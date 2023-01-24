Tulsa World to increase reporting on Indigenous communities

The Tulsa World is adding a reporter to its newsroom in a new partnership with one of the leading news organizations focused on covering Indigenous communities.

Lee Enterprises and ICT, formerly Indian Country Today, will have reporters in Tulsa and Rapid City, South Dakota, where Lee owns the Tulsa World and Rapid City Journal. The partnership is designed to produce enterprising coverage of Indigenous people and issues in those two regions.

The work of these reporters will appear on their respective print and online publications, Lee's other 75 news publications in 26 states, indiancountrytoday.com and ICT’s daily newscast.

ICT is owned by IndiJ Public Media, an independent nonprofit, multimedia news organization with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, and bureaus in Alaska and Washington, D.C.

There are nine tribal nations in South Dakota and 39 tribal nations in Oklahoma. The reporters will work on stories focused on Indian issues, histories, cultures and federal Indian policy.

“We are so pleased to begin this partnership,” said Karen Michel, Ho-Chunk, president of IndiJ Public Media and ICT. “This is about creating opportunity. We need more Native journalists in order to tell a richer story. And by partnering with existing newsrooms we can serve our readers better and faster.”

Jason Collington, editor of the Tulsa World, believes this new position allows the Tulsa World to provide readers with more depth on Indigenous communities and how they are affected by issues.

"When you let journalists do their work, they play a role so everyone knows what's really going on," he said. "It's a role that is vital for the leaders to make the best decisions possible. The Tulsa World has done a lot of reporting in this area over the decades but this new reporter will help us be more comprehensive."

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye, Diné, ICT’s editor, added: “This partnership shows Lee Enterprises’ commitment and investment in covering Indigenous issues, peoples, and nations accurately and fairly."

Jason Adrians, Lee Enterprises’ vice president-local news, believes this partnership reflects Lee’s continued efforts to provide the most important and impactful local news content to diverse communities.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to deepen our coverage of Indigenous communities in Oklahoma and South Dakota, as well as grow our roster of talented local journalists,” he said.

The job postings for the Indigenous affairs reporters at both locations are available online at lee.net/careers.