Basketball

NBA Playoffs

All games in Orlando, Fla.

WEST PLAY-IN

Saturday

Portland 126, Memphis 122

FIRST ROUND

Monday

Denver vs. Utah, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Boston vs. Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 12:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Indiana, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 12:30 p.m.

Denver vs. Utah, 3 p.m.

Boston vs. Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Miami vs. Indiana, noon

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 6 4 .600 —

Connecticut 4 6 .400 2

Indiana 4 6 .400 2

Washington 3 7 .300 3

Atlanta 2 8 .200 4

New York 1 9 .100 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 9 1 .900 —

Las Vegas 8 2 .800 1

Minnesota 7 3 .700 2

Los Angeles 7 3 .700 2

Phoenix 6 4 .600 3

Dallas 3 7 .300 6

Saturday

Las Vegas 88, Washington 73

Los Angeles 90, Indiana 76

Minnesota 94, New York 64

Sunday

Dallas at Phoenix, noon

Seattle at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Hockey

NHL PlayoffsSaturday

Boston 3, Carolina 1

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2

Arizona 4, Colorado 2

Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1

Sunday

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 11 a.m.

Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. Calgary, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA: Wyndham Champ.

Saturday

At Greensboro, N.C.

Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Third Round

Si Woo Kim 65-65-62 — 192

Rob Oppenheim 66-66-62 — 194

Doc Redman 67-64-63 — 194

Billy Horschel 66-64-65 — 195

Jim Herman 66-69-61 — 196

Mark Hubbard 67-65-64 — 196

Peter Malnati 68-65-64 — 197

Webb Simpson 66-66-65 — 197

Kevin Kisner 69-64-65 — 198

Tyler Duncan 68-64-66 — 198

Zach Johnson 70-67-61 — 198

Harold Varner III 62-69-67 — 198

Talor Gooch 65-65-68 — 198

Sungjae Im 69-64-66 — 199

Russell Henley 68-68-63 — 199

Jason Kokrak 69-63-67 — 199

Harris English 64-67-68 — 199

Sam Burns 67-68-65 — 200

Dylan Frittelli 69-65-66 — 200

Patrick Reed 65-68-67 — 200

Roger Sloan 62-70-68 — 200

Kristoffer Ventura 69-68-63 — 200

Denny McCarthy 67-68-66 — 201

Luke List 68-67-66 — 201

Bud Cauley 66-68-67 — 201

Jason Dufner 69-65-67 — 201

Cameron Davis 71-65-65 — 201

Bo Hoag 66-68-67 — 201

Adam Schenk 67-67-67 — 201

Rafa Cabrera Bello 67-67-67 — 201

Tommy Fleetwood 69-64-68 — 201

Kramer Hickok 69-67-65 — 201

Joaquin Niemann 70-66-65 — 201

Will Gordon 68-69-64 — 201

Shane Lowry 68-63-70 — 201

Chris Baker 71-63-68 — 202

Paul Casey 67-66-69 — 202

Brandt Snedeker 70-67-65 — 202

Andrew Landry 66-65-71 — 202

Ryan Armour 73-64-65 — 202

Tom Hoge 62-68-72 — 202

Chris Kirk 66-69-68 — 203

Patrick Rodgers 70-66-67 — 203

Brian Harman 65-71-67 — 203

Michael Gligic 67-69-67 — 203

Vincent Whaley 71-66-66 — 203

Brinson Paolini 71-66-66 — 203

PGA: Senior Players Champ.

Saturday

At Akron, Ohio

Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70

Third Round

Jerry Kelly 68-70-70 — 208

Woody Austin 73-69-67 — 209

Scott Parel 71-71-67 — 209

Colin Montgomerie 72-69-68 — 209

Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-74-69 — 211

Ernie Els 71-73-68 — 212

Kenny Perry 70-74-68 — 212

Scott Dunlap 72-71-69 — 212

Fred Couples 70-75-68 — 213

Mike Weir 72-70-71 — 213

Robert Karlsson 70-71-72 — 213

Bernhard Langer 70-73-71 — 214

Willie Wood 73-70-71 — 214

Dicky Pride 71-71-72 — 214

Steve Stricker 68-73-73 — 214

Tom Gillis 71-71-72 — 214

Kevin Sutherland 74-72-69 — 215

Joe Durant 76-69-71 — 216

Duffy Waldorf 70-74-72 — 216

Shaun Micheel 71-71-74 — 216

Rod Pampling 68-73-75 — 216

Gene Sauers 74-73-70 — 217

Brett Quigley 73-72-72 — 217

Darren Clarke 75-70-72 — 217

Stephen Leaney 76-76-66 — 218

Dudley Hart 75-69-74 — 218

Jay Haas 73-75-71 — 219

Vijay Singh 73-74-72 — 219

Doug Barron 76-71-72 — 219

Billy Mayfair 78-73-68 — 219

Paul Broadhurst 69-76-74 — 219

Marco Dawson 72-73-74 — 219

Ken Duke 74-74-72 — 220

Retief Goosen 75-75-70 — 220

Tom Byrum 75-72-73 — 220

Loren Roberts 72-74-74 — 220

Steve Flesch 73-73-74 — 220

LPGA: Scottish Open

Saturday

At North Berwick, Scotland

Yardage: 6,33; Par: 71

Third Round

Azahara Munoz 68-69-69 — 206

Stacy Lewis 71-66-70 — 207

Jennifer Song 68-70-70 — 208

Lydia Ko 70-72-67 — 209

Cheyenne Knight 72-68-69 — 209

Yu Liu 71-70-69 — 210

Amy Olson 68-71-71 — 210

Danielle Kang 71-71-69 — 211

Emily Kristine Pedersen 68-74-69 — 211

Minjee Lee 68-73-70 — 211

Xiyu Lin 72-71-69 — 212

Nasa Hataoka 73-69-70 — 212

In Gee Chun 71-71-70 — 212

Olivia Cowan 68-71-73 — 212

Manon De Roey 73-70-70 — 213

Andrea Lee 69-71-73 — 213

Eleanor Givens 74-71-69 — 214

Hannah Green 72-72-70 — 214

Dani Holmqvist 72-71-71 — 214

Haru Nomura 72-70-72 — 214

Caroline Inglis 71-71-72 — 214

Gerina Piller 70-72-72 — 214

Nicole Broch Larsen 67-73-74 — 214

Annie Park 76-70-69 — 215

Kylie Henry 71-75-69 — 215

Georgia Hall 73-72-70 — 215

Emma Talley 73-71-71 — 215

Leona Maguire 72-72-71 — 215

Kristen Gillman 71-73-71 — 215

Anne van Dam 72-71-72 — 215

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 69-71-75 — 215

Charlotte Thomas 71-74-71 — 216

Moriya Jutanugarn 74-69-73 — 216

Ariya Jutanugarn 73-70-73 — 216

Brittany Altomare 70-73-73 — 216

Sandra Gal 69-74-73 — 216

Anna Nordqvist 70-72-74 — 216

Klara Spilkova 69-73-74 — 216

Euro.: Celtic Classic

Saturday

At Newport, Wales

Yardage: 7315; Par: 71

Third Round

Connor Syme, Scotland 68-67-63 — 198

Sam Horsfield, England 67-64-68 — 199

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 66-69-65 — 200

Adrian Meronk, Poland 66-71-64 — 201

Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-66-68 — 201

Andrew Johnston, Scotland 67-66-68 — 201

Callum Shinkwin, England 68-65-69 — 202

Thomas Pieters, Belgium 64-68-70 — 202

Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-69-65 — 203

Cormac Sharvin, N. Ireland 71-67-65 — 203

Marc Warren, Scotland 66-72-65 — 203

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 67-69-67 — 203

Jake McLeod, Australia 65-69-69 — 203

David Horsey, England 68-71-65 — 204

Sami Valimaki, Finland 71-68-65 — 204

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-69-66 — 204

Matthew Southgate, England 67-70-67 — 204

Sihwan Kim, United States 66-70-68 — 204

Rhys Enoch, Wales 69-66-69 — 204

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-70-66 — 205

Jack Senior, England 69-70-66 — 205

James Morrison, England 67-70-68 — 205

John Catlin, United States 68-68-69 — 205

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-67-69 — 205

Adri Arnaus, Spain 73-68-65 — 206

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-69-67 — 206

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 67-70-69 — 206

Jonathon Caldwell, N. Ireland 68-66-72 — 206

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 71-70-66 — 207

Andy Sullivan, England 70-71-66 — 207

Steven Brown, England 67-72-68 — 207

U.S. Amateur

Saturday

At Bandon, Oregon

Yardage: 7,214; Par: 72

Quarterfinal Round

Tyler Strafaci, Davie, Fla. (143) def. Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (137), 1 up

Charles Osborne, Reno, Nev. (141) def. Matthew Sharpstene, Asheville, N.C. (144), 4 and 2

Local

BROKEN ARROW G&AC

WGA S&Ts

Gross: 1, Diana Kersey; 2, Dianne Goss

Net: 1, Carol Palmour; 2, Terri Utz.

INDIAN SPRINGS

STACK Tournament

River Course

1, Tom Mills, Jim Gaynor, Mike Clark and Ron Edlin 50; 2, Mark Baber, Larry Thomason, John Alexander and Myron Steever 52; 3, Lee Sherman, Brad Blackim, Jim Larremore and Aaron Craige 52; 4, Gil Morris, Pat Donica, Dan Llewellyn and Sam Keiser 53.

Double eagle

BAILEY RANCH: Ron Smith, No. 14, 168 yards, 6 iron.

Hole-in-one

SOUTHERN HILLS: Jim Adelson, No. 8, 185 yards, 5 iron.

Shoots age or better

BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Forrest Fischer: 74, shot 74; Jim Barnes, 70, shot 70.

Motorsports

NASCAR: Xfinity UNOH 188Saturday

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 3.81 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

F-Ford, T-Toyota, C-Chevrolet

1. (1) Austin Cindric, F, 52 laps, 59 points.

2. (10) Brandon Jones, T, 52, 38.

3. (3) Noah Gragson, C, 52, 43.

4. (11) AJ Allmendinger, C, 52, 40.

5. (6) Andy Lally, C, 52, 39.

6. (18) Jeremy Clements, C, 52, 31.

7. (15) Riley Herbst, T, 52, 38.

8. (9) Harrison Burton, To, 52, 37.

9. (17) Justin Allgaier, C, 52, 35.

10. (27) Myatt Snider, C, 52, 27.

11. (8) Ryan Sieg, C, 52, 26.

12. (19) Josh Bilicki, T, 52, 25.

13. (22) Tommy Joe Martins, C, 52, 24.

14. (34) Bayley Currey, C, 52, 0.

15. (7) Michael Annett, C, 52, 24.

16. (32) Jade Buford, C, 52, 29.

17. (26) Kyle Weatherman, C, 52, 20.

18. (24) Jesse Little, C, 52, 19.

19. (30) Scott Heckert, C, 52, 18.

20. (33) BJ McLeod, C, 52, 17.

21. (21) Stephen Leicht, T, 52, 16.

22. (36) Matt Mills, C, 52, 15.

23. (31) Kody Vanderwal, C, 52, 14.

24. (14) Josh Williams, C, 52, 13.

25. (20) Mike Wallace, C, 52, 12.

26. (25) Joe Graf Jr, C, 51, 11.

27. (16) Alex Labbe, C, 50, 10.

28. (37) Brandon Gdovic, T, acc., 47, 9.

29. (2) Chase Briscoe, F, acc., 46, 22.

30. (35) Bobby Reuse, T, 46, 7.

31. (12) Preston Pardus, C, acc., 45, 11.

32. (28) Jeffrey Earnhardt, C, 43, 5.

33. (29) Earl Bamber, C, acc., 41, 14.

34. (13) Brandon Brown, C, axle, 40, 6.

35. (38) Harold Crooms, T, brakes, 36, 2.

36. (4) Ross Chastain, C, 34, 1.

37. (23) Daniel Hemric, C, acc., 14, 1.

38. (5) Justin Haley, C, suspension, 11, 1.

Softball

High schoolBroken Arrow Tournament

Pool A

Broken Arrow 6, Westmoore 1

Westmoore 6, Ft. Gibson 1

Union 11, Ft. Gibson 1

Moore 12, Union 2

Moore 4, Pryor 1

Broken Arrow 4, Pryor 0

Pool B

Owasso 5, Skiatook 2

Southmoore 5, Skiatook 1

Southmoore 7, Claremore 1

Claremore 7, Guthrie 0

Guthrie 7, Tahlequah 5

Owasso 5, Tahlequah 2

Pool C

Sand Springs 7, Edmond North 0

Silo 13, Edmond North 0

Silo 1, Jenks 0

Mustang 11, Jenks 0

Mustang 12, Bristow 0

Sand Springs 4, Bristow 1

Pool D

Deer Creek 4, Bixby 2

Henryetta 2, Deer Creek 1

Hilldale 6, Henryetta 0

Hilldale 4, Yukon 2

Yukon 5, Coweta 2

Bixby 9, Coweta 4

Friday

Westmoore 8, Pryor 7

Pryor 10, Union 0

Calera Tournament

Madill 4, Colbert 3

Gore Tournament

Final

Kiefer 14, Sallisaw 4

Volleyball

High school

Commando Shootout

Pool A

Victory Christian def. Cache 25-12, 25-17, 25-16

Victory Christian def. Skiatook 25-10, 25-14, 25-10

Victory Christian def. Heritage Hall 25-15, 25-15, 25-19

Heritage Hall def. Skiatook 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 13-25, 15-7

Heritage Hall def. Cache 23-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16

Cache def. Skiatook 25-21,16-25, 20-25, 25-13,15-11

Pool B

Cascia Hall def. Piedmont 25-15, 25-17, 25-10

Cascia Hall def. Holland Hall 25-15, 25-19, 25-13

Christian Heritage def. Piedmont 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16

Christian Heritage def. Cascia Hall 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Holland Hall def. Christian Heritage 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17

Holland Hall def. Piedmont 25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 27-25, 15-11

Playoff

Cascia Hall def. Holland Hall 25-23

Gold Bracket

Semifinals

Christian Heritage def. Heritage Hall 25-20, 33-31, 18-25, 25-23

Cascia Hall def. Victory Christian 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 19-17

Third Place

Victory Christian def. Heritage Hall 18-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-11

Final

Cascia Hall def. Christian Heritage 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 15-9

Silver Bracket

Semifinals

Skiatook def. Holland Hall 26-24, 25-22, 25-11

Piedmont def. Cache 25-14, 25-19, 25-13

Seventh Place

Holland Hall def. Cache 21-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-11, 15-11

Silver Bracket Final

Piedmont def. Skiatook 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24

Verdigris Tournament

Chisholm def. Bethany 25-18, 16-25, 18-16

Catoosa def. OBA 25-23, 18-25, 16-14

Verdigris def. Metro 25-17, 17- 25, 15-9

Okla. Union def. Rejoice 25 -19, 25-21

Bethany def. Okla. Union 25 -10, 24-26, 15-12

Catoosa def. Metro 25-19 , 21-25, 16-14

OBA def. Chisholm 25-13, 25-17

Verdigris def. Rejoice 25-12, 25-11

Bethany def. Verdigris 25-21, 25-17

Catoosa def. Rejoice 25-16, 25-15

Okla. Union def. Chisholm 25-9, 8-25, 15-11

OBA def. Metro 25-18, 27-25

Semifinals

Catoosa def. OBA. 25-15, 25-21

Verdigris def. Bethany 25-16, 25-18

Latest Line

MLB

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at PHILA. -136 New York +126

at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF

at CHICAGO -135 Milwaukee +125

San Diego -132 at ARIZONA +122

American League

Cleveland -140 at DETROIT +130

at MINNESOTA -185 Kansas City +170

at HOUSTON -235 Seattle +215

Tampa Bay -132 at TORONTO +122

at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF

Interleague

at BALTIMORE OFF Washington OFF

at CHICAGO WS -137 St. Louis +127

at COLORADO -150 Texas +140

at SAN FRAN OFF Oakland OFF

LA Dodgers -155 at LA ANGELS +145

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Denver 3 (217½) Utah

Toronto 9½ (222) Brooklyn

Boston 5½ (219½) Philadelphia

LA Clippers 6 (230) Dallas

Tuesday

Milwaukee 11½ (224) Orlando

Miami 3½ (216½) Indiana

Oklahoma City 1½ (226) Houston

LA Lakers 4½ (226½) Portland

