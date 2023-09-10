After more than 120,000 votes, it’s time to see who won the Tulsa World’s Best in the World Contest.

The contest asked the community to name the best of everything in Tulsa. Awards will be handed out on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and the award show starts at 7:30.

“It was unreal that so many people voted in this year’s contest,” said Misti Rinehart, advertising director for the Tulsa World. “Votes were up 30 percent over last year and we had so many local businesses working with us to promote their spot on the ballot.”

Awards will be given in more than 140 categories in these 14 areas: automotive, beauty and wellness, community, dining, education, finance, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, services and shopping.

This year’s host is Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang. Publication of the winners list will be in the Tulsa World print edition on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Get tickets at go.tulsaworld.com/bestintheworld2023.

Complementary valet is sponsored by Integrity Financial Services.

If you have any questions about the event, email advertising@ tulsaworld.com.

