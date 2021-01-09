Sports briefs: Sand Springs JH wrestling routs Jenks

Sand Springs Junior High wrestling collected six pins and benefited from three forfeits as well in a 60-12 dual win over Jenks on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Ed Dubie Field House.
David Ritchey (98 pounds), Matthew Moore (106), Gatlin Gunn (132), Hudson Sheppard (140), Adrian Hernandez (155) and Jaden Allen (170) each tallied pinfalls for the Sandites. Tanner Copeland (86), Hunter Spencer (92) and Landyn Barnes (119) recorded forfeit wins. Scott Trotter (112) and Blake Stewart (126) recorded decision victories.
Sand Springs Softball Association meeting set for Wednesday
Sand Springs Softball Association will hold a meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Case Community Center.
All coaches interested in playing league in 2021 are invited to attend. Susan Gibson, State USSSA Director Lynn Arnold and Greg Cordell will be in attendance to answer any questions about the upcoming league and tournament play.
For any additional questions, please message ssoftballa@gmail.com.