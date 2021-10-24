Deciding where to send your child to school can be a difficult decision. It may be worth it to invest in a private school education, said JP Culley, head of school at Holland Hall.

Holland Hall is a private, K-12 Episcopal school in Tulsa that prioritizes a liberal arts education, college preparatory curriculum, and the foundation of critical thinking skills. Deciding to enroll your child in a private school like Holland Hall can yield not only academic success, but also personal growth and professional preparedness, Culley said.

“We believe that kids learn best when they are appropriately challenged, but also comfortable and have a voice and great connections with other people,” Culley said. “We help create contexts and opportunities for kids to develop their own voice and their own sense of independence.”

If you’re unsure about the idea of private school, there are several different avenues of research you can take, Culley said. Parents thinking about private school education should read the mission statement of each school they’re considering to see whether or not it aligns with their personal values, and visit the school in person so they can meet current parents and students at the school.

One of the most important actions a parent can take is scheduling a time for their child to visit campus by themselves, Culley said.

“Have your child spend a ‘shadow’ day on campus, if they are old enough,” Culley said. “Ask about the predominant teaching styles they experienced, the friendliness of other students, how engaged they were. Remember, you are not buying into a report card or a transcript. You are buying into a community with a distinct culture. Culture is one of the most influential teachers in a school.”

While some private schools may come with a big price tag, Culley said parents should not rule out the option solely for financial reasons, as many schools offer financial aid awards and scholarships.

“Your child is worth it,” Culley said. “A higher tuition means better faculty pay and benefits, which translates into exemplary teaching and learning environments, including much smaller class sizes. If you want your child to really be known by her teachers, small classes and committed teachers — that’s everything.”

Culley said a benefit of private school education is the opportunity for a student to build strong relationships with teachers and faculty, so they can then help the student achieve their specific goals and become prepared for adulthood.

“We get it down to the individual students — because we’re small enough to do that — and figure out what their hopes and dreams are,” Culley said. “We make sure they’re making all kinds of mistakes along the way, so they learn that’s a part of life that makes you a stronger person — I think that’s a key differentiator.”

There is no one type of private school student, Culley said. The goal of a private school education is not to change who a student is, but rather to give them the skills to balance their life so they can pursue what they are passionate about.

“We don’t have a specific mold that we’re trying to create our kids into,” Culley said. “But our graduates would tell you, what they learned here was self discipline — ‘How do I manage my time? How do I manage my interests? How do I manage my relationships?’ — That is key. [Students] are going to live a resilient life that’s going to take them pretty far.”

