3 - 21

Brandon Hagy 8 4 8 - 20

Russell Knox 8 10 2 - 20

Bo Hoag 7 2 10 - 19

Sam Ryder 4 8 7 - 19

Denny McCarthy 2 11 6 - 19

Kristoffer Ventura 4 8 6 - 18

Michael Gligic 8 4 6 - 18

Charley Hoffman 9 -2 10 -17

Brian Gay 4 7 6 - 17

Mark Anderson 8 5 4 - 17

Patrick Rodgers 11 2 4 - 17

Lanto Griffin 8 -2 10 - 16

Roger Sloan 1 9 6 - 16

Tim Wilkinson 3 8 5 - 16

Cameron Davis 8 5 3 - 16

Peter Uihlein 10 8 -2 - 16

Si Woo Kim 8 2 5 - 15

Roberto Castro 4 10 1 - 15

David Hearn 8 -1 7 - 14

Rob Oppenheim 3 4 7 - 14

J.J. Spaun 10 -2 6 - 14

Aaron Wise 7 3 4 - 14

Kevin Tway 10 4 0 - 14

Arjun Atwal 6 3 4 - 13

Chris Baker 7 3 3 - 13

Sahith Theegala 7 6 0- 13

Matthew NeSmith 9 3 1 - 13

Wyndham Clark -5 13 4 - 12

Doug Ghim 5 4 3 - 12

Peter Kuest 3 8 1 - 12

Sangmoon Bae 3 4 4 - 11

Will Gordon 8 7 -4 - 11

Zac Blair 0 6 4 - 10

Russell Henley 3 5 2 - 10

Rhein Gibson 5 5 0 - 10

Michael Gellerman 7 -1 3 - 9

Robby Shelton 9 -2 2 - 9

Bud Cauley 4 4 1 - 9

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 4 6 -1 - 9

Peter Malnati 9 -1 0 - 8

Alex Cejka 5 3 0 - 8

Austin Cook 2 4 0 - 6

Dicky Pride 5 5 -4 - 6

Brendan Steele 1 5 -2 - 4

Brian Davis 3 4 -6 - 1

Omar Uresti 4 2 -10 - -4

PGA Tour-World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Scores

Saturday

At TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tenn.

Purse: $10.5 million

Yardage: 7,277; Par: 70

Third Round

Brendon Todd 64-65-69 — 198

Byeong Hun An 68-65-66 — 199

Rickie Fowler 64-67-69 — 200

Brooks Koepka 62-71-68 — 201

Justin Thomas 66-70-66 — 202

Phil Mickelson 67-70-66 — 203

Louis Oosthuizen 68-67-68 — 203

Matthew Fitzpatrick 70-64-69 — 203

Chez Reavie 66-67-70 — 203

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-69-64 — 204

Joel Dahmen 72-67-65 — 204

Shane Lowry 68-69-67 — 204

Tom Lewis 73-70-61 — 204

Webb Simpson 69-66-69 — 204

Jason Day 68-67-69 — 204

Sungjae Im 67-68-69 — 204

Xander Schauffele 68-70-67 — 205

Daniel Berger 71-67-67 — 205

Jordan Spieth 68-69-68 — 205

Dustin Johnson 69-68-68 — 205

Scottie Scheffler 69-67-69 — 205

Cameron Champ 71-68-67 — 206

Nick Taylor 69-70-67 — 206

Hideki Matsuyama 68-71-67 — 206

Corey Conners 72-68-66 — 206

Sergio Garcia 67-71-68 — 206

Sung Kang 65-69-72 — 206

Abraham Ancer 67-75-65 — 207

Marc Leishman 70-69-69 — 208

Billy Horschel 70-70-68 — 208

Collin Morikawa 70-71-67 — 208

Keegan Bradley 68-70-70 — 208

J.T. Poston 70-68-70 — 208

Henrik Stenson 69-69-70 — 208

Andrew Landry 70-72-66 — 208

Kevin Streelman 71-66-71 — 208

Graeme McDowell 68-70-70 — 208

Matthew Wolff 69-74-65 — 208

Jason Kokrak 69-68-71 — 208

Mackenzie Hughes 68-71-70 — 209

Patrick Reed 71-69-69 — 209

Ryan Palmer 69-69-71 — 209

Bryson DeChambeau 67-73-69 — 209

Bubba Watson 68-70-71 — 209

Matt Kuchar 66-72-71 — 209

Erik van Rooyen 71-70-68 — 209

Tony Finau 70-68-72 — 210

Kevin Kisner 70-68-72 — 210

Kevin Na 72-64-74 — 210

Tyler Duncan 74-70-66 — 210

Patrick Cantlay 73-72-65 — 210

Max Homa 66-73-72 — 211

Tommy Fleetwood 72-67-73 — 212

Rory McIlroy 73-66-73 — 212

Matt Jones 71-72-69 — 212

Danny Willett 69-70-74 — 213

Gary Woodland 71-69-73 — 213

Robert MacIntyre 71-73-69 — 213

Michael Thompson 70-74-69 — 213

Lucas Herbert 71-73-69 — 213

Tyrrell Hatton 72-69-73 — 214

Ian Poulter 73-69-72 — 214

Viktor Hovland 67-75-72 — 214

Victor Perez 73-71-70 — 214

Jazz Janewattananond 75-71-68 — 214

Joaquin Niemann 73-73-68 — 214

Haotong Li 68-73-74 — 215

Cameron Smith 72-72-71 — 215

Jon Rahm 70-74-71 — 215

Matt Wallace 72-71-73 — 216

Brandt Snedeker 73-71-72 — 216

C.T. Pan 72-74-70 — 216

Sebastian Soderberg 72-71-75 — 218

Paul Casey 71-78-69 — 218

Adam Hadwin 73-71-75 — 219

Bernd Wiesberger 71-73-75 — 219

Shaun Norris 73-76-72 — 221

Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-74-76 — 223

Latest Line

BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line

Sunday

Major League Baseball

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

New York -113 at ATLANTA +103

at Milwaukee (Game 1) OFF St.Louis OFF

at Milwaukee (Game 2) OFF St.Louis OFF

San Diego -133 at COLORADO +123

at CHICAGO -200 Pittsburgh +180

LA -158 at ARIZONA +148

American League

Tampa Bay -190 at BALTIMORE +175

at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF

at KANSAS CITY OFF Chicago OFF

at MINNESOTA -110 Cleveland +100

Houston -125 at L.A. +115

at SEATTLE OFF Oakland OFF

Interleague

at DETROIT (Game 1) OFF Cincinnati OFF

at DETROIT (Game 2) OFF Cincinnati OFF

at SAN FRAN -108 Texas -102

NBA

Sunday

Brooklyn 2 (234½) Washington

Boston 4½ (229) Portland

Memphis 2½ (235½) San Antonio

Orlando 2½ (226) Sacramento

Milwaukee 3½ (242) Houston

Dallas 5½ (235½) Phoenix

NFL Sept. 10

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10½ (55) Houston

Sept. 13

at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami

at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland

at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets

Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA

Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA

Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON

at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago

Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE

at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46) Green Bay

LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI

at SAN FRAN 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona

at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay

Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS

Sept. 14

Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS

at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

NHL

Sunday

at TORONTO -148 Columbus +138

Nashville -130 Arizona +120

Minnesota -108 Vancouver -102

Boston -123 Philadelphia +113

Colorado -110 St. Louis +100

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

European Tour Hero Open Scores

Saturday

At Forest of Arden Country Club

Birmingham, England

Purse: $1.306 million

Yardage: 7213; Par: 72

Third Round

Sam Horsfield, England 68-63-71 — 202

Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 66-71-66 — 203

Oliver Farr, Wales 65-71-67 — 203

Mikko Korhonen, Finland 67-69-67 — 203

Chris Paisley, England 70-68-73 — 204

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 62-69-73 — 204

Benjamin Hebert, France 69-70-66 — 205

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68-71-66 — 205

Richard Bland, England 70-68-67 — 205

Matthieu Pavon, France 69-67-69 — 205

Antoine Rozner, France 68-67-70 — 205

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 68-67-70 — 205

Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-67-71 — 205

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 70-72-64 — 206

Robert Rock, England 71-69-66 — 206

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 70-68-68 — 206

Marcus Armitage, England 72-68-67 — 207

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 71-69-67 — 207

Laurie Canter, England 67-72-68 — 207

Sean Crocker, United States 67-75-66 — 208

Ross Fisher, England 70-71-67 — 208

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 72-68-68 — 208

Andy Sullivan, England 70-70-68 — 208

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 73-68-68 — 209

Louis De Jager, South Africa 74-66-69 — 209

Renato Paratore, Italy 70-70-69 — 209

Aaron Rai, England 71-68-70 — 209

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 64-75-70 — 209

Joel Stalter, France 67-71-71 — 209

Ashley Chesters, England 66-72-71 — 209

Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-69-71 — 209

Kalle Samooja, Finland 68-69-72 — 209

Grant Forrest, Scotland 69-68-72 — 209

Callum Shinkwin, England 68-69-73 — 209

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 64-72-73 — 209

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-72-68 — 210

Matthew Southgate, England 67-74-69 — 210

Rhys Enoch, Wales 68-72-70 — 210

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 68-71-71 — 210

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 70-69-71 — 210

Sihwan Kim, United States 67-71-72 — 210

Julien Guerrier, France 68-71-71 — 210

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 67-70-73 — 210

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 70-67-73 — 210

Alexander Levy, France 67-69-74 — 210

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 72-70-69 — 211

Dave Coupland, England 69-72-71 — 211

Richey Ramsay, Scotland 69-68-74 — 211

Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 71-71-70 — 212

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 71-71-70 — 212

Ben Stow, England 70-71-71 — 212

Marcel Schneider, Germany 73-67-72 — 212

Ben Evans, England 72-70-71 — 213

Steven Brown, England 71-71-71 — 213

John Catlin, United States 71-70-72 — 213

Romain Langasque, France 69-72-72 — 213

Lee Slattery, England 70-71-72 — 213

Richard McEvoy, England 69-72-72 — 213

Clement Sordet, France 69-72-72 — 213

Johannes Veerman, United States 75-66-72 — 213

Garrick Porteous, England 70-72-72 — 214

David Horsey, England 71-71-72 — 214

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 69-71-74 — 214

Steven Tiley, England 72-67-75 — 214

Carlos Pigem, Spain 69-69-76 — 214

Michael Campbell, New Zealand 71-71-73 — 215

Maverick Antcliff, Australia 72-70-73 — 215

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 70-71-74 — 215

Connor Syme, Scotland 67-75-74 — 216

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 70-71-75 — 216

Dale Whitnell, England 69-72-76 — 217

WNBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB

Chicago 3 1 .750 —

Washington 3 1 .750 —

Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½

Indiana 1 2 .333 1½

Connecticut 0 4 .000 3

New York 0 3 .000 2½

WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB

Minnesota 3 1 .750 —

Seattle 3 1 .750 —

Dallas 2 1 .667 ½

Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1

Las Vegas 1 2 .333 1½

Phoenix 1 2 .333 1½

———Friday’s Games Atlanta 84, New York 78

Dallas 76, Indiana 73

Phoenix 102, Las Vegas 95

Saturday’s Games Minnesota 78, Connecticut 69

Chicago 88, Washington 86

Seattle 81, Los Angeles 75

Sunday’s Games Phoenix at New York, noon

Atlanta at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 8 p.m.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —

x-Boston 43 22 .662 3½

x-Phila. 39 27 .591 8

Brooklyn 30 35 .462 16½

New York 21 45 .318 26

Southeast Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 42 24 .636 —

Orlando 31 35 .470 11

Washington 24 41 .369 17½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22½

Central Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 54 12 .818 —

x-Indiana 40 26 .606 14

Chicago 22 43 .338 31½

Detroit 20 46 .303 34

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 41 24 .631 —

Dallas 40 28 .588 2½

Memphis 32 34 .485 9½

San Antonio 28 36 .438 12½

New Orleans 28 38 .424 13½

Northwest Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Denver 43 23 .652 —

x-Utah 42 24 .636 1

x-Oklahoma City 41 24 .631 1½

Portland 30 37 .448 13½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23

Pacific Divison

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 50 14 .781 —

x-L.A. Clippers 45 21 .682 6

Sacramento 28 37 .431 22½

Phoenix 27 39 .409 24

Golden State 15 50 .231 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday’s Games

Orlando 128, Brooklyn 118

Phoenix 125, Washington 112

Portland 140, Memphis 135, OT

Milwaukee 119, Boston 112

San Antonio 129, Sacramento 120

Houston 153, Dallas 149, OT

Saturday’s Games

Miami 125, Denver 105

Oklahoma City 110, Utah 94

L.A. Clippers 126, New Orleans 103

Indiana 127, Phila. 121

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 2:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 5:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phila., 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

z-Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

x-Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

x-Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

x-Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

x-Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

x-Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

x-Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

x-Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

x-Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

x-N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

x-N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

z-St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193

x-Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191

x-Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

x-Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203

x-Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

x-Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

x-Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

y-Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

x-Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217

x-Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

x-Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

x-Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226

Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conferenceFriday’s Games

No games scheduledSaturday’s Games

Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 6, Edmonton 4

N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1

Montreal vs. Pittsburgh at Scotiabank Arena, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. Calgary at Rogers Place, 9:30 p.m.Sunday’s Games

Arizona vs. Nashville at Rogers Place, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Boston at Scotiabank Arena, 2 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Colorado at Rogers Place, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Vancouver at Rogers Place, 9:30 p.m.Monday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina at Scotiabank Arena, 11 a.m.

Winnipeg vs. Calgary at Rogers Place, 1:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Tampa Bay at Scotiabank Arena, 3 p.m.

Dallas vs. Vegas at Rogers Place, 5:30 p.m.

Montreal vs. Pittsburgh at Scotiabank Arena, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.Tuesday’s Games

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders at Scotiabank Arena, 11 a.m.

Arizona vs. Nashville at Rogers Place, 1:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Rogers Place, 5:45 p.m.

Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers at Scotiabank Arena, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Vancouver at Rogers Place, 9:45 p.m.

Tags