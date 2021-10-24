When it comes to choosing the right flooring for your home, there are thousands of options available, making it difficult to decide which is the perfect choice for you and your family.

Penny Carnino is the director of operations at Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile and Hardwood in Tulsa. Grigsby’s offers a plethora of flooring styles — carpet, tile, hardwood and luxury vinyl plank, to name a few — and while Carnino said shopping online for flooring is an easy option, it’s more helpful for the customer to visit a showroom like Grigsby’s to discuss their flooring needs in person.

“It's really important to talk to somebody knowledgeable about flooring,” Carnino said. “You can get a lot of information online, but everything you read online is not always the truth. There's a lot to be said for experience, and it's always a good idea to pick someone's brain about what you feel like you need to make your home look beautiful.”

When searching for the right flooring option, there are several factors you should keep in mind, Carnino said. It’s helpful to come into the shopping experience with a list of ideas or design inspiration from websites like Pinterest or Houzz, or from design shows on HGTV.

“A lot of people just have trouble choosing, but it's helpful if they can identify their style — that helps narrow it down,” Carnino said. “Then, the major considerations are always children, pets and how long you want your floor to last.”

In the last several years, there has been a shift among consumers away from traditional hardwood in favor of luxury vinyl plank. While traditional hardwood is classic and charming, luxury vinyl plank may be a better option for those with pets or young children, Carnino said.

“Luxury vinyl plank is pet-friendly, kid-friendly, and it’s topically waterproof,” Carnino said. “It’s also a lot friendlier to your pocketbook. Wood is beautiful, but if you have big dogs, they're going to scratch it. It's a gorgeous product that lasts a lifetime, there's just going to be more maintenance with it. And if you do have a flood, it's going to have to be replaced.”

Recently, Carnino said she has seen a resurgence in the popularity of carpet in the home.

“Carpets are coming back because people have spent so much time in their homes — They liked that warm fuzzy feeling,” Carnino said. “Experts used to recommend going to a hard surface if you were a person who had allergies, but that way of thinking has changed. We now know that carpet holds [allergens] into the fiber and keeps them from floating around in the air, and then you can just vacuum them up. It’s beneficial in this time right now when everyone is concerned about germs.”

In terms of cleaning and maintaining the floors you’ve purchased, Carnino said carpet should be vacuumed regularly and professionally cleaned every 12-18 months, while hardwood should be treated with Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner or a similar product. If you have any sort of hard surface in your home, it’s smart to invest in a dust mop.

“You always want to use a dust mop to try to keep residue off your floors,” Carnino said. “That way, somebody won't step on something that's going to scratch it.”

For more info visit grigsbys.com or call 918-627-6996.