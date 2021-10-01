They say you have to be nuts to go into business during a pandemic. That’s just what Chad Selman, owner of Selman Farms in Skiatook, did when he met up with his longtime friend Annette Riherd, e-commerce and digital marketing strategist at Tulsa World Media Company.

What started out as two friends catching up over lunch turned into an exciting new business opportunity. This new online venture set sights on a national scale and became Selman Nut Company.

“Chad told me how he wanted to offer pecans beyond Skiatook, beyond Oklahoma, and even beyond the regional distribution network he had established. I simply told him our team could set him up with a great website and all of the tools needed to drive business to it,” Riherd said. “He jumped right in, and we were off running.”

With a background as an entrepreneur herself, Riherd worked with the team at Tulsa World Media Company’s full-service Premier Google Partnered digital agency – Amplified Digital – to identify next steps. “It’s all about knowing your client’s business and working with your client to develop the right strategy to meet their goals,” she said. “We immediately started to work on his website since that is his storefront and where customers will learn more about him and what the pecan business has to offer.”

Starting out in two different directions, one in wholesale and one in retail, the duo created a plan for both, Riherd said.

“One day we were joking on how we make the perfect team,” she said. “He knows what he wants to accomplish, and I am able to guide him the best way to achieve those results. This saves him money because he isn’t wasting it on trial and error.”

With core values to be transparent, strategic, creative and bold, the local and national market development team knows the importance of understanding the digital landscape as it continues to change. Staying on top of the trends and forces that shape business in the future allows the team to move swiftly to prepare for what’s to come.

“I’ve grown up in the pecan business,” Selman said. “Setting up the new website and all of the moving parts that drive business to it has been crucial to the success of Selman Nut Company. I have the team, but most of all Annette, to thank.”

Between staying up to date with new digital trends and constantly keeping an eye on what’s working for the client’s brand, digital marketing can be hard for anyone to keep up with, let alone busy business owners. A good digital partner can strategize, manage projects and interpret data to make sure the client’s digital efforts are working.

“Together, let’s do business!” said Riherd.

