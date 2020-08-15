Basketball
NBA Playoffs
All games in Orlando, Fla.
WEST PLAY-IN
Saturday
Portland 126, Memphis 122
FIRST ROUND
Monday
Denver vs. Utah, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Boston vs. Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 12:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Indiana, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 12:30 p.m.
Denver vs. Utah, 3 p.m.
Boston vs. Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.
Thursday
Miami vs. Indiana, noon
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 8 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 4 .600 —
Connecticut 4 6 .400 2
Indiana 4 6 .400 2
Washington 3 7 .300 3
Atlanta 2 8 .200 4
New York 1 9 .100 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 1 .900 —
Las Vegas 8 2 .800 1
Minnesota 7 3 .700 2
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 2
Phoenix 6 4 .600 3
Dallas 3 7 .300 6
Saturday
Las Vegas 88, Washington 73
Los Angeles 90, Indiana 76
Minnesota 94, New York 64
Sunday
Dallas at Phoenix, noon
Seattle at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Hockey
NHL PlayoffsSaturday
Boston 3, Carolina 1
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2
Arizona 4, Colorado 2
Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1
Sunday
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 11 a.m.
Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. Calgary, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA: Wyndham Champ.
Saturday
At Greensboro, N.C.
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Third Round
Si Woo Kim 65-65-62 — 192
Rob Oppenheim 66-66-62 — 194
Doc Redman 67-64-63 — 194
Billy Horschel 66-64-65 — 195
Jim Herman 66-69-61 — 196
Mark Hubbard 67-65-64 — 196
Peter Malnati 68-65-64 — 197
Webb Simpson 66-66-65 — 197
Kevin Kisner 69-64-65 — 198
Tyler Duncan 68-64-66 — 198
Zach Johnson 70-67-61 — 198
Harold Varner III 62-69-67 — 198
Talor Gooch 65-65-68 — 198
Sungjae Im 69-64-66 — 199
Russell Henley 68-68-63 — 199
Jason Kokrak 69-63-67 — 199
Harris English 64-67-68 — 199
Sam Burns 67-68-65 — 200
Dylan Frittelli 69-65-66 — 200
Patrick Reed 65-68-67 — 200
Roger Sloan 62-70-68 — 200
Kristoffer Ventura 69-68-63 — 200
Denny McCarthy 67-68-66 — 201
Luke List 68-67-66 — 201
Bud Cauley 66-68-67 — 201
Jason Dufner 69-65-67 — 201
Cameron Davis 71-65-65 — 201
Bo Hoag 66-68-67 — 201
Adam Schenk 67-67-67 — 201
Rafa Cabrera Bello 67-67-67 — 201
Tommy Fleetwood 69-64-68 — 201
Kramer Hickok 69-67-65 — 201
Joaquin Niemann 70-66-65 — 201
Will Gordon 68-69-64 — 201
Shane Lowry 68-63-70 — 201
Chris Baker 71-63-68 — 202
Paul Casey 67-66-69 — 202
Brandt Snedeker 70-67-65 — 202
Andrew Landry 66-65-71 — 202
Ryan Armour 73-64-65 — 202
Tom Hoge 62-68-72 — 202
Chris Kirk 66-69-68 — 203
Patrick Rodgers 70-66-67 — 203
Brian Harman 65-71-67 — 203
Michael Gligic 67-69-67 — 203
Vincent Whaley 71-66-66 — 203
Brinson Paolini 71-66-66 — 203
PGA: Senior Players Champ.
Saturday
At Akron, Ohio
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
Third Round
Jerry Kelly 68-70-70 — 208
Woody Austin 73-69-67 — 209
Scott Parel 71-71-67 — 209
Colin Montgomerie 72-69-68 — 209
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-74-69 — 211
Ernie Els 71-73-68 — 212
Kenny Perry 70-74-68 — 212
Scott Dunlap 72-71-69 — 212
Fred Couples 70-75-68 — 213
Mike Weir 72-70-71 — 213
Robert Karlsson 70-71-72 — 213
Bernhard Langer 70-73-71 — 214
Willie Wood 73-70-71 — 214
Dicky Pride 71-71-72 — 214
Steve Stricker 68-73-73 — 214
Tom Gillis 71-71-72 — 214
Kevin Sutherland 74-72-69 — 215
Joe Durant 76-69-71 — 216
Duffy Waldorf 70-74-72 — 216
Shaun Micheel 71-71-74 — 216
Rod Pampling 68-73-75 — 216
Gene Sauers 74-73-70 — 217
Brett Quigley 73-72-72 — 217
Darren Clarke 75-70-72 — 217
Stephen Leaney 76-76-66 — 218
Dudley Hart 75-69-74 — 218
Jay Haas 73-75-71 — 219
Vijay Singh 73-74-72 — 219
Doug Barron 76-71-72 — 219
Billy Mayfair 78-73-68 — 219
Paul Broadhurst 69-76-74 — 219
Marco Dawson 72-73-74 — 219
Ken Duke 74-74-72 — 220
Retief Goosen 75-75-70 — 220
Tom Byrum 75-72-73 — 220
Loren Roberts 72-74-74 — 220
Steve Flesch 73-73-74 — 220
LPGA: Scottish Open
Saturday
At North Berwick, Scotland
Yardage: 6,33; Par: 71
Third Round
Azahara Munoz 68-69-69 — 206
Stacy Lewis 71-66-70 — 207
Jennifer Song 68-70-70 — 208
Lydia Ko 70-72-67 — 209
Cheyenne Knight 72-68-69 — 209
Yu Liu 71-70-69 — 210
Amy Olson 68-71-71 — 210
Danielle Kang 71-71-69 — 211
Emily Kristine Pedersen 68-74-69 — 211
Minjee Lee 68-73-70 — 211
Xiyu Lin 72-71-69 — 212
Nasa Hataoka 73-69-70 — 212
In Gee Chun 71-71-70 — 212
Olivia Cowan 68-71-73 — 212
Manon De Roey 73-70-70 — 213
Andrea Lee 69-71-73 — 213
Eleanor Givens 74-71-69 — 214
Hannah Green 72-72-70 — 214
Dani Holmqvist 72-71-71 — 214
Haru Nomura 72-70-72 — 214
Caroline Inglis 71-71-72 — 214
Gerina Piller 70-72-72 — 214
Nicole Broch Larsen 67-73-74 — 214
Annie Park 76-70-69 — 215
Kylie Henry 71-75-69 — 215
Georgia Hall 73-72-70 — 215
Emma Talley 73-71-71 — 215
Leona Maguire 72-72-71 — 215
Kristen Gillman 71-73-71 — 215
Anne van Dam 72-71-72 — 215
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 69-71-75 — 215
Charlotte Thomas 71-74-71 — 216
Moriya Jutanugarn 74-69-73 — 216
Ariya Jutanugarn 73-70-73 — 216
Brittany Altomare 70-73-73 — 216
Sandra Gal 69-74-73 — 216
Anna Nordqvist 70-72-74 — 216
Klara Spilkova 69-73-74 — 216
Euro.: Celtic Classic
Saturday
At Newport, Wales
Yardage: 7315; Par: 71
Third Round
Connor Syme, Scotland 68-67-63 — 198
Sam Horsfield, England 67-64-68 — 199
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 66-69-65 — 200
Adrian Meronk, Poland 66-71-64 — 201
Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-66-68 — 201
Andrew Johnston, Scotland 67-66-68 — 201
Callum Shinkwin, England 68-65-69 — 202
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 64-68-70 — 202
Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-69-65 — 203
Cormac Sharvin, N. Ireland 71-67-65 — 203
Marc Warren, Scotland 66-72-65 — 203
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 67-69-67 — 203
Jake McLeod, Australia 65-69-69 — 203
David Horsey, England 68-71-65 — 204
Sami Valimaki, Finland 71-68-65 — 204
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-69-66 — 204
Matthew Southgate, England 67-70-67 — 204
Sihwan Kim, United States 66-70-68 — 204
Rhys Enoch, Wales 69-66-69 — 204
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-70-66 — 205
Jack Senior, England 69-70-66 — 205
James Morrison, England 67-70-68 — 205
John Catlin, United States 68-68-69 — 205
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 69-67-69 — 205
Adri Arnaus, Spain 73-68-65 — 206
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-69-67 — 206
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 67-70-69 — 206
Jonathon Caldwell, N. Ireland 68-66-72 — 206
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 71-70-66 — 207
Andy Sullivan, England 70-71-66 — 207
Steven Brown, England 67-72-68 — 207
U.S. Amateur
Saturday
At Bandon, Oregon
Yardage: 7,214; Par: 72
Quarterfinal Round
Tyler Strafaci, Davie, Fla. (143) def. Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (137), 1 up
Charles Osborne, Reno, Nev. (141) def. Matthew Sharpstene, Asheville, N.C. (144), 4 and 2
Local
BROKEN ARROW G&AC
WGA S&Ts
Gross: 1, Diana Kersey; 2, Dianne Goss
Net: 1, Carol Palmour; 2, Terri Utz.
INDIAN SPRINGS
STACK Tournament
River Course
1, Tom Mills, Jim Gaynor, Mike Clark and Ron Edlin 50; 2, Mark Baber, Larry Thomason, John Alexander and Myron Steever 52; 3, Lee Sherman, Brad Blackim, Jim Larremore and Aaron Craige 52; 4, Gil Morris, Pat Donica, Dan Llewellyn and Sam Keiser 53.
Double eagle
BAILEY RANCH: Ron Smith, No. 14, 168 yards, 6 iron.
Hole-in-one
SOUTHERN HILLS: Jim Adelson, No. 8, 185 yards, 5 iron.
Shoots age or better
BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Forrest Fischer: 74, shot 74; Jim Barnes, 70, shot 70.
Motorsports
NASCAR: Xfinity UNOH 188Saturday
At Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 3.81 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
F-Ford, T-Toyota, C-Chevrolet
1. (1) Austin Cindric, F, 52 laps, 59 points.
2. (10) Brandon Jones, T, 52, 38.
3. (3) Noah Gragson, C, 52, 43.
4. (11) AJ Allmendinger, C, 52, 40.
5. (6) Andy Lally, C, 52, 39.
6. (18) Jeremy Clements, C, 52, 31.
7. (15) Riley Herbst, T, 52, 38.
8. (9) Harrison Burton, To, 52, 37.
9. (17) Justin Allgaier, C, 52, 35.
10. (27) Myatt Snider, C, 52, 27.
11. (8) Ryan Sieg, C, 52, 26.
12. (19) Josh Bilicki, T, 52, 25.
13. (22) Tommy Joe Martins, C, 52, 24.
14. (34) Bayley Currey, C, 52, 0.
15. (7) Michael Annett, C, 52, 24.
16. (32) Jade Buford, C, 52, 29.
17. (26) Kyle Weatherman, C, 52, 20.
18. (24) Jesse Little, C, 52, 19.
19. (30) Scott Heckert, C, 52, 18.
20. (33) BJ McLeod, C, 52, 17.
21. (21) Stephen Leicht, T, 52, 16.
22. (36) Matt Mills, C, 52, 15.
23. (31) Kody Vanderwal, C, 52, 14.
24. (14) Josh Williams, C, 52, 13.
25. (20) Mike Wallace, C, 52, 12.
26. (25) Joe Graf Jr, C, 51, 11.
27. (16) Alex Labbe, C, 50, 10.
28. (37) Brandon Gdovic, T, acc., 47, 9.
29. (2) Chase Briscoe, F, acc., 46, 22.
30. (35) Bobby Reuse, T, 46, 7.
31. (12) Preston Pardus, C, acc., 45, 11.
32. (28) Jeffrey Earnhardt, C, 43, 5.
33. (29) Earl Bamber, C, acc., 41, 14.
34. (13) Brandon Brown, C, axle, 40, 6.
35. (38) Harold Crooms, T, brakes, 36, 2.
36. (4) Ross Chastain, C, 34, 1.
37. (23) Daniel Hemric, C, acc., 14, 1.
38. (5) Justin Haley, C, suspension, 11, 1.
Softball
High schoolBroken Arrow Tournament
Pool A
Broken Arrow 6, Westmoore 1
Westmoore 6, Ft. Gibson 1
Union 11, Ft. Gibson 1
Moore 12, Union 2
Moore 4, Pryor 1
Broken Arrow 4, Pryor 0
Pool B
Owasso 5, Skiatook 2
Southmoore 5, Skiatook 1
Southmoore 7, Claremore 1
Claremore 7, Guthrie 0
Guthrie 7, Tahlequah 5
Owasso 5, Tahlequah 2
Pool C
Sand Springs 7, Edmond North 0
Silo 13, Edmond North 0
Silo 1, Jenks 0
Mustang 11, Jenks 0
Mustang 12, Bristow 0
Sand Springs 4, Bristow 1
Pool D
Deer Creek 4, Bixby 2
Henryetta 2, Deer Creek 1
Hilldale 6, Henryetta 0
Hilldale 4, Yukon 2
Yukon 5, Coweta 2
Bixby 9, Coweta 4
Friday
Westmoore 8, Pryor 7
Pryor 10, Union 0
Calera Tournament
Madill 4, Colbert 3
Gore Tournament
Final
Kiefer 14, Sallisaw 4
Volleyball
High school
Commando Shootout
Pool A
Victory Christian def. Cache 25-12, 25-17, 25-16
Victory Christian def. Skiatook 25-10, 25-14, 25-10
Victory Christian def. Heritage Hall 25-15, 25-15, 25-19
Heritage Hall def. Skiatook 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 13-25, 15-7
Heritage Hall def. Cache 23-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
Cache def. Skiatook 25-21,16-25, 20-25, 25-13,15-11
Pool B
Cascia Hall def. Piedmont 25-15, 25-17, 25-10
Cascia Hall def. Holland Hall 25-15, 25-19, 25-13
Christian Heritage def. Piedmont 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16
Christian Heritage def. Cascia Hall 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Holland Hall def. Christian Heritage 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17
Holland Hall def. Piedmont 25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 27-25, 15-11
Playoff
Cascia Hall def. Holland Hall 25-23
Gold Bracket
Semifinals
Christian Heritage def. Heritage Hall 25-20, 33-31, 18-25, 25-23
Cascia Hall def. Victory Christian 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 19-17
Third Place
Victory Christian def. Heritage Hall 18-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-11
Final
Cascia Hall def. Christian Heritage 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 15-9
Silver Bracket
Semifinals
Skiatook def. Holland Hall 26-24, 25-22, 25-11
Piedmont def. Cache 25-14, 25-19, 25-13
Seventh Place
Holland Hall def. Cache 21-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-11, 15-11
Silver Bracket Final
Piedmont def. Skiatook 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24
Verdigris Tournament
Chisholm def. Bethany 25-18, 16-25, 18-16
Catoosa def. OBA 25-23, 18-25, 16-14
Verdigris def. Metro 25-17, 17- 25, 15-9
Okla. Union def. Rejoice 25 -19, 25-21
Bethany def. Okla. Union 25 -10, 24-26, 15-12
Catoosa def. Metro 25-19 , 21-25, 16-14
OBA def. Chisholm 25-13, 25-17
Verdigris def. Rejoice 25-12, 25-11
Bethany def. Verdigris 25-21, 25-17
Catoosa def. Rejoice 25-16, 25-15
Okla. Union def. Chisholm 25-9, 8-25, 15-11
OBA def. Metro 25-18, 27-25
Semifinals
Catoosa def. OBA. 25-15, 25-21
Verdigris def. Bethany 25-16, 25-18
Latest Line
MLB
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILA. -136 New York +126
at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF
at CHICAGO -135 Milwaukee +125
San Diego -132 at ARIZONA +122
American League
Cleveland -140 at DETROIT +130
at MINNESOTA -185 Kansas City +170
at HOUSTON -235 Seattle +215
Tampa Bay -132 at TORONTO +122
at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF
Interleague
at BALTIMORE OFF Washington OFF
at CHICAGO WS -137 St. Louis +127
at COLORADO -150 Texas +140
at SAN FRAN OFF Oakland OFF
LA Dodgers -155 at LA ANGELS +145
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver 3 (217½) Utah
Toronto 9½ (222) Brooklyn
Boston 5½ (219½) Philadelphia
LA Clippers 6 (230) Dallas
Tuesday
Milwaukee 11½ (224) Orlando
Miami 3½ (216½) Indiana
Oklahoma City 1½ (226) Houston
LA Lakers 4½ (226½) Portland