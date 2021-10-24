Finding the perfect gift is all about showing someone how much you care, said Kim Zieg, co-owner of OkieSpice & Trade Co. in Sand Springs.

OkieSpice & Trade Co. is a spice and seasonings store with a large selection of gourmet food products, gifts and novelty items. When shopping for someone special, the value of giving that person something unique and thoughtful is immeasurable for both the giver and the receiver, Zieg said.

“It’s all about the smiles on their faces and the enjoyment — not only for the people who receive the gift, but the people who are giving it, too,” Zieg said. “When you know you’ve found the perfect gift for someone — one that you’re not going to find at most other places — it’s a great thing.”

For the person who seems to already have everything, gifting them something edible or food-related is always a safe choice, Zieg said. OkieSpice has an in-house cheese shop where customers can select gourmet cheeses or even customize their own charcuterie board or gift basket.

“What do you get someone that can go and purchase anything they want for themselves?” Zieg said. “We have many things at OkieSpice that would be considered a treat that someone maybe wouldn’t get for themselves. If it’s for someone elderly who doesn’t cook a lot, you can put together a good little gift basket with different meats and cheeses from Oklahoma.”

For a man in your life — whether it’s a brother, father or partner — barbecue seasonings and tools can be great gift options, Zieg said.

“Rubs, barbecue seasonings and sauces are usually what we steer people toward when they’re buying a gift for a guy,” Zieg said. “Barbecue aprons, mitts, or even snacks like beef jerky or chocolate-covered pretzels can make a great gift — we’ve got something for everyone here.”

For the ladies, specialty dishes, bread or cake recipes and drink mixes are perfect for girls’ night celebrations or birthday presents, Zieg said.

“Ladies love cute tea towels, socks, aprons, casserole dishes, fancy bread mixes — all things they usually wouldn’t buy for themselves,” Zieg said. “We see a lot of ladies that get together for poolside parties and bunco nights where they’re all bringing gifts. It’s easy to find something inexpensive — like wine slushie mixes or coasters — and we can dress it up in a gift basket.”

To find a gift that feels personal and special, it’s best to shop local, Zieg said. OkieSpice carries products from several vendors and artisans all over Oklahoma.

“We’re always searching for new, made-in-Oklahoma products,” Zieg said. “We want to introduce them and be able to tell the people in the store the story behind the product — if someone started that business because it’s a passion of theirs, or it was a recipe that their grandpa passed down — to be able to share that is so special.”

For more info visit okiespiceandtrade.com or call 918-514-0045.