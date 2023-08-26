Jason Collington Tulsa World Editor Follow Jason Collington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Tulsa World’s Newspaper in Education program is now providing digital subscriptions for Tulsa-area teachers and their students. Educators and students at any school in the Tulsa area are eligible.

The Tulsa World’s subscription for classrooms includes one year of complimentary unlimited digital access to tulsaworld.com, the daily Tulsa World E-edition that shows all the pages of that day’s print edition, the Tulsa World App and the Tulsa World Archive of more than 2.2 million stories. This also includes the content and E-editions of the Sand Springs Leader, Owasso Reporter, Skiatook Journal and Wagoner County American-Tribune.

The NIE program allows teachers and students to stay current with the latest coverage of local news, sports, arts, entertainment, and perspectives in editorials, letters to the editor, and opinion columns written by Oklahomans.

The Tulsa World — along with other news organizations in Lee Enterprises — is offering the NIE program to connect teachers and students with local journalism and local journalists. This program allows them to read and see the work of local journalists — the reporters, photographers, and editors who live in the community — who strive to produce original reporting and in-depth coverage of the most relevant topics.

Educators must sign up first. Then students will be connected to their accounts and get unlimited digital access. To sign up, go to go.tulsaworld.com/nie.

The goal is to instill the importance of local journalism in a world of misinformation and declining media literacy. The Tulsa World is spearheading this initiative into schools so teachers and students can be informed and engaged with our community.