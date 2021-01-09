 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports briefs: Sand Springs JH wrestling routs Jenks

Sports briefs: Sand Springs JH wrestling routs Jenks

Sand Springs Junior High wrestling collected six pins and benefited from three forfeits as well in a 60-12 dual win over Jenks on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Ed Dubie Field House.

David Ritchey (98 pounds), Matthew Moore (106), Gatlin Gunn (132), Hudson Sheppard (140), Adrian Hernandez (155) and Jaden Allen (170) each tallied pinfalls for the Sandites. Tanner Copeland (86), Hunter Spencer (92) and Landyn Barnes (119) recorded forfeit wins. Scott Trotter (112) and Blake Stewart (126) recorded decision victories.

Sand Springs Softball Association meeting set for Wednesday

Sand Springs Softball Association will hold a meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Case Community Center.

All coaches interested in playing league in 2021 are invited to attend. Susan Gibson, State USSSA Director Lynn Arnold and Greg Cordell will be in attendance to answer any questions about the upcoming league and tournament play.

For any additional questions, please message ssoftballa@gmail.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Govt-and-politics

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

  • Updated

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

+3
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Govt-and-politics

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

  • Updated

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News